Tahoe Resources And Pan American Silver Tie The Knot In A $1.07 Billion Deal

However, the price paid is not really a good deal for Tahoe Resources, and I believe many long-term shareholders will complain about the awful timing of this transaction.

The deal also includes issuance of contingent value rights to Tahoe shareholders, payable upon first commercial shipment of concentrate following the restart of operations at the Escobal mine.

Tahoe shareholders may elect to receive $3.40 in cash or 0.2403 Pan American share for each Tahoe share held.

Image: La Arena mine - Northern Peru, 480 km north-northwest of Lima.

On November 14, 2018, Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) announced the following:

[I]t agreed to buy miner Tahoe Resources Inc. (TAHO) for $1.07 billion in cash and stock, creating one of the world's top silver mining companies. Pan American shareholders will own about three-fourths of the combined company, with Tahoe shareholders owning the rest in the combined company, Pan American said. Tahoe shareholders may elect to receive $3.40 in cash or 0.2403 Pan American share for each Tahoe share held, the company said. The base purchase price of $3.40 per share represents a premium of about 55 percent to Tahoe's last close. The purchase price is limited to a maximum cash consideration of $275 million and a maximum issue of 56 million Pan American shares. The deal also includes an issuance of contingent value rights to Tahoe shareholders, payable upon first commercial shipment of concentrate following restart of operations at the Escobal mine, the company said. The total consideration, including the base purchase price and the conditional payment, is $4.10 per share. The boards of both companies have approved the deal, the company said.

Acquisition Data as of Q3

1 - Tahoe Resources (TAHO)

The gold and silver producer is a US mining company based in Reno, Nevada. The company is a precious metals producer of silver and gold mines in Canada, Guatemala, and Peru. Below is the Au/Ag production for the third-quarter 2018.

On February 8, 2016, the company acquired Lake Shore Gold in Ontario, valued at over $700 million. The company added Lake Shore's Timmins West and Bell Creek gold mines in Ontario to Tahoe Resources' assets, which include mines in Guatemala and Peru. For more information read my preceding article.

A lingering thorny problem with Tahoe Resources has been the Escobal Silver Mine in Guatemala since last year. A reminder, Escobal silver mine is the world's second-largest primary silver mine. During the third-quarter, TAHO CEO Jim Voorhees said:

During the third quarter, we reported a loss of $(0.61) per share reflecting a $170 million non-cash impairment of our Escobal mine, the continued impact of the Escobal mine suspension and our ongoing care and maintenance costs. Excluding the impairment charge, we reported an adjusted loss of $(0.06) per share. On September 3rd we received the final resolution from the Constitutional Court on the Escobal mining license. Although the mining license remains suspended, the resolution provides a path forward to a restart of Escobal.

Unfortunately, the third-quarter 2018 results continue to be affected by the suspension of operations at the Escobal silver mine which has been placed on care & maintenance.

Guatemala's Supreme Court shut down the mine last year over a controversy on whether the Ministry of Energy and Mines accurately consulted the neighboring indigenous communities on the project. However, as Jim Voorhees noted, a resolution of the dispute will probably be agreed soon with a potential mine restart date in December 2019.

As a result, the third quarter incurred a $170 million non-cash impairment of the Escobal mine, as well as costs of the continuing mine suspension. Excluding the non-cash impairment, Tahoe Resources indicated an adjusted loss of $19.4 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to a loss of $7.2 million, or $0.02, in the same period a year ago.

Tahoe Resources - Gold Production and balance sheet details

1 - Revenues

Tahoe reported a net loss for the second quarter of $190.0 million or $0.61 per share, reflecting a non-cash impairment and the care and maintenance costs of Escobal.

The company sold its gold at an average price above $1,206/ Oz this quarter again down 7.4% sequentially.

2 - Free Cash Flow The situation in Escobal has impacted free cash flow and until this issue is finally resolved TAHO is not passing the FCF Test with a negative $75.47 million on a yearly basis.

3 - Gold production details

During the third-quarter 2018, Tahoe Resources produced 91.2K ounces of gold at a cash cost of $807 per ounce (net of by-product) and all-in sustaining costs AISC of $1,263 per ounce.

Weak quarter production down 11.1% sequentially, which was impacted by low production at La Arena and permit limitations at Shahuindo. Both issues have now been resolved.

Guidance for 2018 - 2020.

2 - Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

The company is the world's sixth-largest primary silver producer. Pan American Silver reported a loss in the third quarter, squeezed by lower metals prices and their impact on "net realizable value" inventory adjustments. The company owns six producing mines with a production of

Pan American Silver - Gold Production and balance sheet details Q3'18.

