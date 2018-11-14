Telecom Italia: Should Investors Focus On The Long-Term Opportunity? - Part 2

Based on our DCF model, we have an equity value of EUR30,000.00 million, which implies a share price value of €1.42.

In our previous article, we wrote about Telecom Italia's (TI) history and the carve-out option for the fixed copper network. In this second part, we are going to analyze the other aspects of Telecom Italia and try understanding better how the industry is evolving in Italy.

The 5G

One month ago, the Italian 5G spectrum ended. The two blocks of 80 MHz were won from Telecom Italia and Vodafone, while Wind Tre and Iliad ensured the block of 20 MHz.

Telecom Italia had no choice other than to secure a leadership position in the 5G spectrum. Analysts and columnists believe TI never will get the return on the investment of the 5G. We think the contrary.

Investments in 5G technology are needed for the capacity of the data. If data usage, thanks to the unlimited data plan services, continues to grow at this pace, 4G capacity will be consumed in Europe by 2021. The investment in the 4G to increase the capacity is expensive and companies cannot monetize in this environment of low-priced plans. Moreover, the average revenue per user (ARPU) fell by around 3 percent from 2013 to 2018.

Because the costs of serving increasing traffic demand through the 4G technology would triple from 2020 to 2025, the European telecoms need to invest in the 5G technology.

With the 5G technology, there is a change in the network performance and the system. This new technology will:

Increase the speed

Increase the device density

Reduce connection latency

Reduce necessary energy

Exhibit 1: 5G Technology - Source: Bain

Under 5G technology, the operators will reduce the average annual network spending compared to 4G technology. This will lead to a lower average cost per user - circa 15 percent.

Capital expenditure (Capex), thanks to smart partnerships and efficient deployment, can be 50 percent lower than under 4G technology.

Moreover, revenue could increase as well since the telecoms can ask for a premium price for the new service. This will increase the ARPU.

Exhibit 2: Average Cost per User for 5G - Source: BGC

Pessimism around 5G seems to be exaggerated. While the investment in 5G is really heavy, we believe that the decrease of the average cost per user and the decrease of the Capex will help the company's return on investment in the long run.

Unfortunately, since the price for 5G service is not in place, we cannot determine yet how many years will be necessary to get a return from the investment.

Iliad Lands In Italy

While all the countries are trying to consolidate the industry, Italy decided to let Iliad enter into the market. Now with Iliad, Italy's telecom industry has four operators.

Iliad launched an aggressive mobile offer. The French operator focused on service instead of price - as it did in France.

The current offer provides EUR7.99 per month 50 GB on 4G and unlimited talk and text. This offer soon was replicated by the other operators.

Exhibit 3: Services Comparison in the Italian Market - Source: Author's Work

Iliad's entry will put pressure on margins by reducing the average cost per month for the users, which it will benefit from. This may bring a rapid deterioration in peers' profits and market share.

Anyway, we believe Iliad is not going to repeat what it did in France. Because when the French operator entered into the market (2012), the ARPU levels averaged more than EUR30 per month.

It was easy to disrupt the market. It's a different situation in Italy, where Iliad is entering into a much more competitive and lower-priced market (around EUR10 per month).

Moreover, a great percentage of users still prefer the good quality of data and coverage than unlimited data provides, but with low speed.

For instance, Wind Tre, which had lower cost services for more than 10 years, still do not make a profit. This is because Wind Tre is the weakest of the three mobile networks in Italy, lagging behind Telecom Italia and Vodafone Group in terms of 3G and 4G speed, coverage, and latency.

We believe that consumers who will switch to Iliad's larger but slower data allowance to save EUR2-3 per month will be the minority.

The Fixed Broadband Investment

Telecom Italia has only about 25 percent exposure to the Italian mobile market. TI can absorb significant mobile customer losses without losing this market leadership.

Aside from the Italian mobile market, fixed broadband is responsible for the majority of the revenue.

According to the European Commission's report on connectivity, Italian average connection speeds are less than 10 megabits per second. Italy is at the bottom quartile for Europe and below the other members of Europe's five-largest telecom markets.

Moreover, based on IDATE, Italy ranks below the European average for fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) subscribers.

Exhibit 4: FTTH Household Penetration - Source: IDATE

However, Italy with its ambitious strategic plan is trying to cover 85 percent of the population with a connection speed of at least 30 Mbps.

Italy is accelerating very rapidly, ranking in third place in terms of year-on-year increases in both the number of connections with a speed higher than 4 Mbps and the share of connections with a speed higher than 10 Mbps.

Telecom Italia also intends to play the role of the main protagonist in this phase of the development of telecommunications in Italy, having chosen a technological path that guarantees to accelerate the path of the fiber with maximum flexibility and the best economic sustainability. This path started with the Fiber to the Cabinet technology - FTTCab, a hybrid fiber optic/copper network for ultra-broadband, fully in line with the objectives set by the European Digital Agenda and excellent for quickly covering the largest number of customers.

It allows faster development times and reduces costs compared to other solutions because it partly exploits the existing network.

Telecom Italia's fiber coverage, which in March 2016 reached 45 percent of Italian homes, will be 84 percent by the end of 2018, with FTTH technology in all major cities.

To make this possible, Telecom Italia decided to speed its investments in fiber optic ultra-broadband.

In 2015, through the new industrial plan, TI increased capital expenditure, confirming its leadership role in Italy's infrastructure development and digitization.

The increase of the Capex focuses on:

The acceleration of the development of the fiber optic fixed ultra-broadband - EUR 3.6 billion allocated

The LTE mobile ultra-broadband - EUR 1.2 billion

The development of the cloud and platforms - EUR 1.2 billion

Telecom Italia Sparkle, the international telecommunication services - EUR 400 million

Valuation

The increase in the Capex reduced the company's FCF. As you can see from the exhibit, Capex/Revenue doubled in 2015 concurrently with the new industrial plan.

Exhibit 5: Capex/Revenue Telecom Italia - Source: Author's Work

If we take a deeper look at the Capex, we see the major increase in the "expenditure on network development and next-generation services accounted." This is in line with what we just said.

For this reason, we decided to use a normalized FCF to value Telecom Italia.

We believe TI can generate sustainable cash from operation of around EUR4,500 million. We derived this number by starting from revenue. As we said in the previous article, revenue is decreasing at 4% every year. We assumed this decrease will continue until 2021. From 2022 onward, the company will capitalize on the investments being made now and be able to offset the decrease in revenue (quantity), thanks to higher prices, leading to higher ARPU (5G + fixed broadband investment).

If this happens, sustainable revenue will be around EUR17,000 million. During the last 10 years, cash flow from the operation is 27 percent of the revenue. This leads to EUR4,586 million of cash from operation in 2021.

Sustainable Capex over revenue is on average 10 percent. Applying this to our revenue, we find a Capex of EUR1,700 million, which creates a free cash flow (FCF) of around EUR3,000 million.

Using a WACC of 10 percent, we have an equity value of EUR30,000.00 million, which implies a share price value of €1.42.

NB: In our computation, we decided to simplify the calculation of the FCF. We did not consider the interest, which is present in the original formula, and in this way, we use a more conservative value.

FCF = CFO + Int (1-tax) - FCInv

