Wright Medical Coming Through With Better Performance

The low $30's looks like the right price for Wright Medical now, but there could be more room for beat-and-raise quarters as management's sales execution improvement efforts mature.

Wright Medical exceeded expectations for revenue and EBITDA in the third quarter, and the company's efforts to improve execution in the lower extremity business are paying off.

Wright Medical (WMGI) hasn’t delivered the most consistent track record that an investor could hope for, but once again there seems to be improving momentum in the business. Not only did this extremity-focused orthopedic company deliver a decent beat relative to third quarter expectations, but management raised guidance and it looks as though the company’s efforts to improve its sales execution in lower extremities are paying off.

Wright Medical shares have been chopping upwards since the spring of this year, and it’s a little harder to make a valuation call now. There is room for the lower extremity business to outperform on better sales execution, along with ongoing strong performance in upper extremities, and I believe the injectable form of Augment could still exceed expectations, as could the recently-completed Cartiva acquisition. Likewise, it’s at least conceivable that M&A speculation could fire up again. On the flip side, steady execution has proven elusive for the company and rivals like Stryker (SYK) aren’t going to let up.

Improving Performance In The Third Quarter

While the impact of less-challenging comps in the year-ago quarter shouldn’t be ignored, I believe Wright Medical is demonstrating improved performance across its business and the boost to guidance with third quarter earnings doesn’t hurt that thesis.

Revenue rose more than 14% in constant currency terms, exceeding expectations by close to 5% and continuing a trend of improving performance. The upper extremity business continues to lead the way in terms of both growth and total contribution to revenue, with 20% overall constant currency growth in the third quarter, with the U.S. shoulder business up 21%. That’s a modest slowdown in the growth rate relative to the first and second quarter of this year, but nothing alarming and Wright Medical continues to benefit from having a very compelling product on the market.

Important as ongoing strength in the upper extremity business is, I’m also happy to see ongoing improvements in the lower extremity business. Growth accelerated again from the prior quarter, with constant currency sales up 9% overall and up 12% in the U.S. (versus 8% and 9%, respectively, in the second quarter). U.S. total ankle sales accelerated nicely, with sales up 22% year over year versus 15% in the second quarter. As has been the case for a while, total ankle procedures remain underpenetrated in the U.S., but the availability of better implants/tools and a revision system is leading more surgeons to start performing the procedure.

Biologics revenue was up 15% in constant currency, with 11% growth in the U.S. more than doubling the second quarter growth rate as the injectable form of Augment starts to kick in. Injectable Augment remains a meaningful ongoing driver, albeit a relatively well-understood one at this point, as the greater ease of use should drive greater adoption.

Gross margin declined slightly on a year-over-year basis, but Wright Medical nevertheless delivered 65% growth in EBITDA (adjusted) and surpassed expectations by more than 30%.

Sales Execution Is The Main Driver Now

Between the recent launches of new products, the efforts to improve sales force execution in the lower extremity business, and the acquisition of Cartiva, Wright Medical’s ability to execute in its sales efforts is the critical driver that I see over the next few quarters.

As I wrote at the time of the acquisition, Cartiva is a significant deal for Wright Medical on several levels. Not only does Cartiva bring an innovative product under Wright Medical’s roof, it also creates cross-selling opportunities. Wright Medical’s existing lower extremity sales force now has a unique and differentiated new product to market, while also being able to target Cartiva’s customer base of surgeons that don’t currently use Wright Medical products. Likewise, Cartiva’s relatively larger presence within ambulatory surgical centers is an important opportunity for Wright Medical given its weaker historical exposure to this important channel. Wright Medical also has “blocking and tackling” opportunities to improve the Cartiva business, and particularly on the reimbursement front where key opinion leaders report a relatively high level of insurance denials (around 20%) for Cartiva procedures.

Executing on the injectable Augment opportunity is also crucial now. This product form is easier for surgeons to use and experience in other countries where Wright Medical introduced both products suggests the potential for significant usage increases (on the order of 30%) as surgeons use the product more broadly across their practice and/or start using it.

Last and by no means least is the ongoing opportunity to improve execution in the lower extremity business. Between rejuvenated and motivated competitors like Stryker and Integra (IART) in higher-end market segments and intense competition in lower-end product segments, Wright Medical has had its challenges here, but execution has been improving and the company is benefiting from innovative product launches like Salvation, Ortholoc, and a small bone fracture system. With improved execution and a long runway of growth still available in the total ankle market, this should be a double-digit growth opportunity for some time to come.

The Opportunity

I was relatively more bullish on Wright Medical than some and there was some uncertainty about the post-Cartiva guidance, so management’s boost to guidance with third quarter results doesn’t actually change all that much about my bottom-line expectations. I’m still looking for long-term annualized revenue growth in the vicinity of 10%, five-year FCF margin in the high teens, and long-term FCF margin in the 20%’s.

I’m also still expecting multiple years of double-digit revenue growth, which I believe should support a 5x forward revenue multiple. That drives a low-$30’s fair value today, but there is further upside if Wright Medical can maintain this beat-and-raise momentum and/or if M&A speculation starts heating up again. Wright Medical’s CEO has a history of selling the companies he runs, and while I don’t think a bid is particularly likely, I don’t dismiss the possibility.

The Bottom Line

I’m comfortable holding Wright Medical today and with the shares in the high $20’s I think it’s still an okay idea for investors looking for new money. I believe the market is catching up to the company’s improved execution, but Cartiva, injectable Augment, and better lower extremity sales could still have more to give from here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WMGI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.