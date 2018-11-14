Novan's (NOVN) CEO Kelly Martin Presents Corporate Update Conference Call - Transcript

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Corporate Update Conference Call November 14, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Kelly Martin – Chief Executive Officer and Director

Bob Ingram – Executive Chairman

Paula Brown Stafford – Chief Development Officer

Nate Stasko – President and Chief Scientific Officer

Oren Livnat – H.C. Wainwright

David Amsellem – Piper Jaffray

Donald Ellis – JMP Securities

Please note that discussions today may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. For a fuller discussion of such risks, please refer to the annual report dated March 27, 2018, filed with the SEC, and other subsequent filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this call, and Novan disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as may be required by law. Following the update, the company will take questions.

Kelly Martin

Thank you, Operator, and good morning everybody. Thank you for spending some time with us here this morning. You may have noted that we sent an announcement about our Phase 2 molluscum trial, which we'll talk about this morning. In addition to my contributing to the call, Nate Stasko, President of Novan, will also be speaking about a number of parts, as well as Paula Brown Stafford, who will be speaking primarily about the molluscum data.

The broad agenda for this call is a brief touching upon the last 12 months, the progress we've made both from a clinical point of view and an overall corporate point of view, a big section on the molluscum data which follows on the announcement from earlier this morning. We'll touch upon acne, where we stand with acne, the inflammatory update for atopic dermatitis and psoriasis, and key takeaways. And we look forward to then some Q&A after.

So starting off on the clinical progress over the last 12 months, for a relatively small company we have been very busy. We have been quite aggressive, and we have been expansive as far as taking the nitric oxide technology and science and moving it into multiple applications from a therapeutic point of view. Last fall, we were very busy by starting off with SB414 inflammatory activity, both in psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. In January, in the viral area, we started off with a molluscum Phase 2 trial, which we'll talk about today. All along, and in parallel, we are working on our previous acne activity, our acne discussions with the regulator, our acne assessment and analysis of the market, and the acne partnering activities which we'll also touch upon later.

And in the second-half of this year, in August, we got an atopic dermatitis and psoriasis output from the Phase 1bs which we had started previously. We got clarity from the FDA after multiple discussions around acne and how to move forward with acne from a Novan perspective. And then just recently, we got the Phase 2 data from the molluscum trial. So again, for a company that is rather small and focused, our attempt, early last year, was to begin to broaden out and expand the opportunities for nitric oxide.

On page five, illustratively looking at the late-state dermatology pipeline that we are particularly focused on, obviously the acne vulgaris asset is something that we'll talk about a bit later, something we remain very positive about, very thoughtful about, and have taken input from both other market participants, FDA regulators, and our own assessment analysis of the SB204 molecule. Molluscum, having completed a very successful Phase 2, which Paula will go through, and we're very excited about that viral opportunity and the whole molluscum opportunity from a patient need point of view, and last but certainly not least, the atopic dermatitis opportunity, atopic dermatitis from an inflammatory disease point of view is one that has significant interest and activity from a global perspective, and one that we are extremely excited about.

On page six, from a corporate point of view, again, in parallel to the clinical focus and activity by the team we have here, we've also been busy and active on corporate progress. In January '18, we raised $38 million gross, which was important for us to extend the runway and to enable us to do these multiplicity of things which I just mentioned. In February, importantly, to the Board we added Dr. Eugene Sun. Dr. Sun has been in charge of development for Abbott Pharmaceuticals, Abbott Labs for a decade or so; enormous experience across all areas of clinical development. He chairs the Science and Technology Committee, and is an important part of our overall activity and thinking through from a clinical point of view, and supplement and complement the work that Paula and her team do.

In October, after several months of discussions and great leadership and work by Nate Stasko, we extended the relationship we have with Sato for the Japanese market into SB206 that was not insignificant for either us or for them. We view the opportunity in Japan as continuing to be both unique and opportunistic for us at the second largest dermatology market in the world, and one that we remain quite bullish on.

Also, in October, we finalized an agreement after several months of discussions with Orion, which is a finished based company. Orion will help us expand our technology platform from a manufacturing point of view, a product supply chain point of view. This will allow us to do more things from my business development point of view around the world from a supply chain and product manufacturing point of view and is an important relationship that we have opportunities to extend beyond this initial relationship.

Last, but certainly not least, in the formation of the women's health business unit, which we announced also on October. It's an extension of our viral data and our viral activity. There's enormous scope in this whole area for us we believe in nitric oxide the application of nitric oxide across a variety of indications in the women's health field with specific and initial focus around the viral HPV area, so from a corporate point of view at a high-level, we remain very focused on moving forward across a broad number of items.

From a value point of view on page seven, we move things forward internally but it's also important to highlight a number of things externally, and I'll ask Nate to focus on the first couple of points and to elaborate for all of you some of our activity.

