Netshoes (Cayman) Ltd. (NETS) CEO Marcio Kumruian on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Netshoes (Cayman) Ltd. (NYSE:NETS) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Otavio Lyra - Treasury and Investor Relations Director

Marcio Kumruian - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Alexandre Olivieri - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Brian Fitzgerald - Jefferies

Otavio Lyra

Thank you. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. A copy of our earnings release can be found on our corporate website in the Investor Relations section along with the presentation for today’s call.

With me on today's call are Marcio Kumruian, our Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and our Chief Financial Officer, Alexandre Olivieri.

Before we proceed, I would like to make the following Safe Harbor statement. Today’s call will contain forward-looking statements and I refer you to the forward-looking statement section of our earnings release and recent filings with the SEC. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new or changed events or circumstances.

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards, IFRS, we report certain non-IFRS financial measures. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial results, which can be found in our earnings release filed yesterday with the SEC on Form 6-K.

I would now like to turn the call over to our CEO, Marcio Kumruian.

Marcio Kumruian

Thank you, Otavio, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today on this call to present our third-quarter and nine-month 2018 results.

I would like to begin this presentation on slide four by placing this quarter in the context of our broader strategy, which, as you know, has been evolving and puts us today on sounder footing.

In this respect, the third quarter of 2018 marks an important turning point for Netshoes, as we took some decisive and necessary actions to streamline our operations and focus on our core B2C business in markets where we are better positioned to secure medium-term profitable growth.

First of all, we addressed what – with the benefit of hindsight – was a business decision that diverted resources, energy and management time: our diversification into the sale of nutrition supplements through the B2B channel. As you know, we recently announced a difficult, but necessary move, the decision to discontinue our B2B operations, recognizing that this diversification has generated lower-than-expected results.

Secondly, during the quarter we concluded the sale of our operations in Mexico to focus on our core operations in Brazil and Argentina.

Thirdly, the third quarter also saw us increase our financial flexibility with the successful completion of the renegotiation with banks of our working capital and debenture credit lines.

The sum of all these moves amounts to Netshoes turning a page and putting itself on a sounder footing going forward.

Let me provide some greater detail on each of these decisions and their impact on the business going forward to demonstrate that we have addressed a number of issues that were constraining Netshoes.

With the bank negotiation, we have given ourselves greater financial headroom. We have increased the original maturity of the contracts by one year, to 2021, and established a 12-month grace period on principal amortization. This allows us to eliminate almost R$ 108 million in debt amortization through the first half of 2019 with no change to the average cost of debt and bring short-term debt down to 5% of total debt compared to 46% in the last quarter.

To be sure, the discontinuation of our B2B operation has a short-term cost. It has resulted in a write-off of R$59.3 million in existing nutrition supplements inventory, as well as a provision of R$18.7 million for related receivables. But it removes a drain on our accounts of R$25 million in negative EBITDA in 2017 and leaves us entirely focused on our core B2C business.

We will continue selling supplements through our B2C platform, at a more rapid pace and respecting product expiration dates. Though this new sales strategy we expect to convert inventory into cash much faster as there will no longer be cash payables.

With the sale of our Mexico business, we may be pulling out of a significant Latin American market. But we also have to recognize that it was an early-stage operation and the ramp-up would have required considerable funding. So, here too, we are ending a cash drain of another R$15 million negative EBITDA in 2017.

In Argentina, we have gone into contingency mode given the country's complex situation and prospects. We are taking the necessary measures to minimize the negative results and cash needs, simplifying our operation, product portfolio and inventory level.

We are concentrating our expansion efforts in Brazil, growing sustainably and profitably in a market in which our operations have already been cash-positive for some years.

Finally, I would like to give you a flavor of the key actions that we have been working since the second quarter and that are behind the strengthening our operations.

We have optimized our organization and leadership team. We eliminated two positions, those of Chief Marketing and Transformation Officers, reducing management layers and making the organization more agile and connected.

We are working with Bain to redesign our commercial planning. We entirely transformed the commercial department, strengthening the teams with new directors for Netshoes and Zattini as well as category managers.

We created a commercial planning department, bringing more intelligence and control to the product portfolio definition, OTB definition, pricing methodology and integration with financial planning.

