Evaluating Imperial Brands' FY Results (Includes FCF And Dividend Guidance)

To conclude this thesis, I'll draw upon a Discounted Cash Flow Model to summarize my thoughts on upside potential and downside risk supported by a sensitivity analysis of the WACC.

This article assesses Imperial Brands' performance for the past five years with a focus on its latest FY 2018 results using unique analysis tools and graphs.

The Purpose Of The Article

Firstly, for me, corporate financial decision-making relies upon the measurement of the value a company has created over the past years. I firmly believe it's crucial to develop a correct understanding of corporate finance. We need to bridge the gap between asset valuation reflected in the share price and the forward-looking needs of market participants seeking to assess the current value in the face of future risks and required returns.

In this article, I'd like to outline the procedures I use to measure the consistency of the financial results of a particular company, namely Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBF) (OTCQX:IMBBY). In response to its communicated FY 2018, it's time to assess Imperial Brands' intermediate progress and sustainability of its results over the past five years. I am going to use several profitability, efficiency, and leverage metrics as well as standard deviation rates to define the volatility of Imperial's financial results.

Besides, this article includes a brief discussion on my objectively computed Discounted Cash Flow Model, WACC analysis, and recommendation for the longer run. Throughout this article, I will also elaborate on the outlook I inserted into my modeling and graphs. Please note that this article serves as a starting point to assist people who consider buying Imperial Brands' shares. The primary source for my research tools remains the company's unique financial statements and reports.

1) Assessing Imperial Brands' Profitability And Discussing Consolidated Statement Of Income

To begin this analysis, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows Imperial’s consolidated statement of earnings for the past five years, which is just one piece of the valuation puzzle.

Table 1 – Imperial's Consolidated Statement Of Earnings Over The Past Five Years

(Source: Table created by me, partially using Imperial's data obtained from its Results Centre)

Using Table 1 above as a reference, Imperial Brands reported steadily growing revenues for 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018, despite rising excise taxes. An interesting remark I'd like to make is that Imperial will be implementing some accounting changes for 2019 including the adoption of IFRS15, which affects payments it currently makes to customers for promotion, listing or distribution activities they perform on our behalf.

Those that are currently booked as cost of sales, will be moved to be a deduction from net revenue. It is also going to review payments under the Master Settlement Agreement in the US, which are currently deducted from net revenue. With IFRS 15, these payments will be deducted from cost of sales. The overall impact from the adoption of IFRS 15 will be to reduce net revenue by just over £30m but it does not affect operating profit.

Moving through the income statement, one-off costs continued to weigh on Imperial's profitability. In FY 2018, Imperial faced the impact from the bankruptcy of a UK grocery contributor called Palmer & Harvey, which translated into a unique expense item of £110M. Restructuring costs amounted to £196M, which turned into cost savings of £110M. Meanwhile, management foresees restructuring charges to ease as the cost-cutting programs have almost delivered on guidance.

Since the inception of its cost-cutting programs in 2013, Imperial has been able to save £480M, while another £120M is expected to be achieved from 2019 to 2020. Investment income declined as a result of divestment programs, which are expected to deliver proceeds up to £2B, and a tough comparable basis.

Imperial's underlying interest expenses, however, improved due to deleverage. The effective tax rate was in line with that from last year. Imperial's Board decided to hike the dividend by 10% once again, and I suggest this pledge to remain in place. Increasing the dividend by 10% underlines Imperial's intention and tradition to continue to generously reward its shareholders.

When subtracting the impact of all these events on Imperial's bottom line, several overviews can provide additional information using Table 2, and Graphs 1 and 2 as references.

Table 2 – Overview Of Imperial's Consolidated Statement Of Earnings Over The Past Five Years

(Source: Table created by me, partially using Imperial's data obtained from its Results Centre)

Graphs 1 And 2– Overview Of Imperial's Revenue Growth, Net Margins, Earnings Per Share And Dividends Declared Over The Past Five Years

(Source: Graphs created by me, partially using Imperial's data obtained from its Results Centre)

In order to measure Imperial's consistency regarding its profitability, I've incorporated the standard deviation and a ratio that divides this metric by the average of the collected data. When this outcome stands above 0.5, it is indicated in red, suggesting above-average volatility. The concept is simple: the lower the outcomes, the more resilient Imperial's profitability is. Now, two elements would strike most investors, namely the fluctuations in revenue growth, and foremost in its earnings per share.

For quite some time, revenue growth has been impacted by currency headwinds, changing product mixes, and challenging market and pricing conditions. On top of that, Imperial's transition from a pure combustible tobacco player towards e-vapor hasn't run as smoothly as anticipated, which has been the case for most tobacco companies. Nonetheless, Imperial's recent guidance appears to indicate myblu will become a driving force for the company and a pioneer in the NGP (Next-Generation Products) market.