Nate Stasko

Thank you, Kelly. A couple of other -- the specific details about the expansion of our existing relationship with Sato pharmaceutical, we had previously entered into it and licensing agreement for the SB204 rights in Japan. This amendment included an expansion of that field for the SB206 product candidate, which now has Phase 2 successes and back-to-back viral skin infections one treated by human papillomavirus and one caused by molluscipoxvirus. And so, the antiviral platform is a very strong component as we look to expand not only our corporate development activities, but our product development in those areas.

Just significant data element from this deal with that $11 million is up front. Non-dilutive cash would be received by the company payable really throughout the first 12 months of the amendment and further ongoing development of SB204 and SB206 in Japan Novan is eligible to receive further potential milestone and royalty payments on future net sales of those products in that territory. The recent Phase 2 data and molluscum contagiosum also opens up the similar style licensing deal structure available and other geographies predominantly Europe where there are no approved molluscum contagiosum products and the remainder of Asia given the high volume of patients and unmet needs for both viral skin infections and acne and other global geographies.

Next page, just following on as far as specific opportunities as additional commentary on women's health, we've had a multi-year scientific relationship with University of Alabama Birmingham for some of the world's leading scientists, in particular around the HPV virus and its cascade into various diseases, particularly in both women's and men's health. We have taken this opportunity to focus specifically on women's health for variety of reasons. We also announced as part of our initiative here a collaboration with health decisions, which is in North Carolina based CRO who is focused very specifically and have an expertise in women's health and women's health activity and we're very excited to marry our science internally with the external academic science and research of University of Alabama with the clinical expertise and hands-on experience from a clinical trial point of view with health decisions. So you'll hear more on that in the coming months. And we're extremely excited about that broad therapeutic opportunity.

I mentioned briefly before Orion and Finland and their technological capability. From a manufacturing point of view, we have very unique things that we do here at Novan as it relates to nitric oxide, the formulation of nitric oxide and how it's stabilized and how it's produced? We have multiple things that we can do from a therapeutic and geographic opportunity point of view, as made outlined and this opera, this relationship with Orion will allow us to scale into various market opportunities without us having to do all of the infrastructure internally. So it's a very important a strategic component of our growth strategy.

On Page 8, just a highlight as we have progressed here and rather rapidly, I would just emphasize for people that a year ago we had an acne asset we had an EGW assets. Now we also have added to that a molluscum asset, a psoriasis asset, and a topic dermatitis asset. So in the drug development space, which is multi-year and multi cycle, we have moved rather quickly into a company that has a broad array of opportunities from a business point of view. And from a resource and skill alignment point of view, that means we have to continue to look at how do we position our whole organization against the higher value creating opportunities which specifically in this case, our mid to late stage clinical trials across multiple therapeutic areas and possibly with multiple partners around the world.

We are continuing to adjust those skill sets in particular looking for very specific talents external to the company that we need to bring in. We have done that very specifically and sort of a rifle shot approach, we will continue to do that. And last but not least, as our company grows, our science and technology has very broad applications. So we will continue to focus on how we manage and execute our business in a virtual manner? How we move things forward in parallel both around the world and domestically here in the U.S? And that is a skill set and the focus that we will not only continue to have but emphasize even more as we go forward. So that's the setup and broad overview of the company over the last year or so at a high level.

Now, I will turn the call importantly over to Paula, she is our Chief Development Officer. She's on the Board of Directors, and Paula will walk us through the molluscum Phase 2 preliminary topline results. So with that, Paula, why don't you take the call from here?

Paula Brown Stafford

Okay, thank you, Kelly. Let me start with some backgrounds on the disease itself and the needs or a treatment that would be indicated for molluscum.

Molluscum contagiosum often times known as Water Warts, it is a contagious and viral skin infection that typically affects children ages 1 to 14. In fact, 90% of the patients are below the age of 18. The prevalence in the U.S. as you see is around 6 million, with one almost 2 million being diagnosed and it presents itself you can see in the picture here, it's generally on the trunk, arms and the legs are most common, but there is no FDA approved treatment today. When it presents itself in lesions of 10 to 30 and up to 100 in very severe cases, and so, we'll talk about our study in a minute, but the next slide is really showing you what's out there today. There is a clear need for a Safe at Home therapy.

Over 50% of patients are untreated, but of those treated 50% require in office visits. And I'm going to emphasize the plural visits, because many visits are usually necessary to completely eradicate the virus. The incubation is approximately six weeks, so some bumps don't even appear until after a visit. So it requires a second or a third visit, or it requires above the red box there. The 50% of those treated are going into the office and having a therapy like liquid nitrogen or the extraction with a small knife or needle.

