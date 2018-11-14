Cementos Argos S.A. ADR's (CMTOY) CEO Juan Esteban Calle on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cementos Argos S.A. ADR (OTCPK:CMTOY) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2018 8:00 AM ET

Executives

Catalina Ricaurte - IR Director

Juan Esteban Calle - CEO

Carlos Yusty - CFO

Rafael Olivella - VP, Legal Affairs

Bill Gardner - VP, U.S. Division

Tomas Restrepo - VP, Colombia

Analysts

Juliana Aguilar - Bancolombia

Andres Soto - Santander

Daniel Sasson - Itau

Rodrigo Sanchez - CORREDORES DAVIVIENDA

Roberto Paniagua - CdB

Steffania Mosquera - CrediCorp Capital

Carlos Rodriguez - Ultraserfinco

Operator

Good morning. My name is Samuel, and I would like to welcome everyone to the Cementos Argos Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call.

Before beginning the presentation, it is important to note that certain forward-looking statements and information during the call are related to Cementos Argos S.A. and its subsidiaries, together referred to as Argos, which are based on the knowledge of current facts, expectations, circumstances, and assumptions of future events.

Various factors may cause Argos' future results, performance, or accomplishment to differ from those expressed or assumed herein. If an unexpected situation presents itself or if any of the premises or of the company’s estimations turn out to be incorrect, future results may differ significantly from the ones that are mentioned herein. The forward-looking statements are made to-date, and Argos does not assume any obligation to update certain statements in the future as a result of new information, future events, or any other factors.

After the company's presentation, there will be a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions].

Thank you. At this time, I will like to turn the call over to Ms. Catalina Ricaurte, Investor Relations Director of Cementos Argos. Please proceed, Ms. Ricaurte.

Catalina Ricaurte

Good morning and thank you for joining us for the Cementos Argos third quarter results. On the call today are Juan Esteban Calle, our CEO; Carlos Yusty, our CFO; Rafael Olivella, the VP of Legal Affairs; Bill Gardner, the VP of the U.S. Division; and Tomas Restrepo, the VP of Colombia.

We have posted English and Spanish versions of the presentations and reports at www.argos.co/ir. We will upload the conference in audio format to our website.

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Mr. Calle.

Juan Esteban Calle

Thank you, Catalina, and good morning everyone.

Before I start discussing our consolidated results, please allow me to comment on some positive recent developments. During this quarter, we were ratified for the sixth consecutive year in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Argos is one of the three cement companies in the global index. This is a result of our conscious decision to place the three dimensional sustainability at the center of our strategy. The environmental one, where we are fully committed to increase the useful alternative materials and alternative fuels to reduce CO2 emissions and to manage water and other resources in the best possible way.

The social dimension, where we try to continue bringing opportunities on building relations of trust with all the communities in the areas of influence of our operations.

And the economic dimension where we are always looking to enhance corporate governance, transparency, and profitability.

We have made substantial efforts to improve our financial flexibility in several ways. We closed a $600 million syndicated facility which significantly improves our debt profile by moving five-years repayments that were scheduled for 2019 and 2020. The spread over LIBOR of the new syndicated loan is 30 basis points lower than the spread of the facility it is replacing.

We also made progress on our working capital cycle, liquidating cash to reduce the stock of debt. We are committed to increasing leverage. We are aware that financial flexibility is key to a successful execution of our long-term strategy.

Finally, and before moving on to discuss our results, I want to give you a quick update on our digital strategy. We believe that Argos ONE has positioned our company at the forefront of the industry's digital revolution. Through the platform, our customers have real time information to track delivery of their orders, continuing to improve productivity of their construction project. Additionally they have the possibility to generate quality reports by historical transactions and make online payments.

Argos ONE is helping us to optimize our working capital cycle and reduce the number of customers' complaints while providing us valuable data for the management of the business. As of today 59% of cement and 42% of ready-mix orders in Colombia are being done through Argos ONE and we are sequentially deploying the platform in all of our markets.

In cement dispatches, we have already reached an optional level of 70% in the Dominican Republic and 27% in the U.S.

Moving on to discuss our consolidated results, even though we still have room for continuous improvements across all of our regions, we are seeing progress on the top-line driven by growth in cement and ready-mix dispatches.

The figures of the quarter were impacted by Hurricane Florence and terrible weather in the U.S. made us to schedule maintenances in Colombia at the Cartagena plant and in Honduras at Damajagua and a challenging market in Panama. Notwithstanding volumes in all regions and we posted double-digit growth in net income.

