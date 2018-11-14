The Bull Case For BlackBerry: BTS-QNX

Short-term guidance for BTS is ~20% y-o-y growth in H2/19, meaning that Q3 and Q4 should return record numbers of $52m and $55m.

Expect linear growth in ESS and Licensing-IP, but BTS has the potential to deliver exponential growth, aided by new contributions from BB Radar.

Wall Street sees BTS-QNX as the key long-term value driver for BB, given the long record design wins with OEMs and chipmakers over the past two years.

Q2 2019 gave renewed proof that BTS is the “crown jewel” in BB’s portfolio of offerings, as revenue has doubled in the past three years.

FAQs: Some Background on BTS

BlackBerry Technology Solutions (NYSE:BB) includes revenue from the company’s QNX CAR Platform and Neutrino Operating System, among other BlackBerry QNX products, as well as revenue from the company’s BlackBerry Radar asset tracking solution, Paratek antenna tuning technology, and Certicom cryptography and key management products. These are often bundled with other products and services including maintenance services and professional services.

The two “crown jewels” in this suite of products are QNX and Certicom, although it's clear that QNX (founded in 1982) generates the lion’s share of revenue, perhaps as much as 95% of BTS. As Andrew Left of Citron Research recently argued, the company’s fortunes are closely tied to the future of QNX, and specifically to its ability to maintain its dominance as the first choice real-time operating system in the automotive vertical.

QNX earns some revenue from a variety of verticals, including military machinery and medical devices, but most of its revenue comes from the car industry. This been the case since the mid-1990s, when the still-independent company sold its software in the development of GM’s OnStar (NYSE:GM) service. Harman International purchased QNX in 2004 for $138m, and sold it to Research in Motion in 2010 for $200m after being hammered by the recession of 2009. Revenue at the time was $37m, and QNX already had been installed in 17m vehicles.

In the first seven years following the acquisition, RIM-BlackBerry offered only a few details about the contributions of QNX to the balance sheet. Here are several of the known facts. BB announced that QNX had been embedded in 50m vehicles in FY2014, a number that increased to 60m in FY2015. This number wasn’t revised until recently, when we learned that QNX was embedded in 120m vehicles.

In sum, QNX had slowly but surely built up to 17m total installations from 1996 to 2009. That had increased to 50m by FY/14, an average growth of 6.6m per year. The total increased to 60m in FY/15 and to 120m in FY/18.

Estimated installations per year:

1996-2009 17m vehicles 2010 5m 2011 6m 2012 7m 2013 8m 2014 9m 2015 10m (Officially announced number) 2016 17m (First fruits from Ford contract, signed 2014) 2017 20m 2018 23m

It's worth noting that if our estimations are correct, QNX should already hold a considerable market share, already being present approximately in the 30% of the cars annually sold globally.

Source: Statista

Percentage of the cars sold worldwide with a QNX installation. Source: Author’s elaboration

Oddly enough, BlackBerry kept repeating “60m” as QNX’s install base 2015 until late 2018, but the company at long last hired Strategy Analytics to produce the revised figure. One factor complicating the calculations of license sales is that QNX has expanded its offerings from infotainment and telematics to a host of other (although individually less remunerative) applications: Advanced driver assistance systems, digital instrument clusters, hands-free phone/messaging systems, connectivity modules, hypervisor (managing infotainment applications from iOS and Android), and in-cab acoustic systems. It's possible that certain models and makes employ up to six QNX licenses.

A second complicating factor in making these calculations is that QNX has been around for such a long time that there may be as many as two million QNX-equipped cars being scrapped every year. For example, think of the 17m cars with QNX installed prior to 2009, and wonder at how many of them are still on the road. In short, while BB may assert that QNX is in 120m vehicles presently in operation, there may be a total of 5m to 20m QNX-embedded vehicles that have found their final resting place in the scrapyard.

1997 Cadillac DeVille. GM introduced OnStar in 1996 with its luxury brand.

QNX Revenue: FY/10 to FY/18, Surge and Fallback

Below, we offer a table of known revenue figures over the years for the BTS-QNX division, although the number for FY/16 is merely an estimate. The numbers of vehicles with QNX installed per year also are estimations based on the irregular production numbers supplied above. (Always worth a brief reminder, BlackBerry’s fiscal year runs nine months ahead of the calendar, so that FY/18 began on March 1, 2017, and ended on February 28, 2018).

Source: Author’s elaboration (all data in million dollars)

* “Over $100m” was asserted by Chen during an interview on June 18, 2015.