Together with Falconi, we are working to introduce zero-based budgeting to strictly control SG&A with a potential expense optimization identified for 2019.

We know that the full potential of all these initiatives will not be captured immediately. But this quarter already provides evidence of better results.

Zattini, whose commercial transformation began in May, already shows lower and healthier inventory level, growing margins and delivering improved growth month after month through Q3.

Netshoes, with a longer operation cycle than Zattini's, implemented a new 1P x 3P matrix, to move from slow turn inventory products to faster and higher margin products. This reduces inventory and increases margins.

For both, Zattini and Netshoes, our teams are already executing planning and purchases for 2019 using the methodology improvements made together with Bain, with a focus on gross margin maximization.

Overall Risk, Fraud and Effectiveness showed the best index in our history as we changed the platforms and the operation partner.

All these changes leave Netshoes in a better place – more focused, more flexible and more disciplined, as you see on slide five.

More focused on B2C, with GMV from the B2C operation growing 7.4% year-on-year on an FX neutral basis in the third quarter, invoiced orders up 4.4% and average basket up 2.9% excluding the currency effect. As we will see later in the presentation, in September, our B2C operation has already recovered, growing double digits.

More flexible, because the debt negotiation reduces our financial expenses, Zattini's move to the Barueri warehouse frees up approximately R$70 million in tax credits until the end of next year and our operations are generating positive operation cash flow of R$72.3 million in the quarter.

And more disciplined and focused on flawless execution through our efforts to optimize our commercial area, simplify our organization with a leaner management team, control expenses and enhance operating excellence.

And finally, on slide six, you see that even as we work on key strategic moves, our fundamentals are strengthening, as evidenced by a series of indicators.

Our number of registered members has risen 18.2% to nearly 24 million. Active customers are up 11.6% to almost 6.8 million.

Invoiced orders rose 4.4% to 2.9 million and orders placed by mobile devices are up by 11 percentage points to 58% of total orders.

Our marketplace GMV participation has grown 4 percentage points to 13% of total GMV or 14.1% of GMV in Brazil, and the participation of fashion and beauty has grown 2 percentage points to 17.4% of total GMV or 18.9% of GMV in Brazil.

So, with solid fundamentals in our core business, our actions during the third quarter reaffirm our commitment to our renewed strategy, turning a page to continue to build our medium-term growth on more solid foundations.

Let me now hand over to Olivieri to present our financials in greater detail.

Alexandre Olivieri

Thank you, Marcio. Before we begin, I would like to highlight that as Mexico operation was discontinued during the third quarter of 2018, operating and financial figures in this presentation exclude Mexico in 2017 and 2018.

I will begin on slide eight with the solid growth of our GMV and marketplace, which show that this refocused strategy that Marcio just described is starting to deliver.

As you see on the slide, GMV grew by 1.9% in the quarter and 2.3% in the nine months impacted mainly by our B2B business and currency effects. Excluding currency effects, our B2C business grew by 7.4% in the third quarter, driven by 4.4% growth in orders and 2.9% growth in average basket.

B2C operations in Brazil grew by 4.1%, despite continued pressure from product markdown to improve inventory quality and by the continuing transition from 1P to 3P.

As you will see on the next slide, growth accelerated throughout the quarter in Brazil. In Argentina, growth on a forex-neutral basis was 44.6% in Q3, supported by higher inflation.

On slide nine, we take a closer look at our B2C operations in Brazil, which are showing accelerating growth, thanks to the changes we have implemented in our product portfolio, both at Netshoes and Zattini.

As shown on the graph on the left-hand side of the slide, year-on-year GMV growth accelerated month after month throughout the quarter, from a negative 2.9% in July to double-digit positive 10.4% growth in September.

This is true for both Netshoes and Zattini. Zattini's faster inventory cycle enables it to respond faster to the changes we have implemented and saw its GMV go from a drop of 6.2% in July versus the same month last year to a strong 31.5% growth in September. This trend is continuing, and even accelerating in October.

Netshoes is also gaining momentum, but it has not yet felt the full impact of the changes owing to its slower procurement cycle.

It's important to keep this acceleration trend in mind when we talk about gross margins because this GMV growth is accompanied by an increase in product margin.