Others are getting Cantharidin, which is also known as Beetlejuice. If you've heard of that, which is a blistering agent, if patients want something not in the office procedure, there is only off label usage. And 30% of patients are receiving some sort of off label therapy that is not indicated for molluscum, it has no proven clinical efficacy.

So we've been delighted to study this is our SB206 in the treatment of molluscum. So the next the slides just wanted to share the study design that I've shared on calls before, where we are in our preliminary results. We are three-fourths through the study. The study has completed enrollment, all patients have completed but in terms of receiving the data -- we've only -- we have received the data of the first three cohorts, which is all of the patients receiving 4% BID, 8% BID, 12% BID and I will talk more about the 12% BID or the QD once a day that we will receive in December and we will share the full results once we receive that in December.

So each cohort is a different active treatment dose versus vehicle and you can see the numbers in that chart and then in terms of our primary endpoint and our secondary endpoint, I'll get to the results of those in a moment. So let me go on and share with you our trial and where we are in terms of the demographics for cohorts 1 to 3. Basically, we have randomized, we randomized and completed a 192 patients, we had 84% complete all study visits and treatments, our age range or mean age is seven years old, the baseline lesion count we included anyone with three to 70 lesions and our baseline mean was at 20 for both groups and combined the active all three 4%, 8%, 12% into one group because there's really there was it was very balanced and it was very much the same across all three of the group's just for ease all together.

And then we did randomize, we stratified across two areas again very, so that we would ensure that we were bit well balanced in terms of the baseline lesion count, so they were patients three to 18 lesions and 19 and above. Again that balance in history of atopic dermatitis was allowed, we want to balance across the treatment groups and it was.

So, in summary, before I get to the next slide, I will say that our primary and secondary endpoint analyses received today indicate a clear dose response in both in modified intensive treat and intensive treat population. We pre-specified a modified intensive treat based on the expected age of the study participants and as you've seen our mean age was seven but going forward in a Phase 3 program we would use the intensive treat, so let me go and show you how consistent these data and directional they are.

If you look at the mITT population, so this is a Modified Intent-to-Treat, it is the same as a protocol which you may have seen with in other studies and competitors and for us our per protocol and Modified Intent-to-Treat are actually the same population and as you'll see here looking across the weeks that we had visits at week one to four, eight and 12 and as early as week four, you're beginning to see the green bar and the blue bars you're looking at the same color, the green bar and the blue bar are the 8% BID and 12% BID, you're starting to see some clear efficacy because you're seeing pre-clearance of all lesions at weeks 12 as early as week four and then you'll see increasingly and the magnitude is really doubled at week four, week eight and week 12 when you compare vehicle to our two highest doses.

And you can see the star, the asterisk above the week 12 for 8% is where we did see a P value less than 0.05, if you then bring on the slide carry the ITT population it's a beautiful picture that we see the same magnitude of increase over visits. This includes all randomized patients, its all-comers and you see the same picture in the increase in the same magnitude of difference between your vehicle and our two active highest doses of SB206.

Let me go to the next slide and share with you the secondary endpoints which continue to show this beautiful picture and consistent and here with a clearance of greater than 75% of the lesion at week 12 on the same mITT population as early as week four. Again, we're seeing significant improvement in disease. And at week eight and week 12 we have statistical significance for our two highest doses, when you look for greater than 75% of lesions being gone at week 12.

And then to the side, the percent change from the baseline lesion count again statistical significance at week four, eight and 12 are 8% grew. And it's just a beautiful picture to show the decrease in the lesions starts as early as week four and continues into week eight and week 12. So we are excited about these data because there is a clear unmet need and we clearly are seeing a dose response.

In terms of safety and tolerability, we continue to have a very safe and tolerable profile or our product. This if you reversed and said 95% of the patients on the active treatment continued in the treatment and basically only 5% discontinued due to an adverse event and none of those were serious adverse events. In terms of our subject assessment of burning, stinging, itching and I know we've reported here at week 12 but I also have the data to say that there was no strong or severe subject assessment of burning, stinging and itching at any week. So it's not just at week 12.

So, in summary, for SB206 with our preliminary top line results which is cohorts 1, 2 and 3, we have higher rates of complete clearance of all the less skin lesions not just those at baseline but any others coming during the study at week 12 for our two highest doses more than double the rate observed in the vehicle group. We had a clear treatment effect that was observed as early as week four. We have an attractive safety and tolerability profile which is a critical and highly appealing feature for this childhood disease.

It is a topical at home caregiver applied therapy with rapid treatment benefit and we believe that it would satisfy a very important patient care need in the treatment of molluscum. Our path forward now is that we will request in the Phase 2 meeting with the FDA. This meeting will enable us to agree on our Phase 3 development plan and following that successful into Phase 2 meeting. We will move forward with our Phase 2 program. We believe that will refer in the first half of 2019 and we will strive very hard to have Phase 3 results, top line results by the end of 2019 or early 2020 should be possible with how quickly we enrolled for this trial during this past summer months

So we are excited. We will update you in December with our fourth cohort. So we are excited with the results and the summary that we have today.

