Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - The Prices Of Funds Bounced From Their Bottoms

The Benchmark

Over the past week, the price of the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB) increased by $0.30 and finished at $106.90 per share. The turmoil in the stock market continues to shake up investors. The last day of the week left some room for the safer assets like municipal bonds CEFs as the stock market reported a slight decrease over the Friday session.

Despite the fact that the Federal Reserve showed no signs of changing course on its plans for further rate hikes the yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell slightly on Friday. On the other hand, the 2-year Treasury yield hit its highest level since June 2008.

Of course, the changes in the Treasury yields are crucial for the performance of the municipal sector. The Munis are interest rate-sensitive due to their higher duration, and most of the market participant pay serious attention to the fluctuation of the yields. The US 10-year Treasury yield remains above the level of 3% and the tendency for increase seems unavoidable. We need to be cautious as the U.S. economy continues to strengthen and the Federal Reserve plans for "further, gradual" interest rate hikes.

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The reason for that is the strong correlation between these major indices, and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for the municipal bond CEFs.

The News

Over the past week, several funds from the sector announced their regular monthly dividends:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) $0.0525 per share.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) $0.0525 per share.

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II (VMM) $0.0375 per share.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) $0.0500 per share.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) $0.0500 per share.

DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF) $0.0475 per common share.

Weekly Charts

1. Funds traded at discount and Z-score less than -1.50 points.

2. Funds traded at discount and yield above 5.80%.

3. Biggest price decrease

4. Biggest price increase

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Our review is starting with the Z-score indicator. It is an appropriate indicator to see how many times the discount/premium deviates from its mean for a specific period. My purpose here is to find statistically undervalued funds in the sector based on their statistical parameter. On a weekly basis, we notice a slight increase in the values of the Z-scores and we find only four funds traded at Z-score below -2.00 points. As you guess, the reason for this is the recent increase in the prices which was observed over the past week.

From the above participants, I am interested in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (IQI). First of all, you should be aware that this Muni has decreased its monthly dividend and this is the main reason behind the decrease in its price. Even with this dividend cut the fund still offers 5.70% yield on price. From a technical perspective, it seems the price found a bottom here and over the past week I noticed a serious buyer in this fund.

Source: Barchart.com, Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

The situation around Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) is similar. A dividend cut pushed down the price. Its current distribution rate on price is 4.66% but this closed-end fund has a very good credit quality.

Source: Barchart.com, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

2. Highest Z-Score

On the other hand, I am sorting the table by the highest one-year Z-score, with the aim to find the most statistically overpriced CEFs from the sector. The prices in the sectors are at their lowest levels for the year and it difficult to find a statistical reason to sell some of the funds.

Last time, we found BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) trading at Z-score of 2.30 points and 22.41% premium. Over the past week, its price fell by $1.15 or 6.48% and now its premium is only 14.17%. Yes, there was a statistical logic behind this trade but there was also a liquidity risk. The average daily volume of this fund is relatively low and an eventual change of the direction could be very painful.

The average one-year Z-score in the sector is -0.90 points. The last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was -1.31 points.

3. Biggest Discount

Compared to the last time, we see a decrease in the discounts of the funds. The previous week, we had five funds with a discount of more than 16.00%. This week only Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund (NUM) stays pretty close to that border.

Аthough the above funds do not provide us with great statistical edge their attractive discount may be a reason to review them as potential buy candidates.

4. Highest Premium

We have a new leader of the ranking. We have already discussed the situation around BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV). On the other hand, PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) showed another solid performance over the past week and its price increased by $0.30 (2.05%). It is interesting to mention that its net asset value decreased by $0.02 (0.15%). Anyway, somehow it seems normal to see the market participants eager to pay a premium for this PIMCO fund.

The average discount/premium of the sector is -10.37%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and net asset values of the funds was -11.23%.

5. Highest 5-year Annualized Return On NAV

The above sample shows the funds which outperformed their peers. The average return on net asset value for the past five years for the sector is 5.61%.

Some of the PIMCO funds have already shown a desire to recover their prices. Just two weeks ago we saw PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (PMF) traded at net asset value and now we find it at 3.97% premium. Currently, I consider PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) as a reasonable buy candidate and I will follow its behavior. Probably you remember the strong relationship which we discussed several times between PCK and PCQ.

Source: YCharts, PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

6. Highest Distribution Rate:

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Additionally, I have included here the distribution rate based on net asset value. Most of the market participants find the second metric to be more important. The average yield on price is 4.97%, and the average yield on net asset value is 4.47%.

Below on the chart, I plotted the yields of funds from the sector with a discount of more than 10% and a Z-score less than -1.50 points.

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

From a leverage perspective, we have seven closed-end funds whose effective leverage is equal to zero. The average effective leverage of the sector is 36.4%. Do not underestimate the effect of the leverage, especially in such a market environment.

Conclusion

The price of the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF is still suffering from the rising Treasury yields and the future expectations. Definitely, the change of the interest rates will play a role, and we should anticipate a reflection on the Muni sector as well. Compared to the previous year, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened. While I find this to be fundamentally justified, I always expect some buying impulse to give us at least a mean-reversion trade in these products.