On slide 10, we take a quick look at the net sales. Consolidated net sales were R$418 million in Q3, down 3.2% on a reported basis, but net sales for our B2C business was up 0.8% on a forex-neutral basis.

In Brazil, net sales were down 3.5% on a reported basis and B2C sales were down 3.1%, while Argentina sales were up 45.6% in local currency in Q3.

Let's turn to gross margins on slide 11. As shown on the graph on the left-hand side, gross margin was heavily impacted by the actions we undertook to turnaround our business and stimulate short-term cash generation, dropping to 8.8% in Q3 and 23% in the nine months.

Breaking this down by component, on the right-hand side of the slide, you see that the marketplace and other margin-enhancing initiatives have continued to contribute positively to margins. They had a positive contribution to margin of 1.7 percentage points even as we continue marking down products to remodel our inventory profile and migrate to 3P.

We lost 1.8 percentage points because of higher net sales taxes. One percentage point is related to our decision to migrate our fashion business to the Barueri distribution center, which triggered the use of R$70 million of tax credits until the end of the next year, beginning in September this year. This is more than 3 times the negative impact on the P&L during the same period.

Higher net shipping costs and other cost of sales penalty is mostly related to the acceleration of sales of supplements through our B2C channel. The biggest impact comes from the temporary effect of the discontinuation of our B2B business and other accounting adjustments, which has a 22-percentage point impact on gross margin, but no cash impact in the quarter.

Most importantly, as you see on slide 12, and as mentioned earlier, the acceleration in GMV growth came with a positive monthly evolution in gross product margins in Brazil, rising to 34.5% in September from 32.4% in July and standing at 33.6% for Q3 as a whole.

This is especially true for Zattini, which saw a 6 percentage point jump between July and September. This is a response to the improvement in inventory planning, commercial negotiations and new pricing policies.

We expect to see clearer signs of improvement as Netshoes in Brazil, whose procurement cycle is slower, starts responding to the changes to commercial strategy.

On slide 13, we show that we continue to make efficiency gains in our selling and marketing expenses. As a percentage of net sales, selling and marketing expenses dropped to 26.4% from 29.5% in the same period last year.

Marketing expenses were impacted by R$2.5 million or 0.6 percentage points related to the B2B discontinuation, but as a percentage of GMV B2C, they improved 8.3%, showing increased efficiency.

Turning to operation expenses on slide 14, you see that G&A and other expenses were 2.1 percentage points higher in the quarter. This is related to higher SOP expenses for 0.7 percentage points, consulting expenses for 0.8 percentage points and layoff expenses for 0.4 percentage points. All these effects should fade by year-end.

We continue to be focus on reducing fixed expenses supported by Falconi, zero-based budgeting projects, to efficiently manage our cost structure.

On the following slide, we move to adjusted EBITDA. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was negative R$112 million, with a negative margin of 26.9%. This mostly reflects the unfavorable impact of the write-offs related to the discontinuation of the B2B operations. Excluding these, our core business is still solid as we enter the strongest quarter of the year.

Argentina was also heavily impacted by an accounting adjustment related to hyperinflation. Without this impact, EBITDA would have been R$3.6 million in Q3 and R$12 million in nine months, showing continued improvement during the year.

The effects just mentioned led Netshoes to post a net loss from continuing operations, excluding Mexico, of R$136 million, as shown on slide 16. Of this amount, the B2B provision accounted for R$78 million and hyperinflation adjustments in Argentina accounted for a further R$1.8 million.

Let me now hand over to Otavio to comment on our balance sheet and cash flow.

Otavio Lyra

Thank you, Olivieri. As shown on slide 17, Netshoes improved its debt profile in Q3. Total debt was reduced to R$228.2 million in Q3 from R$286.7 million in the same period last year. Compared to the previous quarter, debt was also slightly reduced due to the Mexico disposal.

As mentioned by Marcio in his introduction, we also benefited from our debt renegotiation with banks that increases maturity by one year, to 2021, and establishes a 12-month grace period on principal amortization.

We thus eliminate almost R$108 million in debt amortization throughout the first half of 2019, with no change to the average cost of debt. Short-term debt goes down to 5% of total debt vs 46% last quarter.

