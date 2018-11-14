Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. (PVVTF) CEO Kevin Shank on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTC:PVVTF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Bill Mitoulas - IR

Kevin Shank - President, CEO & Director

David Toews - CFO

Kurt Steinhauer - President, ACS, Inc.

Analysts

Robert Robinson - R.H.R. Capital Corp

Gianluca Tucci - Echelon Wealth Partners

Kevin Shank

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for taking time to participate on today's call. I'll begin with some high-level comments. Dave will provide his financial update, and then I'll conclude with some thoughts about Smart Edge, our strategies and our outlook for the rest of the year. Looking at the quarter, it was a challenging one for our product business. The lower product volumes also had a spillover effect on our services business, specifically, our services tied most closely to our product sales. With that said, the quarter also featured some improvements in gross margin, percentage, cash generation. And even though we have a drop in the revenue of $67 million, we had adjusted EBITDA of $4.2 million for the quarter.

The improved cash generation, higher gross margins were due to many factors. One key factor in the improved gross margin percentage related to the improved rebate performance. Rebates, as we have discussed on past calls, are variable, but we worked hard to improve performance in this area and in this quarter, and these activities paid off. The second factor in the improved gross margin percentage is associated with the decline in revenue. The revenue decrease was primarily due to a decline in our major customer revenue. However, this had the impact of improving gross margins, as major customers have lower gross margins as a percentage of sales due to their high volumes. By the numbers, product revenue was lower by 17.2% compared to the same period last year. Again, we can isolate much of this impact to the buying patterns of our major customers. We believe this is timing related and unique to their particular businesses.

We continue to have constructive dialogue and our expectations that we will see better volumes in the fourth quarter, which is historically the biggest quarter for our company. As mentioned, lower product sales also impacted our OEM and Pivot-provided service business. OEM services sales were down 13.6% to the same period last year and Pivot direct services were lower by 21.8%. Service channels that are less sensitive to product volumes, including our workforce services area and our project-related areas remained strong and achieved year-over-year growth, while product-driven service channels, like professional services, were down.

Service performance, going forward, will be aided by the delivery of Pivot's single services or single largest services order in the company's history. This deal is approximately $5 million in size. The company will execute, invest, recognize revenue for this service engagement throughout the fourth quarter and first quarter of next year. This project was delayed by one quarter, does not help in Q3, due to the customer's request. Timing aside, we are very pleased with this win. It's a good example of how we're winning bigger service deals that have longer periods of performance. We continue to focus to make services a more meaningful part of our business, and the annuitized revenue that flows from larger engagements will certainly provide the measure of stability as we win more deals like this one.

As you know, we expect growth in services to contribute to margin improvement. This quarter, margins did improve by 1.7 points and Pivot direct services profit margin remained much higher than our product margins, but the bulk of this improvement in Q3 to gross margin percentage came from the improved rebate performance, and to a lesser extent, customer mix. As mentioned in our update back in October, we are taking steps to accelerate our commercial transformation. A key step in this acceleration is Matt Olson's appointment as our Chief Operating Officer. Matt has taken responsibility for our service delivery operations, a move that allows us to bring greater focus to implementation and execution of our strategy company-wide.

We also continued to strategically invest and focus in services growth. This is primarily through developing new offerings with our internal resources and focusing on expanding captured spend in our existing accounts. We're also working to improve our overall competitiveness in both products and services. We have implemented a plan that will allow us to remove millions of dollars of annual SG&A expenses by the start of the new year.

We think these efforts will prepare Pivot to be more effective and efficient in executing our 2019 business objectives. Despite lower revenue and higher SG&A expenses, adjusted EBITDA was positive at $4.2 million for the quarter, but still down from last year by $3.1 million.

With that said, I'll now ask Dave to provide his update.

