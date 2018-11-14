Ziopharm: Elucidating The Regeneron Partnership For Glioblastoma

We have to do what I would call anomalies: we have to look for strange things that show up once in a while. They don't show up all the time. We have to be scanning the horizon, and doing that, once in a while something will show up that makes a lot of sense, and then you act on it. - The Dhandho Investor (Mohnish Pabrai)

In the midst of a bear market, there are the recurring themes of "market overreaction" and "market inefficiency." We noticed that many bioscience companies are reporting positive fundamental developments yet the stocks ironically tumbled. In our view, it is a human tendency to err on the negative side when things seem gloomy. That being said, Ziopharm Oncology (ZIOP) recently entered into a collaborative agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) to develop its lead gene therapy with an excellent immune checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of a deadly brain tumor, glioblastoma that killed the U.S. Senator John McCain. Interestingly, the market overreaction caused the shares to trade down by 7%. In this report, we'll present an analysis of the aforesaid partnership and reaffirm our bull thesis on this growing company.

Figure 1: Ziopharm chart (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

As usual, we'll provide a brief overview of the company for new investors. If you are already familiar with the firm, we recommend that you skip to the subsequent section. Headquartered in Boston MA, Ziopharm Oncology is focused on the innovation and commercialization of the next-generation chimeric antigen receptor/T-cell receptor (CAR-T) and immunotherapies. Per Figure 2, the company is powering two platforms (Sleeping Beauty-modified T cells and Controlled IL-12) to brew medicines for highly difficult to manage cancers. Historically, three approaches dominate the cancer management landscape include surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. Nonetheless, CAR-T is changing the treatment modality because it has been delivering unprecedented efficacy and tolerability.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Ziopharm)

Combination Treatment For Glioblastoma

On Nov. 12, Ziopharm disclosed that the company entered into a collaborative agreement with Regeneration Pharmaceuticals for the development of a combination regimen to potentially treat glioblastoma. As one of the brain tumors called astrocytomas, glioblastoma starts out in the star-shaped cells (i.e. the astrocytes). It then grows rapidly, thus destroying local brain tissues along its track. The mortality rate is quite high while the prognosis is quite grim for glioblastoma. Specifically, the median survival for patients who got chemoradiotherapy and surgery is only 15 to 16 months. Comprising of 12% to 15% of all brain tumors, this deadly cancer is the one that took the life of the illustrious U.S. Senator (John McCain).

In our view, the cornerstone of cancer management is combination therapy. By simultaneously attacking multiple targets, there is therapeutic synergy: less time is available for these rogue cells to evolve in becoming treatment-resistant or inducing cancer relapses. That being said, it's great that Ziopharm is partnering with Regeneron to push for what can be an excellent treatment for glioblastoma. Perhaps, with the novel treatment, we would have enjoyed more public service from Senator McCain.

Accordingly, the partnership will evaluate Ad-RTS-hIL-12 along with veledimex and Regeneron's immune checkpoint inhibitor, cemiplimab-rwlc (Libtayo). Ad-RTS-hIL-12 is a promising gene therapy that is given with the oral activator ligand (veledimex). The result is that Ad-RTS-hIL-12/veledimex produces the key immune system booster, Interleukin 12 (IL12). As an important signaling molecule, IL2 strengthens the immune system in overcoming the suppression that tumors exert on the immune system itself. We believe that when an IL12 is used with an immune checkpoint inhibitor, like an anti-Program Death 1 (PD-1) the ultimate therapeutic synergy can be achieved. This is because PD-1 inhibition will further remove the "immune brake" exerting by cancer cells.

