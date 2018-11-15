The Midterm Elections Are Over - What Are The Prospects For The MAGA ETF?

President Trump's skills in marketing went a long way in sending him to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in 2016. His campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again" was a highly useful tool that captures the support of enough voters to award him the electoral college and Presidency. The flare for marketing translated into a talent for fundraising and "MAGA" continues to be plastered across hats, shirts, and many other products in a reminder of its effectiveness. The President has already given the country a look at his slogan for the upcoming 2020 reelection campaign, which will be "Keep America Great."

Finding the right formula to market a product to the public whether it is a consumer good, a candidate, or an idea, can result in tremendous rewards. In the world of ETF products, the Point Bridge GOP Tracker ETF product (MAGA) invests in companies that support Republican Party ideals and candidates. While the President has chalked up victories on taxes, regulations, and has fulfilled many of his pledges made on the campaign trail, the MAGA EFT product has underperformed the S&P 500 SPDR dramatically since September 4, 2017.

As a result of last week's midterm elections across the U.S., President Trump's program to MAGA is now facing a more challenging second half of his first term in office than over the past two years.

Gridlock in Washington, D.C.

Last week, voters across the United States went to the polls in the mid-term election. After gaining control of both houses of Congress as candidates for the House of Representatives and Senate rode President Trump's coattails into office is 2016, typically the midterm election results in gains by the opposition party. The outcome of the 2018 election came as no surprise. The Democrats won a majority in the House, and the Republicans maintained theirs in the Senate.

Over the past two years, the Trump administration enjoyed a friendly legislature which allowed the President to fulfill many of the promises he made on the 2016 campaign trail. Over the coming two years, the opposition party will end the era of rubber stamping many of the initiatives that remain on the administration's agenda as an era of gridlock has returned to the nation's capital with a majority of Democrats in the House.

Two years of stimulus come to an end

The U.S. economy has experienced a boom over the past two years. GDP growth and falling unemployment have caused the stock market to rally dramatically since election day in 2016. While some believe the seeds for economic growth planted during the prior administration have created the boom, others argue that President Trump's initiatives were the sole cause for the rebound in business activity that has made the American economy great again. The truth is probably a combination of the two.

To his credit, President Trump's tax reforms and fewer regulations under his administration have provided tremendous fiscal stimulus to the economy. During the latter part of her tenure at the head of the Federal Reserve, former Chair Janet Yellen often told Congress during oversight hearings that the central bank's accommodative monetary policy stance could only go so far and fiscal stimulus from the government would need to take the next step. Tax reform and a booming business environment because of regulatory changes provided the level of fiscal stimulus that pushed GDP growth to its current level and unemployment to the lowest level since 1969.

Meanwhile, the ability to achieve those reforms came from cooperative members of the legislature where the President's party held majorities in both houses of Congress. The next two years will become a lot more difficult for the administration when it comes to new programs that continue to fulfill pledges and accomplish the administration's agenda.

The Fed and the Democrats in the house will set the stage for an election showdown in 2020

In many ways, the midterm election will set the stage for an epic showdown in the Presidential election of 2020. The President will take credit for the economic progress made over his first two years in office. However, there are two potential villains these days if the economy begins to slow and things do not look so rosy when it is time for his to stand before the people for reelection in what is now less than two short years. Over the coming months, candidates will line up and declare their intention to run for the highest office in the U.S. At the same time; it is possible that President Trump will face some opposition within his party as there are many Republicans who disapprove of the commander-in-chief. The race for the White House started as midterm elections election ended. We will hear from many of those seeking the Presidency early in 2019., and the President will become the campaigner-in-chief as he seeks a second term.

The President has already planted the seeds on whom he will blame if the economy starts to go south in 2019 and 2020. While he appointed Jerome Powell to lead the Federal Reserve, he was criticized the Fed's tightening policy calling it "crazy." President Trump believes that the Fed is undoing his economic growth policies by tightening credit too fast. It is likely that any selloff in the stock market or weak economic data over the coming year will be the result of central bank policies rather than the administration when it comes to campaign rhetoric.