Kelly Martin

Thanks, Paula, excellent overview. Thank you very much. Great overview and we are happy to answer some questions at the end of the call because there is lots of information shared and I would just emphasize the consistency and direction of all the data is very reassuring. With regard to how we think about the opportunity. Next topic we would like to update on as acting SB204 and its potential as a treatment for acne vulgaris on page 21.

As many of you know we've shared multiple times we've had a long journey here on SB204 in acne both from a Novan point of view and well publicized from an industry point of view; lots of activity over the last 18 or 24 months in acne. The main focus that we had from a regulatory point of view over the course of, most of 2018 was after we understood every aspect of our own trials. We had discussions with the FDA on multiple instances around various patient populations with a specific focus on the severe patient population.

It was our view based on data, based on the mechanism, based on other things and we saw with nitric oxide across other indications that the activity and the opportunity for just a severe patient population was one that was particularly intriguing, particularly opportunistic for us. And most importantly, for my patient point of view, one of large and significant patients need. We had multiple discussions with agency around that population. And our goal was to achieve guidance from them as far as how one would proceed, how a company would proceed with a subset of the patient population, specifically severe patients.

It was a question that they I don't think have been asked previously. Frankly, we had good discussion back and forth. It took them some time to think it's true. And in the early part of the third quarter of 18, we received their feedback after several back and forth.

With regards to have one might go forward with severe patient population as the only patient population, there is a path forward, it is a longer path forward, it requires additional clinical work and additional activity. So from a Novan point of view while it was interesting and we think probably a very interesting thing to think about prospectively from a Novan point of view it wasn't practical or pragmatic to approach simply a severe patient population.

As I referenced, there's been a lot of volatility and the indication of acne with Ramirez significant failure across the board missing on six out of six endpoints just caused us to continue to think about the indication in the area. However, there has been two recent trials that have been successful. So again, running successful, running acne in a very disciplined way is possible, it's something that we continue to be very encouraged about and it also mentioned that there is a lifecycle opportunity and the whole acne area should we have success in our next trial. Not only as acne full Garrett's interesting but acne vulgaris interesting, but acne rosacea is interesting and there's another acne called acne inversa, so there is lots of different things in acne that we continue to think are expensive from a business point of view.

On page 22, I wanted to go through where we stand from a business point of view. We had talked late last year about a business structure where we would risk share, the acne trial with a third-party that was based on the initial data, the initial thinking and that third-party has continued to work with us and stay with us over the course of our entire journey in discussions with the FDA.

We're pleased to report that we have now gone from a non-binding term sheet to a complete business agreement with that third-party on a risk sharing business arrangement that we would move forward upon some future financing which we anticipate over the course of the future. With the funding, we would move forward with a moderate to severe single trial that this partner would risk share with us and they would contribute a percentage of the overall trial cost and with success they would receive back upon filing a certain percentage, a certain multiple of their investments and with an approval, additional multiple of their investments.

We consider this an opportunity to move a molecule forward in a very interesting broad area. We consider it an opportunity to move it forward in a way that share some of the risk with a third-party, but very importantly, based on our confidence and the molecule and our understanding and knowledge of how we can move forward with acne. We as a Novan company are interested and we'll be putting capital into this trial again upon a future financing opportunity.

From a optimization point of view, Paul and her team have worked diligently on significant items that we would tune up with regard to an additional trial it's quite simply, one is we would have less sites with more patients in each sites, we would be selective, highly-selective, based on the data that we've seen as far as what types of patients we would allow into the trial, we would continuously train the assessors from the all-important IGA endpoints.

And last but not least, we would use photographs from a patient point of view, which would enhance and enrich the before middle and end of the trial results. So from a an acne point of view, we consider this a significant part of our going forward dermatology portfolio, an acne Phase 3 trial to complement the existing success we had previously would be something that we would move forward on again at the at a point forward when we have both the balance sheet to do it and the focus to do it and it would complement the work that we would do in both molluscum and a topic dermatitis.

Excuse me, with that, I'll turn the call now to Nate Stasko, who will talk about SB414 and the inflammatory space.

Nate Stasko

We have previously communicated on the broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity of nitric oxide with Phase 2 success in a fungal, now back-to-back antiviral Phase 2 successes as well as clinical proof of concept that it reduces bacteria but the ability for nitric oxide to control the underlying inflammation in these inflammatory skin diseases is our area of extreme diligence and scientific exploration. We've had a number of great preclinical results showing that we can affect the underlying immunology and psoriasis and atopic dermatitis mouse models and your -- as Kelly already reviewed in the one-year time-line, we initiated two Phase 1b, one in psoriasis. One in atopic dermatitis with the goal of those studies really aiming to measure target engagement from the nitric oxide released from SB414 against those key inflammatory biomarkers.

