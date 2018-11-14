Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - Buy This 8.90% Yielder At A 12.30% Discount

The opportunities in closed-end funds over the last few months caught the eye of many investors. Most of these products are designed to provide a steady stream of income, usually on a monthly or quarterly basis, as opposed to the biannual payments provided by individual bonds. And this feature continues to attract market participants even when the overall market looks unstable.

In spite of CEFs being mostly of interest to income investors, we have found our path to approach them as active traders and we are constantly monitoring them. As a testament to this, you will be kept up to date with Weekly Reviews such as the one below.

The Benchmark

The past week started very encouragingly for the high-yield bonds closed-end funds and on Wednesday the benchmark closed at $85.05 per share. Unfortunately, the rest of the week did not impress us with the same performance and on Friday the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) closed at $84.36 per share. So, after a increased volatility we have only $0.09 change in the price of the index, on a weekly basis.

I remind you that the downturn began at the beginning of October as the stock market started a correction of its trend and the market participants stepped back from riskier assets which are exposed to credit risk. Ultimately, the strength of the economy is a fact which is difficult to be challenged and the stabilization of the stock market will be the determining factor for the prices of high-yield CEFs.

Source: Barchart, iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond iShares

I would like to spend some time covering several advantages of high-yield bonds and closed-end funds, which invest in this asset class. As the high-yield sector generally has a low correlation to other sectors of the fixed-income market, along with less sensitivity to interest rate risk, an allocation to high-yield bonds may provide portfolio diversification benefits. In addition, high-yield bond investments have historically offered similar returns to equity markets but with lower volatility.

Statistical Comparison And Spread Review Of The Sector

High-yield bonds are typically evaluated on the difference between their yield and the yield on the US Treasury bond. High-yield spreads are used by investors and market analysts to evaluate the overall credit markets. Higher spreads indicate a higher default risk in junk bonds, and can be a reflection of the overall corporate economy and/or a broader weakening of macroeconomic conditions.

On a weekly basis, we notice a decrease of 0.24 bps and the current levels remain one of the lowest for the past decade.

US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread data by YCharts Source: YCharts, US High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread and US High Yield Master II Effective Yield

Below, you can find a statistical comparison between the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). As discussed, we observe a low correlation between the two sectors. It is only 0.02 points for the last 200-day period:

Source: Author's software

On the other hand, we have a statistical comparison between the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and S&P 500 SPDR (SPY). Definitely, a strong relationship between them.

Source: Author's software

The News

Source: Yahoo News, High Yield Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, several funds from the sector announced their regular monthly dividends:

Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) $0.0650 per share.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (HNW) $0.0950 per common share.

Wells Fargo Advantage Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) $0.06053 per share with ex-dividend date December 14, 2018.

Review Of High-Yield CEFs

Weekly % Changes In The Sector

Source: CEFConnect.com

1. Lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The first criterion that I am going to use is a statistical one. The Z-score indicator shows us how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. By the value of the Z-score, we can figure out whether the fund is overpriced or undervalued.

Over the past week, most of the funds increased their prices while their net asset values left static. This fact, in turn, narrowed the spreads the prices and NAVs and increased the Z-scores of the funds compared to the previous time.

Last time, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) had a Z-score of -3.70 points. This week, its statistical parameter is -2.50 points, but it is still relatively low and it is leading the chart.

The performance of Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc. (AIF) caught my eye. If you remember just a week ago this fund was traded at a Z-score of almost -4.00 points. Over the past week, the price of AIF increased by $0.37 and now we find only -1.50 points.

The Z-score indicator is based on statistical logic, but as we see it can be very useful to find a place where the market overreacted and if there is no fundamental reason behind it we can try to participate.

2. Highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conversely, if we are looking for potential short candidates, we need to sort the funds by the highest Z-score. It does not make sense to use the indicator if its value is between 0 and 1.00 point. In that scenario, we cannot talk about a statistical edge.

Barings Participation Investors (MPV) may have the needed statistical edge but this fund has a relatively low average daily volume of 13,000 shares which do not meet my liquidity requirements.

The average Z-score of the high yield CEFs is -0.83 points. A week ago, the average Z-score was -1.59 points. Only for two weeks, we saw a significant decrease in the average value of the sector.

Source: CEFConnect.com

3. Biggest Discount:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Expectedly, the discount in the sector decreased compared to the previous week. This time it is even difficult to find a fund with a discount above 15.00%. Only the discounts of Prudential Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. (GHY) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS) remain above that value but their Z-scores do not indicate for a statistical edge at that moment.