The second foil will be the Democrats in the House of representatives and their leader Nancy Pelosi. While the President was congratulatory towards the future speaker of the house, his message came with warnings. It is possible that a bipartisan agreement on infrastructure could provide additional stimulus to the economy over the coming two years, but many issues and disagreements are likely to derail any attempts for either party to reach across the political aisle. The political division within the U.S. is just too passionate at this time.

The Fed and Democrats in the House together with President Trump will now set the stage for the 2020 election in an environment of extreme political division. The Fed is an apolitical body, but their actions have political consequences which will thrust their course of tightening into the political arena.

So many issues on the domestic and international front to deal with over the coming two years

It is always possible that the many problems facing the U.S. and the world will take center stage and become the most significant factors in 2020. On the domestic front, the Mueller Investigation could be coming to a conclusion which may or may not lead to impeachment hearings in the House of Representatives. At the same time, many members of Congress wish to seek the removal of President Trump from office regardless of the probe for a host of other issues. Those efforts will likely create lots of noise and press coverage, but with the Senate in the control of Republicans, the odds of removing the President in the event of impeachment are slim to none.

Meanwhile, the ongoing trade dispute with China is a bit of an enigma when it comes to U.S. politics. The Democrats have a long history of problems with Chinese trade tactics and are closer to the President's view than many of his Republican colleagues. A new trade deal with China that improves the playing field would be a significant victory for President Trump, but it takes two to tango on trade, and President Xi will need to compromise to achieve an agreement.

The Middle East continues to be a hotbed of problems with the Saudis and Iranians at each other's throats. The new sanctions on Iran have complicated matters in the region and increased the potential for hostilities. At the same time, the Middle East is a focal point for deteriorating relations between the U.S. and Russia. Aside from Syria, the Russians have a strong alliance with Iran, and the U.S. stands behind Saudi Arabia. The recent murder of the Washington Post journalist and Saudi national in Turkey has caused some problems with the U.S. alliance. There are a host of other issues that could prove explosive over the coming months and year including, U.S.-Chinese disagreements over Taiwan, and the military buildup in the South China Sea. Things are quiet with North Korea these days, but there is always a potential for the bromance between Kim Jong Un and President Trump to return to "rocket man" and "dotard" status.

The bottom line is that there are so many issues around the world that could change the outlook for the future of the Trump Administration and the makeup of both houses of Congress in the coming years that it is too early to speculate on any outcomes. However, the one thing that is a pretty good bet is that gridlock in Washington, D.C., will cause initiatives to grind to a halt and the wheels of progress will become rusty over the coming two years.

MAGA is diversified and loaded with attractive companies, but liquidity and performance have been problematic

MAGA was a great campaign slogan, but it has not been a great investment product based on its liquidity and returns. The fund summary states:

The investment seeks to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Point Bridge GOP Stock Tracker Index. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the fund's total assets will be invested in the component securities of the index. The index uses an objective, rules-based methodology to track the performance of companies whose employees and political action committees are highly supportive of Republican candidates for election to the United States Congress, the Vice Presidency, or the Presidency ("Candidates") and party-affiliated federal committees or groups that are subject to federal campaign contribution limits. The fund is non-diversified.

The top holdings of the fund include:

MAGA has net assets of $34.54 million and trades an average of just 2,269 shares each day. Compared to many other ETFs., MAGA falls short when it comes to building the critical mass necessary to attract investors and traders.

MAGA has suffered from subpar performance since September 2017.

As the chart shows, the MAGA ETF has moved from lows of $24.92 in early September 2017 to $26.48 per share on Wednesday, November 14, a rise of 6.3% over the period.

The S&P 500 SPDR (SPY) moved from a low of $244.95 in early September 2017 to trade on November 14 at $270.61, a rise of 10.5% or significantly above MAGA's return over the period.

MAGA was a great slogan that played a part in what was one of the greatest political upsets in history in 2017. However, the MAGA ETF product has lagged the performance of the stock market which is the reason it has had problems building critical mass and liquidity. Politics and economics are significant factors when it comes to the path of least resistance for stock prices, but the MAGA ETF is not making investing great again given its performance since September 2017.