Of note, the PD-1 inhibitor (Libtayo) was FDA approved on Sept. 28 this year for patients suffering from the second most common skin cancer - metastatic squamous cell carcinoma ("CSCC") or locally advanced CSCC - who are not candidates for curative surgery or radiation therapy. The underlying strategy for using Libtayo with Ad-RTS-hIL-12/veledimex is essentially the same as what Nektar (NASDAQ:NKTR) is doing. They both aim to achieve therapeutic synergy. We noted in the prior research:

NKTR-214 is a CD122-biased agonist that stimulates interleukin-2 (IL2) to increase the production of cancer-killing T cells (lymphocytes) and natural killer cells. Known as endogenous tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes, these cells are highly adept at combating cancers. Consequently, NKTR-214 has the therapeutic synergy when deployed in conjunction with other immune checkpoint inhibitors (i.e. drugs that relieve the brake cancer cells are putting on the immune system). Hence, the aforesaid combination treatment would enable patients afflicted with deadly cancers to have the best chances of survival.

Regarding the deal specificity, Ziopharm and Regeneron will initiate a Phase 2 trial in first half of 2019. Interestingly, Ziopharm is responsible for all the development costs while Regeneron will provide the free Libtayo supply for clinical development. Based on our initial impression, the agreement terms are not favorable for Ziopharm because Regeneron does not absorb any development costs. In contrast, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) committed $1.85B in upfront payments to Nektar to have NKTR-214 for studying with Opdivo and Yervoy. Be that as it may, we believe that it's not as bad as what the market seems to believe.

Despite that Ziopharm will have to pony up the money for the development; we believe that if the investigation bears fruit, Regeneron will most likely acquire Ziopharm at a premium to its market value. Another advantage for Ziopharm is that the agreement enabled the company to advance the aforesaid regimen for other indications. Consequently, this gives Ziopharm more "shots on goal," of finding certain cancers that will surely respond to IL2/veledimex/Libtayo. By then, Regeneron is likely to acquire Ziopharm if any future development bears fruits for maximizing Libtayo value. Commenting on the partnership, the Head of Clinical and Translational Sciences, Oncology at Regeneron (Dr. Israel Lowy, M.D, Ph.D.) remarked:

Our PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo has been developed as the backbone of Regeneron's immuno-oncology pipeline and to facilitate innovative combination immunotherapies. With Ziopharm, we are excited to learn more about the benefit of combining Libtayo with local production of the IL-12 cytokine to potentially augment the cancer-fighting capability of the immune system.

If future clinical development proves positive, the partners are expected to dominate the near billion dollars glioblastoma market. Of note, Transparency Market Research estimated that the total glioblastoma market is expected to grow at the 11.4% CAGR from $341.4M in 2013 to $901.9M in 2022. We projected that this market will grow over a billion dollars when there is a newly approved medicine that has a strong efficacy and safety profile: a novel drug or regimen that can tackle a deadly disease is usually priced at a premium. The additional revenues will significantly contribute to the market growth.

Potential Risks

For a small bioscience firm, the primary risk is whether the lead molecule will pass the clinical trial. If the drug fails to post positive data, the stock can tumble over 50%. Conversely, if the data reporting is positive, investors can expect the stock to be catapulted to the new high by similar (or greater) magnitudes. With that being said, the main concern is if various franchises powering by Sleeping Beauty CAR-T and Controlled-IL12 can deliver positive clinical results. Our analysis revealed the 40% risks of a negative clinical binary. Moreover, even if the aforesaid medicines will be approved, they might not generate meaningful sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables.

Conclusion

In all, we maintain a speculative buy recommendation on Ziopharm with the three out of five stars rating. Despite the negative market reaction on the aforesaid partnership, there can be substantial value that is, and only if, the various drug innovation will deliver fruits. We believe that it is premature for the market to discount a good company like Ziopharm. Sleeping Beauty CAR-T and Control IL-12 platforms have the sound underlying science. Ziopharm simply needs time to prove their merits. As the final note, we strongly believe there is another drug that has a "built-in therapeutic synergy" that Ziopharm and Nektar are trying to achieve with their combo treatments. The silver bullet that, in our view, can be used to treat glioblastoma is ALPN-202 of Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN). Perhaps, you should also check that out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALPN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, Dr. Tran is not a registered investment advisor. Despite that we strive to provide the most accurate information, we neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. We reserve the right to make any investment decision for ourselves and our affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. We are also NOT responsible for the action of our affiliates. The thesis that we presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investment in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as recommendations to buy or sell any form of security. Our articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your action. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstance are individualized.