From the above sample, Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) is the fund which caught my eye. The spread between its price and net asset value is 12.55% and we can talk about a statistical reason to review it as a potential long candidate. It was the only one fund that did not report a price increase over the past week and I consider this lagging reaction as an opportunity for us.

Source: CEFdata.com, Pioneer High Income Trust

The average discount/premium of the high yield CEFs is -9.78%. Last week the average spread between prices and net asset values was -10.92%.

Source: CEFConnect.com

4. Highest Premium:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Definitely, lack of candidates which can be reviewed as potential short trades based on their premiums. We have only one outlier which has reasonable spread between its net asset value and price but we have already discussed the liquidity risk of MPV.

Here is the full picture of the funds from the sector. Below, we have depicted their discount/premium and their Z-score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

The average return for the past five years is 5.30% for the sector. The above chart also helps us to compare the current yields to the historical ones. Most of the funds provide us with much higher current yields and the reason behind that fact could be easily explained by the sharp declines in their prices over the past year.

6. Lowest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Here, it is interesting to notice that some of the funds which have a relatively low return for the past five years are the funds with the higher current yields. Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) is a great example of that what I am talking about. Only 3.52% return on net asset value for the past five years, but now it distribution rate on net asset value is 7.77%

7. Highest Distribution Rate:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Above, we saw what was the historical performance of the funds, but probably most of you are interested in the current return which could be achieved and that is the reason why I sorted the funds by the highest distribution rate.

The average yield on price for the sector is 8.29% and the average yield on net asset value is 7.46%. The difference between the two values can be easily explained by the spread between the price and the net asset values of the funds.

Source: CEFConnect.com

8. Lowest Effective Leverage:

Source: CEFConnect.com

We have two funds which are not leveraged and three which use a leverage below 10%. The average leverage for the sector is 26.47%. Below, you can see the relationship between the effective leverage of the funds and their yield on net asset value.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Statistical Comparison And Potential Trades

As usual, I am looking for closed-end funds that have all the characteristics to be of interest to us. Based on the current market environment, it is easier to find eventual buys rather than reasonable shorts.

The fund which I decided to review today is Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH). First of all, I would like to understand more about the investment policy of the fund:

The Fund invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first and second-lien loans. Although there may be periodic environments where macroeconomic events and strategic exposures influence allocations, investment decisions about specific securities are based on fundamental credit research, valuations, the potential to exploit market inefficiencies and capital structure positioning.

Source: CEFConnect.com, Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

One of the reasons why I consider IVH as a potential buy candidate is the attractive discount of 12.27%. On top of that, we have a Z-score of -1.30 points which is lower than the average for the sector. From a statistical point of view, everything seems fine and we can continue with the fundamental side.

Source: CEFdata.com, Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Before reviewing the portfolio is very important to check the earn coverage ratio of the fund and the UNII balance per share. The information which could be found is from March but it is still a good foundation. This fund has one of the very stable dividends in the sector which is a sign that the current earning is enough high to cover the distributions.

Source: CEFdata.com, Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

We do have a yield on the price of 8.88% and a yield on the net asset value of 7.79%. The current distribution is $0.1000 and it is paid on a monthly basis.

Source: CEFAnalyzer.com, Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

The fund has an average daily volume of 69,000 shares per day, so you do not need to worry about its liquidity. Most of the investments owned by this CEF are with rating "B." The portfolio is constructed by issuers located globally, but 80.5% of the assets are located in the United States. A brief overview of the investments shows that the portfolio is mainly comprised of Corporate Bonds.

Another important characteristic of the portfolio is the leverage. The effective leverage which is used by the fund is 32.39% and the average leverage for the sector is 26.47%.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

The below chart compares the premium/discount of the fund to the same metric of its peers. Compared to the rest of the funds, IVH seems undervalued to me. Also, I think it will be useful to see some CEFs which move in tandem with the NAV of IVH. I have also plotted SPY, HYG and TLT.

Source: CEFdata.com, Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Source: CEFAnalyzer.com, Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

As you know, one of our purposes is always to be prepared for unexpected events and outcomes. Therefore, we insist on having a hedging reaction for our positions. As a hedge to Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund, we can use the Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT). Over the past year, their net asset values tended to move together, but we observe a price deviation.

VLT data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, Invesco High Income Trust II and Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund

Source: Author's software

Source: Author's software

Conclusion

The high-yield sector does not provide us with significant arbitrage opportunities at present. Most of the CEFs are traded at Discounts and it is difficult to find reasonable short candidates. If we see a break of the support or the resistance of the current trading range, we expect significant changes in the funds' statistical characteristics.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, IVH can be a potential addition to your portfolio.

Note: This article was originally published on Nov. 11,2018, and as such some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

