MAM Software Group, Inc. (MAMS) CEO Michael Jamieson on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, and welcome to MAM Software's fiscal year 2019 first quarter earnings call. With me on the call are Michael Jamieson, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brian Callahan, MAM Software's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

I'd like to begin the call by reading the Safe Harbor statement. All statements made on this call, with the exception of historical facts, may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can make no assurances that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ considerably from the company's expectations due to changes in operating performance and other technical and economic factors.

During the course of this meeting and any question and answer period afterwards, representatives of the company may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company, including statements about future events based on current expectations, potential product development efforts, near and long-term objectives, potential new business strategies, organization changes, changing markets, future business performance, and outlook. Such statements are predictions only and actual events and results may differ materially from those made in any forward-looking statements due to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical events or those projected in any such forward-looking statements, depending on a variety of factors.

For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Risk Factors in the company's reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, as well as other reports that the company files from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Now, I will turn the call over to Michael Jamieson, President and Chief Executive Officer of MAM Software Group.

Michael Jamieson

Thank you, James. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for this earnings call. The significant investments we have been making to develop VAST Online led to the achievements of a major milestone this past week, with a successful go live of the software at the first Goodyear corporate owned retail location. The early feedback received from Goodyear has been encouraging. As you may recall, VAST Online is a cloud-based version of our current VAST platform.

Throughout the course of this large and complex project, we have invested more than $8 million in the platform and we have been working diligently in close partnership with Goodyear to design, build, test and implement a cloud-based solution that will not only meet their needs, but be marketable to other automotive customers. The solution was also deployed at a small number of independently owned beta sites in fiscal 2018. With the first corporate owned pilot now up and running, we are fully focused on providing the necessary support to take care of any early issues that do arise.

The VAST Online pilot with Goodyear will be made up of a several phases that will see a number of stores going live. We do have the pending holiday season to take into consideration, but once the pilot is completed and signed off, we will be in a position to focus on the rollout of VAST Online across Goodyear's network of approximately 600 corporate locations.

In addition, we have the four independent dealer locations that have gone live with the product and we continue to solicit and incorporate feedback to make enhancements and changes to the product, as we continue to move forward. Between now and the Goodyear customer conference that takes place at the end of January 2019, we expect to see a small number of additional independent dealer locations go live. Our top priority in the near-term is to maintain and manage a deployment schedule that delivers a quality product with demonstrated value and a clear return on investment for our customers.

Our objective for the Goodyear customers’ conference is to go there with a number of positive references from both Goodyear retail and the independent dealers that have gone live. As a reminder this event will allow us to interact with hundreds of dealers through demonstrations of VAST Online and discussions about features and benefits. MAM are the only software vendor in attendance that can demonstrate point of sale software. And with Goodyear's sponsorship we will effectively have a captive audience for the duration of the conference.

Just as important our success this last week reinforces I believe that we are on the right track with our strategy of delivering this new application for new and existing customers who've been watching from the sidelines before moving forward with technology buying decisions. The Goodyear account is high profile and has been drawing attention from a number of interested parties and increased market interest has driven increase in our sales pipeline and we are eager to move forward with discussions with a number of potential targets.

Our financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2019 were largely as we expected, with revenue growth of 7.7% on an as reported basis and 8% on a constant currency basis compared to the year ago quarter. Also of note was 82.5% of that revenue was from recurring revenue resources, a level we have steadily increase over the last several years. Our UK business grew by 12% on a constant currency basis and our U.S. business delivered growth of 2%.

Our balance sheet remains healthy as we maintain the balance of our cash on hand and reduced our outstanding debt, which was made possible by the solid generation of cash from operations. We are diligently managing the allocation of cash generated, reinvesting a portion back into the business for future growth, while also reducing our outstanding debt balance.

We have a solid business model that generates recurring revenue and consistent operation cash flows, which enables self-funding of investment in new project and maintenance of tight capital structure. We are in a strong position with the flexibility to selectively pursue the opportunities we believe will be the best fit for existing portfolio of business.

Our Software as a Service or SaaS business grew again in the first quarter, as customers continue to transition to our cloud based solutions. The revenue in this portion of our business increased 15% for the quarter. Our Data as a Service or DaaS business increased by 7% for the quarter. Combined Software as a Service and Data as a Service revenue represents 59% of total revenues compared to 57% in fiscal 2019.

Our Autopart Online customer numbers increased again during the first quarter and now total 483, up 3% from last quarter. In total we had 5,580 users subscribing to the service at the end of the quarter, up 6% from last quarter. At the same time our Autowork Online customer base grew to 2,995 subscribers as of September 30, 2018, an increase of 2% quarter-over-quarter.