One of the worrisome aspects of this mostly impressive growth record is the slowdown in FY/17 and /18. For example, BTS produced $43m in Q3/17, but this number fell back to $35m in Q4/17, which could not be fully excused by the fact that BB’s Q4 (December 1 to February 28) always includes two, post-holiday months of low automobile sales.

Moreover, Q4/17 was followed by three quarters that were rather anemic, to put it bluntly. If we pair each quarter from FY/17 and FY/18, the numbers look like this:

FY/17 FY/18 Q1 $35M $36M Q2 $38M $38M Q3 $43M $43M

For awhile, it looked as if FY/18 would be little more than a pale shadow of FY/17, and we saw a steady drumbeat of negative articles about QNX’s problems. The infotainment division, to give one set of examples, was under attack from other players crowding into this space, including Android Auto, Apple CarPlay (NASDAQ:AAPL), and several varieties of Linux, including AGL (Automotive Grade Linux).

To put this into context, it needs to be understood QNX makes money both as the platform for infotainment systems developed by other suppliers, and also as the developer of its own full-fledged systems. It looked as if a once-glamorous business with high growth prospects had all too quickly become commodified, and that BlackBerry was losing customers to cheaper, open-source alternatives.

Former COO, Marty Beard, tried to counter these ideas with a vigorous defense posted on the company blog, Inside BlackBerry. Beard asserted that inroads made by outfits like AGL would ultimately not have a major impact on QNX’s future growth:

We agree Auto Grade Linux, like regular Linux and Android, will have market share in automotive infotainment. But none of these challenger platforms is close to displacing BlackBerry QNX in safety-critical modules, areas that are growing faster than infotainment in the modern software-defined car.

Resurgence of QNX

QNX has produced much better numbers in the three quarters since Q3 of FY/18.

Source: Author’s elaboration (all data in million dollars)

Guidance for the next two quarters is that growth will be closer to 20% than to 30%.

Q3/19 should be $52m, compared to Q3/18’s $43m,

and

Q4/19 should be $55m, compared to Q4/18’s $46m.

Several analysts, including James Faucette and Bill Maurer, were disappointed that guidance was at 20%, despite the fact that Chen and Capelli tried to explain that the main reasons for the drop were the higher comparables in Q3 and Q4/18, making that 30% growth rate rather difficult to maintain. It should be added that the company had never actually guided for that succession of 30% rises, which were as high as they were – in part – due to weak comparables from the previous year.

The simple fact is that, if BTS revenue in H2 comes in at $107m, then total revenue for FY2019 would amount to $203m, up 25% from FY2018. If that isn’t satisfactory to analysts, especially after the all too recent anxieties of Q1/17 to Q3/18, for sure it should be satisfactory for BB' s shareholders!

Also worth noting here is John Chen’s comment to Gabriela Borges of Goldman Sachs during the conference call (see SA transcript) on the revenue pattern following each new design win. Essentially, there's small initial revenue, followed by a long period of testing and development, after which the product finally goes on sale. In Chen’s words, the licensing OEM pays for:

The initial batch of development suites, the licenses. These are not very big, probably - a lot of time it’s about 6 figures numbers, hundreds of thousands. But, that's pretty much a one-time thing. There might be some ongoing professional services to take engineers for the Tier 1 or the OEM to use our platform. And then, once we start delivering the product, then we get a royalty check, and it's rather steady in that sense…. So, it takes a while to get a steady stream of revenue. And what … we are all seeing right now this year is the wins that we have accumulated, (and) then the last few years starting to pay dividends, and they're starting to either step up the developments in some cases or they shipping the product.

CES 2018, QNX concept, Range Rover (company documents)

If the BTS division did nothing more than grow at a steady rate of 15% to 20% per year for the next five years, investors should be well pleased. So, imagine the potential in the following scenarios:

(a) Growth begins accelerating with all of the design wins accumulated over the past few years.

(b) Significant contributions begin pouring in from other parts of the BTS business. For example, medical devices, Jarvis (analysis of SW security), and asset tracking.

(a) A Steady Succession of Automotive Wins

Below, we offer a long list of contracts signed since 2015 with automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers and chip makers. Clicking on each entry will link you to the background story.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC): June 2015.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F): October 2016 (expansion of 2014 deal).

Renesas (OTCPK:RNECF): January 2017.

Note: Renesas and BlackBerry announced an expansion of their deal in October 2018.

Karma Automotive, January 2017.

Delphi-Aptiv (NYSE:APTV): September 2017.

