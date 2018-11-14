AcelRx Will Go It Alone With Dsuvia, But The Future Looks Bright

For the moment, AcelRx plans to commercialize Dsuvia in the United States on its own - the company did not announce any intention to partner for US distribution.

After receiving FDA approval for its lead drug candidate Dsuvia last Friday, November 2, AcelRx (NASDAQ: ACRX) held a conference call at 8:30AM EST on Monday, November 5, to discuss the company's plans going forward as a commercial-stage company. Though some observers, myself included, had predicted that ACRX might announce some sort of partnership plans/intentions on the conference call, the company in fact announced its intention to commercialize Dsuvia on its own. In response, share price has dropped sharply since - ACRX closed on Friday, November 9 at $3.25, down 32.3% from its closing price of $4.80 on Friday after approval.

Despite this pronounced downwards move, the content of the conference call indicates that ACRX is well positioned for commercialization and will likely perform well over the long-term (assuming the company can execute its sales plan and reach revenue goals). As such, I will argue in this article that Dsuvia's unique clinical profile and ACRX's approach to the drug's commercialization will likely lead to the company generating significantly larger sales figures than its current value would indicate.

In my earlier articles, I have primarily used a peak sales multiplier to arrive at simplified valuation figures. However, after using an NPV model to estimate ACRX's current fair value based on estimated sales figures, I have revised my price target downwards. For the moment, I have used assumptions in forecasting revenues - however, I will continue to in the future upon release of sales guidance or actual revenue totals. At present, my model indicates that ACRX's fair value may be anywhere from 84-170% greater than the closing price of $3.16 on November 13.

Dsuvia & Its Regulatory Background

For over fifteen years, ACRX has been developing Dsuvia as an improvement over IV morphine for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. Dsuvia is a 30mcg sublingual tablet of sufentanil, an opioid drug already approved by the FDA in IV form. To prevent abuse and/or diversion, the tablet is contained within a single-use plastic applicator (pictured below).

FDA Regulatory Process

ACRX first submitted an NDA for Dsuvia in December 2016, and received a PDUFA date of October 12, 2017 from the FDA. In October 2017, however, ACRX was issued a CRL for Dsuvia's NDA: the FDA cited concerns with the safety of the proposed maximum dosage and requested changes to the official Directions For Use to address use-related errors (including dropped tablets).

After meeting with the FDA in January 2018, ACRX announced that it planned to reduce the maximum dosage of Dsuvia to address the FDA's safety concerns. In addition, ACRX informed investors that it had adopted the FDA's recommendations for changes to the Directions For Use and submitted revisions to the FDA, along with a protocol for a human factors study to validate the effectiveness of the changes to the Directions For Use. In April, ACRX announced that it had successfully completed the planned human factors study, and in May, the company announced that the FDA had accepted Dsuvia's resubmitted NDA with a PDUFA date of November 3.

In September, ACRX issued a press release announcing that Dsuvia would be evaluated at an Advisory Committee meeting on October 12. After receiving a 10-3 positive vote at the Advisory Committee meeting, Dsuvia finally received FDA approval on November 2.

European Regulatory Process

Prior to receiving FDA approval for Dsuvia, ACRX had succeeded in securing European approval for both Dsuvia (known as Dzuveo in Europe) and its other product Zalviso. Zalviso has been approved since September 2015, while Dzuveo received marketing authorization in June 2018. ACRX entered into a commercial collaboration for Zalviso with privately-held Grunenthal in July 2014, which granted Grunenthal commercialization rights in Europe and Australia in return for royalties and cash payments. At the moment, ACRX does not have a European commercialization partner for Dsuvia.

Advantages of Dsuvia Over IV Morphine

Dsuvia was originally conceived to fill the gap between the current population of slow- and fast-acting opioids.

As the above graphic demonstrates, morphine can take quite some time to provide relief. Faster-acting opioids offer a viable alternative for more immediate relief, but create issues of their own. According to Dr. Michael Clark of Johns Hopkins University, "opioids with short duration result in serum levels of considerable variability." As a result, "analgesia is difficult to achieve and side affects are more likely to occur" with IV administration of fast-acting opioids such as fentanyl. Dsuvia offers the benefits of both types of opioids: as evidenced in the chart below, the drug can induce manageable, long-lasting analgesia in as little as 15 minutes.

Additionally, Dsuvia provides an viable treatment for the surprisingly large amount of patients for whom IV access is difficult. IV access may be difficult for a variety of reasons, including obesity, advanced age, and even needle-phobia - ACRX estimates that failure rates for IV access could be as high as 12-26%. Setting up an IV can often cause further pain to patients; Dsuvia, on the other hand, is an easy and painless alternative, and will thus likely be preferred over IV morphine by the vast majority of acute pain patients.

