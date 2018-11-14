Natural Gas Weekly: Only A Short Time Ahead Of The Pullback

Introduction

Welcome to my natural gas weekly report. In this report, I wish to discuss my views of the natural gas market through the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ). As you may know, UGAZ are senior, unsecured obligations of Credit Suisse AG, seeking to provide long exposure to 3x the daily performance of the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index plus a daily accrual equal to the return that could be earned on a notional capital reinvestment at the three-month U.S Treasury rate.

This ETF is not recommended for long-term holding, since its rollover costs and expense ratio of 1.65%, slowly erodes its value. UGAZ makes up for this high expense ratio with strong daily volume and tight spreads of only 0.11%. The ETF is an exciting short-term investment vehicle to get leveraged exposure to natural gas futures and capture gas price oscillations.

In this report, I wish to discuss based on the Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimate, recent changes in natural gas inventories and net speculative positioning (released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to assess the effects on natural gas futures and UGAZ. Then, I evaluate latest weather developments to identify the main impacts on UGAZ share price.

Natural gas stocks

According to the latest EIA report, U.S natural gas inventories accelerated, up 2.07% or 65 Bcf to 3208 Bcf on the October 26–November 2 period. With this moderate build, U.S natural gas deficit improves slightly on a y/y basis, but remains 13.1% or 484.6 Bcf below the 5-year average and 15.4% or 582 Bcf under last year’s level. That being said, gas withdrawals are now only two to three weeks away and a strong 2019 winter season will likely provide strong tailwinds to natural gas futures and UGAZ shares, which are already reaching higher highs.

Source: EIA

Gas supply and demand posted marginal changes during the week. Indeed, aggregate natural gas daily supply was flat at 91.1 Bcf/d on the November 1–7 period, amid weakening imports and marketed gas production that was counterbalanced by improving dry output, up 0.2% (w/w) to 87.5 Bcf/d. In the meantime, aggregate gas daily demand slowed 0.8% (w/w) to 83 Bcf/d, following dropping power burns, which were offset by moderate residential needs, up 6.8% (w/w) to 23.4 Bcf/d.

That being said, natural gas futures continued to rally, following growing investor concerns regarding winter heating stocks.

Source: CME Group

In the interval, UGAZ gained 28.5% to $138.42, but the pullback should not come as a surprise, given the force of the bullish push and weather guidance switch. Source: Bloomberg

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC on October 30–November 6 period, net speculative positioning on NYMEX future natural gas contracts reached net long terrain of 3,711 contracts for the first time since March 2017, whereas UGAZ surged 31.4% to $105.91 per share. This is highly positive for the natural gas complex, given that historically, speculator sentiment reaches a net long positioning during limited periods.

Source: CFTC

The net long speculative positioning is mainly due to strong long accumulations, up 4.73% (w/w) to 352,785 contracts and is partly offset by short builds, up 1.91% to 349,074 contracts. With the recent price surge, investors seem to be highly worried about current natural gas deficit and might continue to push gas futures higher in order to prepare for the winter season.

Since the beginning of 2018, net speculative positioning on natural gas futures is up 102.64% or 144,212 contracts, while UGAZ’s YTD performance surged 31.4% to $105.91 per share.

Pre-winter season awakens natural gas risk premiums, but long range weather projections calls for a pullback

Since my last note, UGAZ surged 28.5% to $138.42, following lean storage and pre-winter temperatures awakening risk premiums. Going forward, heating degree days are expected to peak this Wednesday, but any long-range warming trend should set gas prices on a correction path.

For the time being, weather forecasts remain cold in the short term, however, meteorological models are calling for mild temperatures in the end of November, beginning of December, which should bring weakness to the flammable commodity. According to the National Weather Service, warmer-than-normal temperatures should hit the country on the November 20–28 period.

With the residential and commercial sector being the bulk of the focus during the cold season, the U.S. natural gas market could switch from injections to withdrawals, not later than next week. This could trigger another rally round on natural gas futures and UGAZ shares, despite milder temperatures expected in the long run.

Source: National Weather Service

Given the above, I expect UGAZ to start witnessing some weakness, given milder weather forecasts expected for the end of November and knowing the extreme rally of natural gas futures. In order to trade this pullback, give priority to DGAZ, representing UGAZ's bearish counterpart.

I look forward to reading your comments. If you enjoyed the article, thanks for showing your support by following my account or sharing the article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.