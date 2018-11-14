Thoughts On Offshore Drilling Stocks In Light Of Recent Oil Price Dynamics

I also look at the fundamental damage done by such a rapid decrease of oil prices.

Just at the beginning of October the world seemed to be concerned that oil may be in short supply soon. Fast forward one and a half months, and the opposite concern is impacting oil prices – allegedly, the world is awash in oil. Instead of trying to read the oil price tea leaves, which in the short-term makes hardly any sense, I’ll concentrate on the impact of the recent oil price dynamics on offshore drilling stocks and discuss whether the recent downside presents opportunities.

In recent months, the industry has seen several big deals – Transocean (RIG) decided to buy Ocean Rig (ORIG), while Ensco (ESV) opted for a merger with Rowan (RDC). Such deal making was a sign that the industry participants were feeling more optimistic about the future market.

However, it remains to be seen whether this optimism was well-grounded or not. Interestingly, the commentary in the recent third-quarter earnings calls (read more on 3Q results of Ensco, Transocean, Rowan, Noble Corp. (NE) and Diamond Offshore (DO)), was mostly measured, expressing optimism but pointing to a step-by-step recovery.

Contract announcements were picking up, but we hardly saw a major breakthrough during this earnings season. Generally, the North Sea remained the sole bright spot – the segment of the market where rates were rising and have improved materially for floaters. In short, this is how the situation was developing before oil prices attracted everyone’s attention and collapsed in a very fast move. Those who want to get a deeper understanding of the current disposition may want to read my recent articles on offshore drilling stocks, but here I want to jump straight to practical consequences of the recent oil price move.

The first thing that oil companies need to invest in offshore is the feeling of stability of oil prices for the future. Offshore drilling, especially ultra-deepwater drilling, requires very significant upfront investments that will be later recovered over the years. When Brent oil (BNO) goes from ~$85 to ~$65 in roughly one month, the confidence in oil price stability is undermined. The sole fact that the “oil is scarce” narrative can change to “there’s plenty of oil” in such a short period shows only one thing – few people fully understand what’s exactly going on with supply/demand balance. This is a challenging environment for long-term decision making – regardless of where the oil prices might be next month. The most aggressive drillers will be beaten the hardest when oil price plunges. The most aggressive move of the recent times is Transocean’s purchase of Ocean Rig. I was skeptical of the move straight out of the gates and I haven’t changed my view. Dayrates for ultra-deepwater drillships remain in the penalty box and it is unlikely that the next year can bring much positive change. The fast drop in the oil price, unless followed by a fast recovery, presents another obstacle for the recovery of the hardest-hit segment. That said, while I don’t like many of the Transocean management moves, the stock is approaching the key support level around $9.00 and may become a short-term rebound play.

4. It is possible that the market will provide some support for Ensco for its move to merge with Rowan and shore up its finances. I continue to view the merger as one-sided towards Ensco’s benefit and, judging by recent news, I’m not the only one with this view.

5. In the current situation, there’s only one driller left with a conservative strategy, solid balance sheet and contract coverage for the majority of its rigs. This is Diamond Offshore.

Technically, the picture looks a bit challenging since the stock has just broke through a support level, but if the shares manage to quickly return above $13.70, it will be my favorite pattern in the stocks that I fundamentally favor – the failed breakout. In my opinion, such patterns present a great opportunity for rebound plays. Fundamentally, I continue to view the whole industry as speculative and maintain my position that investors who are willing to bet on offshore drilling in the long-term will have to stomach plenty of such rapid moves.

6. Seadrill (SDRL) stock looks rather weak in the light of the recent oil price move because the company is still highly leveraged after restructuring. Seadrill is behind peers on contracting as it was busy with bankruptcy. The company will report earnings and provide fleet status report on November 27. Until then, it’s hard to expect any catalysts that can support its share price outside of the potential oil price rebound.

As always, the most important factors for offshore drilling are the supply/demand balance and new contract announcements. Drillers make money (or loss, as is the case with some modern contracts) from actual contracts rather than from the oil price, so contracting activity and the number of available rigs are the main determinants for the industry’s future. That said, the rapid downside moves in oil prices hurt sentiment and hurt offshore drilling stocks that remain a great space to watch for traders, while investors should evaluate their risks and strategies accordingly because volatility will persist for the foreseeable future.

