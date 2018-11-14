Amazon: When Growth Meets Reality

Amazon's share price is showing weakness, but I argue that this is not temporary.

Investment Thesis

This article follows my ongoing stance that Amazon (AMZN) makes for a risky investment. I highlight how its valuation clearly points to bubble territory. Also, when the ''story'' is so alluring but the facts grim, it might be a sign that all the good times are already priced in and it is now time to move on to safer ventures.

Recent Developments

Back in September, when Amazon was priced at roughly $1,974 per share, I wrote an article titled Stay Clear. This article was before the sell-off started. One key theme which I addressed in the article is excerpted below:

Amazon acquired Whole Foods toward the back end of August [2017], which implies that Amazon's Q3 guidance of midpoint growth of 27% is benefiting from close to 2 full months of Whole Foods this time around in Q3 2018 compared with the same period last year.

In essence, I contended, that Amazon had received a one-off boost to its top line, through an inorganic acquisition made the previous year. In other words, Amazon's pace of growth was slowing down, if we were to exclude this expensive inorganic boost to its revenue.

Then, true to form, once Amazon released its Q3 2018 results, the company's guidance for Q4 2018 vindicated my thesis.

The table below shows Amazon's growth rates including its guidance for Q4 2018.

Source: Author's calculations, including high Q4 guidance estimate.

In the above table, I have included the fact that in the best case, Amazon delivers 17% YoY growth in Q4. Note, Q4 2018 is a vitally important quarter for any retailer, Amazon included.

Thus, herein lies the problem. Even if we assume that Q4 2018 generates roughly $70.7 billion in revenue, making the whole year close to $231 billion, this would still imply that Amazon's growth is slowing. What happens in Q1 2019, once Whole Food's acquisition has been fully lapped round?

How To Ignite Growth?

Additionally, in FY 2019, even if Amazon were to seek a large acquisition to ignite its growth, it would not be able to acquire it, because FY 2019 is a bulge year for cash outgoings.

In more detail, Amazon has capital lease obligations, including interest of roughly $7 billion, operating leases due of $3 billion, as well as debt principal and interest of $2 billion, for a total of $12 billion of cash outgoings. Note, this figure does not include any unconditional purchases or other commitments.

Finally, it is important to state the obvious. Going into 2019, Amazon would need to acquire a meaningfully larger target to move the financial needle on its top line. Which, as I have already discussed, it would struggle to financially find the resources during FY 2019, as its financial position is already stretched.

With interest rates going up, raising debt to acquire a meaningful target would be largely off the cards. Also, knowing Jeff Bezos as I do, this CEO is not one for playing the short-term game. Although, the odds are now increasingly raising against Amazon.

Business Insight?

Before delving into Amazon's valuation, I wanted to raise a further interesting theme which I have noticed amongst Amazon shareholders. While the stock is going up, investors will comment on all sort of outlandish claims.

One such claim includes the idea that Amazon would over time make Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) outdated. That brands would stop advertising on the powerful search engine, and go straight to Amazon.

While this may make for a very insightful sound bite, it is largely anecdotal. Having said that, like any growth stock, there is a kernel of truth to this running theme. However, as the table below shows, this is blown out of proportion.

The idea assumes that advertisers only seek one avenue to market their products - which is false. Next, it dismisses the fact that Google has had close to 20 years of competition already.

Source: Q3 2018 10-Q

And most relevant of all to Amazon is the fact that grouped under Amazon's 'Other' segment is its advertising business. And as the table shows, even if this segment was able to grow at 100% YoY for some time, it would simply not be all that meaningful to Amazon's total valuation.

Valuation

Source: Author's calculations, morningstar.com

Above, we can see that Amazon's valuation relative to the past is stretched. Which is hardly surprising given the strong run on its shares in the past 5 years. However, when combined with the fact that Amazon's growth rate is slowing should at least raise a yellow flag amongst its shareholders.

Furthermore, compared with online retailer competitor Alibaba (BABA), Amazon is meaningfully more capital intensive, as it has huge warehouse costs, which translate into large leasing costs (discussed above).

The other front which Amazon competes is in the cloud. And this space too is getting very competitive. With the likes of Microsoft (MSFT), IBM (IBM), Salesforce (CRM), Alphabet, and many other niche players, also targeting this same market.

In conclusion, I find few reasons to believe that Amazon is undervalued.

Takeaway

I have argued that Amazon makes for a risky investment, that its growth is starting to slow down, and that Amazon's stretched balance sheet leaves Amazon with no room for a large acquisition to reignite its top line growth.

