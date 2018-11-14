GNC Holdings: Q3 2018 Review (Normally, Markets Are Forward Looking)

It is remarkable that after closing the pivotal Harbin deal, the shorts are able to shake out the marginal retail longs. Awaiting aerial cover from the long-only mutual world.

Management's targeted 700 to 900 store closures (through natural lease expiration) and targeted SG&A cuts were the right prescription to grow FY 2019 adjusted EBITDA.

GNC just missed Q3 2018 consensus estimates for adjusted EBITDA, and revenue was in line. Note that the sell-side raised its estimates ahead of results.

I write to share my thoughts on GNC Holdings, Inc.'s (GNC) Q3 2018 earnings, its conference call, and recently filed 10-Q.

In terms of results relative to consensus estimates, revenue was essentially in line, adjusted EBITDA slightly trailed, and adjusted EPS missed by $0.07. In the Appendix section of this article, and note that perhaps the vast majority of people most likely missed this detail, just ahead of the November 9 earnings, sell-side consensus estimates were raised across the board. Prior estimates for revenue were $575 million, adjusted EBITDA of $49 million, and EPS of $0.07. So prior to the last minute upward revisions, GNC's Q3 2018 revenue and adjusted EBITDA would have been slightly ahead. Again, as I noted, I captured the actual Bloomberg screenshots to prove this point, please see the appendix section for reference.

In terms of headline negatives, gross margins were pretty weak at 31.8% and same-store sales were a touch soft at negative 2.1%. So, at face value, it seems like Q3 2018 results were disappointing. And as the news hit the wire, on Friday afternoon, the negative EPS relative consensus estimates must have sent the Algos into major selling mode. Yet, there was a $14.56 million non-cash accounting impairment and interest expense was $35.7 million (with a portion of that amortization). So, if you think about the impairment and amortization piece, the underlying EPS miss isn't as scary as it seems.

Source: Created by Author from public filings and Bloomberg consensus

Although I wasn't thrilled with Q3 results, I would argue that the conference call and management's action plan were very positive.

Positives

I loved the fact that management stated they will close 700 to 900 stores (there were 3,283 company-owned stores and 1,048 franchised stores as of September 30, 2018) as well as the fact that on the conference call they are targeting $40 million to $50 million of cost savings. These are major positives that should lead to improving adjusted EBITDA in FY 2019.

Source: GNC Q3 2018 earnings release

(Unless otherwise noted, all quoted material enclosed below is from GNC's Q3 2018 conference call (see here))

Cost Saving Initiatives

Per management, the year three savings targeted is set at $40 to $50 million.

Lastly, we recently implemented an enterprise-wide cost reduction and efficiency initiative expected to result in $40 million to $50 million in annual savings once implemented. We estimate that it will take two years to fully realize the annualized run rate savings. The targeted cost reductions are in areas such as product packaging, supply chain, occupancy, salaries and benefits, as well as marketing spend and are intended to have no negative impact on our customer experience.

$15 to $20 million targeted for FY 2019.

Of the $40 million to $50 million in expected savings, we do anticipate a $15 million to $20 million cost reduction in 2019 and $25 million $30 million in 2020. These cost reductions are incremental to the cost that will be eliminated as we optimize our store footprint. However, some of the enterprise cost reduction and efficiency costs will be reinvested in the business to fund initiatives to execute the GNC strategy.

Source: GNC Q3 2018 Conference Call Transcript

As we have a lot of terrains to cover, enclosed directly below, let's look at the operating segment results.

For comparison, here are FY 2017 results:

Source: Created by Author from public filings

And, here are FY 2018 results, including Q3 2018:

Source: Created by Author from public filings

Clearly, the really soft July 2018 dinged same-store sales, gross margins, and ultimately, operating income in the U.S. and Canada segment. Operating margins were a disappointing 5.5%. However, the International and Manufacturing/Wholesale segment did well and generated really solid operating income. This is a savings grace to the GNC turnaround story.

Digging into the conference call, and in addition to the 700 to 900 stores closures and SG&A savings initiatives, there were many items that I really liked. I will briefly go through each one.

Item #1 (Changing Commission Structure)

Changing the commission structure to focus on foundational (and higher margin) GNC products. If done well, this will build the basket and should enhance gross margins. Plus, the more skillful salespeople will have incentives to grow their paychecks.

In mid-August we shifted some of our sales incentives from being single item focused to being centered more on a transaction building add-on portfolio products that drive higher basket size. These commissioned items are GNC branded foundational products like fish oil, probiotics and multi-vitamins; products that should be included in most customers basic supplement regimen. These are core products that typically carry higher margin and the customers can get only at GNC. It's early in the program implementation but incenting our associates to sell critical foundational products as add-on sales clearly has the power to build basket size and drive gross margin expansion. Because this incentive pay will grow in relation to sales, it also allows us to provide additional compensation to our most effective associates in line with today's aggressive job market.