(Source: Company presentation of 6 November 2018)

Imperial's CEO, Alison Cooper, added:

In NGP our main focus is on transitioning smokers to blu, a significantly less harmful alternative to cigarettes. NGP also offers additive opportunities for our shareholders and the success of the international rollout of myblu has put us in a strong position to further invest and accelerate sales growth in FY19.

In the year ahead, Imperial expected constant currency revenue growth to be in the range of 1-4%. To support revenue growth in 2019 and beyond, it will boost its investment in myblu by around £100m in the first half. Its medium-term guidance for constant currency EPS growth of 4-8% remained in place. Moreover, the analyst community has recently lifted its revenue and earnings guidance.

(Source: Marketscreener.com)

Hence, I've incorporated a conservative revenue and earnings growth rate of 3.0% and 6.0% respectively. On an adjusted basis, EPS is a lot more consistent if one excludes the impact from one-off restructuring expenses, which won't last forever. That's why - based on the relation between standard deviation and average - Imperial's EBITDA Margin, and Operating Margin fluctuate less than one would expect.

In summary, we can easily conclude that EPS will rarely provide all information needed to readily assess a company's profitability. It is, therefore, wise to collect more data to measure whether these are sustainable or not. Now let us move on to the assessment of Imperial's balance sheet.

2) Assessing Imperial's Financial Health

The corporate landscape is littered with liquidity victims. Financial statements portray the financial effects of what are often complex transactions. In order to gather the most important financial elements, I've constructed Table 3 and 4 and Graphs 3, 4 and 5.

Table 3 – Overview Of Imperial's Consolidated Balance Sheet Over The Past Five Years

(Source: Table created by me, partially using Imperial's data obtained from its Results Centre)

Before starting to implement some key metrics, I'd like to point out that my computed net debt figure may deviate from information provided by for e.g. Morningstar. The way I came to a net debt figure of £10.375B is as follows:

Borrowings (current liabilities) + Borrowings (non-current liabilities) - Cash And Cash Equivalents - Investments accounted for using the equity method

That number in itself doesn't tell us that much. It's better to put it into context. Table 4 is provided below.

Table 4 – Overview Of Several Metrics That Depict Imperial's Financial Condition Over The Past Five Years

(Source: Table created by me, partially using Imperial's data obtained from its Results Centre)

When delving into Imperial's debt figure, forward-looking statements, and FCF statement - on which I will provide further information later - a plausible debt rate for 2019 has been figured out. I expect the group to be capable of paying down debt from 2.82x EBITDA to 2.63x by the end of FY 2019. Bearing in mind that this calculation excludes any positive impact related to its divestment program of £2B, my guidance might be too conservative going forward.

However, I have consciously kept my outcome reasonable to reduce the probability of a negative impact on my modeling. Instead of comparing the net debt figure to EBITDA, one can also rely on equity. However, this metric might be misleading since equity can be affected by high dividend payments from the past, or massive amounts of retained losses.

Other valuable metrics are related to Imperial's working capital position and its ability to improve its cash conversion cycle, which indicates how long capital is tied up in the business. I've depicted the evolution of Imperial's inventory days and accounts receivables days. The first mentioned metric measures the speed at which a company can move inventory. This will depend on the perishability of assets (in Imperial's case tobacco leaf).

Alternatively, accounts receivables days shed some light on Imperial's ability to quickly convert cash. If you can 'force' your customers to pay faster, you are working more efficiently, thereby shortening the cash conversion cycle. There's only one situation in which this manner of working demonstrates the power of a company: the company may not face a financially distressed situation. If it is pressed for money, then a shortening of the cash conversion cycle will be a negative signal as the corporation is delaying payments to its creditors.

In Imperial's case, the gap between inventories and accounts receivables days has widened. This implies both a positive as well as a negative consequence since Imperial might maintain an excessive stock, while debtors pay faster compared to FY 2014, thereby an improved cash conversion cycle. Overall, Imperial's working capital isn't volatile, which indicates its financial situations are stable.

Lastly, the interest coverage (EBIT/Net Finance Costs) indicates if Imperial is able to actually meet its interest expense obligations. For Imperial Brands this metric seems to be volatile and disappointing, and investors may doubt whether Imperial is capable of generating sufficient income to cover its interest charges. But there's a simple explanation for that.

Firstly, huge write-offs and restructuring costs directly weigh on EBIT. Secondly, net finance costs have been fluctuating over the past several years as the inflows of investment income vary from time to time. Thirdly, in the light of a divestment program with proceeds up to £2B and after having applied an average interest cost rate of 5%, I forecast Imperial will save interest expenses for £100M per annum.

Graphs 3, 4 and 5 – Overview Of Imperial's Net Debt/EBITDA, Inventory Days Versus Accounts Receivables Days, and ROE Versus ROA Over The Past Five Years

(Source: Graphs created by me, partially using Imperial's data obtained from its Results Centre)

In the graph that you see here regarding the evolution of both ROE as well as ROA, I've depicted other key elements that give investors more color about Imperial's operational efficiency. Alternatively to using the ROE (Return On Equity), I prefer to take out the ROA (Return On Assets) because this metric is not sensitive to the firm's choice of leverage.