In the first fiscal quarter, our strategic partnership with ALLDATA continue to move in the right direction and once again contributed to growth in our Software as a Service business in North America, as we saw the number of customers increased 9% and recurring revenue grew 7%.

Subsequent to quarter end at the end of October, we attended the SEMA and AAPEX tradeshows in Las Vegas. These premier automotive specialty trade events draw industry professionals and exhibited from around the globe and provide us with a perfect opportunity to showcase products like VAST Online and Autocat to existing customers as well as potential buyers. The general feeling coming away from the event was positive as we follow-up on a number of new leads and opportunities.

Our corporate objectives remain the same. We remain focused on expanding our Software as a Service revenues derived from cloud-based delivery. Developments of our Data as a Service solution for North America, North American market also continues to be a priority for the business.

The sales pipeline for Autocat, our electronic parts catalog continues to improve as we generate more interest in the product. For many years now in North America, MAM has primarily resold third party catalog solutions to our customers, but the introduction of Autocat will increase the number of choices on offer.

For North America we developed a new version of Autocat, but we incorporated the underlying technology and data processing techniques that have been tried and tested in the UK. Autocat has been integrated to our auto part and VAST business management software solutions as we see our existing customers, as well as our prospects as opportunities.

Autocat will also be integrated with VAST Online software in the future. This approach to integration will help us to replicate the success that we have seen in the UK, where Autocat is established as a market-leading product that complements our business management software. Autocat represents approximately 15% of total revenues for the UK business and is one of our higher gross margin products.

During the earnings call in September, I talked about a new initiative we are undertaking to leverage the massive amounts of rich data that resides within our cloud-based platforms. We launched a new catalog data service in the UK targeting the part suppliers who provide us with catalog data for inclusion in our Autocat solution.

As a reminder, our data service provides part suppliers with a simple and effective way to publish their data to MAM’s market-leading Autocat parts catalog. The data services cover data manipulation, mapping and maintenance as well as a variety of reports that provide analysis to improve data quality. We have been working with some of the best known brands in the industry such as Bosch, who have seen significant improvements in the accuracy of their data by working with MAM.

We’re encouraged by the level of interest that we are seeing at this early stage. The initial focus of our data services will be in the UK, but we expect that there will be viable opportunities to apply the same data analytics to benefit all of our customers helping them to reduce cost and provide smarter decision making. And finally, the pursuit of certain of the vertical markets with our Trader software does remain on our radar, albeit it remains a lower priority as we continue to work on the near-term automotive opportunities.

For the remainder of fiscal 2019, we expect to see continued revenue growth from both our company in the U.S. and from MAM in the UK. Our growth plan in the UK is focused on expanding our presence in the automotive aftermarket and Trader. Our growth plans for North America is focused on expanding our presence in the automotive aftermarket with our new VAST Online and Autocat products and growing our established products including Autopart. We are reiterating our guidance for adjusted EBITDA of between $6.2 million and $6.7 million for the fiscal year 2019 on a constant currency basis.

I will now turn the call over to Brian Callahan, our Chief Financial Officer for a detailed review of our financial results for the first quarter and the full year.

Brian Callahan

Thank you, Mike. I’ll review the financial highlights for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019. Additional details can be found in our press release and 10-Q that was filed yesterday.

Consolidated revenues were $9.3 million, an increase of 8% as compared to the first quarter of fiscal year 2018. Foreign currency translation had a negative impact on the first quarter as the exchange rate was 1.30 as compared to 1.31 in the same quarter last year and 1.36 last quarter.

At the beginning of the quarter, we adopted the new revenue recognition standard Topic 606. The adoption of 606 increased revenues by $79,000 for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 and is now expected to have a material impact to fiscal year 2019 revenues. We adopted Topic 606 using the modified retrospective transition method. So we did not restate results from the prior periods. There are additional details in the footnotes to the 10-Q.

MAM UK’s revenues increased 11% year-over-year for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 or 12% on a constant currency basis. As we continue to transition existing customers to SaaS and we grew our DaaS business. We also saw an increase in system sales and professional services due to the timing of certain customer projects.

MAM North America revenues increased 2% for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019, primarily due to the timing of professional services revenues and overall growth for SaaS and DaaS services. These increases were partially offset by lower perpetual license sales due to the timing of certain deals. The recurring revenues for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 were 82.5% of total revenues as compared to 82% for the first quarter last year.

The total SaaS revenues for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 were $3 million, an increase of 15% as compared to prior year. Our SaaS revenue included Autowork Online revenue first quarter of $1.6 million, a 6% increase year-over-year and Autopart Online revenue of $1.4 million, a 30% increase year-over-year.