We are seeing encouraging signs in the Colombian market and maintain full focus on improving our competitiveness through the execution of this.

We continue to see proof of stability on import parity prices, with a slight reduction in FOB prices from Turkey, offset by higher freights and a lower availability of clean current cement for export in China. The main challenge we are facing is the price pressure on energy and electricity cost.

Let's now review the results in the U.S. region where the impact of the weather affected our volumes for cement and ready-mix and our results. We reckon Florence hit our operations in North and South Carolina during September. Thankfully all of our people and their families are safe and none of the assets suffered major damages. In our region, Texas experienced the wettest month on record during September. Even in these adverse context our cement dispatches reached 1.6 million tons with a 3% annual growth driven by the strong performance of Florida. On the ready-mix business our volumes were 1.8 million cubic meters flat compared to third quarter of 2017.

We experienced a healthy growth of 4.5% in the Southeast in spite of Florence, but so volumes decreased 7% in the South Central region with double-digit decreases in Dallas and Little Rock Arkansas due to bad weather. Due to a volume mix in concrete and the higher participation of our cement sales in Florida, where sales prices are lower than our national average, our revenues were $393 million, 2.7% less than in the third quarter of 2017.

The EBITDA for the U.S. business reached $73 million flat with the previous year and below budget. EBITDA margin was 18.6%, 50 basis points better than the third quarter of 2017. We are pleased with the evolution of our business and we are making progress with the execution of best in the U.S. would decrease our total energetics cost per ton by $4 of 23% as a result of a 3% reduction in energy consumption. Significantly increasing the usage of natural gas in our kilns, new negotiation for electricity established in Platteville and Newberry, and a 140 basis points increase in the consumption of alternative fuels in the region, up to 11% during the quarter. However, considering the quarterly results and the continuation of the wet weather in the Texas during the month of October, we have decided to reduce our EBITDA guidance to a range of between $240 million to $250 million.

Nonetheless, we continue working with the divestment of non-core or non-strategic assets in the region. If we are successful closing this transactions before the end of the year, they will generate an additional EBITDA.

For 2019, we continue seeing attractive opportunity in the U.S. market where we expect a low-single-digit growth in volumes driven by residential and public construction. We expect low-single-digit price increases driven by the industry’s high capacity utilization and cost inflation derived from a tighter labor market.

We remain optimistic of cement demand going forward. We expect the residential segment to continue driving growth despite the softness in some leading indicators of surge during the last three months. Our view is supported by a healthy labor market, the positive trending consumer sentiment, and the highest disposable income of families after the Tax Reform.

The public construction segment which represents 40% of total cement consumption in the U.S. will drive our total cement demand in 2019. Through September public construction spending grew 11% to a level not recorded since 2008. This expansion is driven by highway and street projects the most cement intensive ones supported by state level infrastructure plant.

In the non-residential segment we see tailwinds as the Architectural Billing Index for our region of influence rose to 54 points in September well above the national average. We are also seeing a lot of room to improve our competitiveness and will continue with the execution of this. We have plenty of opportunities to optimize our ready-mix network and improve the cost structure of our two businesses in the U.S.

Moving on to Colombia, we are pleased to reporting volume growth in both cement and ready-mix for the first time this year. The weather dynamic has been driven by two factors: a stronger demand in the retail segment of the business due to improving consumer confidence after the Presidential Election, and a better market environment. Our dispatches in this segment that represents about a third of our sales grew by 6.8% during the quarter. And second, a stronger demand from infrastructure projects, ready-mix shipments for cement works experienced a double-digit growth is starting to show signs of the long awaited 4G boost in consumption. Year-to-date, we have dispatched around 280,000 tons of equivalent cement infrastructure including 4G.

Cement dispatches to ready-mix producers, including our own, grew by 20% during the quarter. Volume growth paired with higher prices on last year but stable on a sequential basis resulting in a 5.1% growth in revenue and a 2% increase in adjusted EBITDA. Consequently, our EBITDA margin fell 58 basis points impacted by a 21-day scheduled maintenance in our Cartagena plant and $3.8 per ton or 24% increase in our fuel and electricity cost in Colombia, due to rising coal and gas prices in the country.

Looking forward to 2019, we are encouraged by the improvement in the consumer and infrastructure segments of the market and expect a turnaround in the residential segment by the second half of 2019.

We need to see housing inventories to continue downward trend as improving housing sales are not yet to selected on project starts but there's no doubt that there are positive signs. First is strong sales of social housing unit are proof of the success of the governmental subsidies program which was expanded by 200,000 subsidies by the newly appointed Minister of Housing.