These are spaces that are heavily generic side and for us to advance the asset. We wanted to ensure that we were hitting a mechanism of action that no other topical therapies were delivering. And so, the results from the two Phase 1bs were extremely positive in the SB414 for the treatment of AD and the atopic dermatitis program is the one that we have selected to focus on predominantly as a result of those two trials.

As a brief reminder, atopic dermatitis is a very large unmet medical need in dermatology, 22 million Americans suffer from mild-to-moderate disease that's around 80% of the entire disease burden. And these patients still are treated first line with topical therapies mainly corticosteroids calcinate inhibitors. And the recent PD-4 inhibitor launched by Pfizer is and Krista [ph] what we've discovered is nitric oxide has the ability to impact multiple mechanisms of this disease in a different way than all these other previous agents and predominantly nitric oxide can decrease i04, i05 and other key cytokines that we've seen from the biologics and atopic term in a safe non-steroidal topic fashion.

On Slide 25, we asked a number of the key opinion leaders in the atopic term space as well as several consultants that you all may be familiar with in the industry to rank, the advocacy, their perception of advocacy and the perception of safety of all of these major classes of agents. You can see in the top left corner the efficacy is on the Y-axis. The high potency steroids biologics and the JAK 6 inhibitors as a class and those have profound efficacy or reserved predominantly for the more severe end of the disease population and as you move to more favorable safety with no black box warnings or short acute use, you have products that exist on the marketplace but they don't deliver the robots efficacy that these newer biologic therapies are delivering.

So our view for SB414 and really the unmet need in the marketplace is whether or not we can target that sweet spot just above topical PD-4 inhibitors and deliver a better efficacy profile with a say once daily or twice daily topical products.

A brief reminder of the Phase 1b trial design on atopic dermatitis, this is a 48-subject trial, we evaluate vehicle cream, the 2% SB414 cream and the 6% SB414 cream and that cream is formed actually by the patient upon application and admixing. There is a diagram on the right-hand side of the slide. The main drivers for this study as I already mentioned was the measure of the effect on key inflammatory biomarkers from punch biopsies. We took tissue biopsies from non-lesioned skin as well as lesioned skin at baseline and then one more time at the end of treatment to observe how these key inflammatory markers changed over time. We also measured eczema area and severity index scores, as well as subject reported itch and routine safety and tolerability measures.

In summary of the Phase 1b, the top part of the slide shows the three treatment group's vehicle 2% and 6%. The first group shows the full change in biomarkers at week two over vehicle. This was only a two-week study, again, aiming to measure evidence of target engagement. You can see a statistically significant small changes of biomarkers over the vehicle treated subjects. So we did -- we were able to confirm what we had seen pre-clinically and robust evidence of target engagement with a 2% dose.

Overall in the EV changes we saw large reduction in the SB414 treated groups. We also saw a strong antipruritic effect both in the ability to reduce Staph aureus with nitric oxide as well as impact to IL-31 as the key driver of itch in the disease and with a very safe and well tolerated profile as we have seen with most of our development program with low treatment-emergent adverse events per group.

But to put these biomarkers in context and what do these small changes actually mean; small change over vehicle. Let's look at what's going in the actual patient skin. So, on Slide 28, I want to focus your attention at the bottom of the slide first on the legend; the color scale. So, on the left-hand side, you see the very hot or very bright red increase in these key immunological biomarkers. And on the right-hand side, you can see blue or cooled off. Right in the middle is an image of non-lesional skin.

So, the white area would be perfect non-lesional skin when you take that tissue biopsy. On the left-hand side, if you biopsy a flared atopic dermatitis skin, it will be very red at baseline or red after an unsuccessful treatment. And on the right, a high potency steroid may reduce it significantly compared to normal skin, but also leads to blanching steroid, thinning of the skin, and striae or stretch marks from chronic overuse of steroids.

If you look at our drug, SB414 2% compared to other drugs that have been studied for over two weeks in the literature, of note the pimecrolimus calcineurin inhibitor, betamethasone as a mid potency steroid and clobetasol at the top as a high potency steroid, you can see how our drug and these changes in the key inflammatory biomarkers on the left are performing compared to these other products that are already on the market.

The vehicle all on the left, really shows no change. And it's really hot. Pimecrolimus was able to reduce some of those key biomarkers. Then nitric oxide release from SB414 had a significant affect returning toward normal skin. And then in the Th22 and Th17 biomarkers even better performance than the steroid classes of compound. And so, this target engagement gives us (NYSE:A) Great confidence to move the asset into Phase 2 and delivering a mechanism that's available in today's marketplace. And (NYSE:B) Also the confidence to include an active comparator, a steroid positive control in our Phase 2 program because we believe that the -- both the patient needs as well as where this marketplace is heading with clear differentiation of therapies requires active control in this dermis disease.