David Toews

Thanks, Kevin, and good morning, everybody. I'll start on the OpEx side. Our SG&A increased by $1 million or 2.9% from Q3 of last year. There are few puts and takes to explain the increase, including lower vendor incentives compared to last year when we received a nonrecurring signing bonus of approximately $2 million. We made about $750,000 of additional spending on Smart Edge, as we continue to advance this new and potentially disruptive technology and increases to headcount primarily focused on sales, services and expanding the services portfolio. These increases were partially offset by lower commissions paid due to the decline in commissionable gross profit period-over-period.

Q3 gross margin is 12.7%, 1.7 points higher than a year ago and 2.1 percentage points higher than Q2 of this year. This margin improved performance is strong, especially given ongoing product margin pressures and lower OEM maintenance and Pivot direct service sales. In the quarter, major customers accounted for 27.6% of revenue compared to 42.3% a year ago. As you know, major customers generate lower gross profit margins due to their volumes, so it had a positive impact on our overall gross margin percentage. Of course, we want both revenue and margin growth so it's important to see the majors resume their normal buying patterns. As a result of revenue and gross margin performance, Q3 adjusted EBITDA, a non-IFRS measure, was $4.2 million, $3.1 million below Q3 of last year. While we're not pleased with this performance, given the drop in revenue, the EBITDA was positive.

We're looking hard in our cost base. Included in other expenses for the quarter is $1.1 million related to cost associated with our plans to accelerate our commercial transformation and further integrate our businesses. This is part of our plan to reduce our annual SG&A cost by over $5 million by year-end, while accelerating the commercial transformation. We expect these activities to continue through the next fiscal as we further integrate the businesses and drive more services revenue through throughout the business.

Despite this cost, other expenses were down year-over-year by about $651,000 due to cost in the prior year associated with the acquisition of Applied. Finance expense in Q3 was down $111,000 or 6.8% as a result of lower average borrowings, partially offset by a 0.9% average increase in the interest rates on our senior facility, resulting from increases in LIBOR and U.S. prime rates. Depreciation and amortization, mostly arising from acquisitions, were relatively flat year-over-year. Overall, the loss per share was $0.07 compared to a loss of $0.02 in the prior year period. From a cash flow perspective, we had a very solid quarter, as cash provided by operating activities increased by $57.7 million year-over-year. This strong performance primarily reflected the timing of noncash working capital items, specifically accounts receivable, inventory and accounts payable.

As you know, we financed working capital through our revolver, so fluctuations in cash from operations are normal and they generally are offset by changes in the credit line, which are captured in financing activities. Cash used in investing activities increased $572,000 compared to the prior year. This related to payments of contingent consideration related to acquisitions and spending on capital assets to relocate some of our physical locations and add capabilities to our distribution center, which is a key asset for our business. Cash used in financing activities increased by $49.9 million in Q3 over the prior year, primarily due to movements in net borrowings associated with our secured borrowing arrangements.

As I mentioned, the revolving credit line tends to fluctuate inversely with changes in working capital and cash from operations. We reduced our borrowings under our primary facility by almost $56 million during the quarter. From a collections perspective, days sales outstanding improved by two days compared to December 31 and days payable increased by 2 days. Both these metrics improved for us this quarter, and we continue to work to align our customer and vendor payment terms as closely as possible.

Looking forward, from a borrowing perspective, we continue to have the capacity to fund growth under our existing facilities and a considerable amount of liquidity. Undrawn availability on existing secured facilities was $56.5 million at the end of the quarter. At September 30, our debt position was $103 million, down from $159 million at June 30 and down from $135 million at December 31. Of course, the timing of noncash working capital items will affect our net debt position going forward. During the third quarter, we acquired and canceled 322,500 common shares under our NCIB program. And as a final comment, Pivot declared its common share dividend of CAD 0.04 per common share, and this will be paid on November 27.

I'll turn it back over now to Kevin for his closing comments.

