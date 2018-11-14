Jaguar Mining Inc. NEW (OTC:JAGGD) CEO Benjamin Guenther on Third Quarter 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jaguar Mining Inc. NEW (OTC: JAGGD) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Thomas Weng - Chairman of the Board

Benjamin Guenther - Interim President and Chief Executive Officer

Hashim Ahmed - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Ardem Keshishian - Pollitt & Co

Barry Allan - Laurentian Bank Securities

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Jaguar Mining Inc. Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call and Webcast. On the call today, from Jaguar is Thomas Weng, Chairman of the Board, Benjamin Guenther, Interim Chief Executive Officer, and Hashim Ahmed, Chief Financial Officer. Today, the company will be providing comments on results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018, followed by a Q&A. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded. The company would like to caution listeners that the remarks and answers to any questions today may contain forward-looking information, the future events on the company’s future performance. Although, forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the company cannot assure its shareholders that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements resulting from new information, future events or otherwise. For a complete discussion of the risks uncertainties and factors which may lead to actual financial results and performance being different from the estimates contained in the company’s forward-looking statements, please refer to Jaguar’s latest quarter-end reports. All figures are in U.S. dollars unless stated otherwise.

With that, I would like to turn the conference over to Interim Chief Executive Officer, Benjamin Guenther.

Benjamin Guenther

Thank you, and good morning everyone. Thank you for taking the time to join our call this morning. Since taking on the role of Interim CEO, I have spent a great deal of time with our operations and exploration teams in Brazil to ensure the company establish key strategic priorities and an action plan to return Jaguar to a sustainable and growing gold producer.

Our strategies focuses on taking advantage of the upside potential and opportunities that exists at our two producing mines, Pilar and Turmalina. Our strategy is also focused on disciplined capital allocation, investing capital towards high-priority projects, ensuring the most efficient use of our cash flow.

In the third quarter, Jaguar produced a total of 20,320 ounces, a 13% improvement over Q1 and an 8% improvement over Q2 of 2018. Pilar and Turmalina, both delivered their best production quarter-to-date with Pilar achieving a record 11,000 ounces plus of gold and Turmalina producing more than 9,000 ounces, markedly improved compared to the start of the year.

Pilar continues its growth path and Turmalina has begun the turnaround. While there is still work to do, I am confident we are headed in the right direction.

The Caeté Gold Mine Complex, which includes the Pilar Gold Mine has become a Jaguar flagship operation. Pilar has recently transformed itself into a new low-cost producer for Jaguar with an increasing gold grade profile and a large mineral resource inventory providing upside potential. In the first nine months of this year, gold produced at Pilar increased by 22%, compared to the same period a year ago, a new record level of more than 31,000 ounces.

In addition, average head grades have steadily increased to 4.4 grams per ton in Q3. The success at Pilar has been due to; a strong General Manager and a solid management team with capability and motivation that makes step change in performance; an excellent team and operational quality control program to decrease ore losses, decrease dilution and increased grade delivered to the plants; good coordination between mine planning and mine operations to deliver a good mine plan and execute the plan; increased focus on delineation drilling to improve the delineation of geometrically-complexed orebodies and better understand the special [ph] gold distribution.

Increased focus on development to increase the inventory of developed and prepared ore reserves provide mine flexibility and confidence in the plan and operational excellence initiatives to improve productivities and cost management to reduce cost and increase cash flow.

Safety is part of quality and operational excellence. Pilar Mine achieved over a 1,000 days without a loss time accident, which shows safety and production go together. Longer term, we believe Pilar is just getting started. Currently, we are only mining two orebodies. The geology team has defined multiple orebodies both in and near the mine, which could increase the production capability of Pilar.

Turmalina has not met the production expectations we laid out first – and for 2018. The problems at Turmalina stemmed from problems encountered in 2016 when production in a mine level was stopped due to rock stability problems and the mine scrambled to keep production going from the level below. Development and delineation drilling were behind and never really got back ahead.

Turmalina with mining the stope panels in this top sub-levels to the bottom sub-level that they did not have time to develop to the bottom sub-level before the ore was required for mill feed. The mining was blind – was with blind back stopes, sill pillars were left between sub-levels which meant ore was also left behind in the pillars. Backfill in the open stopes is not possible which created rock stability problems with production demands, time was not taken for adequate delineation drilling or quality controls.

