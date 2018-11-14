Is It Time To Fall In LUV With Southwest Airlines?

Modernization of the current fleet, with an emphasis on fuel efficiency, along with proactive fuel hedging aimed at keeping operating costs in check.

The Current State of Southwest's Balance Sheet

Southwest Airlines (LUV) has long been known as the premier "low-cost" airline. It has built upon that strong reputation to create one of the most fundamentally sound airlines in the U.S. today. While the company has been around since 1967, it has become more of a household name in the last decade. With its AirTran acquisition fully integrating in 2014, Southwest became one of the largest airlines in the U.S., carrying the most domestic passengers of a U.S. airline at that time.

Although the company has been around for a while, it is still firing on all cylinders, with reported operating margins and capital efficiency ratios (ROE and ROA) near all-time highs. These metrics are, in part, why the Piotroski F-Score is relatively strong and why the return on invested capital (ROIC) is so much greater than Southwest's weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Management continues to show that it is making smart investments.

Source: GuruFocus

I believe that reported financial statements do not give a complete picture and that a multitude of adjustments must be made to see the full situation. On average, over 130 accounting adjustments are made to the financial statements to get what I call an "adjusted cash flow" view. This adjusted cash flow view allows us to get a clearer picture of a company's liquidity, or lack thereof, and expectations currently being priced into a stock by the market.

The two charts below show the adjustments made to the "as-reported" numbers. The "Net Assets'" and "Earnings'" values on the far right of the charts represent the adjusted metrics. The "GDP Deflator Adjusted Gross PP&E" is the largest adjustment made for Southwest given their older fleet of planes. The goal of this adjustment is to bring the cost on the balance sheet (historic) in line with today's cost of the same asset. This allows for, in my opinion, a clearer measure of cash return on assets.

Source: Valens-Research

Based on this adjusted cash flow analysis, earnings margins are showing to be lower than the "as-reported" numbers, but the trend remains the same with current levels being historically high.

Source: Valens-Research

The adjusted cash flow balance sheet also confirms that Southwest is in a very stable situation. Their cash levels far exceed their current and expected future financing and operating costs. This puts them in a strong position to withstand any economic slowdowns that may come in the near term.

Source: Valens-Research

On the latest earnings call, management made it known that its biggest focus going forward, and possibly its biggest risk, is cost control. The largest variable in its cost calculations is fuel prices. Tammy Romo, Executive Vice President of Southwest, said:

For 2019, we are also well prepared with a 63% hedge in protection beginning at $70 Brent crude equivalent with more material gains that kick in at $80 per barrel and continue to increase well above $100 per barrel…. For full-year 2019 based on market prices last Friday and our current hedging positions, we expect our economic fuel price per gallon to be in the $2.35 to $2.40 range."

The expected fuel cost next year is slightly above the current $2.25 level, but management expects that a 1.1% fuel efficiency increase due to fleet modernization will somewhat offset it. Of course, all of this assumes that fuel prices will increase, with which I don't necessarily agree. If fuel prices do continue to increase, a portion of that cost can also be passed along to the customer in higher ticket prices. Given the current state of the U.S. economy, that should not materially hinder demand.

Is There Value in Southwest?

While it is impossible to accurately estimate future revenue growth, asset growth, and margins with one hundred percent certainty, as investors, we can try to understand what expectations are currently being priced into the stock. After the price drop following the latest earnings call, the built-in expectations are that Southwest will have no asset growth for the next five years and that its adjusted return on assets (margins) will decrease slightly from roughly 8.6% to 7.95% in 2022.

Source: Valens-Research

To put that in perspective, the three-year average adjusted ROA is 9.66%, and asset growth is 2.6%. Based on my discounted adjusted cash flow model, using the three-year averages as assumptions with no capital structure changes, the stock has a target price of roughly 30% higher than current levels. This price is slightly above the average analyst target price of $64.67. Of the ten analysts that cover it on TipRanks, eight rate it a buy, one a hold, and one a sell.

Source: TipRanks

Based on relative valuation metrics, Southwest appears to be trading at a discount as well. The current yield on the stock is at a ten-year high. If you are a subscriber to dividend yield theory (buy at historically high dividend yield levels), the stock is attractive at these levels. The dividend should be safe given the extremely low payout ratio and the current and projected future cash flows.

Source: GuruFocus

Given more traditional price-to-book and price-to-forward-earnings metrics, we get mixed signals. The "as-reported" price-to-book ratio is low relative to the past five years but on the high end when looking back to the early 2000s. The adjusted price-to-book ratio (V/A') is much lower than the as-reported and, while not as low as during the financial crisis of 2008, is back at levels seen in the early 2000s.

The as-reported forward price-to-earnings ratio is lower than the adjusted cash flow alternative, but both are at levels near the lows of the last 15 years.

Source: Valens-Research

Final Thoughts

Southwest Airlines is firing on all cylinders. Its capital efficiency ratios are near all-time highs. It is generating more than enough cash to cover operations, debt servicing, and dividends while also having the flexibility for future investment and value creation for shareholders. Management has shown that its low-cost, relaxed, consumer-friendly business model is profitable, and the addition of popular destinations and a new fleet gives the company room for further growth. Moreover, Southwest focuses on decreasing relative costs through fuel efficiency.

Based on my work, the stock looks attractive at current levels. The average analyst price target is well above the current price. It also gives investors a margin of safety, allowing for the possibility of a cyclical slowdown or unexpected cost increase, based on my discounted adjusted cash flow model. The dividend yield is at a ten-year high (investors are getting a good cash flow yield for the risk taken), and it appears it's not at risk of being cut. The adjusted and as-reported forward price-to-earnings ratios are also both at historically low levels.

All in all, Southwest looks like it is poised to take off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.