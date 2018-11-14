Aratana: Evaluating A Buyout Offer

Aratana Therapeutics recently had another buyout rumor started just a few weeks ago. This time, there seems to be more momentum as private equity has gotten involved with Engaged Capital having 3 nominees elected to the board and taking a greater than 5% stake in the company, sales are increasing, and milestone payments totaling $15m will be received in the fourth quarter - and potential for up to $60m additional milestone payments. The goal today is to attempt to determine if Aratana is a viable takeover candidate, and if so, what an appropriate value would be.

First, we should acknowledge their growing revenues

2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 Entyce $ 1,300,000.00 $ 1,300,000.00 $ 790,000.00 Nocita $ 1,900,000.00 $ 1,800,000.00 $ 1,547,000.00 Total Revenue $ 3,170,000.00 $ 3,017,000.00 $ 2,337,000.00

*Author's spreadsheet based on press release. You'll notice the revenue does not equal the 2 sales figures as only round numbers are provided for specific drugs while I used 10Q figures for the total revenue column.

The 2 drugs Aratana is manufacturing themselves are listed above. ENTYCE is the only FDA-approved therapeutic designed to safely and effectively stimulate appetite in dogs to treat inappetence caused by chronic and acute conditions. Entyce was a disappointment, as there was hope for a large jump in revenue. That said, management was very encouraged by the fact that 1/2 of the 25,000 clinics have had initial orders, and that the focus is starting to turn towards reorder rates. To play devils advocate, 5 weeks into the 4th quarter, they likely have an idea of how sales are going. If sales were truly ramping up, I would think they would use this as an opportunity to provide some sort of guidance. While management seems encouraged, the next quarter will be a significant test as to the traction that the Aratana sales team and their efforts with Entyce.

Nocita has always been used as a "specialist" opportunity for post surgical pain relief for dogs and expectations have been low. In August, Nocita was approved of use with cats. If approved, a 10ml dose will be available by next fall, to be more appropriate for cats. Based on previous contributor comments, it's likely "off-label" use has already been used towards cats. However, I would still expect an increase in sales due to the formal approval and again next fall.

Galliprant $ 3,400,000.00 $ 1,891,000.00 $ 1,706,000.00 Royalty Expense $ 1,346,000.00 $ 915,000.00 $ 806,000.00 Expense % 39.59% 48.39% 47.25%

*Authors Spreadsheet

Galliprant, the targeted pain relief from the earliest diagnosed stages of canine Osteoarthritic, has really been the story of Q3. The partnership with Elanco (ELAN) to market and manufacture has proved beneficial in using their network and expertise in marketing. Revenue received jumped from roughly $1.9m to $3.4m in one quarter. International sales are expected to being next year, and revenues should continue to accelerate.

A major milestone payment was reached this quarter, as total sales reached $35m, and a $15m milestone payment will be received in the 4th quarter.

Enterprise Value to EBITDA Valuation:

So, what is all this revenue actually worth to someone else?

Based on 2018 numbers, we'll assume revenue as the following:

$12m for Nocita and Entyce with 50% margins would give us $6m gross profit

$11m for Galliprant; assuming 45% royalty expense would allow for roughly $6m gross profit

Total of $12m gross profit (I have removed the $15m recognized milestone payment as it is a one-time item).

Yes, R&D is around $6-8m a year and SG&A is in the $30m range. However, many of these costs would be eliminated in a takeover scenario, so I'll simplify today and say they are 100% eliminated. This is an easy way out, but let's play this out. If Elanco purchased Aratana, R&D could be cut out completely, as Elanco has an R&D budget of $250m + the past 3 years. Aratana's would add roughly 3% IF they decided to continue their pipeline (foolish not to). Elanco SG&A in 2017 was $780m. Again, this could be absorbed.

To balance these assumptions, I'm also assigning zero value to Aratana's pipeline. I am fully aware that this is way over simplifying a buyout process, but the purpose is to give a general range of a potential value. In addition, the $15m in milestone payments and potential for additional payments has not been factored in.

Looking at other drug companies, the average EV/EBITDA is roughly 14 times. (http://pages.stern.nyu.edu/~adamodar/New_Home_Page/datafile/vebitda.html

Using a 14 multiple and a $12m assumption only gives us an EV of $168m and the current EV with a $6.43 share price is $256m.

Perhaps more appropriately, we can look at Elanco who trades at a multiple of 25x and Zoetis (ZTS) at 23x - two pet focused drug companies. Using a more direct comp, and assuming a multiple of 24, we are now at an EV for (PETX) of $288m, which would imply only about 5% upside from the current price...after nearly a 70% run up in the last few months.

Of course, we are comparing a micro cap stock to a large cap stock and it would be expected that a small cap carry a higher multiple. In addition, the growth potential is much higher for a stock like (PETX) that is still that just 2 years ago didn't have any approved products.

Closing thoughts

What do I believe Aratana is worth? A 20% buyout premium should be viewed as a minimum, and I would project out earnings potential of $15m using the "non-standard" assumptions above. Putting a EV/EBITDA multiple on $15m of 24x, we end up with a 25% premium - which lands us between $9-10 per share.

$15m x 24 = $360m enterprise value.

The market cap as of Nov 13th, is $312m with the stock trading at $6.43. assuming a diluted share count of roughly 44.5 million shares per the 10Q.

After subtracting out $56m cash from the $312m market cap, we end up with a current enterprise value of $256m.

Using the projected $360m EV, adding back cash of $56m gives us a market cap of $416m. Divided by the share count of 44.5m, we arrive at roughly $9.35 per share, or a premium of 45% to the closing price on November 13th.

As a long-term shareholder, I would love to have a higher number. However, unless sales have a drastic increase in the coming quarters, I see a "teens" offer as extremely unlikely. I believe the best case scenario for Aratana is another quarter or two to prove themselves, and organically grow the stock price to warrant a better takeover offer next spring.

Overall, if Elanco or another suitor doesn't show, Aratana is on track to have positive earnings in 2020, and at today's price, and still be an attractive investment.

Best of luck to you all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PETX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.