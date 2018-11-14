Ceragon Networks Delivers, But Is A Further Rise In The Stock Justified?

In the past, I told you Ceragon's stock will see a multiple expansion, but unless revenue starts growing again, this is as good as it gets.

The main characteristic of Ceragon Networks' (CRNT) Q3'18 results was profitability. As I have discussed in previous articles, the company has put an emphasis on procuring profitable businesses, instead of procuring contracts for the sake of revenue and not making money or losing money.

The company's adjusted EPS came in at $0.07 beating by $0.03, and GAAP EPS of 0.08 beating by $0.05. Gross margins were 35%, in the upper range of the past several years, and revenue came in at $86.53M, up by about 14% Y/Y.

Turning to the balance sheet, cash and equivalents were $42.3M vs. $25.8M Y/Y, and total liabilities were $99.5M vs. $105.5M Y/Y, with total current assets at $213.4M. While Ceragon's balance sheet never had a problem to begin with, leverage was toned down a bit, which is always a good thing.

Profitability in Q3 was impacted positively by a $1M receivable that was collected from a Venezuela customer which was written off several years ago. So to be fair, this was a better than expected quarter from many respects, and we should not expect profitability to remain so elevated with the same revenue.

Also note that while revenue was up almost 14% Y/Y, it was down about 2% sequentially. I do not consider this positive, because for the longest time, we have been waiting for growth and it is not happening. While the company is now more profitable than it was 2-3 years ago, and with a stronger balance sheet, so is its stock price.

Turning to guidance, personally, I was disappointed. In the conference call, CFO Doron Arazi said that the goal for 2019 is to extend profitability, however, he expects the current revenue run-rate of about $80-85M to continue. He also said the company will be "targeting gross margins closer to 34%," which probably means the current quarter is as good as it gets, at least for some time into the future.

Is Ceragon Networks still a buy?

This is a very difficult question to answer. Please note that when I first started writing about Ceragon Networks, my main investment theme was that we were buying a stock that was trading at a very depressed valuation. In fact, around the $2 handle, I had a huge position in the stock.

But today things are very different. Yes, profitability is better, the balance sheet is better, but we still do not see growth on the horizon.

CRNT Revenue (Quarterly) data by YCharts

As you could see from the above chart, while revenue came in at a slight beat, it is only slightly higher than what it has been for the past several years.

CRNT EPS Diluted (TTM) data by YCharts

Yes, the company is more profitable from several years ago, however, EPS is not really much higher on a trailing 12-month basis than what it was 1-2 years ago.

CRNT Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Yes, gross margins were about 35% this quarter, however, this is probably as good as it gets. Nothing much to discount for the future if you ask me.

CRNT PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Finally, on a forward 12-month basis, analysts do not see an increase in profitability. In fact, the forward P/E is about 22, which is higher than the current trailing P/E of 19.

When I first bought the stock, the P/E was in the low teens and at a huge discount to the market. Today it's double that, and at a big premium to the market. I'm not sure investors will keep buying into the stock from current levels unless we see revenue growth and incremental profitability.

The question is, is the stock worth it at current levels?

My answer is probably not. The main reason is that we still do not have any forward guidance for growth. And what I mean by growth, I mean at least 20% revenue growth as I imagined since I first wrote about Ceragon several articles ago.

Without revenue growth, a forward 22 P/E is not cheap. And because guidance calls for revenue to be around the same levels for several quarters into the future, I am questioning if investors should still be in the stock at current valuations. Remember the stock has more than doubled since the first time I wrote about it (all my CRNT articles here).

Something else worth noting is that so many stocks have been pounded recently, that if I had CRNT, I would be a seller simply because it would give me an opportunity to buy other names that might be a better value.

Bottom line

Ceragon Networks has been a great call for a while now. In fact, I have made money several times with it. And while I still think it's a 5G play, I feel the recent run in the stock has elevated it to fair value, and I do not think it has much juice yet.

Furthermore, guidance is flat and the forward 12-month P/E is even higher than the trailing P/E. I am not sure if analysts will raise their EPS estimates for 2019, but if they don't, the stock is more than fair value at current levels.

Finally, so many stocks have corrected recently, that I would probably be a seller for no other reason than to get into something else if I still had CRNT shares.

I am not suggesting you sell CRNT shares just yet, because momentum plays have a valuation mind of their own and the stock might go higher. However, at the first sign of technical weakness, I would be a seller.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.