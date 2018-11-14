BlackBerry Radar: A Reality Check

In light of intense market competition, and management's commentary about Radar sales not growing as fast as their prior expectations, investors shouldn't get too bullish on Radar's growth prospects.

I estimate that Radar won't become a material growth driver for the overall company over the next three years at least.

BlackBerry (BB) launched its cargo-specific asset tracking division, Radar, amid much fanfare back in 2016. It was considered to be its big bet on Internet of Things (IoT) in several investing forums. But fast forward to 2018 and the division is yet to meaningfully take off in terms of sales. In fact, BlackBerry’s management recently acknowledged that Radar’s sales aren’t growing as fast as they had previously forecasted. There’s actually good reason to believe that Radar won’t become a material sales driver for BlackBerry anytime soon. Let’s take a closer look to have a better understanding of it all.

Reality Check

Let me start by saying that BlackBerry’s management has been more or less consistent with its narrative when it comes to Radar. In almost every conference call, they would highlight how their customers are loving their asset tracking platform, how it’s bringing in massive cost savings for them and then the management would vaguely mention that they’ve added new customers in the period. But when the bragging is over, the company wouldn’t publish Radar's sales figures. This has become more of a recurring pattern.

If the segment was consistently growing at a rapid pace, BlackBerry’s management would have made at least some effort to apprise investors with the division’s sales numbers on a regular basis. This would have improved the investor sentiment and maybe even added to the narrative that Chen is successfully turning the company around. But the absence of this effort goes to indicate that the segment remains financially insignificant for the company.

Actually, BlackBerry’s management proudly noted two quarters ago, during their Q4 earnings call, that their Radar business registered its first $1 million quarter. While that sounds good, the issue here is that:

This sales figure is two quarters old and the company hasn’t updated investors on how the segment’s sales have evolved since then.

When this announcement was made, the Radar business was already 8 quarters in which means it struggled to get to the $1 million mark in the first place.

After cross-questioning by an analyst during BlackBerry’s Q4 earnings call, it was revealed that the sales figure mostly consisted of the non-recurring hardware revenue which is practically of very little significance. After all, BlackBerry Radar’s unique selling point is analytics on GPS data rather than just hardware.

Fast forward to its most recent earnings call, Q2 FY19, management of the EMM solutions provider acknowledged that its Radar sales growth was lower than expected and it then provided a peculiar sales forecast for the division.

"Customers consistently cite the positive return on investment they obtain when they utilize BlackBerry Radar. The two main reasons are improved asset utilizations and time savings as we saw in higher driver satisfaction. However, our revenue growth has been slower than expected as we invested in partners and personnel to address the many opportunities we have. We believe the investment we have been and will be making will enable us to reach our goal of $100 million in cumulative revenue over the next three years." - BlackBerry's Q2 FY19 earnings call.

Estimates

The thing is, getting to the $100 million cumulative revenue mark over the next three years comes across as an overly optimistic goal in itself. I’ve attached a chart below for your reference which is followed by the assumptions that went into its making. Note that these are just rough estimates only to put things in perspective for readers and investors.

(Source: Author's Estimates)

Assumptions:

We generously assumed that Radar’s revenue would double from $1 million in Q4 FY18 to $2 million in Q3 FY19.

BlackBerry’s overall sales forecasted to grow at 2% sequentially (or 8.2% annually, YoY) for the next three years. This is quite generous as well because BlackBerry’s quarterly sales have actually declined over the past 2 years (chart attached below for your reference).

BB Revenue (QoQ Growth) data by YCharts

And what do we learn? BlackBerry would have to grow its Radar revenues by about 114% in every quarter, on a year-on-year basis, for the next three years to meet its cumulative sales target of $100 million. This is an exorbitant ask from any company, regardless of its scale or size, considering the fact that the timeline extends to three years. Even then, its Radar sales would account for about 7% of the overall company’s revenues.

Actually, Radar would account for an even smaller revenue share if BlackBerry’s rumored acquisition of Cylance goes through – the latter had $100 million in trailing 12-month revenue during 2017 after all.

One might argue that the Radar business is still in its nascent stages and so due to its smaller base effect, it should be able to comfortably grow its quarterly sales at 100%-plus rates (YoY). The only problem with this line of thinking is that Radar’s revenue amounted to only $1 million in Q4 FY18, which is 8 quarters after its formal launch. Also, its management recently acknowledged that its sales aren’t growing as fast as they had previously anticipated.

Besides, here’s another chart that would put things in perspective. None of BlackBerry’s sub-segments have consistently posted sales growth at 100%-plus rates in the past four quarters. So, it would be unrealistic for us to expect that BlackBerry can suddenly grow its Radar business that fast when its other verticals can’t.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

Problems with the market

Besides, there are several hundred companies that are competing to nab a portion of the asset tracking industry. This would make it harder for BlackBerry’s Radar to stand out of the crowd, and to consistently grow at hefty growth rates with each passing quarter over the next three years.

Berg Insights provided a rough asset-wise breakdown of some of the leading names in the industry, within Americas. Interestingly, BlackBerry’s Radar finds no mention in that document.

Verizon – 1.5 million+ units

Trimble – 500,000+ units

Geotab – 500,000+ units

Omnitracks – 500,000+ units

Teletrac Navman – 200,000 to 300,000 units

KORE Position Logic – 200,000 to 300,000 units

Sascar – 200,000 to 300,000 units

Spireon – 100,000+ units

BSM Technologies – 100,000+ units

Synovia Solutions – 100,000+ units

Fleet Compete – 100,000+ units

Next Traq – 100,000+ units

Gurtam – 100,000+ units

Positron – 100,000+ units

GPS Insight – 100,000+ units

If BlackBerry’s Radar actually has the potential to grow its quarterly sales by 100%-plus growth rates over the next three years, amounting to a cumulative revenue of $100 million over the period, then its competitors wouldn’t be just standing still. They’re likely to replicate Radar’s full feature set if they haven’t already, and roll out their offering to their already huge client base. I believe this market dynamic will make it even harder for BlackBerry to establish a meaningful footing in the cargo-based asset tracking industry.

Investors Takeaway

The key takeaway is that BlackBerry Radar is unlikely to become a material growth driver for the overall company anytime soon. There is intense market competition, and management’s commentary about Radar’s revenue growth being slower than expected comes across as a red flag. Therefore, I would recommend readers and investors to avoid investing in the company if their thesis largely revolves around the exponential growth of the Radar division. However, this doesn’t constitute to a bearish call on BlackBerry as a whole.