Kevin Shank

Thank you, Dave. As you may have saw recently, Dave was appointed our permanent CFO after serving in the interim position since June of 2017. We're very pleased that David is helping here and driving our -- helping drive our business forward. In the October update, we talked about our strategies and made the point that we plan to accelerate our adoption across the business. In our view, Pivot's strategies, including our commercial transformation, are well aligned to address the pervasive trends affecting the IT world, and our job is to accelerate the adoption so that we can grow in the right areas, drive profitability and give customers the value they need.

Our plan around SG&A will save significant cost with a relatively quick payback. Our actions are more than just cost, we want to create a stronger, more integrated organization that will benefit Pivot, its customers and its shareholders. Smart Edge is certainly a fundamental part of our plan for the future. As a reminder, Smart Edge is an internally developed innovation built on Intel technology. It's designed to support enterprise Multi-Access Edge Computing and the customers' adoption of 5G.

I'm very pleased to say that after a series of successful use cases, a key partner has agreed to resell our Smart Edge solution across its U.S. portfolio of customers. This is a very positive development for Smart Edge that creates the potential for both new product sales and new ongoing services for Pivot. This is the latest step in our commercialization of this exciting technology. Further, we have expanded our potential customer base with two additional proof of concept projects, starting in the last three months.

I'm also pleased to note that Intel named Smart Edge a Solutions Plus Partner in their Network Builders Winners' Circle program. This is another key endorsement of Smart Edge. We expect to receive orders for Smart Edge for funded proof of concept project in the fourth quarter of the year, and our pipeline of opportunities continues to build. In terms of the fourth quarter, fourth quarter is historically Pivot's strongest period of performance and customers have been signaling positive buying intentions, which is welcome news.

In summary, Q3 was a tough quarter from a sales perspective but had some underlying positives as well. We continue to invest and are determined to accelerate our transformation from a product-focused business to a more balanced product and services company, and have initiated steps to reduce costs and improve our effectiveness.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, I'll turn it back over to you for any questions.

[Operator Instructions]. Your first question comes from Robert Robinson from R.H.R. Capital Corp.

Robert Robinson

Kevin, your service revenues is supposed to, as you mentioned, stabilize the overall revenues. And so I don't understand why did the service revenues dropped 19%? That's part 1 of that question. And the second, is more of this service revenue transactional? Or is it reoccurring?

Kevin Shank

Yes. So the way we look at our service business and the service channels, Robert, part of the service, what I'll call the traditional services at Pivot, are tied to product volumes, like the integration services that we do in building rack and stack units and a portion of that integration in professional services work where we're doing design and consulting around product sales. Those are -- those services are the ones that reduce and go up and down with product volumes. And then there's the other half of our service business, which is the more annuitized capability that's worked for services, that's part of our extended deployment projects when we have multi-quarter, multiyear deployment agreements and then managed services, which are pretty much fully annuitized. So our service capabilities include both transactional product-related services and it also includes workforce -- or excuse me, includes services that are more annuitized. And the point we try to make in the opening dialogue was that the workforce services, which are more annuitized, and the long-term project services continue to build and grow, and what really was ramping up and down and impacted the quarter was largely associated with the product-related services.

Robert Robinson

Can you give us some color on the -- on how much of the service revenue is what you would call annuitized versus transactional?

Kevin Shank

I don't have that number, but I will tell you that certainly, we're focused on the latter. We definitely have our interest and focus around growing those more annuitized services. And those are the larger service orders too, Robert. So I don't have a breakout, maybe we can try to do that on a future call. But I can tell you that, that is a growing part of our -- the annuitized and larger service pieces where we're focused in, it is a growing part of our business. Some of the OEM maintenance resell, which gets included in the number and the services around -- specifically around the hardware, the ones that do fluctuate with product volumes. But we'll try to get a better number, a more meaningful description of that -- what's happening there.

Robert Robinson

Okay. You said that, I guess, the poor quarter was attributable to about 6 different factors. One, the timing, as you mentioned, the repurchases, vendor incentives, et cetera, et cetera. There are 6 different -- can you go through each one and explain each one? And how it impacted your business?