Cost Benefits Associated With Dsuvia

Because Dsuvia is much more quickly and easily administered than IV morphine, the drug offers an opportunity for hospitals to easily realize enormous time savings. Per the administration instructions on Dsuvia's official label, the nurse needs only place the tablet under the patient's tongue and visually confirm that the tablet has been placed in the patient's sublingual space to complete proper administration. Realistically, this process should take no more than 2-3 minutes.

IV morphine, on the other hand, takes considerably longer to set up and administer. According to a 2018 study, the average setup and monitoring time before administration of morphine totaled 15.3 minutes - longer than it takes for some patients to achieve analgesia after being treated with Dsuvia. Yes, you read that correctly - the precursor steps to administration of IV morphine can actually exceed the time it takes for a patient to reach analgesia after being dosed with Dsuvia.

As the above graphic shows, morphine administration also requires a relatively time consuming dose titration cycle: the average active time for health care providers during the cycle is around 17 minutes, while total time for the cycle averages over 30 minutes. Dsuvia, on the other hand, cannot be administered more than once per hour and requires minimal monitoring, likely no more than 5 minutes over the course of an entire hour. The drug thus offers the potential to significantly reduce the amount of time health care providers spend specifically managing patient pain.

Including nursing time and equipment costs, the total cost of administering IV morphine is around $140, according to a study which analyzed actual (rather than projected) hospital equipment and labor costs. Notably, the average cost of the drug itself is $7, just 5% of the overall cost - the bulk of the cost burden is driven by high equipment and labor rates. According to the company's CEO, Vince Angotti, Dsuvia will likely be priced between $50-60 (wholesale) - this would represent a potential cost savings for healthcare facilities of around 60%. Adoption of Dsuvia would not only translate to large cost savings for healthcare facilities through lower per-patient costs, but would also presumably increase patient throughput by decreasing set-up time and thereby raising overall potential revenue.

Safety Superiority

Within the acute hospital setting (Dsuvia's target market), opioids are the second most frequent drug class of medication errors: one study reported the rate of incidence of potentially lethal dosing errors at 1.2%. Dsuvia, on the other hand, has never caused a lethal adverse event. The drug offers a discrete dosage level of 30mcg per tablet and is accompanied by strict directions for use, and as a result, there has never been a single instance of a lethal adverse event related to Dsuvia. Overall, Dsuvia actually represents a significant improvement in safety over IV morphine.

Potential Impact on Patient Outcomes

According to ACRX's research, 112 million patients visit the emergency department yearly, and the company has identified its initial target market as the 18 million patients per year who visit the ER and receive an IV opioid for pain relief only.

Dsuvia is faster acting, less invasive, and safer than IV morphine - as such, it stands to reason that patients treated with Dsuvia will generally be more satisfied with their treatment experience and generate better reportable treatment outcomes than those patients treated with IV morphine.

Given that 16% of all patients who visit the ER receive an IV solely for pain relief, adoption of Dsuvia is an easy way for healthcare facilities to potentially improve a large proportion of their patient outcomes. Publicly reported outcomes measures often have significant impacts on the reputations of healthcare facilities; reputation, in turn, can impact the number of visits (and therefore the amount of revenue) that a facility receives, as well as the quality of staff interested in working at the facility. For most emergency departments, I believe the choice to switch over from IV morphine to Dsuvia will be an easy one - taking all the pharmacological, safety, and cost benefits aside, adoption of Dsuvia will almost certainly lead to improved patient satisfaction and treatment outcomes for healthcare facilities.

Less Abusable & Divertible

Recently, the FDA has come under fire in the news for its decision to approve Dsuvia - some fear that the drug will contribute to the ongoing epidemic of opioid addiction in America. However, these fears are highly misguided for a number of reasons. First of all, Dsuvia is only approved for use in medically supervised settings, such as hospitals, surgical centers, and emergency departments; the drug will never be available for retail purchase in a pharmacy. Dsuvia will also be distributed under a highly extensive Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) - per this REMS, distribution of Dsuvia will be limited to those health care facilities which have undergone training from ACRX and become certified in the Dsuvia REMS Program. Finally, as the icing on the cake, it is important to recognize that only a tiny fraction of opioid addiction stems from inpatient therapy, the only situation in which Dsuvia would be used.