Kelly Martin

Thanks, Nate. That was a great overview. I'll finish up two things. One is a brief overview from a financial point of view on Page 30. As we filed in our Q, we have a cash balance as of the end of September of slightly over $12 million on our balance sheet. We also as we went through and Nate articulated, the Sato deal that gives additional cash flow over the course of the next 12 months, which is both important to us from an operating point of view and gives us some flexibility from a strategic point of view.

We will continue to make adjustments to our operating model. As I outlined, we have a multiplicity of opportunities around the world from a business development point of view. And that will give us offensive opportunities to take our nitric oxide technology and put it in the hands of other geographies and advance that. And in order to do that, we need certain capabilities internally at Novan in order to support and supply those activities.

And from a business development point of view, I would just emphasize that that business development for Novan remains both a core and a central aspect of our activity. Sato I data was a very successful transaction, II data was even more successful. And we have -- we are engaged with a multiple amount of discussions of all sorts and shapes and sizes around both our dermatology platform geographically, our women's health initiative from a global point of view. And we have other things that we are also looking at.

So, there is a lot of activity from a business development point of view. Last but not least before we go into Q&A, just to highlight things that have occurred over the course of the last 12 months, I have mentioned Eugene Sun. So, we've added him and his skill set to our board to join what was already a very significant and capable board. We have added Eugene to that mix which I think has been helpful to all of us.

From a business development of view, as we have highlighted over the last year, that's an important aspect of our future. We will continue to make progress around that. De-risking, a company that was focused primarily on a late-stage acne asset which was very positive, now has the opportunity across multiple therapeutic areas as we articulated. Molluscum, we still have EGW and particularly from a woman's health point of view, acne and atopic dermatitis.

So, we actually have multiplicity of ways forward which both spreads out our opportunity and spreads out importantly our risk. And we obviously raised some capital last year to allow us to move everything forward. Clinically, we have complete clarity now in SB204 and how to move that forward. We have -- with the Phase 2 data from molluscum, we have clarity about that mechanism, the viral aspects in this disease and are highly confident in how we would move that forward. And we extremely excited about the prospects of SB204, particularly in the atopic dermatitis area.

So with that, Operator, we would now open it up for questions please.

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Oren Livnat with H.C. Wainwright.

Oren Livnat

Hi, guys. Pardon my hoarse voice. Congrats on the molluscum data. I have a few questions about the indication specifically on the trial. Can you just talk a little bit about the difference between mITT and ITT? It looks like for the latter, you still have a pretty striking efficacy versus vehicle albeit not quite staph thing [ph], but can you clarify how drop-outs data were handled? Were there any subjects who actually achieved complete clearance maybe before 12 weeks but then didn't make it to the end of study such that your actual real world success could actually look better than what we are seeing with ITT?

Kelly Martin

Paula?

Paula Brown Stafford

Thank you, Oren. This is Paula. I'll take that. I in terms of the completed study, the ITT is all-comers as you know, so that's 192. We had 164, 86% overall completing the study of our active treatment that was 83%. So we had a 117 completing the study. Of those discontinuing was 5% which withdrew. There were 12% of our active which were lost to follow-up. So, we don't know if it's because they cleared and didn't come back. And we only, as you know, I mentioned only 5% discontinue due to an AE. So -- but the lost to follow-up for the active treatment like I said was 12%.

Oren Livnat

And are you aware of anyone who -- you know, [indiscernible] some competitor data or not even competitor but some other [indiscernible] data we have seen sort of define the success as someone who had clearance at or before 12 weeks. So, I am wondering since you saw so much efficacy early, do you think you had completed earlier than [technical difficulty] success earlier than 12 weeks and they maybe didn't count in your ITT population, did they complete?

Paula Brown Stafford

Well, they will be in the ITT, but they may not have been in the mITT. We did see as you saw on the primary endpoint slide for the mITT, we did see effect as early as week four. So, you can speculate that some of those likely did clear beforehand and did not come back. But, we -- to be clear in how we pre-specify that was because we knew you are working with a younger population, we pre-specify the mITT. But we are happy to see that in the ITT, it was very similar. But, yes, there are likely those who had complete clearance and did not return. But, we can't say that 100%.

Oren Livnat

Okay. And just a bigger picture, how important -- based on your understanding of the landscape, how important is that early onset of action, and how do you think that compares to other therapies that you see data for or that you know are being used off-label.

Paula Brown Stafford

Well, off-label use, I mean in terms of the procedures in the offices, it requires multiple visits because, as I mentioned, the incubation is roughly around six weeks. So even if someone might come in and have a number of their lesions but you wouldn't have a hundred lesions blistered or frozen. Most likely, you're going to have a fewer number. We are able to apply this gel up to as many as 70 lesions, as we've shown in the study. In terms of onset of efficacy, we have seen other competitors looking at the data for complete clearance on any visit. So we're being a bit harder here in terms of looking at complete clearance at week 12 and not at any visit.