Kevin Shank

Sure. So we talked about, and I think you're talking about, just generically, the points we made to the -- this may not be in any particular order, so forgive me if I go out of order here. And if I miss one, let me know.

Robert Robinson

No, it doesn't have to be in order.

Kevin Shank

So the first point I think we made is that the preponderance of the change in revenue was associated with major customers, and the major customers are defined as the ones that generate over 10% of our annual revenue. So it's just a few of those. Their order size and the volumes they do can fluctuate, Robert. And so the preponderance of our change in revenue were associated with those 2 large customers. They -- I can't go into specifics about them, but things like acquisition efforts, things like changes in their business can impact their buying pattern. And we have a little bit of a perfect storm there, where both of them were down at the same time. So as far as I know, I haven't seen that in the past in the business so that was definitely a key factor. And then all of the services we do to integrate that technology, build data center racks around, and do those sort of things get impacted and some of the design and professional services work that we do around those deals were impacted because of that decline in revenue.

The other factor, I think, we pointed out -- so that's the services -- that's the impact of the change in the majors as well as the impact of the services associated with that volume. Now we moved on to, of course, profit and gross margin increases. The gross margin increases, we shot up to 12.7%. As you -- if you can recall, last year, we were at the other end of the spectrum. We had some high revenue and our -- we were losing on the rebate side. So we put a lot of effort in renegotiating our contracts with distributors. We put a lot of effort in looking at what products we're selling because rebates do differ by what types of products we sell. And so through those renewed agreements as well as the mix of products that we sell, we've put a lot of focus and effort around that, and that is paying off significantly when you look at our rebate performance. So that is absolutely helping drive the gross profit and gross margin percentage of the business up. And then, I think another factor...

David Toews

I think the other pieces were around the SG&A side, Robbie, was on the vendor incentive side of things. Last year, we had a signing bonus that was a reduction in SG&A in the prior year period. So part of the increase year-over-year is because we don't have a similar signing bonus. Those are nonrecurring events. So we've seen an increase in SG&A year-over-year from that. Also, we did invest around $700,000, $750,000 more. When I say invest, our SG&A spend went up by $700,000 plus on Smart Edge year-over-year, so we continue to invest in that technology.

Robert Robinson

Was that relative to last year, an increase of $750,000? Or..

David Toews

Yes, relative to Q3 of 2017. That's right.

Kevin Shank

So we're investing in Smart Edge at an increasing rate.

David Toews

And then we had some increases on the headcount side, primarily focused on the sales and service sales side of the business. And offsetting some of those increases because when you look at our gross profit, some of it is commissionable, some of it is not. Our commission expense went down this quarter compared to last year's quarter. Did I miss any of the points, Robert?

Robert Robinson

One of the points you mentioned last time was the competitive pressures. I remember you mentioned that as a reason for the pressure on margins last time, and you seemed to mention it this time. They didn't intensify, and what's your outlook regarding these competitive pressures?

Kevin Shank

I would say it was consistent quarter-over-quarter. The point you might be making, Robert, which is a good one, and we didn't emphasize this one as much as we mentioned it, but we didn't emphasize it, is the change in mix within the majors. So because our product -- or excuse me, yes, our product revenue decline was primarily in the majors, the business that we retained in the major space was at higher margins. So that also helped shift and improve GP a little bit, but it was predominately the rebates and the focus around rebates that made the biggest change in the gross margin enhancement.

Robert Robinson

Did you see any pricing pressure?

Kevin Shank

I would say normal pricing pressure. We didn't want to get on here and didn't want to talk about the tariffs or talk about the hurricanes. I know we've got other entities out there talking in that manner.

Robert Robinson

Is it true though? I mean...

Kevin Shank

[Indiscernible] hit its head on it. And those chip shortages. Those are sort of things I think are noise and some more like excuses. Everybody has the same issues there. So that's why we didn't highlight those areas.

Robert Robinson

No, but did it affect your operations? Like the hurricanes, some people stopped shipping?

