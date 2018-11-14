Rocky Spell For Roku

Sharp sell-off despite solid results

Streaming company Roku (ROKU) reported revenues of $173m, up almost 40% Y-o-Y. It also reported a net loss of 9 cents per share, beating consensus. Meanwhile, player revenues beat estimates, though revenues from the more important platform business fell short. In many ways, Roku is a victim of its own success. Since going public, the company has continuously beaten top and bottom line estimates, and expectations were understandably high going into these results. Consequently, despite the progress demonstrated by Roku, investors anticipated a bigger beat and raise of guidance. They were also disappointed by management forecasts of wider than expected losses in 4Q18. As a result, the shares tumbled following the results and are now down almost 50% from their recent highs. As discussed below, we believe that the current valuation is now fair.

With scale comes power

There can be little doubt that Roku’s user growth continues to be impressive. Active accounts have more than doubled in the last two years to 24M, with 1.8M added in the third quarter alone. Such growth looks set to continue as the company is well placed to benefit from the secular trend of consumers ditching the traditional TV services offered by cable and satellite companies, in favour of internet video providers such as Roku. As Roku’s audience expands, the company should gain bargaining power, allowing it to secure higher-quality advertising-supported content, which in turn should drive further growth. Indeed, there have already been reports that Roku is looking to bring some content providers into its own app, rather than having users access them separately, which would be a clear sign that it is using its scale to good effect. Importantly, Roku’s platform offering generates higher margins than other parts of the business. Thus, as user growth continues and platform revenues become a higher proportion of the company’s total, Roku’s margin should rise.

Priced for perfection

At the start of October, Roku traded at $77, a level that suggested investors were expecting it to execute perfectly. While it has since fallen significantly to $42, it still trades on 4.6x next year’s sales, which suggests expectations remain reasonably high. Yet there is still limited visibility on how Roku can monetize its user base and ultimately generate earnings. The recent sharp pullback demonstrates the impact of even a minor disappointment, and there are certainly many reasons why the company could disappoint again in the future. These include:

Other streaming rivals launching innovative products and features that tempt customers away from Roku, crimping user growth and the amount of time spent on Roku’s platform. This could ultimately weigh on advertising revenues. Technology giants announcing software licensing agreements with smart TV manufacturers that compete with Roku’s own deals. Given the scale of big tech companies, such deals could be very lucrative for smart TV manufacturers, but again would likely curtail user growth at Roku. Usage continuing to be concentrated in apps such as Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and YouTube (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), rather than in Roku’s own app. Roku makes relatively little revenue when users view content on apps such as Netflix. If users continue to demonstrate a preference for such content, or worse, their preference intensifies, this could lower the average revenue per user for Roku. Roku’s partnerships with content producers prove to be less popular than expected. While Roku’s increasing scale should allow it to secure higher-quality advertising-supported content, clearly there is a risk that this content is less popular with users, particularly compared to paid ad-free offerings. Again, this could result in slower user growth and fewer platform monetization opportunities.

Despite Roku’s growth opportunity and its exposure to strong secular trends, we believe that the current valuation is fair, given the significant potential competition that the company faces. More generally, we believe that as global growth slows and bond yields rise, investors are less likely to ascribe high multiples to companies with strong growth potential but limited or negative current earnings. That said, if Roku’s multiple does come under pressure, downside risk is likely to be limited, given the substantial sell-off that has already taken place.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.