3) Assessing Imperial's Ability To Convert Paper Profits Into Cash

At the end of the day, paper profits have to be converted into real cash flow, which can then be distributed to the interests in the shape of dividends (directly) and buybacks (indirectly). Table 6 is provided below.

Table 6 – Overview Of Imperial's Consolidated Statement Of Cash Flows Over The Past Five Years

(Source: Table created by me, partially using Imperial's data obtained from its Results Centre)

In the table that you see, I've defined the FCF formula I use. After having gathered all the cash flow information, one should put these absolute numbers into perspective with other metrics as these numbers in and of themselves don't provide that much clarity. Now let us move on to table 6, and graph 6.

Table 6 – Overview Of Several Metrics That Depict Imperial's Ability To Generate Cash Flows Over The Past Five Years

(Source: Table created by me, partially using Imperial's data obtained from its Results Centre)

When looking at the computed standard deviation, Imperial's cash generation appears to be more consistent compared with non-adjusted EPS. For example, its cash conversion rate is on average 67.00%, while I expect that figure to stand at 65.00% in FY 2019. Table 6 also provides information on the FCF Yield at which Imperial Brands shares are trading today.

It's interesting to see that the risk premium has steadily risen over the past five years, indicating investors are willing to pay lower valuations. The higher the FCF Yield, the higher the compensation for the risk taken when one buys Imperial Brands' shares. There's a clear discrepancy between the average FCF Yield of 7.82% and my forecasted 9.52% for FY 2019. This creates long-term opportunities.

Graph 6 – Overview Of Imperial's FCF/Revenues, FCF/EBITDA, FCF Yield, And Coverage Ratio Over The Past Five Years

(Source: Graph created by me, partially using Imperial's data obtained from its Results Centre)

Mapping out several trend lines is interesting to make forecasts. Although the dividend distributions are largely backed by yearly FCFs, the coverage ratio has been dropping since FCFs are growing less rapid than the dividend payments. Fortunately, FCFs are expected to rise due to deleverage and growing revenues, and I would point out even with dividends climbing 10% per annum, stable FCFs of £2.4B should be able to cover this payments over the next four to five years. As such, I believe Imperial's dividend is very safe.

Graphs 7 – Overview Of Imperial's Net Debt/FCF Over The Past Five Years

(Source: Graph created by me, partially using Imperial's data obtained from its Results Centre)

Using graph 7 above as reference, one can notice that even with a large acquisition worth £4.6B in 2015, Imperial Brands has kept its debt pile stable over the past five years. This is a strong signal and reduces Imperial's financial risks. I believe a Net Debt/FCF rate of maximum 6x don't put the financial conditions at risk.

4) Valuation Modeling: Discounted Cash Flow And WACC Sensitivity Analysis

In order to get an accurate impression on Imperial's fair value, I've drawn upon a Discounted Cash Flow, which consists of the following assumptions:

WACC of 6.5%

Steadily growing FCFs derived from incremental cost-saving benefits

Net debt level of 10.375B GBP

Share count of 953.7M outstanding shares

No endless growth rate

(Source: Table created by me, partially using Imperial's data obtained from its Results Centre and projections)

My price target range is £36-£37 or $45.5-$46.5 reflecting upside potential in excess of 30%.

From the analysis provided above, including potential factors/catalysts, I currently rate Imperial Brands as a BUY with nearly 28% upside potential, while downside risk potential is strictly limited, referring to the required FCF return of at least 6.5%.

Conclusion

Imperial Brands has performed well in FY 2018, and FY 2019 is expected to be off to a good start since the group is planning to ramp up its investments in Next-Generation Products (NGP). Since its inception, myblu has performed ahead of expectations, with underlined strong momentum in the vaping industry. On top of that, growth brands and priority markets have delivered on guidance through robust pricing and market share gains.

Throughout this article, I delved into several profitability, efficiency, and leverage metrics, which gave us more color about Imperial's business strength, and risks going forward. Margins have been stable over the past several years, and while Imperial's non-adjusted EPS is tempestuous, investors should pay more attention to assessing the real cash generation.

As such, the company is undiscovered despite its bright forward-looking statements. Having taken everything into consideration, I believe Imperial Brands shares are a good place to allocate some long-term cash. Today, investors are rewarded for the risks taken with an FCF Yield of in excess 9%, and rising dividends (10% per annum) including 132% coverage for FY 2019.

Author's note: If you found this article useful, don't hesitate to comment and follow me! Other tobacco companies such as Altria (MO), Philip Morris (PM), and British American Tobacco (BTI) may be analyzed as well to pick out the most compelling tobacco stock concerning risk/reward and forward-looking catalysts. Besides, crystal clear analyses covering European quality stocks are hard to find here on Seeking Alpha, and that's why I am following The Investment Doctor to learn more about other value stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IMBBY, MO, IMBBF, PM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.