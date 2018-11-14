A Rare Misstep From Amazon

But the way Amazon has handled its second headquarters saga has squandered some of the good will from the pay raise.

Amazon's recent hike in its minimum wage for American workers was a savvy step to ward that off.

Previously, I've argued the main risk to Amazon was the prospect of antitrust action against it, though I didn't see antitrust action likely in the near future.

Image via NBC News.

Cover up, cover up, cover up that you're ruthless / Nobody, Nobody, nobody's ever gonna notice / And I am catchin' up and I am seein' red / How about I prove I'm right and raise it overhead?

- Chvrches, "Bury It"

A Rare Amazon Misstep

When news broke last summer that Sears' (OTCPK:SHLDQ) Kenmore appliances would be sold via Amazon (AMZN), I wrote that Amazon had taken a small step against its greatest threat, which is the prospect of antitrust action against it. That wasn't enough to help Sears, of course, for reasons I outlined in an article last month (Tears For Sears). A more recent step Amazon took partly to ward of the prospect of antitrust action, in my view, was its savvy pay raise, making $15 per hour the minimum wage of its American employees and contractors. As I wrote then,

Amazon took a big step in cooling concerns about its market dominance by giving hundreds of thousands of employees a big pay raise. On top of that, it further expanded its moat by making it more expensive for competitors to compete with it for workers.

Now, in securing locations for its split second headquarters, Amazon has taken a step backwards. This isn't something that was reflected in Tuesday's price action for the stock, but it was evident from influential accounts from finance, politics, and journalism on Twitter, as I show below.

Objections To Amazon's New Headquarters Move

One of the objections was that Amazon never had any intention of putting its 2nd headquarters anywhere other than New York and metro Washington, D.C. NYU marketing professor Scott Galloway called it a "con" in his interview with Recode's Kara Swisher, linked to in the tweet below.

As Galloway put it in that interview, via Recode's summary:

“This was never a contest,” he added. “It was a con meant to induce ridiculous terms that they then took to the cites all along that they knew they were going to be in.” In other words: By soliciting bids from lots of place where it was never going to move, Galloway alleges, Amazon was probably able to get more tax breaks from the pre-determined “winners.” [...] “This just has ill will written all over it, and I think people started to figure out what was going on ... It’s the Olympics on steroids. A lot of high fives and ribbon cutting, and then 10 years later, we realize it was a bad idea.”

Stacy Mitchell, co-director at the Institute for Local Self-Reliance, argued, in the tweet thread shared by journalist Michael Tracey below, that Amazon solicited bids from cities it had no intention of locating its headquarters in part so it could squeeze the city governments for valuable non-public data.

Tracey, in his own column linked to in his tweet below, wrote that by spitting its second headquarters between high-earning New York and metro Washington, Amazon would increase regional inequality.

Atlanta-based portfolio manager and Bloomberg opinion columnist Connor Sen, in his retweet below, expressed disgust for his home city's unsuccessful pandering to get Amazon's second headquarters.

Newly-elected Congresswoman and rising Democratic star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in her tweet below, said her Queens constituents were outraged. In other tweets, she criticized the large financial incentives that New York City and New York State (via its Empire Development Fund) gave Amazon.

Cato Institute senior fellow Ilya Shapiro agreed with Ocasio-Cortez about those government incentives.

And finally, Verge columnist Casey Newton, in his tweet below, commented on the reaction to Amazon's new headquarters announcement.

Wrapping Up

Often, in articles where I discuss a risk factor for a stock, I present hedges for it as well. But I prefer to do so before a stock corrects, as I did for Amazon in August (Buying An Umbrella When Its Sunny), and updated the performance of those hedges at the end of last month (Crash Protection Kicks In). And in this case, I don't know to what extent opposition to new headquarters saga translates into an increased chance of antitrust action against Amazon. I still don't see that happening in the near future. The reactions I've shared above are ones Amazon longs should be cognizant of though.

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week. This was the latest one: Performance Update - Week 49.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.