Turmalina is in the process of executing its turnaround plan. The Turmalina action plan follows the roadmap provided by the success at Pilar. First, we strengthened our operation team with the addition of Kevin Weston, the new Vice President of Operations who joined us in July. Kevin brings deep mining experience, as well as a track record in turning around challenged operations, as well as motivating teams.

Since joining, Kevin’s main focus has been on executing the action plan at Turmalina. We also added a new General Manager in October and new managers in mining, technical services and maintenance over the last few months. The team is new, capable, and motivated.

The ore quality control program has started. The mine manager was appointed in October and coordination between mine planning and mine operations have started with compliance to plan becoming a key performance metric.

Delineation drilling is a key focus area and is improving, but not yet available for all stopes now in production. The goal is to this at a 100% in Q1 2019. Development rates have increased and the inventory of developed and prepared ore reserves will increase over the next nine to twelve months to improve mine flexibility and confidence in the plans.

Mine sequencing is now from the bottom sub-level up and sill pillars are no longer being left between sub-levels. Use of blind back stopes is decreasing, backfill is now part of the stope sequence. The Paste Fill plant has been commissioned. Paste filling stopes will improve rock stability and allow an increased scratching ratio of the ore. Paste filling should also allow recovering some of the pillars that were left behind.

Operational excellence initiatives to improve safety have started. Initiatives to improve productivities and cost management will start when production stabilizes. Turmalina’s Q3 production was 9.3,000 ounces, which was an 18% improvement over Q2. We believe the turnaround has begun.

However, sustainable improvement may take another quarter as the new team gets up to speed. Improvement – implements to the ore quality control program and delineation drill data is available for all the stopes. We saw the tonnage increase in Q3, we expected from the program. We plan to stabilize this rate for the next few quarters.

We expect to see the grade increase 10% to 15% in the first half of 2019 due to the improved quality controls and return to the ore reserve grade where it should be. The goal over the next two to three years is to increase production to 120,000 ounces per year combined with Pilar and Turmalina. This will include optimizing shift schedules to increase the available working time per day.

The increase in production will not require addition to mine fleets or plant capacities. Longer term, the goal is to fill the current process plant the capacity with both in-mine and near-mine growth explorations. We have the targets identified and we have strategic plans out to 2030 increasing using conditional simulation to project the orebodies down plunge.

The iron quadrangle is characterized by structurally-controlled, plunge persistent payshoots that extend the depth and gives us confidence that both mines have a long life. We are optimized – we are optimistic and positive about the medium and long-term potential of Jaguar. Pilar continues to grow production and the turnaround at Turmalina is underway.

The Jaguar team is capable and energized to deliver growth. We have a Board of Directors aligned with management and shareholder interest providing a clear signal in the confidence team has in Jaguar’s bright future.

With that, I will turn it over to Hashim to provide a few key highlights from our third quarter financial results. Hashim?

Hashim Ahmed

Thank you, Ben. And good morning, everyone. As Ben mentioned, while there is work to do, we’ve made progress on various measures including reducing cost and paying down on our debt. As compared to 2016, our all-in sustaining costs are down 10% in local currency, despite a 5% inflation per year. In real terms, this amounts to a 20% reduction in cost in two years.

Despite the low production, our operational cash flow on a per-ounce basis has almost doubled in 2018, compared to 2017. Pilar delivered record low cash costs of $557 per-ounce, a 31% improvement from the prior year.

On a consolidated basis, our third quarter cash costs were 22% lower at $627 per ounce, mainly due to weakening of the Brazilian real, as well as management’s cost control measures. Year-to-date with cash costs of $713 per ounce, we believe we will meet the cash cost guidance for 2018.

Looking at our cash position, at the end of the quarter, our cash balance was $6.7 million, compared to $9.2 million at the end of second quarter. Year-to-date, debt repayments amounted to $6 million with $1.3 million paid in the third quarter.

With the large strong performance to-date and projected increase in production, combined with Turmalina’s focus on returning to previous levels of production, we are progressing towards generating free cash flow in 2019.

With that, I would now like to turn it over to the operator for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Ardem Keshishian of Pollitt & Co.

Ardem Keshishian

Good morning gentlemen. How are you?

Benjamin Guenther

Good morning.

Ardem Keshishian

My question is more for Ben. Ben, what’s your outlook as the Interim CEO? How is the search going? Or what’s your, as I said, what’s your timeline there? Any updates there?

Benjamin Guenther

Well, the Board has a committee for the - a special committee looking for the new CEO and they are in progress. We don’t have anything to it now. I mean, my timeline is, when the Board finds a new CEO and he is ready to take the seats, I am ready to give it to him.