Kevin Shank

No. We did a poll, and we had some evidence of it, Robert, but we couldn't quantify it. We're not going to use it as an excuse.

Robert Robinson

Okay, good enough. I've got a lot more questions, but I'm going to get back into the queue and let other people ask questions.

Your next question is from [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

My question is with regards to 5G, you mentioned in your press release that you're going to be participating in the 5G rollout. Is that with regards to service or product? And to what extent will that affect your business in the go forward?

Kevin Shank

So I'll let Kurt Steinhauer talk about 5G. I think that reference was made in our Smart Edge update. So Kurt, if you want to talk about 5G and how that may impact our business in the future, that would be wonderful.

Kurt Steinhauer

Okay. Yes. So 5G, as most folks know, is an upcoming technology that allows the global service as far as rolling out. There are initial trials that are being set out in many cities across the world. What Smart Edge actually does is that it extends enterprise applications and make it basically, over-air interface diagnostic, so we would expect as 5G rolls out, that it would have a positive effect on the Smart Edge opportunity for the company. And that would be, primarily from a services -- ongoing services component.

Unidentified Analyst

How significant an impact do you see in the go forward?

Kurt Steinhauer

Again, as you mentioned, it's early for us. We're still in the mode of getting funded proof of concepts in the area. We'll have to see how it rolls out into 2019 and in the future. Again, if you look at some of the larger global service providers, these folks are talking about having real revenues at a global level that go into actually 2020 and beyond. They're spending tremendous amounts of money to roll out 5G.

Kevin Shank

I think it's important to note -- Kurt, you can expand on this if you'd like to. But I think it's important to note Smart Edge still has tremendous value and has applications on certain verticals, regardless of 5G. So that will assist in the growth of Smart Edge, but it's not required for Smart Edge to be effective and have success.

[Operator Instructions]. The next question comes from Gianluca Tucci from Echelon Wealth Partners.

Gianluca Tucci

Firstly, congrats, David, to your appointment as permanent CFO. Just guidance. Can you talk briefly about the severity of the margin pressures on the product side experienced in Q3? And how that's unfolded so far in Q4?

Kevin Shank

We can't really talk about Q4. I would say, Gianluca, the margin pressure in the product business, and we kind of look at it with and without rebates. And I would say it's stabilized on the product side, but it's still there, consistently there, especially when you work with majors. I would say the -- when we look at the rebate side of, I think, the opportunities continue to grow on the rebate side, as we do more focus around where we can achieve those rebates and be successful as a company. So I think we see improvements in the -- in our ability to drive -- to focus around driving more rebates. They're not necessarily every quarter, but they show up from time to time, and it's based off of what you sell, how you sell it, what volumes and all the different factors. So I think we have -- we definitely have opportunity to improve the overall margin of the product side of the business, inclusive of rebates. The product margin side of the business, I would say, is relatively flat and consistent, but it's always present.

Gianluca Tucci

Okay. And just on that point, can you quantify the amount of rebates in Q3?

David Toews

We don't normally disclose that, Gianluca, there's always a blend between...

Kevin Shank

It is a competitive item too, so we have to be careful.

Gianluca Tucci

No problem. Sure, no problem, guys. Just turning gears to the core subsidiaries there. Process in ACS, I mean, they have quite big fall-offs in sales. Aside from the drop-off in total majors spend in the quarter, have you lost any major customers in these two biggest subsets of yours or key salespeople over the past 12 months?

Kevin Shank

Off the top of my head, there was -- the customer change in one of our businesses, but that was two quarters ago, that's not recent. And the change in sales resources is very, very low in its comp. The turnover is extremely low. It's usually tied to involuntary changes versus voluntary, but it's low single digits, if there's any change at all, Gianluca. We think we're very competitive in the industry and support our sales resources extremely well. And therefore, we've retained that sales talent for the most part. But any changes would be small.