Note: Delphi-Aptiv is also partnering with Intel, Mobileye, BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), FiatChrysler (NYSE:FCAU), Continental AG (OTCPK:CTTAF), and Magna International (NYSE:MGA) in the development of an autonomous driving platform.

Yanfeng Visteon: October 2017.

Note: In 2017, Y.Visteon (a Tier 1 supplier in China) chose QNX for the digital instrument cluster for “a major Chinese OEM.” In September 2018, BB announced a nearly identical win with Y.Visteon for “a multinational auto OEM” in China.

Tata Elxsi: November 2017.

Note: Tata Motors of India (NYSE:TTM) also is the owner of Jaguar Land Rover.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) December 2017 (“extension of strategic relationship”).

Denso (OTCPK:DNZOY): December 2017. Denso is the major Toyota Tier 1 supplier and one of its largest investments.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA): January 2018.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU): January 2018.

Note: Ford and Baidu at the beginning of this month announced their partnership to test self-driving vehicles in China.

Jaguar Land Rover: March 2018.

BYTON (electric car): June 2018.

A fascinating addition to the above list comes courtesy of KIA Investment Research’s recent article on the connection between BlackBerry and Amazon Alexa (NASDAQ:AMZN). Amazon’s move toward integrating Alexa into infotainment systems is aimed at both Android and QNX OSs, but hovering in the background is the deal between the two companies to launch an Alexa device for enterprise.

KIA’s idea is that QNX-Alexa connection could lead, ideally, to a fully app-rich infotainment system, which in turn would help BB protect its market share against all the Linux-based newcomers. In turn, that maintenance of relevance in the infotainment space would help BB-QNX win contracts in all the other areas of the connected and autonomous car.

We don’t fully subscribe to this argument, as we feel that QNX will be able to maintain its leading position without fear of the same kind of ecosystem deficit that killed its smartphone business, but KIA’s propositions remain well worth further examination.

(b) Contributions from BB Radar, Medical Data, Jarvis

BB’s asset tracking solution, also running on QNX, had been “spinning its wheels” since its first few major contract wins just under two years ago, in Q3 of FY/17. The first sign of a breakthrough came in Q4/18, when BB announced that Radar had produced its first million-dollar quarter. However, the company said next to nothing about Radar in Q1/19, suggesting the bright spot had faded again, and that Radar would remain a very tiny cousin to QNX in the BTS division.

However, during the September 28 conference call, Chen made the stunning comment that the company expected cumulative revenue from Radar to amount to $100m in the coming three years. Chen supplied a bit of extra context for this growth during a recent interview at The Empire Club in Toronto, where he said that Radar was presently producing revenue of $4 to $5m per year.

At this pace, BB could expect a maximum of $15m at the end of the next three years. To get to $100m, however, would mean that revenue would reach something like $5m per quarter in the coming year, then $8m/q in 2020, and $11 to $12m/q by 2021.

Chen’s announcement strongly indicated that several large new contracts already had been signed or are about to be signed. We suspect that he hasn’t been given permission to identify the companies he’s dealing with, so he is making up for the PR deficit with the grand announcement about the $100m in cumulative revenue.

Needless to say, Radar will make a significant contribution to BTS if revenue is to move from arithmetical to exponential growth.

But even that’s not the end of possibilities for growth in BTS. To begin with, QNX plus Certicom are making inroads into the medical vertical: BlackBerry announces the launch of a blockchain medical data platform in partnership with Swiss-based startup ONEBIO. … Together with technology developed by ONEBIO, the new blockchain medical data platform aims to create an "ultra-secure" ecosystem for patients, labs and healthcare providers. BB also announced an early customer for this initiative, the Melanoma Institute of Australia.

Another BTS initiative is Jarvis, “a powerful binary static analysis Software-as-a-Service tool that can help automakers secure their software supply chain.” Jarvis will soon be making its own contributions to BTS revenue. During the Q2 conference call, Chen said,

We have one customer already and we have one that we believe will sign up very, very soon. These obviously - when we talk about these customers, they are pretty big-name customers that you will recognize.

Conclusion

Given all of the above information, it's extremely difficult to defend a bearish stance on BlackBerry. The company is presently defined by three divisions under the “Software and Services” rubric. ESS and Licensing/IP appear headed for steady, linear growth, although that thesis will require confirmation over the coming year. BTS-QNX is giving every sign that it’s worthy of the “crown jewel” moniker assigned by John Chen during his first quarter on the job. This division seems destined to become leader of the pack, the most significant contributor to future valuations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I’d like to personally thank SA member "Yasch 22" for the great help he gave me with the concept of this article as well its editing process.