The DaaS revenue for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 was $2.5 million, a 7% increase year-over-year. At the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 our implementation backlog included $1.2 million in annualized revenue not including all data of Goodyear and approximately $1.1 million of license professional service revenues from perpetual deals.

The gross profit for the first quarter was $5.2 million or 56% of total revenues as compared to $4.8 million or 56% of total revenues in the same quarter of last year. We're continuing to invest in people and infrastructure to support our growth initiatives including a rollout of VAST Online and Autocat.

Gross margins are impacted quarter-to-quarter by timing of perpetual license sales and professional services and the amortization of capitalized software. In the fiscal year 2019 we expect to start seeing an increase in our amortization expense related to capitalized software as we begin to amortize more of the development costs of VAST Online. While this increase will have a direct impact on our cost of revenue to gross profit is included in our annual adjusted EBITDA guidance. The cost of goods sold for the first quarter of 2019 included $69,000 of amortization expense as compared to $84,000 for the first quarter of last year.

For the quarter, total operating expenses of $3.6 million were up year-over-year as compared to $3.3 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2018. The increase was primarily from the increase in R&D due to increase in resources to focus on growth initiatives and a lower capitalized costs.

Interest expense for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 was $91,000, down from $104,000 in the prior year, which was primarily due to the lower outstanding debt balances. Our provision for income taxes was $303,000 for an effective tax rate of 20% for the first quarter fiscal year 2019 as compared to income taxes of $309,000 or an effective tax rate of 22% for the prior year quarter. The lower effective tax rate was a result of lower U.S. federal statutory rate effective January 1, 2018 as for the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, partially offset by lower R&D credits.

Our net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 was $1.2 million or $0.10 per basic and diluted share as compared to $1.1 million or $0.09 per basic and diluted share for the same quarter of last year. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted exclude non-cash stock-based compensation or adjusted EBITDA was $1.9 million or 20% of revenues for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 as compared to $1.8 million or 20% of revenue for the first quarter of last year.

A reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA could be found at the end of the first quarter earnings release. Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used by management investors as an indicator of operating performance and liquidity, adjusted EBITDA is not considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP and it should not be considered as an alternative to net income or other financial statement data presented in accordance with GAAP in our consolidated financial statements.

Now turning over to the balance sheet for just a moment, at September 30, 2018 we had cash and cash equivalents of $4.2 million, which was the same as what we had at June 30, 2018. As of as of September 30, 2018, we had outstanding debt of $6.1 million under our term loan, which is a reduction of $309,000 as compared to $6.4 million at the end of fiscal year 2018. We do not have any borrowings outstanding under our $2.7 million revolver.

Our financial position continues to improve with increasing cash on hand and lower debt, driven by higher cash from operations and diligent management capital expenditures and expenses.

For the first three months of fiscal year 2019, operating activities generated cash flows of $997,000 as compared to $2.2 million last year. The difference was due primarily to timing of payments of accounts receivable, accrued expenses and income taxes. Capital expenditures, including capitalized software development costs were $446,000 for the first three months of fiscal year 2019 as compared to $672,000 for the same period last year. The capital expenditures for each period relates primarily to capitalized software cost directly attributed to our VAST Online development project, which we continue to self-fund our ongoing investment in capitalized software with funds provided by the operating cash flows.

Effective September 2018, our Board of Directors authorized to repurchase of up to $2 million of our common stock. As of November 13, 2018, the company had repurchased 32,750 shares at an average price of $7.63 per share under the same -- under the share repurchase plan. For the full fiscal year, we continue to expect year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 10% on a constant currency basis and continuing improvement in profitability due to this growth, which will be partially reinvested in growth initiatives including R&D to support new opportunities.

As Mike mentioned, we are reiterating our guidance of adjusted EBITDA between $6.2 million and $6.7 million on a constant currency basis for fiscal year 2019, which includes an investment in research and development of approximately $7 million, including capitalized software development cost.

Year-over-year we expect our fiscal 2019 R&D investment will be roughly on par with the level of investment we made in fiscal year 2018. However, we expect most of the investment will be period expenses as opposed to capitalized cost, which will have a direct impact on adjusted EBITDA, all of which is included in our guidance.

Our projections are based on executing key project initiatives including VAST Online rollout, continued deployment of Autocat in North America and continued growth in our SaaS business, including our relationship with ALLDATA. Our business is subject to quarter-to-quarter fluctuations due to timing of certain deals and changes in foreign currency rates.

I will now turn the call back over to you Mike.

Michael Jamieson

Thank you, Brian. In summary, the first quarter of fiscal 2019 was most notably marked by the go live of our VAST Online product at the first Goodyear corporate-owned retail location. It was of great importance to us to achieve this key project milestone as we move another step closer towards rollout on a successful outcome with this high profile project. We have some way to go, but we are encouraged by the feedback that we have received so far and we’re excited about what lies in front of us with regards to other opportunities and the overall outlook for our business. We remain on schedule and on course to achieve the financial guidance we provided for the full year.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Brian and I will now take any questions you may have.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Good morning. And thanks for taking my question here.