Gianluca Tucci

Yes. And I'm only asking because it truly does appear that it was an anomaly that customers they deferred -- your major customers they deferred spend into Q4 and the internals of the financials agree with that. So that point that you haven't lost any top customers or salespeople confirms that thought. Just changing gears to input costs, the China tariffs. Are your input cost or cost of goods sold rising at all? And if so, are you able to pass these through to your customers? And are there any mitigating impacts or effects that you guys could do to help offset any margin compression on the tariff side?

Kevin Shank

So the tariffs have begun to change some of the cost inputs from our suppliers. It's been -- so then, but I will say, Gianluca, the way that the -- for lack of a better word, channel-based pricing has impact everybody consistently and unilaterally across the industry. So we will not be at a disadvantage from that. And my -- given the margin profile of the -- our customers are -- excuse me, our competitors and ourselves, that tax, when it impacts input cost, will be passed along to the customers.

Gianluca Tucci

Okay, awesome. Yes. It was great color. And on the services side, I mean, has your visibility grown in that pipeline over the past 12 months or so? Just put things in perspective for us as to what's stage of the commercial transformation -- let's put it in baseball terms, right, what inning of the baseball game are you in? And what can be done to accelerate the pace of the game?

Kevin Shank

Yes. So good question, and I'm going to answer that in pretty good detail. So part of this commercial transformation is creating a portfolio of services and solutions and capabilities, creating the messaging around it, making sure that, that basket of solutions and services is the right one for the marketplace and it does change quite often. I would say, in regard to those areas, we are way down the path. We're on third base in regard to that. The commercial transformation from the sales side, I would say we're still rounding first base going into second. We've spent time training the -- we've spent time broadening the review of all the opportunities that exist in the client base, and we have -- we've seen pockets of success. The largest service order that we mentioned in the dialogue earlier today was actually sold by one of the legacy product reps. So that's -- that, to me, is a massive milestone. The problem is, and we have 120 or so sales reps, we need -- can you imagine where we would be if we had 20 or 30 of those sales reps selling that sized opportunity for the business. And that's where we'll see the massive gains. And we're definitely heading down that path. And references and wins spread like wildfire in a business like ours.

So we're rounding first base with the development and broadening of the sales knowledge of capabilities and ability to sell that. And we've -- so from a messaging portfolio solution services capability, 1/3. We'll get -- we need to get the commercial process caught up with the development of that portfolio and those capabilities. And we're seeing signs of it, but it needs to -- we need to accelerate that. So how do we accelerate that? I mentioned in the dialogue and I'll draw your attention to it here as well, and that is, we have to focus on our existing client base. We have a very, very blue-chip Fortune 1000 great list of good customers, where we have access to those customers. They like dividend affiliate companies, they appreciate the value we bring to them, now we've got to exploit that and drive our solutions wider and deeper into those accounts. And that's the phase we're moving into right now.

Gianluca Tucci

Excellent color, Kevin. I'm sorry, if I cut you off. Did you want to add something?

Kevin Shank

No, no. That was it.

Gianluca Tucci

Okay. Just changing gears to majors. So they accounted for 27.6% of sales. Our modeling here dates back to Q1 of 2013, and that's the lowest percentage that I could see of sales towards your top clients. How strong do you expect them to bounce back in Q4? I mean, I know that you don't give guidance, but can you speak qualitatively to what you're seeing so far into the quarter? Just for some color on the gross margin purposes for Q4?

Kevin Shank

So, obviously, the answer is picking up, as we mentioned. When you look at what has to happen, I would say we're more concerned about shipments. I'd say we're more concerned about getting the purchases to the customers and being able to recognize that revenue as much as we are in generating the orders and getting the deals closed. So we have customers, for example, Gianluca, shut down their docks on December 7 for the year. So if we don't have the stuff there by December 7, they will not accept it, and it goes into next year. So some customers, you have until December 31, some customers, you have until December 7. It is -- what I'm trying to tell you is the complexity may seem like a real simple answer to that question. The complexity is different by customer based on their policies, and it's based on our manufacturers being able to deliver equipment. There's so many factors that go into that. We've definitely seen the uptick and interest that we hope to see, but getting it in, getting it recognized, getting it built, all those other factors are being managed as well as the order generation.