AcelRx's Commercialization Approach With Dsuvia

As I mentioned above, ACRX has identified the initial target market for Dsuvia as the 18 million patients per year who visit the ER and receive an IV opioid for pain relief only. Based on a series of criteria, including emergency department volume, same-day surgery volume, and historical adoption of new medication, ACRX has selected 1,260 out of the approximately 5,530 hospitals for initial targeting - the company believes that these 1,260 hospitals represent around 70% of the total market opportunity for Dsuvia.

Wisely, ACRX intends to pursue a resource-conservative approach to commercialization. ACRX will launch Dsuvia in Q1 2019 with up to 15 hospital account managers, and plans to gradually scale up to 60 account managers by the end of Q2 2020. Notably, the account managers who have been hired to date have already started reaching out to clients in their respective geographical regions. To minimize travel time/expenses of its hospital account managers, the company will take a step-by-step approach to Dsuvia's launch by targeting only a few geographical areas at once. The planned stages of distribution are shown below.

In addition to its hospital account managers, ACRX has hired four medical science liaisons and four market access specialists to help the company come to a better understanding of various hospital and GPO formulary processes. These professionals will also help ACRX monitor key metrics related to Dsuvia's launch, including hospital formulary approvals, the number of hospitals placing initial orders, the volume per order and repeat orders.

Management has estimated that the wholesale price for Dsuvia will likely be around $50-60 per dose. Additionally, according to CEO Vince Angotti, ACRX has already started working on a distribution plan with wholesalers and group purchasing organizations.

Overall, the company appears well prepared for Dsuvia's commercial launch. ACRX's management is intent on creating sustainable, controlled growth for the company, and has focused accordingly on compiling extensive market research while appropriately conserving resources.

ACRX's Financial Health

Strong Cash Position After Equity Offering

As of the end of Q3 2018, ACRX had $63.6M in cash and short-term investments on its balance sheet. Last Friday, November 9, ACRX also announced an equity offering of 12,698,412 shares at $3.15, generating $40M in additional dilutive financing for the company. As such, including the proceeds from the equity offerings, the company currently has an overall cash balance of just over $100M.

Though the company recorded a net loss of $12.5M in Q3, total cash burn during the quarter was only $8.2M. At ACRX's Q3 earnings call, CFO Raffi Asadorian indicated that cash burn during Q4 would likely be around $13-14M, and that cash burn during 2019 would likely be around 20-30% higher than the Q4 figure "on a run rate basis." Assuming that cash burn increases by 25%, total cash outway would thus be around $17.5M per quarter or $70M. At such a burn rate, ACRX is fully funded through 2019. I do not project ACRX will be profitable until 2020 - however, if ACRX can demonstrate significant future sales potential for Dsuvia through a strong initial launch, I believe ACRX may take on further long-term debt to avoid having to seek further dilutive financing.

Debt & Other Obligations

At the end of Q3, ACRX reported $8.4M in short-term debt and $5.5 of long-term debt related a floating interest-rate loan maturing in March 2020. ACRX still owes around $0.5M of interest on this loan (which will be repaid in 2019), and is scheduled to make $12.3M in principal repayments over the next three years. Additionally, the company records on its balance sheet a $91.7M liability related to its 2015 sale of future EU Zalviso royalties to PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ: PDLI). Under the terms of the agreement, ACRX received $65.0M in cash, while PDLI received the rights to 80% of ACRX's next four milestone payments from Grunenthal and 75% of all future Zalviso-related royalties (subject to a cap of $195.0M). According to the most recent 10Q, ACRX uses the following procedures to account for this liability:

In order to determine the amortization of the liability, we are required to estimate the total amount of future royalty and milestone payments to be received by PDL and payments we are required to make to PDL, up to a capped amount of $195.0 million, over the life of the arrangement. Consequently, we impute interest on the unamortized portion of the liability and record interest expense using an estimated interest rate for an arms-length debt transaction. Our estimate of the interest rate under the arrangement is based on the amount of royalty and milestone payments expected to be received by PDL over the life of the arrangement. Our estimate of this total interest expense resulted in an effective annual interest rate of approximately 14%.

Essentially, accounting standards require ACRX to record a liability to account for potential future payments to PDL and record imputed interest on the balance of the liability as interest expense. Economically speaking, however, this imputed interest has little effect on the company - the interest expense is a non-cash charge, and does little besides distort ACRX's net income downwards. Additionally, it seems highly unlikely that ACRX will ever actually be required to pay the total balance of the recorded liability to PDL - Zalviso royalties will probably continue to be relatively minimal, and I predict that ACRX will be able to eventually write off the majority of that large liability.