Ardem Keshishian

Thanks, guys. I just got here. And very quickly, if I could just on – you’ve got the paste fill plant working what does that speak to in terms of being able to – you mentioned something about pillar recovery. Are there a lot of pillars to recovery – to recover? Excuse me.

Benjamin Guenther

Yes, level nine, where we – when we had the problem in 2016, we looked behind for there. We haven’t made the plan yet to go back and recover those ounces. But there are ounces there to recover. I can’t give you the exact number. I could get it for you. But, we are still in the process of making that plan now. The important thing about the paste fill plant is, one, paste fill, with using just a bit of cement in the paste fill is a lot – provides a lot more stability than rock fill does. And as we get deeper in the mine, it will allow us to increase our extraction ratio and actually leave less pillars than we do now.

Ardem Keshishian

Okay, that was a long time coming. Good to hear. Thank you.

Benjamin Guenther

Yes, it’s good to see us. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Barry Allan of Laurentian Bank Securities.

Barry Allan

Good morning, all.

Benjamin Guenther

Good morning.

Barry Allan

So, maybe if we could kind of just talk to a little bit of the guidance for the quarter that we are currently in. With respect to how much capital do you think you will require at Turmalina as you wrestle with getting that mine to where you want it to be? And the ongoing cost at Pilar, will they stay at about this level that you had in the third quarter? Or will it taper off going forward?

Benjamin Guenther

I think, at – I’ll take both of that. This is Ben. I think, in Turmalina, when we look forward, the primary capital we need at Turmalina is for mine development. We’ve increased our mine development in Q3 and I think we are going to have to stay at those rates, which is about 450 to 500 meters per month of total development with about one-third of that in – which will – one-third of that is in ore development and about two-thirds of that will be in waste development for the time being to get the development back into a position where we are ahead.

And we’ve got a good inventory of developed reserves and prepared reserves, which we don’t have today. So, that’s – as far as equipment goes, we won’t need – our mine fleet is where it should be. We don’t need any additional equipment. It’s just a replacement - some replacement equipment as things get worn out and the other equipments you are talking about is, just component parts that get replaced over time of the equipment we’ve got. So, primarily, it’s – the big one is development.

Barry Allan

Yes. In Pilar?

Benjamin Guenther

In Pilar, it’s really their mine fleet is where it should be too. So, its development and the ventilation systems that go with it that we are going to have to put in a new vent fan next year as we are going deeper. But there is no, there is no major capital required. There is some capital required at both mines for some work on tailings facilities, increasing the tailings facility capacities. But it’s not huge capital.

Barry Allan

Okay. And then, maybe just if we could talk a minute on grade. Certainly, I know that Turmalina grade is not where you would like it to be. As you kind of work your way through changing your methodology in extraction, do you anticipate you could actually see some of those benefits in the fourth quarter? Or will they actually require a couple more quarters before you are going to see some change there?

Benjamin Guenther

I think, we are going to really start to see those next quarter. Maybe, a little bit in the fourth quarter, but by the first quarter for sure. We are really following the same path we did at Pilar. At Pilar, if you look back to 2017, the grade we were getting from the mine and - was about 10% lower than it is now. We expect to see that 10% to 15% increase at Turmalina.

Our reserve grade that we reported at the end of 2017 was 4.5 grams a ton. We should be able to produce our reserve grade. That’s what the reserve grade is, is the grade you expect to deliver to the plant and we’ve been producing at 3.6 for the first half of the year. So we should see an increase in grades and we should see that increase really starting, I think in earnest in Q1 of next year.

Barry Allan

Okay. Appreciate that. And Hashim, you kind of finished off the quarter with little stretched on working capital. Going into the year-end, do you see that changing all that much? Is that – is there something there that could move around on us a little bit to help out the balance sheet by the end of the year?

Hashim Ahmed

Yes, it’s – Barry, we are looking at all options right now in terms of – we’ve got, as I mentioned in the past, as well, some monetization opportunities from royalty stream, that as well as are feasible. We are looking at that. We are also looking at all the other finance package that we have in terms of all the bank loans we currently have. And if we can repackage them. So, our management is reviewing all options to improve.

Barry Allan

Okay, okay. That’s it for me, gentlemen. Thank you.

Benjamin Guenther

Thanks, Barry

Operator

[Operator Instructions] This concludes the question and answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to management for any closing remarks.

Benjamin Guenther

I just thank you all for joining us and your interest in Jaguar Mining. That concludes our call for today. We hope you join us next quarter. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.