Gianluca Tucci

Understood. The color is great today. Just changing gears now -- I'm sorry...

Kevin Shank

One thing I'll add to that. I've mentioned this earlier, again, this impacts everybody, not us -- not just us. But one thing that we have seen, when you start to look at tariffs, it is causing our manufacturers, our suppliers to change their supply chain. And that is definitely something that we are hearing about that could be an industry issue as in the other quarters. But I would say that we're in no different situation than anyone else, but it's just something to be cognizant of.

Gianluca Tucci

Yes. No, I agree, Kevin. On the Smart Edge side of the balance sheet here, I think, you said that there was about 750k invested in the quarter in SG&A. You still expect your first funded PoC before the end of this year. Is it safe to assume that, that would be announced that, that confirmation of an order?

David Toews

So first on the spending side, we increased the spending in Smart Edge by around $750,000. Our total spend is closer to $1.5 million in the quarter. And on the funded PoC, it will depend a bit on what we're allowed to announce. There is some confidentiality in terms of the customer side, but certainly, we'll announce what's appropriate to announce. Kevin?

Kevin Shank

Yes. And Kurt, anything you want to add on the PoC or the SOW, Kurt?

Kurt Steinhauer

David is correct. Most of these are definitely covered and there are some pretty strict NDAs right now.

Gianluca Tucci

Okay. And I think you mentioned in the press release here that you have a major customer reselling edge into this network. Can you talk a bit about the type of major customer this is? I mean, like is it a telco or tech company? How many stores are they pushing this into? Is it a licensed model? Revshare model? Or just talk a little bit about the color thereof that agreement?

Kevin Shank

And I just want to change one word you said. We're not distinguishing between partner, customer or anything like that, Gianluca. So I want to be clear about that. And I'll let Kurt answer the question. But I just want to make sure people draw the right conclusion there. So Kurt, go ahead if you want to add any color to that.

Kurt Steinhauer

Yes. So what we've been able to do is, again, this is also covered in the MD&A, but this access to a lot of well-established businesses. Again, as we position Smart Edge in a recurring revenue model, which is very positive as the plan moves forward. In addition to that, it gives the partner the opportunity to sell new and create revenue streams for themselves. So it should be a revenue acceleration opportunity for us, and we expect it to -- of course, you're going to have to do all the basic things, which is different speeds, different sales organization spun up and get it productized in their particular infrastructure, but we do expect it to give us access to a lot more new opportunities in 2019.

Gianluca Tucci

Okay. And is this going to be pushed from their perspective enterprise-wide? Or is it going to be specific to particular geographies in the U.S?

Kurt Steinhauer

It would be enterprise-wide and definitely U.S.-based. Correct.

Gianluca Tucci

Okay. Excellent. So just continuing on Edge, I mean have you guys come any closer to a decision on what you're going to do with this technology in 2019? Is it best to be kept in-house or spin it out? And I know that we keep asking you on every call, but as time goes on, I would expect that there's more conversation around this.

Kevin Shank

We have no update in regard to that, Gianluca.

Gianluca Tucci

Okay. On the restructuring efforts, there's at least $5 million of savings that has been announced out of SG&A. Are these coming from specific divisions? ACS? Process? On the corporate side? Can you talk a bit about the focus of the SG&A cost savings?

David Toews

It's across the board. We're looking at some of the -- integrating the businesses closer. So the cost reductions will be fairly broad from a business unit perspective. But primarily, it's on some of those shared services, corporate services that cover all the businesses.

Gianluca Tucci

Okay, right. So it isn't particular to a specific SBU or anything like that?

David Toews

No, it's not focused SBU by SBU.