Without an understanding of the accounting requirements affecting ACRX's liability related to sale of future royalties, ACRX's long-term debt situation appears much more dire than it actually is. In reality, ACRX has little true long-term debt and is thus well-positioned to potentially take on debt in the future in order to avoid raising capital via an equity offering.

ACRX: Jump In Now For Long-Term Growth

Current Opioid Shortage

At present, America's hospitals are undergoing a crippling opioid shortage: according to a survey conducted by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, 96.2% of hospitals have been affected by the injectable opioid shortage. Pfizer, one of the country's main producers of injectable opioids, is not expected to resume full production of the needed drugs until at least the second quarter of 2019 - as such, there is currently a significant unmet need for opioids in hospitals nationwide. ACRX has a prime opportunity to achieve stellar initial market penetration in the acute pain market while most of the available supply of the drug it is trying to replace (IV morphine) is stuck in a manufacturing bog.

Emergency Departments Are More Crowded Than Ever

Dsuvia also represents a potential solution to the issue of emergency department crowding. Though the number of emergency departments US has declined over the past 20 years, visits to the emergency department have only increased, meaning that bed space is more critical than ever. Given that Dsuvia is more time-efficient to administer than IV morphine, adoption of Dsuvia would increase patient throughput, decrease patient wait times in the emergency department, and improve overall patient treatment and satisfaction.

Near-Total Improvement Over Current Standard-Of-Care

In addition to offering hospitals a potential stopgap solution to the current opioid shortage, Dsuvia is also simply superior to the current standard-of-care, IV morphine, in almost every single respect. The drug is cheaper, faster-acting, easier to administer, and safer - simply put, there is no logical reason, besides lack of awareness of the Dsuvia's existence, that the drug should not replace morphine in most hospitals for acute pain treatment.

According to CEO Vince Angotti, the medical advisory boards with which ACRX has contracted for market research share this opinion. Angotti noted on the company's Q3 earnings call that these advisory boards generally believe that "Dsuvia is a nice fit and might accelerate the review timelines of [hospital] P&T committees because they [are] struggling to have proper patient care for those patients in acute pain." I would imagine that because of its previously listed and discussed clinical advantages, Dsuvia will easily find favor with hospital and GPO formulary boards and achieve strong initial sales numbers.

"Sell The News" Has Passed

The Monday after receiving FDA approval, ACRX's stock price actually dropped, as biotech investors once again "sold the news - after closing at $4.80 on Friday (the day Dsuvia was approved), ACRX closed down 11.9% at $4.27. After investors continued to sell all week, the price dropped to $3.28 by Friday's close in response to ACRX's announcement of an equity offering at $3.15.

Though I'm never happy to be diluted, I believe that the offering price of $3.15 (market cap of $234.7M) represents the bottom of ACRX's slide - as my NPV model below demonstrates, I believe Dsuvia's approval is worth several hundred million dollars. The company now has a strong cash base, and if the company can successfully execute Dsuvia's initial launch, it will likely be able to avoid further dilution and finance operations via debt.

Valuation

Management has previously estimated that Dsuvia could generate as much as $1.1B in peak annual revenue. Though I believe this estimate is optimistic, I think that ACRX will eventually reach around $675M in peak sales - at $50/dose, this would represent 13,500,000 units sold. Even if we assume that each patient only requires one dose, which a significant underestimation, this figure is just 75% of Dsuvia's initial target market of 18,000,000 patients, and just 41% of Dsuvia's total addressable market of 33,000,000. As such, I actually believe Dsuvia could actually generate higher future sales; however, for the sake of conservatism, I'll use the $675M figure for peak sales. To arrive at a fair value estimate, I created an NPV model, shown below.

Per my model, ACRX's fair value should be around $8.54 per share - 170% upside over the current price. The model made use of the following valuation assumptions:

Model includes cash flows from 2019-2028.

Revenue growth rate declines year over year until plateauing in 2027

No Zalviso revenue is accounted for - approval in the US is highly uncertain

R&D costs decline over time, as ACRX has no pipeline products besides Zalviso and has expressed no intention of expanding its pipeline

G&A costs increase from prior year at a decreasing rate: 2020, 2021: 10% 2022, 2023: 8% 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028: 5%

I assume that ACRX will seek a 4-year, $60M debt financing arrangement at the beginning of 2020 maturing at the end of 2023. Payments/compounding assumed to be monthly, interest rate of 7%. These assumptions would yield a total of $9M of interest expense to be paid out between 2020-2023.

Non-cash interest expense related to future sale of royalties was increased 14% annually, as this is the effective interest rate at which ACRX imputes interest on the liability (which it repays extraordinarily slowly). This expense is zero after the point at which ACRX has reached the cap on interest expense required by its accounting policies (discussed above).

