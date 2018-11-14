Marriott International: North America's Demand Weakening, But New Expansion Initiatives In Sight

Even though demand in the North American region is weakening, the company’s operations in China are strong and large-scale expansion in Africa seems to be just around the corner.

Investment Thesis

Shares of a popular hotel chain Marriott International (MAR) have already lost almost 15 percent from its peak in the beginning of this year. Despite the recent plunge, the company’s fundamentals remain strong and new growth initiatives are already in place. Therefore, the current share price weakness likely presents an outstanding long-run purchasing opportunity.

Corporate profile

Marriott International (MAR) is a worldwide operator, franchisor, and licensor of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties managing several sub-brands under its wings. In 2016, Marriott International completed an acquisition of Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, which added several big brands to the Marriott’s portfolio in exchange for operational know-how, resulting in cost synergies. Today, the company’s portfolio includes brands such as JW Marriott, W Hotels, The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, Westin, Sheraton, Delta Hotels, Fairfield Inn & Suites and Renaissance Hotels. At the end of 2017, the company had over 177000 employees, approximately 23000 of whom were represented by labor unions. The company’s overall revenue is divided into five segments – base management fees, franchise fees, incentive management fees, owned, leased and other revenue and cost reimbursements. A significant portion of the company’s total revenue originates in digital channels:

I think our direct digital – don't hold me to the precise number, but is nearing 30% of our total business which is coming in through our direct digital channels, which is good healthy year-over-year growth. – Arne M. Sorenson, Marriott’s president and CEO

Accelerating sales growth and profitability

Over recent years, Marriott International’s key income statement lines have shown signs of a solid strength and accelerating growth tendencies. According to Reuters financial statistics, the company’s five-year, three-year and one-year revenue and trailing twelve months EPS compound annual growth rates amount to 14.2, 18.4, 34.1, and, 24.6, 26.7 and 95.4 percent respectively. These are exceptional figures that testify the company’s financial strength.

North America – largest market, but weakening demand

Earlier this month, Marriott’s third quarter financial results revealed that demand in North America, the company’s largest market (80% of total revenue), is weakening. As recently reported by Reuters, the company forecasts revenue per available room to rise 2 percent across the world in the fourth quarter, instead of 2.5 to 3.0 percent forecasted earlier this year.

Strong growth in the Asia Pacific

Even though Asia Pacific revenue currently represents only a tiny fraction of the company’s total revenue (~6 percent), it is the fastest growing segment. Whereas North America and International geography segment revenue’s trailing two years revenue CAGRs reached 23 and 26 percent, Asia Pacific revenue CAGR exceeded 60 percent. Especially in China, the company has strong venture partners which include one of the largest Chinese e-commerce houses such as Alibaba (BABA). Strong Asian momentum is apparent also from the statistics of the company’s website web traffic, which can be seen in the output below.

Expansion into Africa in sight

But perhaps the most promising market in terms of unrealized growth potential is Africa. As reported by Reuters earlier this year, Marriott plans to increase its Africa hotel count by 50 percent over the next five years, growing its presence in markets such as Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, South Africa and Mozambique. According to the source, this is expected to create over 12000 new job opportunities in over 200 new properties.

Valuation

Plugging in Marriott's financial statements' figures into my DCF template, the company appears to be seriously undervalued. Under perpetuity growth method with a terminal growth rate of 2 percent, constant 20 percent annual revenue growth over the next five years and 9 percent EBIT margin, fair value of the stock comes at US$192.6. Under the EBITDA multiple approach of a discounted cash flow model, the intrinsic value per share value of the company stands roughly at US$206.12 if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple in five years' time is around 15x.

Based on different valuation technique commonly known as Peter Lynch earnings line, Marriott's shares also look very attractive. Using the Fast Graphs forecasting calculator with a 15.6 percent adjusted operating earnings growth rate assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of December FY2023 is forecasted to reach US$45.7, which implies a total annualized rate of return upside potential of more than 8 percent.

Lastly, in the light of revenue variation of Marriott's popular earnings line for the projection of intrinsic per share values of the company, Marriott International's shares appear the most attractive. According to my model, assuming 20 percent annual revenue growth, zero percent annual equity dilution factor, and a price-to-sales PS ratio of 1.8x, the company's per-share intrinsic value by the end of 2021 is forecasted to be roughly US$230. This suggests an average potential annualized rate of return of also more than 25 percent in the following years.

Key risks

Fierce competition – the hotel and hospitality industry is a highly competitive space with a lot of players competing for a limited number of guests.

General economic conditions may worsen – the company’s business is subject to the strength of a broader economic environment which can negatively impact the company’s financial results.

Integration risks – the company has completed a lot of acquisitions and some perceived synergistic effects may not come into fruition.

Premature termination of the company’s management or departure of any key employees or board members may adversely impact the company’s operations.

Exchange rate fluctuations – a significant portion of the company’s operations are located outside the United States which presents risks stemming from the currency fluctuations.

The company’s new programs and initiatives may not be successful.

Natural disasters – so-called ‘Acts of God’ such as hurricanes, earthquakes, tsunamis and other non-made disasters can adversely affect the company’s revenue.

Litigation risks – disagreements with hotel owners may result in litigation which can negatively impact the business.

Brand deterioration – the company’s success heavily depends on the quality and reputation of the company’s brands and any deterioration in this respect could negatively impact the company’s financial conditions, operations, market share and business reputation.

Disintegrated actions of the company’s franchisees could adversely affect the company’s image.

Collective bargaining activities organized by labor unions can significantly disrupt the company’s operations and interfere with the management’s ability to focus on executing the company’s business strategies.

A failure to pace with technology developments could negatively impact the business.

A failure to detect cyber attacks and protect the integrity and security of customer’s data could adversely impact the business.

Regulatory risks – changes in current laws and regulations can reduce the company’s profits and increase costs.

The bottom line

To sum up, Marriott International is a remarkable hotel business with robust operations all around the world. The company has a noteworthy track record of strong free cash flow generation, top line and bottom line growth. With an attractive valuation and planned expansion into underserved markets, the company is set for a continued success.

