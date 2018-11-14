Corridor Resources: Things Are Moving In The Right Direction

The share price has started moving up, further upside will require the moratorium to be lifted.

Corridor confirmed that the company's existing operations should do well during the 2018/19 winter.

Though there is no guarantee that the moratorium on fracking will be lifted, there is political support for fracking in the area where Corridor operates.

The New Brunswick elections saw the pro-fracking Progressive Conservatives come to power.

The process took more than one month, but the political deadlock in New Brunswick was finally broken. Blaine Higgs, the leader of the Progressive Conservative (PCs), was sworn in on November 9.

During the campaign, Higgs had expressed a willingness to lift the moratorium in areas where there is support for fracking, which is the case of Sussex, where Corridor Resources (OTC:CDDRF) operates.

At this stage, there is no guarantee that the ban will be lifted, but the bull thesis we expressed back in September is alive and well. The downside remains well covered by current operations. I'm keeping my shares and will be waiting for a potential favorable outcome on fracking.

The Pro-Fracking Progressive Conservatives Come To Power

The election that took place on September 24 saw the Progressive Conservatives win 22 seats to the incumbent Liberals' 21, while the Green Party and the People's Alliance took 3 seats each.

As permitted by the New Brunswick constitution, the Liberal Premier Brian Gallant tried to stay in power, hoping that his throne speech would get enough support from the legislature. However, the PCs managed to win the support of the People's Alliance and, on November 1, Mr Gallant's minority government was defeated in a non-confidence vote.

As a result, the PCs' leader Blaine Higgs was sworn in on November 9. His government has the backing of the People's Alliance for the next 18 months at least, meaning that Higgs will be governing with 25 MLAs (Members of the Legislative Assembly) to the opposition's 24.

Blaine Higgs is a former Irving Oil executive and has long supported oil & gas extraction in the region. Higgs and the PCs have always made it clear that they support lifting the ban in regions where there is support for oil and gas exploration.

Early Talk About Lifting The Ban

There are short-term priorities, like the paramedic shortage that has impacted the province's ambulance service, and Blaine Higgs will probably not want to upset the opposition immediately with a divisive debate on fracking.

But after the Liberals' defeat, Higgs confirmed his government's stance:

"We're not imposing this on anyone in any region," Higgs told Information Morning Fredericton. "But to keep saying no to economic development at a time when we're going to see in the next year or two the gas prices significantly increase because we're going to be bringing everything in from the U.S. (Source: CBC.ca)

Bruce Northrup, the Progressive Conservative MLA for Sussex-Fundy-St Martins, was optimistic the ban could be lifted soon:

"We will have to go through the process through the legislation and I'm hoping we'll be able to do that before Christmas," he said. "We lift the moratorium and be in constant contact with Corridor Resources and look at that in the future and start it as soon as we can, as soon as possible." (Source: CBC.ca)

It's unlikely that such a deadline can be met, but to see this level of support, and Corridor Resources named in the statements, is a clear positive.

In its Q3 results press release, the company acknowledged that the political situation looks promising:

We are encouraged by early indications from New Brunswick that the new Government may be prepared to propose the removal of the hydraulic fracturing moratorium in the area around our core assets. We look forward to working with the new Government to seek a path forward to unlocking New Brunswick’s natural gas potential. (Source: Corridor Resources' CEO Steve Moran, Q3 results press release)

As a reminder, fracking could unlock significant value for Corridor. The estimated value of the already identified resources is set out in the below table. On top of that, there is big (not yet measured) potential from the Frederick Brook shale prospect.

(Source: Company's presentation)

Corridor's Outlook For The Upcoming Winter

As expected, irrespective of fracking considerations, Corridor should post strong operating results for the 2018/19 winter.

According to the Q3 press release, 62.5% of Corridor’s estimated production for the period from December 1, 2018 to March 31, 2019 has been hedged. And the remaining production should benefit from a supportive pricing environment at the Algonquin city-gates (“AGT”) near Boston, the benchmark for Corridor. This has prompted the company (which only produces in the winter months) to start operations a bit earlier than usual, on November 14:

With the arrival of cold weather in the Boston region, Corridor has decided to resume partial production on November 14, 2018 with a plan to return to full production in December 2018. (Source: Q3 results press release)

A key part of the report, from shareholders' perspective, is the projected effect on the company's working capital position:

(Source: Q3 results press release)

Based on the above, the working capital (cash for the most part) position of the company is expected to increase to C$62.4m by the end of the season (March 31). This equates to $C0.68 per share, which offers comfortable downside protection.

Potential Acquisition of Nutrien's stake in the McCully field

On November 5, Canadian fertilizer company Nutrien (NTR) announced the permanent closure of their potash facility in New Brunswick. Nutrien shared some leases with Corridor Resources within the McCully field, and used its share of natural gas to supply its potash facility. With Nutrien leaving, Corridor could have the opportunity to buy out Nutrien's share. Corridor's CEO is open to the idea, if the price is right:

“It isn't something we have evaluated. They had never wanted to sell their gas because they consume their gas, if they were to reopen, but I suppose (acquiring Nutrien’s natural gas) might be something we look at in the future,” Moran said. (Source: The Chronicle Herald)

This could have a positive impact on Corridor, though this would barely move the needle compared to what a removal of the fracking moratorium would mean for the company.

Takeaways

With Blaine Higgs government taking shape, and the prospect of the fracking ban possibly being lifted, the share price has reacted in recent days:

CDH data by YCharts

(Note: the spike in June was caused by speculation on the Old Harry prospect, before the company decided to suspend work there)

What should investors make of the C$0.79 price? At the time of our September article, the price was C$0.68, which, given the outlook provided by the company for the upcoming winter, is the projected value of working capital at the end of March 2019.At C$0.79, there is a bit of speculation baked in the price regarding the fracking moratorium. It all depends on one's confidence in the ban being lifted. There is significant upside potential (see also our previous article) if the ban ends up being lifted. At this point, I think it's a real possibility and I'm keeping my shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CDDRF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions and views expressed in this article are for information purposes only and should not be used or construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security, investment strategy or market sector.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.