And second, improving inventory levels of regular housing units in Bogota and Cali, which comprise 60% of Colombia's residential market. Reported inventory levels are now at 13-month close to the historical average and down from 20-month a quarter ago. Inventories in Cartagena-Barranquilla are still lagging at 18 and 38 months respectively but they have been improving.

Concluding, we think that the worst part of the cycle in Colombo is behind us. Demand grew for the second consecutive month after 12-months of stagnation and import parity prices are stable and the weaker Colombian Peso should favor locally into producers. Regarding prices, we expect increase in our inflation for 2019.

Moving on to Slide 14, we present results for the Caribbean and Central America. I want to highlight the growth of 5.5% in volumes in our local operations. Markets that had been challenging for several years such as Puerto Rico the Dominican Republic and Haiti posted a strong volume growth, 31% in the Eastern Caribbean, 22% in the Dominican Republic, and a double-digit increase in Puerto Rico driven by post Hurricane reconstruction works.

Ready-mix volumes grew for the first time this year driven by an increase of 14% in Dominican Republic and a 2.5% increase in Panama. Remember that Panama represents about 70% of this total ready-mix sales in Caribbean and Central America.

The region's EBITDA margin was affected by geographical mix of revenues. The performance of Honduras was impacted by the 18-day major maintenance and in Panama the market has not yet recovered its dynamic after the construction workers strike. Notwithstanding the execution of large scale infrastructure projects in the fourth Bridge Over The Canal, the Corredor de las Playas, the Panama Arraijan expansion and the 3rd Metro Line should improve the performance of the market over the coming years. Moreover, the public budget for infrastructure in 2019 is $4 billion 53% more than the execution during 2018.

In other markets like the Dominican Republic where the construction in this region is showing a double-digit rate, the price dynamic is improving. Additionally, with in Haiti with the execution of BEST we have achieved operational efficiencies in our growing facility allowing us to increase production by 30% to take advantage of the recovery in the market.

I would like to finish our call talking of our debt level and financial position. As of September, our total debt closed at $2.3 billion with a reduction of $130 million compared to the previous quarter. We have made substantial efforts to reduce our net debt to EBITDA plus dividend ratio which closed at four times at the end of this quarter. We are on target to finish the year with a debt ratio at about 3.7 times.

Our focus in operational efficiency reducing leverage and reducing our working capital cycle is improving our financial flexibility and increasing return on invested capital.

Improvement in EBITDA, the optimization of capital and a positive working capital 22 million pesos resulting from better collections in the U.S. has allowed us to double the operating free cash flow compared to the previous year.

Also I would like to highlight that in this context of high FX volatility, our debt currency management strategy is very valuable. Our U.S. dollar denominated debt represents 51% of our current indebtedness, levering the U.S. cash flow generation of our operations.

Before my closing remarks, I want to update on the status of the process regarding the fine imposed by The Superintendence of Industry and Commerce in Colombia. In the first week of November we filed a lawsuit on this regional branch in which represented all of our agreements including the violation of new projects and inclusion of structural levels when analyzing the market in Colombia and others. We remain hopeful that the strong institutions that characterize the country will get to a favorable conclusion at the end of this process.

Finally, considering the increase of the EBITDA guidance in the U.S. that I already mentioned during the call, we're also reviewing our consolidated EBITDA guidance for 2018 to a range between 1.55 trillion and 1.65 trillion pesos. It's been a year full of challenges but we have been very confident that we can control including the competitiveness of our operations through execution of BEST, enhancing the value proposition to our clients, and ensuring we have the financial flexibility to mitigate market risk and take advantage of growth opportunities and becoming a linear more innovative and sustainable company for the years to come.

I would like now to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions].

And your first question comes from the line of Juliana Aguilar from Bancolombia.

Juliana Aguilar

Hi, good morning everyone and thanks for the call. I have two questions, my first one is regarding the guidance revision in the U.S., I was wondering if you could share with us if this is mainly due to the hurricane effect this quarter or if the results expectation for the full quarter are a bit lower than what you expected at the beginning of the year? And my second question is regarding the BEST program out of the $10 million in savings expected in the U.S. and the $7 million in the Caribbean, how much has been already achieved? Thank you very much.

Juan Esteban Calle

Okay and good morning Juliana. Thank you for the question. We lowered our guidance in the U.S. because the weather is not helping our volumes. It has continued raining in Texas not only in October but also in November up to-date. So the reality is that after the impact of Hurricane Florence plus the bad weather that we experienced in Texas during the month of September, the bad weather is continuing towards the last quarter of the year. So that was the reasons for adjusting our guidance.