Tax costs are low through 2020 because ACRX will likely be able to use net operating loss carryforwards and other tax credits to offset the bulk of its tax burden. Thereafter, pre-tax income is assumed to be taxed at the 21% corporate rate.

To demonstrate the significant margin of safety associated with an investment in ACRX, I'll include a second NPV model. This time, peak sales is only $500M, and revenue growth rates are lower; all other assumptions remain the same.

When using this model, fair value is only $5.81 per share; however, this still represents a 84% upside over current share price. Despite using much more conservative revenue assumptions, the model still indicates that ACRX should represent a profitable investment long-term and is undervalued at the moment.

Upcoming Catalysts & Events

In the very near future, ACRX expects to receive an initial order from the Department of Defense (DoD) which collaborated with ACRX on Dsuvia's development. According to page 5 of ACRX's 2016 10-K, the DoD has an option to purchase 112,000 units of Dsuvia from the company - after discounts, this will likely represent between $4-5M in revenue.

On December 11, ACRX will hold an investor and analyst day. At this event, the company will provide guidance regarding future sales expectations.

Finally, as I have stated in many past articles, I still believe ACRX is ripe for a potential buyout at some point in the future. Partnering with a big pharma company would allow Dsuvia to immediately be distributed through an established network, and additionally would lend credible backing to a drug that is seeking to replace a drug, IV morphine, the standard-of-care treatment for moderate-to-severe pain for quite some time.

ACRX Looks Strong - Why The Great Opportunity?

Investors "Sold The News"

The Monday after receiving FDA approval, ACRX's stock price actually dropped, as biotech investors once again "sold the news - after closing at $4.80 on Friday (the day Dsuvia was approved), ACRX closed down 11.9% at $4.27. After investors continued to sell all week, the price dropped to $3.28 by Friday's close in response to ACRX's announcement of an equity offering at $3.15. On Tuesday, November 13, ACRX closed at $3.16.

Though I'm never happy to be diluted, I believe that the offering price of $3.15 (market cap of $234.7M) represents the bottom of ACRX's slide. As my model above shows, I believe Dsuvia's approval represents hundreds of millions of dollars of value - certainly, it is worth at least $3.15/share. The company now has a strong cash base, and if the company can successfully execute Dsuvia's initial launch, it will likely be able to avoid further dilution and finance operations via debt.

Investors Are Underestimating Need For Drug & ACRX's Ability To Commercialize

To me, ACRX's low share price indicates that investors are either doubting demand for Dsuvia, ACRX's ability to commercialize the drug, or both. The latter fact is supported by a quote from Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brandon Folkes, who stated that his model predicted an $8 price target peak sales in excess of $300M by 2026 (using a 12.5% discount rate). As I have discussed above, I believe that Dsuvia will see much wider use - $300M in sales represents 6,000,000 units sold, which is a maximum of 33% of Dsuvia's initial target market (assuming one dose per patient visit). In fact, I would argue that achieving peak penetration of 33% in Dsuvia's initial target market would represent a relative failure from the company's perspective. Given the unmet medical need for Dsuvia and its varied advantages over its standard-of-care competitor, I am confident that the drug will outperform what seem to be rather low expectations.

Downside Risk Is Minimal

After securing FDA approval for Dsuvia, regulatory risk for ACRX has essentially been eliminated. Now, the remaining risk is in the execution - potential investors in the company should be well aware of the difficulties inherent in commercializing an entirely novel drug. Once again, I believe that the recent equity offering price of $3.15 may have been the bottom for the stock, as Dsuvia's approval alone may be worth more than $3.15/share.

Importantly, the risk of immediate dilution has been removed by the recent equity offering. As the company is likely funded through the end of 2019, investors will not have to consider the possibility of dilution risk until that time. In any event, I consider it unlikely that the company will significantly dilute again.

ACRX: Big Upside, Small Downside

As I have discussed above, I believe that ACRX has developed a blockbuster in Dsuvia - the drug is an improvement in nearly every way over IV morphine, the current standard-of-care drug for acute pain. Because of this, I believe that the drug will significantly outperform the Street's sales estimates. Give its strong cash balance, controlled burn rate, and excellent commercialization plan for Dsuvia, I believe ACRX is poised to perform well as a commercial stage company. Best of all, the company's stock appears to have hit a bottom, offering investors the perfect opportunity to jump in with very little downside risk and significant potential. Per my model, I assign the company a valuation of $8.54/share - an upside of 170%. Going forward, I expect price to rise as investors shake off the news of the equity offering and reassess the company's commercial potential.

