Achieving Financial Freedom With Dividend Income

Since I began posting monthly portfolio updates I’ve had a multiple readers message me with questions about my overall portfolio strategy. There seems to be a lot of interest in the idea of financial freedom and achieving it with dividend income. I’m not surprised by this. It doesn’t get much better than passive income, does it? Dividend income is one of the most simply generated forms of passive income. So, with this in mind, I plan on discussing dividend growth investing through a broader lens than usual, highlighting the positive aspects of this strategy that have motivated me to follow the DGI path.

As it turns out, I’m at no loss for words when it comes to DGI discussions. Instead of posting a 10,000 word DGI manifesto, I’ve decided to break up what was one incredibly long article into several, more focused pieces.

In the first episode of this series, I will be highlighting the fundamental question, “What is financial freedom?”, how the pursuit of this goal led me to my dividend growth strategy, and why I’ve chosen dividends as he primary source of my passive income stream.

Let Your Money Work For You Instead Of Working For Your Money

While some of us are lucky enough to love our jobs, recent statistics show that the vast majority of people aren’t satisfied with their jobs. Actually, dissatisfied is probably too light of a word to use. A Gallup Poll released in 2017 showed that ~85% of anonymous responders worldwide hated their jobs.

The poll found that most people don’t find their work engaging and meaningful. Obviously, if this is the reality that the majority of us face, there are going to be many, many readers actively looking for a way out of the unfulfilling workplace cycle.

I’d be lying if I said that I haven’t worked my fair share of disappointing, meaningless, and generally soul crushing jobs. Thankfully today, I can genuinely say that I enjoy my work as a portfolio manager/stock market blogger, though I suppose if I was being honest with myself, I would definitely acknowledge that there are other things that I would rather be spending my time doing.

I enjoy the competitive nature of portfolio management and equity trading, though if I could spend all of my time pursuing the arts, or traveling, or giving back to my local community or society at large via volunteer work/charitable donations, I’d be ecstatic. Unfortunately, those things don’t pay the bills. However, I remain hopeful that there will come a time when I can put the day to day pursuit of dollar bills aside because of the passive income stream that I’m building with my dividend growth portfolio.

Anytime I write a portfolio review, I end the article with this graphic. This graph represents the most important aspect of my portfolio. At the end of every month when I tally up the passive income that my portfolio has generated and input the new data, I smile thinking about all of the bills and expenses that my dividend income covers. The percentage of my typical expenses that my dividend income stream covers has continued to rise. At first, it just covered the little things, like the trash bill or a cell phone bill. But now, my average monthly income covers all of my utilities and one of our car payments. It’s going to be a little while before my passive income covers my bills, car payments, and the mortgage, but looking out long-term, that goal is within reach.

What’s more, I didn’t have to do a thing to collect this income but sit back and wait patiently for the dividend payments to come through. That’s the beauty of passive income.

Sure, sometimes this patience requires a strong stomach during market volatility, but when the focus is on the passive income that my portfolio generates rather than the rise and fall of the overall value of my portfolio, volatility can be an easier pill to swallow. This graphic gives me peace of mind, serving as an anchor of sorts during the storms of market volatility. Regardless of how the share price performance of my holdings is doing, I can see clearly that the passive income that my portfolio generates is headed in the right direction.

To prove this point, I wanted to highlight the passive income generation of a few of my largest DGI holdings.

Apple (AAPL) has been in the news a lot recently. The company announced a change to its earnings data reporting, removing hardware unit sales. This, combined with recent reports from AAPL suppliers regarding demand issues has put fear into the market that iPhone sales are slowing. These fears have led to an AAPL sell-off, from ~$225/share to $195/share. Apple makes up ~10% of my portfolio. Am I happy about “losing” ~15% of such a large chunk of my holdings? No. But, I’m also not concerned. The market seems to love finding issues with high quality names. This isn’t the first time that AAPL has sold off because of concerns regarding iPhone demand. Yet, the company’s sales, profits, and most importantly, its dividend, continue to rise. 5 years ago in 2013, Apple’s annual dividend was $1.64/share. In 2018, AAPL’s dividend is slated to be $2.82/share. In just 5 years, the passive income that AAPL generates for me has increased by nearly 72%. What’s more, I think this pace is sustainable over the long-term. I fully expect to see double digit annual dividend increases coming from AAPL over the medium to long-term.