Item #2 (Showing signs of International Growth)

For example; our new partner in India is growing distribution through additional channel such as pharmacy, fitness centers and e-commerce. They are also expanding their marketing reach within Indian celebrity spokesman, John Abraham, which resulted in year-over-year sales increases of 10% of local currency. We've introduced the new GNC brand at Supplement line Mom Baby Kid develops specifically for our international markets that is now available in 27 countries. And we recently transitioned the 35 stores in The Philippines to a strong existing partner ONI that has already successfully built the GNC brand in 195 stores throughout Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan.

Item #3 (Private Label and Exclusive Products)

Management is well aware that to succeed in this super competitive space, you have to focus on private label, product innovation, and exclusives in order to win back market share and drive customer traffic.

In the third quarter, GNC brand sales represented 52% of our domestic system-wide sales which is a 700 point increase from last year, 200 basis point increase from last quarter. In addition to our unmatched product development capabilities, we're building partnerships with vendors who offer us exclusive differentiating products and who highlight GNC in their marketing and outreach to consumers. These exclusive products currently contribute approximately 9% of our domestic sales.

Item #4 (Earth Genius and TamaFlex)

I haven't yet tried Earth Genius, but I will soon. There seems to be some buzz and excitement from my limited local channel checks. It is good to see GNC innovating outside of the Sports Nutrition category.

In late September we introduced Earth Genius, a new GNC brand with 35 items that address specific consumer needs such as increased energy, stress management and sleep improvement that is really resonating with consumers. Earth Genius addresses the natural supplement market which makes us more than 18% of all supplement sales and is expected to grow to more than $10 billion by 2021. This new product line is creating excitement within an important core GNC segment, health and wellness consumers who shop the main street supplement category and care about natural ingredients. In the joint health category, where there has been little to no innovation in years, we recently launched TamaFlex, an all-natural botanical blend of supplements that delivers clinically proven results. Since it's launch six weeks ago, our joint category is up over 5% from last year with virtually no cannibalization from our GNC brand TriFlex joint product.

Item #5 (Subtle Hint About Bringing Limited SKUs to the Mass Channel)

This is really a subtle point and you have to be reading very carefully to pick up on this. Essentially, management is suggesting they are thinking of selling one product or perhaps a product line (a limited number of SKUs) in the Mass Channel. For example, perhaps, they might do a deal with Costco (NASDAQ:COST) to sell Slimvance or the Lean Shake Line, etc.

As you know, we currently GNC branded products at Rite Aid, PetSmart, Sam's Club and Amazon among others. We believe by carefully complimentary retail partnerships on select items and brands, we can expose new customers to innovative high quality products and bring them into the GNC brand. As newly customers engage with the brand, we have an opportunity to drive them back into our retail stores to fully experience everything that the brand has to offer.

GNC's Pro-Debt

Next, I want to provide GNC's debt picture, as of September 30, 2018, as well as a pro-forma showing the $100 million of term loan B2 that was paid down on Friday. Note that I am modeling interest expense and not interest and amortization.

Source: Created by Author from public filings

If you get in the weeds of the debt and covenants, note that because GNC had a gun to their head, they had to accept the extraordinarily expensive Refi deal in order to avoid defaulting because of the upcoming debt matures.

Because GNC used the first $100 million from Harbin, they have met their required $43 million of annual amortization on the TL (B-2) for the first two years plus.

Therefore, they will have no issue with the consolidated net first lien leverage ratio.

As of November 9, the first lien debt is $970 million if you include the $13 million of OID. And using a TTM adjusted EBITDA of $220 million, if you multiply by 5 ($1.1 billion), GNC is well below. Moreover, once the TL (B-1) is paid off in March 2019, the first lien debt will only be $810 million. So, staying under 5X is not an issue.

In addition, the Term Loan Agreement requires compliance, as of the end of each fiscal quarter of the Company, with a maximum Consolidated Net First Lien Leverage Ratio initially set at 5.50 to 1.00 through December 31, 2018 and decreasing to 5.00 to 1.00 from March 31, 2019 to December 31, 2019 and 4.25 to 1.00 thereafter. Depending on the amount available to be drawn under the Revolving Credit Facility, the ABL Credit Agreement requires compliance as of the end of each fiscal quarter of the Company with a minimum Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio of 1.00 to 1.00. The Company is currently in compliance, and expects to remain in compliance over the next twelve months, with the terms of its Credit Facilities.