Michael Jamieson

Good morning.

Brian Callahan

Good morning.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

So, just first, a comment or really a question around the total research and development and capitalized software development cost expenses. I think you’re expecting about $7 million all-in for this fiscal year. And I think last year you spent $4.7 million on the R&D line and about $1.5 million on the capitalized software line. Can you maybe help us understand the cadence of the spend for this year please?

Brian Callahan

Yes. I mean, as I mentioned, we expect the overall spend to be relatively the same as we continue to rollout VAST Online and we continue to invest in that and other products. We expect to see relatively similar level of spend, although, as you mentioned, there is expected to be a different kind of breakdown on what’s going to hit R&D versus capitalized cost. Has a lot to do with the timing of the rollout of certain of those projects.

So, as we continue -- or we start rolling out VAST Online to the general market and we stop capitalizing cost on those projects, there will be some capitalized cost on other projects. But a lot of what we were capitalizing last year related to VAST Online and Autocat and as we’re rolling those out, we will continue to capitalize cost. So, you see more of that investment go to R&D. You saw a little bit down in Q1 and we expect to see that Q2 that they can be even more so and especially in Q3 and Q4 we're going to see much more of the spend go to R&D.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Understood. And so that's exactly what I was trying to understand is, when should we think about the timing of the shift from -- essentially shifting from the cash flow statement to the P&L. And so it sounds like more of it's weighted towards the back half of this fiscal year. Is that the right way to think of it?

Brian Callahan

Yes, you're going to see each quarter it go more and more towards the R&D. I can't give you exact quarter-by-quarter layout. A lot of it has to do with the rollout and timing of certain development projects. But, yes, I would expect to continue to see more transition to expense in Q2 then Q3 then Q4. So, by the end of the year, I think you're going to see a much -- not nearly as much going to capitalized software, it'll definitely each quarter get less and less.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Okay, that's fair. And then, I think, just kind of looking at the cost of revenue line, sequentially, a drop off year-over-year, it's increasing. Can you may be comments on the sequential drop off? Was there anything that's unusual there or was that kind of planned?

Brian Callahan

Well, yes, I mean, part of it, obviously, has to do with just timing of the ramp of the some of the resources we need. I mean, primarily, what we have in the cost of revenues is going to be a lot of labor and a lot of infrastructure for the host environment. Those are the two primary contributors. So, as we ramp up the support and personnel that we need to roll out the products, and then especially the new products, as well as build out the infrastructure, you're going to see those costs grow a little bit. That's why we said we expect some near-term pressure on the margins as we do that.

And then obviously, as we grow the revenue and we leverage that infrastructure, we're going to see some improvement there. But in the near-term, we're ramping up those resources ahead of when the revenue is coming in.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Understood. And I think you mentioned about $69,000 of amortization expense in that COGS line, it seems like that's likely to go a bit higher, I suppose. Can you help us understand the order of magnitude?

Brian Callahan

Yes, I can't give you an exact projection on that. We haven't provided that. But yes, I mean, obviously that -- we're not seeing much amortization of the VAST Online, we're not seeing any of the VAST Online yet narrow. We saw a couple older projects drop off is why it dropped down year-over-year. So, yes, that will start ramping up as we start getting beyond pilot phase and we will get into full deployment to the market phases. I just can't give you a quarter-by-quarter breakdown of that right now.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

That's fine. And then, I think, if I meant -- if I heard correctly on the prepared remarks, you're looking to expand some of your presence in the Trader vertical in the UK, as well. Can you maybe talk about the incremental investments this year that you plan to make or is that kind of baked into the budget?

Brian Callahan

Is baked into the budget, it's definitely not a material portion of the budget. I mean, a lot of what we're using for the Trader market is existing products, we're just enhancing them to be a little bit more specific to the needs of the Trader market. So, it is not a significant part of that investment. We've already made some of those investments, it's been something we've been working on as we've been going along with the other projects, we were doing that last year, as well. But it's

definitely not a material component of the investments.

Sarkis Sherbetchyan

Got it. I'll hop back in the queue. Thank you.

Michael Jamieson

Sure. Thanks.

[Operator Instructions] And it appears there are no further questions over the phone at this time. I would like to go ahead and turn it back to the speakers for any closing remarks.

Michael Jamieson

Thank you, everyone for participating in today's conference call. I look forward to providing you with additional updates as we continue to make progress in the coming quarters. Thank you.

This does conclude today's program. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect at any time.