Disney (DIS) and Starbucks (SBUX) are my next two largest DGI holdings, yet both of these companies trade near 52-week highs so they’re not great examples for this volatility versus income growth argument. However, Boeing, (BA) which is my 4th largest DGI holding has been well known for its volatility throughout 2018 and serves as another great example for the “ignore the noise and focus on the income” argument.

Whether it be because trade war concerns or risks revolving around potential safety issues that have popped up more recently, Boeing investors have been on a bit of a roller coaster throughout 2018. For those who focus primarily on whether or not their share price is green or red on a day to day basis, this probably hasn’t been a very fun ride. However, for those with a long-term, income-oriented view, there are few stocks that offer a more enjoyable experience than Boeing.

In 2013, BA’s annual dividend was $1.94/share. In 2018, the company’s annual dividend is expected to be $6.84. Boeing current quarterly dividend payment of $1.71 represents 88% of 2013’s annual payment. BA is expected to announce a dividend increase in December and I think it’s likely that the new quarterly payment will be greater than the $1.94 annual payment that investors received just 5 short years ago. It’s easy for me to ignore share price volatility when I’m receiving this sort of passive income growth.

Going down my portfolio weighting list, we come to Visa (V). These shares are down double digits from their highs, yet I’m not concerned in the least because V continues to provide strong, double digit annual dividend growth. Actually, this company hasn’t provided anything other than double digit annual dividend growth since initiating its dividend in 2008.

I could continue to move down my portfolio spreadsheet and continue this conversation, but I think the overall graph proves the point just fine. Market volatility appears to be here to stay, but that’s okay, because so is the reliable dividend growth that my portfolio generates. Because of this income-oriented focus and the (relatively stress-free) patience that it allows me to have, every month I take another step closer to financial freedom and it doesn’t get much better than that.

Why Dividends?

The reason that I’m so focused on passive income is because I hate the idea of saving toward retirement and then slowly watching as my lifestyle’s expenses erode the assets that I’ve accumulated. I know many retirees abide by the 4% rule. This has been the gold standard for retirement planning for years now, stating that if a retiree withdraws 4% of their nest egg annually throughout retirement, factoring in market gains and inflation, their nest egg should last for 30 years. But, as a value investor, I couldn’t stomach the idea of potentially being forced to sell distressed assets during bear markets to provide income in retirement. This goes against every fiber of my being as an investor. I also hated the idea of having a sort of hard stop at the end of my savings. What if my wife or I lived longer than expected in retirement and the money ran out? This is a stress that I knew elderly Nick certainly wouldn’t want to be dealing with. I knew there had to be another way. This is what lead me to DGI investing.

The general idea of dividend growth investing is to create an income stream that covers one’s lifestyle expenses in retirement without having to liquidate assets to raise cash. Furthermore, the income stream should grow at a rate that (at least) matches inflation, meaning that the purchasing power of one’s income stream is not eroded by inflationary forces over time.

Sure, equity income isn’t guaranteed (dividends can be cut at any time), but then again, there are companies that have paid annual increasing dividends for much longer than I’ve been alive and I have a hard time believing that a well diversified basket of such companies will do anything but continue to generate an increasing annual income stream.

The way I see it, if there is ever a time when the Coca-Colas of the world are forced to stop paying investors their dividends, we’ll all likely have much larger problems on our hands and it won’t really matter which method of retirement planning you’ve chosen. Society as we know it will be crumbling and that’s a reality that probably isn’t even worth planning for.

An added benefit of the DGI plan is that not only do I not have to be concerned about the passive income running out, but I can also age knowing that I’ll have created a solid financial legacy to pass long to my offspring. The passive income machine that I’m building won’t magically stop once my heart stops beating. I don’t have children yet, but it gives me peace of mind knowing that the work that I’m doing now will benefit them one day (hopefully).

I plan on educating my children about the stock market and the power of compounding with a mind to create something truly powerful in terms of passive income generation that should benefit the lives of future Ward generations to come. This long-term thinking plays a role in my investment decisions in the present, which is yet another factor that helps me to ignore market noise in the short-term.