And out of the $10 million of savings that we were targeting in the U.S. and $7 million of savings that we were targeting in Honduras, we are on target to achieving those savings but the reality is that volumes haven't helped us to hit our budget targets in the U.S. So we need to generate more volumes going forward.

Operator

Next question Andres Soto from Santander.

Andres Soto

Good morning, thank you for the presentation. I have two questions. The first question regarding working capital, we saw significant improvement this quarter and along this year in working capital. I would like to understand how sustainable do you believe these improvements and if you can share with us any specific target that you have entered for working capital management for over the next few years?

Juan Esteban Calle

Thank you, Andres. Carlos will take that question.

Carlos Yusty

Hi, Andres. Really is -- really we're thinking that we can improve from now for 2019, the working capital cycle and really we have launched many different projects in the three regions. For instance in the U.S. we have decreased the DSO by almost 15 days during this year really we have deployed a strong program of recovery that we see in the current half in the U.S. region.

In the case of the Caribbean region, we have decreased the amount of the inventory that we have in that -- in the different operations in that region.

And in case of the Colombian region, we -- the Colombian region is the best in terms of working capital cycle and we have maintained the Colombian and we have improved two days during this year the working capital cycle really for us is really our focus of work in all across the organization for everyone across the organization to improve the working capital, Our cycle right now is about by the end of September is a little below 40 days is above 39, 38 days and we expect to have that working capital cycle for 2019 in around 35 -- between 33 to 35 days Andres.

Andres Soto

That’s great, thank you Carlos. Can you share with us how different is the working capital cycle for each of your three regions, I understand there are differences in terms of growth composition et cetera but it will be interesting to see what is the best that you can achieve based on your comments on Colombia?

Carlos Yusty

Yes, in comparison with Colombia because Colombia -- in Colombia is very important, it’s still very important that we build the retail segment and the retail segment cycle is seven days, in the receivable cycle is seven days. And in comparison with the U.S. the U.S. is almost in industrial segment and industrial segment the cycle is about 45 to 50 days for that it's really different in the DSO cycle when you compare Colombia with the U.S.

And in the case of the Central American and the Caribbean region remember that almost all the operations are within the facilities. And for that reason, we have to import a cheap or a clean care or cement for some of these facilities and the inventory in that case is 30 to 40 days. And in the case of Colombia when we are vertically integrated and same in the U.S. the inventory of clean care is 10 to 15 days.

Andres Soto

That's very helpful. Thank you, Carlos. My second question was regarding your EBITDA margin, this quarter I was positively surprised that you had maintained your EBITDA margin on annual basis even considering stoppages your most profitable plants Cartagena and Honduras, what was the effect of those, what will have been the EBITDA margin excluding these extraordinary charges?

Juan Esteban Calle

The total effect of the maintenance in Cartagena and Honduras is more or less $3 million. So if you subtract $3 million for our cost, I mean it should improve a little bit our consolidated EBITDA margin.

Operator

Next question Daniel Sasson from Itau.

Daniel Sasson

Hi everyone thanks for taking my questions. My first question comes on the competitive dynamics in Colombia, your competitor announced if I'm not mistaken an increase in both prices in July but they were not successful. So just wanted to understand if you think that competition is still fierce or if you are already comfortable with your market share levels especially in light of the new capacity that is going to start next year from your -- from a new competitor, that would be my first question. And my second question on the U.S., there are some investor concerns with the potential deceleration in the overall construction in PVD, so it would be great if you could comment on the demand dynamics at the margin in the U.S. and on the developments of the infrastructure projects maybe especially in Florida? Those will be my questions. Thank you.

Juan Esteban Calle

Thank you, Daniel. In the reality that we are optimistic about the Colombian market going into 2019. First of all the average FOB prices in Colombia are well below import parity prices. In our opinion, they are close to between $4 and $6 below import parity prices at times where volumes are starting to grow. So we are getting some traction to increase prices in excess of inflation. We try to fix prices three times in Colombia during this year. At the end, it will be prices increased only close to 5% on average.

The reason why we didn't get more traction was because volumes were not growing till the past election cycle. But in reality with the significant decrease that we are seeing in imports, a 30% decrease in import of clean current basically non-import of cement plus cost inflation in coal plus the start of a new cycle of growth in demand we’re fully confident that we will be able to continue increasing prices going into 2019. We are fully confident and happy with our market position in Colombia right now, we are being extremely successful in our go-to-market strategy, we have secured a lot of infrastructure projects for the next following years, so in reality that we are expecting average 2019.