Source: GNC Q3 2018 10-Q

In terms of thinking about how the store closures, upon lease expiration, flow through the statements and impact revenue and EBITDA, I need more time to think about it and build some pro-forma models. At a high level, in FY 2017, GNC did $1.542 billion in U.S. company-owned product sales. If you divide this number by 3,400 stores, you get $453K per store. Clearly, there is a major difference between the top quartile and bottom quartile stores in revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Closing the poor performing stores will ding revenue, but it should nicely enhance EBITDA. And EBITDA is what GNC needs to pay down this expensive debt faster. Also, I understand that an average store has an average of $75K to $80K of inventory on hand, so this will free unproductive working capital dollars. Again, freeing up this capital can be used to pay down expensive debt. Besides, it is overdue and just smart in this fiercely competitive retail environment to optimize the store base.

Source: GNC FY 2017 10-K (pg. 93)

The fact that GNC has short and flexible leases is a huge positive and market seems to under-appreciate it.

As part of this effort with the assistance of a nationally recognized real estate consulting firm, we recently completed a detailed store-by-store review of our 4,300 domestic locations. This work has resulted in a strategic real estate plan that will optimize our real estate network over the coming three years. With an average remaining lease term of 2.7 years, we have a tremendous amount of flexibility in regards to reshaping our store portfolio. The analysis identified locations that need to be relocated, refreshed, targeted for lease reductions, potential franchise opportunities, and ultimately between 700 to 900 closures. Over the past two years, we have experienced sales transfer rates in excess of 30% upon store closures. The high fixed costs inherit in our small box retail model make this sales transfer highly accretive to the remaining store base. These closures would generally occur upon lease termination over the next three years as our digital commerce initiatives continue to take hold.

Takeaway

Unfortunately, despite signing the transformational Harbin deal and gain the strategic expertise and capital of CITIC on board, the market has chosen to myopically focus on a poor July 2018 and a somewhat disappointing Q3 2018. I always remember learning that stock prices are about the future. In the case of GNC, an engage and persistent contingent of short sellers are very good at knocking downs GNC's stock price momentum. Over the past year, on balance, GNC Pittsburgh has executed pretty well, yet a large retail shareholder base enhanced the volatility.

How the market isn't cheering sizable store optimization and meaningful targeted SG&A cuts and not connecting the dots that this will help growing FY 2019 EBITDA is puzzling.

Moreover, they guided Q4 2018 same-store sales at flat and gross margin to improve from Q3.

The fourth quarter as you know, can be swayed by Black Friday and Cyber Week, but based on current trends we expect cost to be flat and margin rate will be slightly better than Q3. Keep in mind, that Q4's margins usually decline due to deleveraging impact of occupancy and distribution and transportation which are generally fixed on historically lower Q4 sales volumes.

And in the Q&A section, comps are running slightly ahead of the Q4 2018 plan.

And before I forget, I'm not sure if people saw that Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) Single Day (11/11) broke records. This article also noted the strength of GNC branded products (see here).

Here is the excerpt that mentions GNC...

Source: Thestar.com

Again, I would argue that CITIC knows actually what they are doing.

And for bonus material and as I noted Carlton Getz's recent article (GNC: Short Squeeze, Interrupted), I like his speculative theory that CITIC might encourage GNC to use the $50 million, from the second tranche, to take out some of the convertible notes.

Here is what I wrote in the commentary section of his article

Appendix

(11/9/18) Consensus Estimates: Adjusted EBITDA $52.35 million

Note that analysts have raised consensus estimates since about one month ago and the annual figure hasn't been adjusted. (If you actually add Q1 & Q2 actuals and the new figures, consensus estimates are now $224.49 million, not the $219 million figure shown! Most people might not catch that!)

Source: Bloomberg

A few weeks ago, consensus EBITDA estimates were $49 million for Q3 2018

Source: Bloomberg

(11/9/18) Consensus Estimates: Revenue $580.5 million

Source: Bloomberg

A few weeks ago, consensus revenue estimates were $575 million for Q3 2018

Source: Bloomberg

(11/9/18) Consensus Estimates: EPS $0.09

Source: Bloomberg

A few weeks ago, consensus EPS estimates were $0.07 million for Q3 2018

Source: Bloomberg

Market Adventures As a full-time investor, I look for new ideas for my portfolio every day and I always eat my own cooking. I manage three portfolios (Tactical Value, High Octane, and Buy and Hold). Tactical Value is a very diversified portfolio focused mostly on safer dividend stocks and more conservative ideas. High Octane and Buy and Hold are value based, but target capital appreciation. Start your free trial today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.