Dividend income isn’t the only show in town when it comes to passive income, yet it’s my chosen route. As I said in the introduction, I think dividend income is the simplest type of passive income to generate. Sure, you can make the equity buying process as complicated as you like, but at the end of the day, it can also be as simple as purchasing shares of a dividend appreciation-focused ETF, sitting back, and reaping the rewards of your decision.

When thinking about my passive income future, I strongly considered other routes as well. For instance, income properties were attractive to me right out of college, having just spent years paying someone else’s mortgage with my monthly rent checks. However, after becoming a home owner myself, I quickly realized the constant maintenance required to take care of a home. Appliances get old, pipes break, roofs leak; the list goes on and on (and this doesn’t even factor in the risks associated with potentially delinquent tenants). In a college town like the one I live in, passive income via rental properties is very reliable, but after weighing the work/costs potentially associated with rental income, I decided it just wasn’t worth the time/effort (especially relative to dividend income). It was easier to just buy REITs and let someone else deal with the issues that I would rather avoid.

What Do You Mean By Financial Freedom?

This gets me to one of the most common questions that I’m asked: “What is financial freedom?”.

In short, my answer would be a sustainable living situation where one has the financial means available to comfortably dedicate their time towards what they deem to be most meaningful in life.

The “sustainable” bit here is important. Generally speaking, most people don’t have a pile of cash large enough to life off of for the rest of their lives. I know I don’t. So, if you’re like me, you have to figure out a way to generate enough cash flow to support the lifestyle that you’re living. This is related to the 4% rule discussion that we had below the last bullet point.

Obviously the ideal lifestyle will vary from individual to individual, meaning that the level of cash flow that represents financial freedom will fluctuate, depending on who you ask. This is why there isn’t a perfect answer or system for finding financial freedom. However, I truly believe that through proper planning and disciplined budgeting, this is an achievable reality for most individuals living in a capitalistic society.

The “comfortably” bit is also worth acknowledging. To me, this bit is tricky. I don’t necessarily think that it is mandatory to be comfortable to be financially free, though I imagine that most readers would find that condition to be ideal. But, maybe I’m asking for a bit too much here?

This Sunday in church, the sermon was on the lesson of the widow’s mite. It’s interesting to think about things like wealth and generosity alongside meaning and fulfillment. I oftentimes find myself doing this as a portfolio manager. I’ve yet to come to a definite conclusion regarding where I stand when it comes to balancing things like wealth, selfishness/selflessness, and love.

I’m sure that what’s right in this regard to one person might not be right to the next. Like so many aspects of financial management, there doesn’t appear to be a clear right or wrong answer. Such is the case in a free society full of individuals with free will. Either way, I think it’s important to take the time to consider where one stands with regard to comfort when thinking about financial freedom because it will surely affect where the barrier lies that passive income must break through before one can consider themselves to be financially free.

Once you have this number/barrier in mind I think it’s a good idea to add some margin of safety for unexpected costs. Maybe I’m unique in this regard, but since entering into adulthood, I’ve come to learn that I should expect unexpected costs. I never know where the next one is coming from. In my world, the veterinarian seems to collect most of these checks. Because of the commonplace nature of unexpected costs, an appropriate margin of safety is required for any passive income-oriented lifestyle to be truly sustainable.

And finally, once you’ve got your lifestyle’s budget with the unexpected cost margin of safety built in, it’s relatively simple to figure out how to achieve it. Really, it all comes down to a few basic equations regarding current savings, income potential, time horizons, and risk tolerance.

Conclusion

The next episode in this series will be focused on the calculations that I’ve made regarding my own financial freedom and how I hope to achieve it. In the meantime, I look forward to hearing what everyone has to say about the ideas of using passive dividend income to fuel financial freedom.

Feel free to share your questions, concerns, or simply your success stories. I know I’ve found inspiration in the stories of others who’ve achieved the goals that I hope to have in hand one day. The Seeking Alpha Dividends and Income community has played a large role in my financial success thus far in life and I’m sure that the collective knowledge of the readership here will continue to be an asset to those who’re willing to learn from it.

