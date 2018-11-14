The 5G Network - The Winners And Losers And Your Portfolios

5G is the next fifth generation of cellular technology, which will greatly enhance the speed, coverage and responsiveness of the wireless networks. Think 100 times faster than your cellular connection now, and even faster than anything you can get with a physical fiber-optic cable going into your house or office. There is a conclusion here, in my view, and that is that you won't need any cable coming into your house or office which means that all of the cable companies, and current internet providers, are in danger of becoming obsolete over time.

You might want to check your equity and debt portfolios for your holdings of these companies now. What you will end up with, in my view, is one router that will feed data, voice and content into your TVs, laptops, computers and phones. It is likely that you won't need cable companies any longer because all of that content can be streamed in to your various devices at much faster speeds than is currently possible.

It will also mean, in my opinion, that the companies that make mobile phones will get a substantial boost in revenues and profits as virtually none of the outstanding phones can utilize the new 5G connections. Also, check out the companies that will make the new 5G routers. There will be a lot of money made in this space, in my view. Now, look again at your portfolios for these companies.

Next consider the car and truck companies. The vehicles will be able to communicate with each other in almost virtual time because the latency is so quick. A human being is unlikely to be part of this equation and the safety factor on the new 5G cars and trucks will make travelling much safer, which should speed up people and companies buying and leasing these new cars and trucks. The vehicles will be able to "sense" each other and avoid collusions and also avoid obstacles as the use of very detailed maps, constantly changing in "real time," will become available.

The numbers are staggering for growth. IDC forecasts 5G connections to rise at an annual average rate of 315.7% from 2019-2022. They also project 5G mobile subscriptions to expand by 322.2% during this same time period.

Then there is the tracking of people and animals. If they wear a device, you will be able to know where they are instantaneously. This could include kids, dogs and farm animals. For senior citizens, no need to call anyone, if you have a problem. The speeds are so fast that if a person falls down, has a heart issue, or has some other type of medical emergency, that first responders can be communicated with by some new 5G device. No need for any type of human interaction.

Then there will be the monitoring of devices. Water meters, electric meters, locks for your offices, garage door openers, inventory in a store and a whole host of the "internet of things" can be monitored in virtually real time. The savings to many types of companies, such as utility companies and retail stores, is likely to be substantial.

The 5G network, because of the speed, also requires more antennas at closer distances. That means that the tower companies will benefit along with the makers of the antenna equipment. This will just be a huge boon for these companies, in my estimation. The FCC estimates that there will be 4 trillion MHZ-Pops which is compared to the 230 billion that are in existence at this time. HIS forecasts that the 5G equipment market will grow 321.3% from 2018-2022.

Now take another look at your portfolios. This isn't just one sector impact, in my opinion. This is a multi-sector impact that could have wide ranging effects on any number of high tech companies, and low tech companies, that you own.

You might think that the new 5G technologies are far off so that nothing needs to be done now. I beg to differ. Keysight commissioned Dimensional Research to conduct the survey on which its state of 5G report is based, which included responses from more than 350 senior technology leaders and strategists from service providers and technology companies.

Fifty-four percent of respondents said that they had already begun their 5G development, and 16% said they already had 5G partially deployed. Thirty-one percent of respondents said that they planned to deploy 5G within the next 12 months, with an additional 13% saying that deployment would come within the next 12-24 months.

Keysight said that 5G is getting attention from a number of verticals, in particular the financial services industry, which the report cited as an example of how true business needs are driving the 5G market. "The financial services folks have a lot of territory to gain in terms of taking full advantage of the next generation of mobile technology," they said.

When you think about what the new business opportunities are that are driven by 5G, based on the very original vision that was set up for 5G several years ago, the flexibility and the scalability of the network is kind of a big deal to enable new business-to-business opportunities. If the latency and the reliability of the network can be made dramatically different from today's technology, then that would open up business-to-business opportunities that some of us probably can't even conceive right now.

Several thoughts come to mind here. One is in retail. Not only could re-stocking be done in real time, in a store, but new inventory could be ordered immediately and all using 5G sensors. No human beings needed. The same could be said for restaurants or bars or even your house when the coffee or soap detergent is running low. Everything ordered for you, as you need it.

Any sufficiently advanced technology is equivalent to magic. - Arthur C. Clarke

The magic is now on its way!