In terms of the U.S. market there is always a risk of a slowdown in the U.S. economy such a long expansion cycle and that is why we continue focus on leveraging our company and gaining more financial flexibility. But up-to-date we are seeing all the fundamentals are positive in our markets in the U.S. Our volumes should be growing more just a matter of bad weather affecting our volumes mainly in Texas, but our backlog is strong and we are seeing good demand in all of our markets. So for 2019, we expect the U.S. market to continue growing and there is room for continue increasing prices a little bit above inflation.

Operator

Next question from Rodrigo Sanchez from CORREDORES DAVIVIENDA.

Rodrigo Sanchez

Good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. I actually have two of them. The first one is related to Panama and Honduras. I would like to know how much EBITDA comes from those countries. What you are expecting for these countries looking forward in regards of prices and competition? My second question is related to the possible impact of the tax bill that is being proposed in Colombia could have Cementos Argos operations in this country? Thank you.

Juan Esteban Calle

Thank you for the question, Rodrigo. Honduras and Panama are extremely important component of our Central America and Caribbean operation close to 70% of our EBITDA in the region comes from Panama and Honduras.

In Panama after the construction strike the reality is that the demand continued to be very slow but there are many large and significant infrastructure projects in the pipeline. So we are confident that in 2019 the demand will start growing again.

In Honduras, after a magnificent 2017 the market grew 17%. The reality is that after the election, Presidential Election last year the political situation in Honduras is still challenging. So that is why volumes are not growing this year but there is as well extremely ambitious infrastructure program in place. So we are confident that demand will start getting better in Honduras next year. Can you ask again the second question please, Rodrigo?

Rodrigo Sanchez

Yes, absolutely. If you could tell us a little bit about the impact that you could see in respect of the tax bill being proposed in Colombia and the impact that it could have in Cementos Argos operation?

Juan Esteban Calle

Hey it is still very early stage of discussions, the tax bill in our opinion Colombia needs the tax bill in order to balance the books and we're fully confident that they will keep intact the benefits that social housing has right now because social housing is the engine of growth in Colombia and the engine of this invitation of quality employment. So we’re confident that changes to the incentives to social housing will not go through and the sector will continue keeping the current incentives which have proven to be extremely beneficial for the Columbian economy.

Operator

Next question, Roberto Paniagua from CdB. Mr. Roberto, your line is open.

Roberto Paniagua

Hi, good morning. I have one question. I want to know how much volume of cement are you expecting to deliver to the 4G project in 2018. How much of that quantity is already delivered to the cutoff September? Thank you very much.

Juan Esteban Calle

Volumes to infrastructure in Colombia including 4G were up 30% through September 280,000 tons. Out of those 280,000 tons more or less 130,000 to 140,000 tons were to 4G projects which were up 25% compared to last year.

Operator

Next question is Steffania Mosquera from CrediCorp Capital.

Steffania Mosquera

Good morning, thank you very much for your presentation. My question is regarding your expectations from non-residential building sector in Colombia because in this sector that seems to be the drag for the construction sector in general?

Juan Esteban Calle

Thank you, Steffania. The sector is a drag, it hasn’t been performing well but we have been starting to see signs of improvement specifically in Bogotá and Cali, the regular segment of the housing market is starting to perform better. We expect recovery of the segment starting the second half of 2019, inventory levels are starting to decrease in a good way. So the reality is that we expect the regular segment of the market to start performing well again in the second half of 2019.

Steffania Mosquera

Thank you. Just to be clear, this is non-residential building?

Juan Esteban Calle

It is non-social housing.

Steffania Mosquera

Okay, thank you.

Juan Esteban Calle

Yes, the non-residential segment of the sector is still not performing well and we are not expecting any change soon.

Operator

Next question, Carlos Rodriguez from Ultraserfinco.

Carlos Rodriguez

Good morning gentlemen and thank you for the conference call. Regarding your consolidated EBITDA guidance, what amount or percent should we expect coming from divestments of the total of 1.6 trillion pesos? Thank you.

Juan Esteban Calle

Thank you, Carlos. We're expecting between $40 million and $50 million to come from divestments in that guidance.

Operator

And there are no further questions. At this time we will turn the call over to the panelists for closing remarks.

Juan Esteban Calle

I would like to thank you all for connecting to our third quarter conference call. Look forward to speaking to you again early next year for our full-year conference call. Have a great day.

Operator

And this concludes today's conference call. Thank you all for your participation. You may now disconnect.