Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV: We May Roll Current December Put Positions

A few weeks back, we sold a naked put in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) in the December expiration. Our position has now slightly gone underwater because of an increase in implied volatility of late as well as a slight decline in the shares of BUD. Implied volatility usually rises when stock prices go down and fall when stock prices rally.

In this article, we are going to go through the whole process of rolling an existing option trade. Rolling an option involves the closing out of the initial trade and then opening up a brand new position. The position though usually only differs in time (rolling usually extends time) as the strike price is usually left the same assuming our initial assumption is still the same.

One's "initial assumption" really gets to the crux of the matter when rolling in that it is imperative that this initial directional assumption is the same if not stronger than what it was when the trade was entered into initially. Why? Because a portfolio's "weakest position" is invariably the first position that gets liquidated when pressure comes on the portfolio. Our initial assumption regarding Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV is the same. Here are some reasons why along with how we would undergo a potential roll of our existing $70 December put option.

So why do we believe this stock places the risk/reward profile in our favor? The two main metrics we look at when evaluating a value play are the company's balance sheet and earnings history. Basically, what is the debt situation like and is the company making a profit.

Presently, ABI's debt to equity ratio is 1.6 but the firm through the recent dividend cut will now be able to bring down this metric by attacking its debt. From an earnings standpoint, ABI is expected to do $4.07 in earnings per share this year followed by $4.68 the following year. Yes, these estimates have come down significantly but weakness in multiple international currencies must take the lion's share of the blame here.

Furthermore, despite sluggish volume growth over the past 12 months, we do not believe this sector has entered a bear market. One just has to look at earnings projections of some of ABI's competition to see that demand remains very much in this sector. We have consistently stated that we favor stocks with attractive book and sales multiples.

ABI's book multiple is 2.1 and its sales multiple is now 2.6. These types of numbers are rare in a company with a market cap of $143 billion. The average book and sales multiples for example are at least 30% higher than where ABI is trading at present. We see over time some type of reversion to the mean here which should move the share price.

The "roll" of the $70 put involves the buying back of this contract and the subsequent sale of the same put (same strike price) but in the January expiration cycle. We can see below the current prices of both put options both in the December and January cycles.

December Cycle

Source: Interactivebrokers.com

January Cycle

Source: Interactivebrokers.com

Rolling (when done for a credit) is an excellent strategy to reduce cost basis as it gives the trader more time in order to be right on the trade. We sold the initial put for $0.90. This means our cost basis if we were to get assigned at the December 21st expiration date would be $69.10. However just say, we rolled our position out to the January expiration.

Since the January option has more time to go to expiration and has similar levels of implied volatility, it is priced higher. Therefore, assuming we bought back the December $70 put and sold the same strike price in January, we would receive something like a $0.46 credit which would look something like this.

Source: Interactivebrokers.com

This extra credit can then be subtracted from our initial break-even ($69.10) which would give us a new cost basis of $68.64. This can be done indefinitely if one does not want to take possession of the stock when the respective put option goes in the money. By continuing to chip away at one's cost basis, one ultimately has the "option" of picking up the shares at a cheaper price. We are still about 6 weeks away from expiration so we still have time on our side. Let's see how ABI performs over the next few weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BUD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.