Neos Therapeutics: The Road Ahead

We take a look at what is happening at this small biopharma and what might lie ahead for the company and the stock below.

Maxim 2: A sergeant in motion outranks a lieutenant who doesn't know what's going on. -The Seventy Maxims of Maximally Effective Mercenaries" - Howard Tayler

It has been a brutal fourth quarter for the biotech sector. The sector entered an 'official' bear market towards the end of October, bounced some to begin November but after an eight percent loss during the Friday and Monday trading sessions in the SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI): the sector remains mired in deeply negative investor sentiment and a brutal bear market.

One small biopharma that has had a particularly bad go of it is Neos Therapeutics (NEOS). Despite rapid revenue growth in 2018, it has been a brutal time for its investors this year.

It is hard to believe that earlier in the year the company rejected a $10.25 a share takeout offer from PDL Pharma, first made in November of last year. It is easy to say in hindsight that Neos should have taken this offer. However, at the time management felt the company was worth in the mid-teens. That was also the sentiment of most shareholders as well as the market where the stock soon traded briefly above the takeover price. There were little to no activists encouraging the company to take the $10.25 a share offer as well.

Given this sentiment, it is easy to forgive the company for not raising additional capital at that time. After all, why dilute shareholders when you are on the verge of being bought out?

However, what is inexcusable is to not prudently provide the cash runway you need to reach profitability after it became apparent a buyout was not in the cards soon thereafter. When sentiment turns negative on this sector, any concern without four and preferably six quarters or more of cash burn on hand are taken out and beaten like a rented mule. Whether this decision to delay raising financing until Neos had little choice in the matter was primarily due to the board or CFO is unknown.

However, stocks whose managements have allowed it to get within a few quarters of running out of funding are treated unmercifully by the market. It is not unknown for those creditors to short the stock especially in 'quiet periods' before earnings releases where management is hamstrung to rise to defense.

Last week, the company finally was brought to heal and it issued approximately 20 million shares at the absurd price (compared to previous trading levels) of $2.30 a share. This raised just under $45 million, of which, $7.5 million will pay off a tranche of a term loan from Deerfield Management. Added to the just over $16 million the company had on hand at the end of the third quarter, Neos now has just over $50 million in cash on hand and a similar amount in debt. The company's market cap is just above $100 million currently.

The question is whether Neos can get to profitability before it gets put in this position again.

Product revenues driven by Adzenys XR-ODT and Cotempla XR-ODT rose over 75% year-over-year to $12.5 million. Not terrible for the traditionally slowest season of the year (revenue growth was only up eight percent sequentially over the second quarter). Cotempla XR-ODT revenues have risen nearly 30% a month on average since it was rolled out in September of last year.

Q3 2018 Q3 2017 % Change Adzenys XR-ODT $7.0MM $5.3MM 32.1 % Cotempla XR-ODT $4.9MM $0.4MM 1,125.0 % Generic Tussionex $0.6MM $1.4MM (57.1 )% Total $12.5MM $7.1MM 76.1 % Adzenys ER revenue was negligible in Q3 2018

The company also did a good job of reducing both operational and marketing expenses in the quarter, both were lower than the year-ago period. The company burned through approximately $13 million during the quarter.

What to Watch:

I will be watching a few things in the months ahead to determine whether to hold or raise my stake in Neos. First, I will watch to see if the $2.30 secondary offering level is broken in any meaningful way (Below $2.15). Second, a director bought $100,000 in additional shares on November 8th. It would be encouraging to see other insiders step up to the play and put their money where their mouths are. Especially given how much shareholder value the company has destroyed not doing a capital raise at much higher prices in the first half of the year.

If those two things take place, in the fourth quarter, I would want to see growth accelerate from third quarter levels and for Neos to burn $11 million or less in the fourth quarter and have its cash burn lessen by an additional $1 million or better in every quarter in 2019. This would provide some solid confidence the company can reach profitability without returning to the till.

Option Strategy:

I have a full stake in Neos within a diversified biotech portfolio. The only way I would add exposure to this name currently given the dismal sentiment on the stock and sector is via a Buy-Write. Using the May $2.50 call strikes, fashion a Buy-Write order with a net debit in the $1.70 to $1.80 range (net stock price - option premium). This mitigates some downside risk and sets up a more than solid potential return for its approximate seven-month hold period. Option liquidity is decent in this strike price.

Only a foolish woman would allow her man to earn his living as a moving target." - David Hackworth

Bret Jensen is the Founder and author of articles on The Biotech Forum, The Busted IPO Forum, and The Insiders Forum. To receive these articles as published on Seeking Alpha, just click the appropriate link and hit the orange follow button.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEOS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.