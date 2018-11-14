Facebook Will Fall Further

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook (FB) is growing like a bad weed. The organization CEO Mark Zuckerberg has built in such a short time span is remarkable. I assumed once it gained significant scale its revenue growth would slow dramatically. That has not been the case. Q3 2018 revenue of $13.7 billion was up 33% Y/Y. Operating income grew 13% and operating income margin was 42%, down from 50% in the year-earlier period.

Increased investments in infrastructure, safety and security were measures Facebook needed to take. They should pay off down the road as the company gains credibility with the public and regulators over data privacy measures. It was another solid quarter, yet FB still remains a sell.

MAU Growth Still Lacking

More than 2.6 billion people use Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger each month, up from 2.5 billion in Q2 2018. The massive pool of followers is likely difficult for any advertiser to ignore. The chance to reach 2 billion people with one ad campaign is a huge selling point for Facebook. The downside is that the more its monthly active users ("MAUs") grow, the more difficult it is to repeat that growth.

The above chart illustrates Facebook's MAUs on a historical basis. MAUs were 2.3 billion at Q3 2018, up 10% Y/Y and 2% sequentially. MAUs appeared to have plateaued in the fourth quarter of 2018. Growth has been stagnant ever since. The problem with promoting FB based on fantastic MAU growth is having to tweak the narrative once that growth plateaus.

Through WhatsApp and Instagram, Facebook owns two of the fastest-growing online platforms. They are likely eating into the growth of Twitter (TWTR), Snapchat (SNAP) and Facebook. The old adage is that it's better to cannibalize your own sales than to let someone else do it. The conundrum now is how do advertisers perceive Facebook and how do investors value the stock now that total MAUs have plateaued?

It would seem that revenue growth also would fall at some point. In the past there has been lower monetization of Facebook Stories vs. other content previously distributed on its platform. Stories now make up the majority of the growth in sharing:

So let's start with messaging and stories. Public sharing will always be very important, but people increasingly want to share privately too, and that includes both just smaller audiences with messaging and ephemerally with stories. People feel more comfortable being themselves when they know their content will only be seen by a smaller group and when their content won't stick around forever. Messaging and stories make up the vast majority of growth in the sharing that we're seeing.

By providing content that will not stick around forever Facebook may have taken away Snapchat's competitive advantage with exploding videos. However, Facebook's revenue growth may slow as it goes from a "feed-only world" to a feed plus Stories world.

Do Investors Care About User Engagement Data?

I'm on record that Facebook's lack of user engagement data could be its Achilles' Heel. Twitter illustrates its ad engagement and shows investors how it grows over time. I have not found the same data from Facebook. That does not mean Facebook does not measure the effectiveness of its ads. According to management, Facebook has systems in place to help advertisers measure the effectiveness of ads:

What's nice is that the same targeting, the same measurement systems really work. Because we are looking to show relevant ads to the right person at the right time, the systems we have that understand in a privacy-protected way what ads people are likely to be more interested in, those work, whether you're in Stories or Watch or Instagram Feed or News Feed. And the other thing is that our systems for measuring the effectiveness of ads, which help advertisers get all the way through to their ROI, which help them bid in our system, also work. And so we take the advertiser base, we take the systems we have for targeting and measuring ads, and then we help advertisers move to the new format.

If advertisers have tools to measure the effectiveness of their campaigns then does it matter if investors do not have transparency over the metric? I have personally worked with publicists and marketers who have demanded that I run ads for events on Facebook. For small businesses who want to grow their brand, Facebook ads appear to be a requirement.

The average revenue per user ("ARPU") was up 20%, which explains why revenue growth was more robust than growth in MAUs. ARPU grew by low single-digits Q/Q, and could be a predictor of slowing revenue growth going forward. Asia-Pacific has lower ARPU vis-a-vis other regions, yet it has the highest growth in MAUs.

Price Discovery

When stocks were going up simply because they were going up, there seemed to be no rationale to FB's valuation. It really didn't matter what price you bought in at since constant flows into financial markets would lift FB as well. Now financial markets appear to face extreme volatility. The Fed is hiking interest rates. Interest-bearing instruments could begin to compete with equity markets soon. The Fed also is removing liquidity from financial markets by unwinding its balance sheet. Market volatility could be here for a while.

Small businesses may be empowered by Facebook, but how will investors feel about an eventual slowdown in revenue growth? Investment fundamentals like price-to-earnings or EBITDA multiples could replace sentiment in valuing FB. The stock trades at 7x run-rate revenue (Q2 and Q3 revenue annualized). Is that appropriate given the expected slow down in revenue growth?

Secondly, I view Facebook as a media company subjected to the vagaries of the global economy. If an economic slow down hits - and I believe it will - it could hurt ad revenue, regardless of growth in MAUs. Small business and entrepreneurs could help power some of Facebook's ad revenue. However, declining corporate profits could make it difficult for corporations to justify ad spending. This will likely hurt over ad revenue and sentiment for FB going forward.

Conclusion

FB is down 20% Y/Y. Market volatility and recessionary pressures could send the stock much lower. Sell FB.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SNAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.