Oren Livnat

Okay, thanks. I'll get back in the queue.

Paula Brown Stafford

Thanks for your question.

Our next question comes from David Amsellem with Piper Jaffray.

David Amsellem

Thanks. I have a few. So number one and this is a commercially related question. And I know there's nothing approved, so maybe it's a tough one to answer. But when you think of complete clearance rate, and bearing in mind that in some patients the disease is self-limiting, what do you think is the complete clearance rate that is really commercially compelling or something that dermatologists and pediatricians are really going to find compelling, and how should we think about that? So that's number one.

Number two, regarding the burning and the stinging, and again, bearing in mind this is pediatric patients, how much of a limitation do you expect that's going to be, again, from a commercial perspective. And I realize that a lot of these were mild, but can you talk about how transient it was, and when on average you saw the burning and stinging resolved in earlier, so if you can talk to that.

And then lastly, you do have a competitor to VB102 and they're in Phase 3. Can you just talk about the relative strengths and weaknesses of their data, if you can, relative to yours and how you would position your agent versus theirs to the extent that both ultimately reach commercialization? Thanks.

Kelly Martin

So, Paula, I would say you start off, and then Nate can amplify some of the commercial topics. And we'll kind of go back and froth on that. Paula, if that's all right.

Paula Brown Stafford

Yes, that'll work, because I think there were three. I'll just start with the stinging -- the burning, the stinging, the itching, and even in terms of current therapies I think that there's considerable side effects in terms of pain, burning, arrhythmia as well as the blistering agent. And what we saw was in the slight, mild, and a bit of moderate. But these are patients who didn't know if they were on a vehicle or an active. And I think what you see is that there was some slight irritation at the site of application, but patients continued on the product. And continued on the product and cleared, because I think that they felt that this was not strong enough to impact the fact that they were getting rid of lesions.

So, I think that really when you look at the, again, burning, stinging, and itching, it's a very small percentage. And not at any visit did we have a strong case. And as I said, there was no withdrawal for a serious adverse event, and only a very small proportion, 5% left because of an AE. And as I said, that means 95% stayed in. I think in terms of -- yes, go ahead, Nate, you want to.

Nate Stasko

Yes, I think on the commercial question, if you just look at our data on the vehicle clearance rate at week 12, it's about a one-in-six chance of getting clearance. So if a patient comes into the office and physician says there's one in six chance that you can clear this in three months, I don't think mom or the caregiver is really interested in that opportunity. So what can you do for me, what are the treatment alternatives? We talked about the procedures. You can blister it, you can scrape it, you can burn it. Or you can use these at-home topicals which may have some benefit. So I think if you look at our efficacy even in the intent-to-treat population is about a one-in-three chance of completely clearing in that same three-month timeframe. But that is complete clearance.

And I think if you bring a child in who is four years old, with 50 molluscum lesions and after four weeks they have 10, and after 12 weeks they have three, and they're not completely clear, they're a study failure on the FDA endpoint, but that patient has a 90%-plus reduction in lesions. So as we look at our data more granularly over time, the 75% cutoff, the 90% cutoff, those are clinically meaningful to patients. And so your question is a good one. I think what we're really showing today is the first blush of what we think will be the regulatory endpoints. But the impact to the consumer and to the patient and the caregiver is far beyond the efficacy we're seeing to date.

And then the only thing I would say about the other data in the landscape, the other numbers that we've seen are in the 40% complete clearance range, mid-to-low, to high 40%, so that's about a one in two chance of completely clearing. And that we believe that the ability for the caregiver to go fill a prescription, apply it in their home, and their own schedule, their own time significantly improves the quality of life compared to in-office treatments.

Kelly Martin

We just had --

David Amsellem

Yes, go ahead.

Kelly Martin

I would just add, David, that as Nate and Paula articulated, there's two pieces in the puzzles. One is the regulatory hurdle, second is the sort of real world of utilization. And I can tell you that our interactions with dermatologists, both in the trial and associated with us, is exceptionally high for something that is an out-of-office treatment, early onset, and for all practical purposes is extraordinarily safe. So I think the commercial opportunity based on what we have seen or interacted from with the interest of the doctors is extraordinarily high.

But I'm sorry, you had another question.

David Amsellem

Yes, I did, if I can sneak in a follow-up. So you mentioned procedures, blistering, cauterizing, what have you. Do you have a sense of how many of those or how many patients annually in the U.S. actually have that done? That would be a helpful metric.