Pan American Silver 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 Total Revenues in $ Million 190.79 226.03 206.96 216.46 187.72 Net Income in $ Million 17.26 48.89 47.38 36.19 -9.46 EBITDA $ Billion 57.77 122.83 89.34 83.90 20.85 EPS diluted in $/share 0.11 0.32 0.31 0.24 -0.06 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 63.79 79.29 34.40 66.95 41.70 CapEx in $ Billion 32.00 36.47 32.57 43.43 35.56 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 31.79 42.82 1.84 23.52 8.14 Total Cash $ Million 186.28 227.54 224.89 250.25 252.66 Long-term Debt in $ Million 20.8 20.8 20.8 20.8 20.8 Dividend per share in $ 0.025 0.035 0.035 0.035 0.035 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 153.42 153.44 153.54 153.55 153.49 Gold Production 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 Gold Production K Oz 40.8 - - - 42.1 Silver Production Moz 5.9 - - - 6.3 AISC $/Oz by-product (AG) - - - - 13.73 Gold price realized $/Oz 1277 - - - 1212 Silver price realized $/Oz 16.68 - - - 14.88

Source: Company filing and Morningstar

1 - Revenues Revenues were $187.72 million down 13.3% sequentially. The adjusted loss was $4.7 million, or $0.03 per share, impacted by approximately $23.4 million in negative NRV inventory adjustments. In the same quarter a year ago, the company posted a net profit of $17.26 million, or $0.11 per diluted share.

The net loss was $9.46 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to a profit of $17.8 million, or $0.11 per share, in the same quarter of 2017.

Michael Steinmann, president, and the chief executive officer noted:

The depressed metal prices had a significant impact on both settlement adjustments on concentrate shipments and NRV inventory adjustments, which together reduced earnings in the quarter by approximately $33.2 million,

2 - Free Cash Flow

Pan American Silver is free cash flow positive and shows $76.32 million on a yearly basis ("TTM"). The company is passing the test of FCF.

Dividend payment represents $5.37 million per year.

3 - Production Gold and Silver

Silver production was 6.3M ounces, up from 5.9 million ounces the same quarter last year. Gold output rose to 42.1K ounces from 40.8K ounces. Zinc, lead, and copper production were 16,700 tonnes, 5,700 tonnes, and 2,600 tonnes, respectively, compared to 14,100 for zinc, 5,300 for lead and 3,700 for copper in the third quarter of 2017.

Production increased from a year ago (except for copper,) but prices for all five metals faded from a year ago. The silver average realized price was down 10.8% to $14.88 an Ag ounce from $16.68, and the average gold price fell to $1,212 from $1,277.

The company maintained its full-year production guidance for 2018. The company forecasts 2018 silver output of 25 million to 26.5 million ounces, with a gold output of 175,000 to 185,000.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

This merger-acquisition will create one of the world's largest silver producers. The combination will create the World's largest silver reserve base, and silver measured and indicated resource base, Pan American said.

Furthermore, the combined company offers a robust growth profile with the potential restart of the Escobal silver mine, following completion of the consultation process and community engagement.

Escobal is a well built, turn-key operation with minimal capital outlay and development risk. The mine produced 21Moz of Ag at US$8.63/oz Ag AISC during its last four quarters of undisturbed production.

As we can see above, the combined company will have a strong financial position with potential for growth. Finally, the combination will create operating synergies and will allow sales of non-core assets which further strengthen the balance sheet. The market reacted quickly and punished Pan American severely while "apparently" cheering Tahoe Resources.

The price paid by PAAS is $3.40 per share for TAHO, which represents a premium of about 55% to Tahoe's last close. That price is limited to a maximum cash consideration of $275 million and a maximum issue of 56 million Pan American shares. However, TAHO plummeted over 50% so far this year due to the Escobal situation and depressed silver price.

However, if we look at the chart, the price paid is not a good deal for Tahoe Resources, and I believe many long-term shareholders will complain about the awful timing of this transaction.

Technical analysis

1 - TAHO

TAHO price will be limited now by the $3.40 price acquisition. Perhaps a little premium can be added for the value rights to Tahoe shareholders, payable upon first commercial shipment of concentrate following the restart of operations at the Escobal mine which is scheduled in December 2019. With a limit at $4.10 which is low considering the potential of Escobal mine.

2 - PAAS

PAAS has dropped significantly today on the acquisition news, but I think the deal is quite good for the company long-term. I believe PAAS should be accumulated below $13.

