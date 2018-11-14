McDermott: A High Risk, High Reward Play With 400% Upside

It has now reached deep value territory, and I see a potential gain of 100-400% gain within two years.

McDermott is down by over 50% in the last month on the back of poor performance in CBI legacy business.

Introduction

McDermott (NYSE:MDR) is an oil services engineering firm. A leader in offshore services, it acquired Chicago Bridge & Iron Co. (NYSE:CBI) in 2018 to rebalance its business and became a mixed onshore/offshore oil services firm. Before merging with CBI, it rejected a bid from Subsea 7 (OTCPK:SUBCY). In the last two months, McDermott has lost over 50% of its market cap on the back of legacy issues in CBI and the overall oil services sector pullback. In this note, we will first highlight the risks and then explain our rationale in opening a long position.

The high cost of the preferred debt suggests a material risk of bankruptcy

McDermott announced its Q3 last week and the stock price fell by 40% in a single day. The announcement of further losses ($744mn, source: Q3 presentation) on CBI legacy projects shocked the market. What shocked me as well, was the company acutely needs to seek liquidity. Firstly, by raising preferred debt from close parties at high cost and, secondly, by starting the sale of two businesses.

The all-in cost of the preferred is between 18% and 25%. The preferred have a dividend of 12%. However, the preferred investors have received "free warrants" for 3.75% of its share capital. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.01 meaning the owner can buy a McDermott share worth about $8 for 0.01 dollar. For all practical purposes, one warrant has the same economic value as one share. Let's decompose the product to understand its cost.

In table 1, we calculate the net cost to the investors of buying the preferred: they lend $300mn but also receive $105mn worth of shares (based on the share price before the announcement) giving a net cost of $195mn. As per table 2, the 12% coupon generates $36mn of annual dividend or a perpetual yield of 18.5% on the $195mn net cost to investors. If the company calls the preferred, the IRR of the instrument (or net all-in-cost) becomes higher. With a 12% dividend, the company will be incentivized to buy back that instrument as soon as it can.

Note: The investors may not have been able to economically sell the shares ahead of the share price collapse on the first trading day as they may have been conflicted and this would reduce the all-in cost calculation. On the other hand, I have not accounted for the series of fees that Goldman Sachs may earn from McDermott.

The preferred shares seem structured to manage debt covenants

Despite its senior loans trading in the 10% and having over 800mn available in its revolver (source Q3 results), McDermott still decided it was worthwhile to issue an 18-20% yielding instrument to raise $300). I think the need to manage financial covenants and to gain financial flexibility was behind this decision. Indeed, as a preferred share with a Payment-In-Kind feature for three years, this debt instrument would not count towards the debt ratio (the total Debt in Debt/EBITDA ratio or as Interest in Interest Coverage ratio).

Other actions by McDermott points toward this need to manage covenants urgently. The sale process on two business lines will also reduce indebtedness, and the write-downs on the legacy project are done in a "covenant-efficient way" (accounted as a goodwill reduction rather than a P&L reduction).

The company is clearly under stress but I think we may have reached "peak bad news"

I believe this can be the beginning of a turnaround.

Goldman Sachs stamps. Goldman Sachs is nobody's partner, but they are a competent risk-taker and have assessed the risk profile of McDermott and the execution feasibility of the business plan and asset sales.

The Q3 legacy projects "Kitchen sink" write-downs protect against further surprise. The extent of the write-down suggests to me that another bad quarter is unlikely.

The CEO of McDermott might not be popular right now, but he has a strong track record of execution.

Attractive risk-reward with the potential of a 100-400% gain within two years

At the current price, I see the risk-reward as compelling. In my view, further downside will be protected, over the medium term, by the recent write-down and the cheapness of McDermott compared to its peers. On the upside, a gradual stabilization of the business and the valuation offers excellent upside prospects

Low valuation offers downside protection

Below, we highlight the catastrophic performance for McDermott in the last few months. The combined entity (CBI stocks were acquired for shares) is now worth less than McDermott earlier this year and well below the $2bn Subsea 7 bid. You can also see in table 5, how cheap McDermott's valuation is.

Even accounting for the 20%+ fall in share price in the oil services sector since Q1 and the $744mn write-down on CBI's legacy business, we see that McDermott has cheapened by about 32% compared to Q1 as per table 4.

Note: The New Implied Valuation calculates the expected impact on the McDermott Combined Entity (the valuation post-merger with CBI) if its equity valuation had been reduced in line with the market (-20%) and the CBI projects write-down. The current valuation is 32% below this.

McDermott's downside may be protected by M&A optionality

At this level, McDermott's share price may be supported by an M&A floor. For example, if the Subsea 7 bid were to be revived even at a 20% discount, the remaining CBI business could be acquired at bankruptcy price. A 20% discount would lead to a 1.6bn bid on the old McDermott with the 0.5bn of debt (2.1 EV), which would leave the rest of the company's Enterprise value (old CBI) worth 1.33bn (the 3.43 in table 4 minus 2.1) or 55% less than the debt of CBI before the merger with McDermott.

Substantial upside from execution, valuation and revenue normalization

Now we can focus on the upside. The logic of the combination of McDermott and CBI was twofold. Firstly, strategically, it would allow McDermott to become a less cyclical integrated onshore/offshore oil service provider in a similar way to a TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) or Baker Hughes, a GE Co. (NYSE:BHGE). Secondly, it was a distressed acquisition given the opportunity of bringing a strong management team to run a large engineering business struggling with execution issues.

The recovery upside is substantial as McDermott trades extremely cheaply to peers on any metrics as per table 5. I see two upside scenarios:

Case 1: Stabilization. A limited normalization of margin to 8.5% and a valuation re-alignment toward 7.5 EV/EBITDA would take the share price back to 17 (>100% upside, Case 1 of table 6). This may take a couple of quarters

Case 2: Further progress and cyclical upswing. An additional normalization of margin nearer to peer level (10%) and a cyclical recovery in revenues (+25%) combined with valuation multiple re-alignment could support a valuation in the 45-50 range giving a >400% upside (Case 2 of table 6). Such a scenario would take many quarters to be executed.

Conclusion

I am comfortable with the high share price volatility and the risk of bankruptcy. I see McDermott as having reached deep valuation territory and a management that is taking aggressive, if expensive steps, to right the course of the business. I have opened a long position and may add on further weakness.