Nate Stasko

Yes, we did a 100-physician market research study with IQVIA that was our citation earlier in the webcast slide deck. And approximately 50% of the patients that actually seek treatment are either electing for or getting treated with a procedure. So, that procedure bucket is about half of the patients seeking treatment. And that's because none of the off-label topicals or the OTC agents are actually indicated for it, and how that we're able to grow that topical segment over time with actually an approved product is something we're very focused on.

David Amsellem

Okay. And then lastly, of all those patients who actually get treated or in other words procedure-based, were most of these kids getting repeat treatments, repeat visits?

Paula Brown Stafford

They are. And they are oftentimes getting a procedure and an off-label prescription for a retinoid or otherwise, and are trying to do both, but are having to eventually go back in. So it is multiple visits to clear the lesions.

David Amsellem

Okay, all right, that's helpful. Thanks.

Kelly Martin

Thanks, David.

Our next question comes from Donald Ellis with JMP Securities.

Donald Ellis

Thank you, good morning everyone. My first question is for Paula, you mentioned dose response and it looks like zero, 4% and 8% you did see that can you maybe talk about what might have happened at the 12% and then regarding the adverse effect obviously very low at the 5%, you had seven dropouts look like, do you know at this point whether they were in the 4%, 8% or 12% arm? And I have some follow-up question.

Paula Brown Stafford

Okay, I'll start with it's very, very similar in terms of percentage that was actually the adverse event around 6% and the 4%, 4% and the 8% group, 4% and the 12% group. So it's really consistent across the three active treatments and so an overall 5%. And then in terms of the dose response, basically we just see a leveling of I mean the effect seems to if you will tops out in that 8% to 12%, there is really it's pretty indistinguishable from what twins the two and I think Nate can talk a little bit more about the NO effect but we basically see that and that's why we added to standard error on these slides just to show that they're very similar and these are small populations in terms of 50 years patients in the group.

So we don't see a lot of difference but we don't see a huge benefit to going necessarily to a 12% but I think we want to see the 12% once a daily what the results are in that fourth cohort. Nate, do you want to add anything about the NO effect leveling off?

Nate Stasko

Just comment that I want to see a perfect linear dose response like on the 75% clearance, I think that that endpoint not that you have a chance to review is exactly how you would want to see it in a linear view but a dose response curve by definition is a curve and the antiviral effects of nature tox that above the certain threshold may not be delivering any additional clinical benefits.

Donald Ellis

Okay. Next question I have is similar and it's for Nate SB414, I mean I understand when you're looking at small numbers of patients that may not be any difference between 8% and 12% you might see a peak effect but you saw something little bit similar slide 27 comparing the 2% arm with the 6% arm and regarding the Interleukin down regulation, you saw difference in other words a 2% in 6% did not, just a similar reason for that?

Nate Stasko

Well, I would say first it's totally different formulation, totally different nitric oxide release profile, the question is a valid one, I think in this study, we like to include statistics where they're relevant in informational but really in 18 subject for arm versus 14 in vehicle is a really small sample size to be drawing any conclusions about 2 versus 6. So in a large Phase 2 that we would have planned next we would create a good enough sample size to be able to fully understand the dose response and that we had at least one dose or if even if you pooled those two doses that shows pharmacological evidence that means we should move forward. We're really not trying to draw too many conclusions from 2 versus 6 in this really small trial.

Donald Ellis

Great, thanks. And the last question is a global question I guess regarding the acne market. And clearly you guys learned a lot about running a trial you're making all the right moves as far as decreasing the number of sites, educating the physicians on clearing complete clearance, so you do definitely right things there but regarding the acne market in general given that one of the red noise went over the counter What are your guys thoughts on reimbursement in the acne and what we can expect in the future?

Kelly Martin

John, yes obviously we've studied this at great length. I think that in the acne space with even with a new mode of action and new chemical entity, you have to engage managed care as a partner. And our view on acne is that a new mode of action with a disruptive pricing model is delivers better patient value than all the generics out there. I think there's still room for that product commercially and by disruptive pricing, the historical prices for brands may not no longer be available but there are still high priced generics in the $150 to $200 dollar whack [ph] price range that are being prescribed at 5 million units per year. And so, there is large number of units, if you look at generic vancomycin or generic tretinoin [ph], our product profile is superior to both of those products. So our view on that is disruptive pricing model can move a large number of units in the acne space if you're a better product and we believe that to a for once approved can be superior to those agents.

Donald Ellis

Great, well congrats. That's all my questions. Thank you.

Kelly Martin

Thanks

This concludes our question and answer session. I would now like to turn the call back over to Kelly Martin for any further remarks.

Kelly Martin

Okay, thank you, Operator. I'd like to thank everyone for their questions, and David and Don. We appreciate the opportunity to provide the market with a broad update on the company, in particular the molluscum data. We look forward to providing further updates as and when they occur. So I hope everyone has a great day, and we will be in touch. Thank you.