On slide 18, we focus on our strong improvement in working capital. Thanks to the inventory write-off related to the discontinuation of the B2B business and improved inventory management in B2C, both at Netshoes and Zattini, we have reduced our net working capital cycle to 13 days from 45 days in the previous quarter.

We still hold approximately R$30 million, or 10 days total inventory cycle, of Midway supplements in our inventory and we intend to keep selling it until mid-2019 before the relevant expiration dates.

I will finish on slide 19 with our operating cash flow. We recorded a second consecutive quarter of strong operating cash generation as our cash cycle continues to improve. Operating cash generation was R$30.4 million in the quarter, and excluding factoring arrangements, operating cash flow generation reached an even stronger R$72.3 million in Q3 versus a consumption of R$9 million in the same period last year. This represents an improvement of R$81.1 million year-on-year.

Over nine months, almost the entire operating cash consumption is due to lower recourse to factoring arrangements to avoid unnecessary interest payments.

Looking forward, it is important to highlight that, in addition to being more efficient as a company, we should release approximately R$70 million from the use of ICMS tax credits as well as around R$30 million of supplement inventories to be sold until the end of next year.

We continue to limit the use of factoring arrangements and adjust our business to run it with available liquidity of around R$50 million, as we have done for the third consecutive quarter.

We are confident that this consistent approach is the correct strategy and Netshoes has sufficient financial flexibility to execute its plans during the next years.

Let me now hand over to Marcio for his concluding remarks.

Marcio Kumruian

Thank you, Otavio. We know that this year has been a difficult one, a year in which we have taken tough, but indispensable actions to allow Netshoes to continue on the sustainable growth path.

I also recognize that reading our results is a bit more difficult as they were "contaminated," so to speak, by the shutdown of an operation that was not core and underperforming.

But Netshoes is acting swiftly and with determination to turn the page, and the results are beginning to appear. Our inventory levels are already much healthier and better controlled, with new, higher-margin and high-rotation products.

The teams have been strengthened and are working with enhanced processes, supported by data, to help us with projections and future purchases.

Our expenses have been adjusted through a culture of greater financial discipline and efficiency. And sales are improving after we made adjustments in our portfolio and developed our marketplace.

Brazil, which has been a generator of cash and results in recent years, is on track to continue growing, especially now that it is not weighed down by the B2B operation, while in Argentina we will adapt to the difficult environment and rationalize operation.

Our teams are now entirely focused on delivering a strong Black Friday and Christmas with a superior customer experience as Netshoes enters this new phase better positioned to pursue sustainable growth. Thank you very much for your attention and we are now happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Brian Fitzgerald

Thanks, guys. Couple of questions. Your average basket size increased 3% constant currency. I'm wondering how much of that you would attribute to mix shift or how much to less discounting. And then, any update on the competitive landscape in Brazil? And particularly, are you seeing any pressure from Amazon? What do you hear from other retailers and partners in Brazil? Thank you.

Marcio Kumruian

Okay, Brian. It’s Marcio. Thanks for the question. About the basket size, it’s a combination of some factors. Remembering, we are in the process of – to have a new model of completely – the redesign completely the commercial and the portfolio. So, it’s very hard to say if this basket increase is related to reduction of discounts or better portfolio. At this moment, our focus here is to migrate all, I can say, low-margin items to the marketplace, which, in the end of the day, is reducing our basket size because we are making some promotions, more aggressive promotions of these items. So, to the future, we are expecting a better or increase a little bit more our basket size. And at the same time, in parallel, we’re working to have more, I can say, some clusters of some clients to have a better – reduce our discounts in the end, okay?

Talking about the competition, we are not seeing any big changes in the environment. And not Amazon – it’s going live, some categories, as we are working today in fashion and sports. But our main products – our top brands are more perfected. So, Netshoes continue making good deals with them, strategic plans. As we have Nike and adidas selling in our marketplace, it’s an exclusive contract for now. So, we’re not making any big changes in the environment.

Brian Fitzgerald

Thank you.

Marcio Kumruian

Thank you. This was an important quarter in our history. We are firm believers in the changes we’re implementing and in the direction we’re going. Thank you very much. See you next quarter.

