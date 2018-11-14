Unchanged Strategy To Boost Costco's Share Price

A strong US dollar and rising consumer spending to outweigh the impacts of tariffs and rising fuel prices.

Having recorded fastest sales and net income growth in more than four years, the company will stick to its ‘tried and tested’ strategy of price leadership.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Dulan Lokuwithana as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

Investment Thesis

Despite having multiples way above those of peers in an economy expected to cool down amid Fed rate hikes, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) continues to be a BUY.

To benefit from rising consumer spending in the US, COST is set to draw more foot traffic to the stores backed by its plans to strengthen the supply chain, further leveraging its strategy of being the price leader in the industry. With COST’s strategic objective of ‘low margin, high volume retailing’ unchanged for the year ahead amid cheaper gasoline prices at its stores despite rising global oil prices could further boost its growth in comparable sales.

‘No frills’ service to the retailing

Just as budget airlines were a game changer in air travel, COST revolutionized the retail business with its ‘no-frills’ service in selling merchandise in bulk quantities at cutthroat prices becoming the second largest retailer in the US with a growing network of 762 warehouses operating in 10 international markets. While plans are afoot to expand international operations further, the US with a contribution of 72.2% to the turnover as of FY18 still generates the lion's share of COST’s top-line.

COST trades at multiples far superior to its peers

With a 24.51% YTD share price appreciation compared to 1.13% of S&P 500, COST’s forward P/E multiple stands at 28.3x compared to 22.3x of its largest competitor Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) while forward EV/EBITDA multiple is at an impressive 17.2x compared to 10.9x of WMT.

Source: The Author; Data from S&P 500 Dow Jones Indices and Nasdaq

Source: The Author; Data from seekingalpha.com

In the midst of expanding e-commerce sales from Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) and the direct competitor, Walmart’s Sam’s Club expanding its revenue by 3.2% in FY18 (cf. to 0.9% in FY17), are COST’s investors too optimistic about the future growth of Costco. After all, focus on retail as they say should be in the detail.

COST top line and bottom line enjoy the fastest growth in recent years

In FY18, COST’s net income, growing at 17.0% YoY (cf. to 14.0% YoY in FY17), its highest pace since FY13, stood at USD3.1 billion driven by the higher net margin of 2.2% (cf. 2.1% in FY17) and lower effective tax rate at 28.4% (cf. 32.8% in FY17) following the favorable US tax reforms in 2017.

Source: The Author; Data from US Costco SEC Filings

Meanwhile, posting its highest growth in five years, COST’s total sales revenue grew at 9.7% YoY in FY18 (cf. 8.7% in FY17) to reach USD138.4 billion, supported by 9% YoY growth in comparable sales (cf. 4% YoY growth in FY17) and 10.1% YoY growth in membership fees (cf. 7.8% in FY17) subsequent to a membership fee hike during the year.

With payable days rising to 31 days (28 days in FY17), cash conversion cycle of COST decreased to a little over 4 days in FY18 (6 and half days in FY17). Meanwhile, the asset turnover declined to 3.4x in FY18 from 3.5x in FY17 driven by capital expenditure growing at 18.7% YoY in FY18 (cf. 5.5% YoY decline in FY17).

Comp sales from e-commerce and international revenue pick up

Despite eCommerce sales still contributing only 4% of total net sales, comparable sales from the segment grew at 32.2% YoY for FY18. However, contribution from international operations has grown steadily from 21.5% in FY08 to 27.8% in FY18.

Meanwhile, the aggressive expansion of its retail network softened in FY18 with only 21 new warehouses coming into operation, the lowest increase of store count since FY12.

Price leadership backed by loss leader pricing and cost leadership

According to a survey done by Oil Price Information Service (IPIS) in 2017, COST beat its competitors, Sam’s Club and BJ’s, as the cheapest place to buy gasoline in the US. Despite losing money, COST continues to price customer favorites such as hot dog and soda combo at USD1.50 (unchanged since 1985) and its rotisserie chicken at USD4.99 (unchanged since 2009).

While lifting customer shopping frequency to the stores which are stocked with big bulk items that can potentially discourage frequent customer visits, low margin items such as these trigger the demand for new memberships and high renewal rates for existing memberships.

Lack of bells and whistles in warehouses, the relatively low number of Stock Keeping Units (SKUs) compared to peers and economies of scale from bulk purchases reducing bargaining power of vendors have enabled COST to successfully employ the strategy of cost leadership in its operations.

Being the price leader in the industry through successful implementation of above strategies, COST keeps its competitors at bay, expanding over the years to become 2.3x larger than its direct competitor Sam’s Club in terms of its FY18 revenue (cf. only 1.8x larger in FY11).

Sensitivity of comparable sales to gasoline prices

With low gasoline prices to draw foot traffic and drive sales in the stores, the relationship between regular gasoline prices and comparable sales in the US, where more than 70% of COST’s revenue is generated, needs more than a cursory glance.

Source: The Author; Data from US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), US Energy Information Administration (EIA), Costco SEC Filings

COST posted a 15.4% YoY decline in net income in FY09 when the US GDP growth (adjusted for COST’s financial year) contracted by 3.0% YoY, and gasoline prices in US (adjusted for COST’s financial year) dipped 33.5% YoY.

However, COST didn’t appear to reverse its fortunes in FY16 when US GDP grew by 1.7% YoY and gasoline prices declined by 16.8% YoY as it witnessed a decline of its net income by 1.1% YoY during the year with comparable sales in the US (adjusted for changes in gasoline prices and foreign currency impact) growing at only 3%.

In FY18, the overall net income grew by 17.0% YoY (cf. 14.0% YoY in FY17) when gasoline prices in US rose 13.7% YoY (cf. 10.2% YoY in FY17), its highest in six years as adjusted comp sales in US stores increased by 7% YoY (cf. 4% growth in FY17).

While the impact on sales from the growth of US GDP cannot be ruled out, the relationship of higher gasoline prices in the market boosting comparable sales at COSTCO cannot be discounted either.

Price leadership to drive more foot traffic amid booming consumer spending

With its Chief Financial Officer emphasizing during FY18 Q4 conference call that the company would stick to its proven strategies in its future growth, a significant deviation of COST’s business model, i.e., offering low margin products to drive demand for high margin items, cannot be expected in the near term.

COST could continue to benefit against a backdrop of rising global oil prices where oil producing nations are expected to cut back supplies to boost prices, as foot traffic coming from long lines of vehicles waiting to fill up their tanks at relatively low gasoline prices there could boost its comp sales.

Despite the annualized US GDP slowing to 3.46% in Q3 2018 (cf. 4.10% in Q2 2018) amid short-term interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, the US consumer spending, which rose by 3.94% QoQ (annualized) in Q3 2018, is not expected to subside any time soon.

Minimum supply chain disruption and less cannibalization to boost comp sales

The company’s strategy of loss leader pricing is expected to take hold driven by strategies to reduce supplier costs and minimize risks from supple chain disruption as evident from its chicken plant built at a cost of USD300 million in Nebraska becoming operational from FY19.

Meanwhile, the negative impact to comp sales from cannibalization of newly-opened stores in existing markets could be minimal as COST plans to open only 20 new warehouses in FY19E, slowest expansion since FY12 and a further decline from 21 opened in FY18.

Appreciating USD to offset tariff impact amid operational efficiencies in eCommerce

The appreciating USD resulting from Fed rate hikes could make the importation of white goods from countries like Mexico still cheaper. This could offset a possible adverse impact on cost of merchandise from an increase of tariffs by the US government on the goods imported from China.

Moreover, COST’s SG&A expanses are set to decline further as plans are underway to further squeeze delivery costs in eCommerce operations where MoM comparable sales grew at 30.5% on average during the past ten months ending in October.

Further expansion in international markets, turnover contribution of which increased three times between FY08-FY18 (cf. two times in the US), cannot be ruled out as plans are afoot to start COST’s Chinese operations from Q1 FY20.

Changing trade environment to hurt ticket size and membership renewal

With one more Fed rate hike expected for 2018 and three more for 2019, the resulting impact from an increase in short-term interest rates on US consumer expenditure could adversely affect COST’s average ticket size slowing its sales growth.

With COST putting more emphasis on its traditional business model, inadequate prioritization of omnichannel retailing could decline membership renewal rates as growth of eCommerce sales in the US picks up.

Fuel price increases and tariffs could weigh on margins

A possible change in sales mix towards lower gross margin merchandise amid rising fuel prices, with COST being unable to pass the price increase to the consumer, could further pressure its gross margin which declined to 13.0% in FY18 (cf. 13.3% in FY17), the lowest in three years.

In addition to the impact on supply chain with COST having to find alternate vendors with same level of capacity and quality, a further increase in tariffs on goods manufactured in China could further deteriorate COST’s gross margins.

Furthermore, following the Fed rate hikes, COST’s share price could be adversely impacted in an environment of rising bond yields as investors start expecting a higher earnings yield from stocks resulting in equity prices to dip.

Conclusion

Amid plans to strengthen the supply chain to focus on the well-tested formula of price leadership which drives the shopping frequency, COST’s booming comp sales could further accelerate in the year ahead amid rising US consumer spending boosting its average ticket size.

Therefore, 51.6 million of COST’s loyal members, or ‘costcoholics’ as the Forbes article referred to, could keep coming to the store for cheap fuel, USD1.50 hot dog combo and mouth-watering rotisserie chicken.

As for its optimistic shareholders, given the favorable outlook the US economy currently enjoys, COST’s stock price could continue to break new grounds in the year ahead.