Gianluca Tucci

Okay, awesome. Just on cash flows. Impressive cash flow operations of $65 million or CAD 2.18 a share. Your DSOs fell from 51 to 49 days. How demanding are your vendors being in terms of payment terms? And are you able to stretch them at all to capture some incremental working capital?

David Toews

I'd say that the payment pressure terms is the same as it has been in prior quarters, there's been no real shift there. We were pretty close with our vendors on trying to align their terms, along with our customers' terms. I'd say we have perpetual pressure on both sides, on the customer side and on the vendor side, and that's just the reality we live in. I wouldn't say there's been a big change one way or the other.

Gianluca Tucci

Okay. No big change. Great. And then, just on the debt side, can you remind us when your JPM facility expires? And if you're in discussions to extend that or the timing of that, that we can expect an extension?

David Toews

The facility is due late 2020. We would expect to renew that before it's 1 year due. So we've got some time. Certainly, we're always in discussions, but we'll update you when we're done.

Gianluca Tucci

Excellent. Just a couple of housekeeping items here. I mean, given how you're being perceived or treated in the public marketplace, like is it an expectation that you're going to be more active on the NCIB front, given where the shares are today?

David Toews

I think we look at our overall capital and our strategy around use of capital. The things that we're balancing that against is the dividend, which we think continues to be a strong part of our shareholder value creation. The NCIB is a piece of that. The Smart Edge investment continues as well as some of these integration costs and the commercial transformation that we're working on. So we balance those elements in terms of our use of capital, so it's definitely part of our portfolio.

Gianluca Tucci

Okay. And then, just on dividend. Can you just please clarify the company is committed to paying the dividend. They don't fear that the cash flows will not be able to finance it going forward, some confidence in the cash flows to pay for the dividend?

David Toews

I mean, we look at that every quarter. Absolutely, the dividend is part of our strategy going forward.

Your next question is a follow-up from Robert Robinson of R.H.R. Capital Corp.

Robert Robinson

Kevin, we had discussed this on many occasions that -- skin in the game. Management still has a very low proportion of shares acquired in Pivot, and we had talked about this. Has there been any, and I talked about material amounts of shares bought, not just dribs and drabs but material amounts of shares bought by management since the last quarter?

Kevin Shank

I'll talk about myself, I don't know if I can talk about everybody else. But the message I've sent to the marketplace is that I will continue to buy -- understand, I'm buying at all levels, meaning at all times to -- so over time, I will take a much bigger share myself, and I've continued to do that at all times. I cannot speak for others in terms of their buying patterns or interest. And so I'm not sure how to answer the rest of that, Robert. I do know that I understand the question and I think there's definitely interest in improving visibility in that as we move forward.

Robert Robinson

Kevin, there's a difference between interest and actual volumes, this should be and I think I mentioned this to you on a number of occasions. While you should be able to speak for your other management team, they should be pushed down from the top. There are many companies that require and demand that the directors have a meaningful share of the company, to have skin in the game. And there's only one director that does, and he has sold shares, not bought them. So it is a very concerning issue to me. And I think if you believe that this company is undervalued, then I think all management should be acquiring shares, and it's quite disconcerting that they haven't. And let me go one step further on corporate governance. When I look at your Board of Directors, there's very few that have much operational experience on your board, most of them are financial. Is there any movements afoot to strengthen your board?

Kevin Shank

So that's definitely -- on the share -- first of all, let me answer the share. We hear you loud and clear, and you've been consistent, Robert. I do recognize that. And I'll just say that, point well taken. I can't comment any further on other people's buying, I think that would be inappropriate. But I hear you loud and clear, and I can tell you that definitely have heard you loud and clear as well as others. And it's important that we address it. Point #2 on the governance and the board. As you know, we lost Doug Stuve last year to death, and we have been actively -- we've engaged a third party to do a search for us. We have a field of candidates, and we have narrowed that field down. And to your point, we are absolutely staying away. We appreciate the financial admin of the board members that we have today, but in that search, we're looking for industry knowledge and operating expertise. So we are very much aligned to that message around the governance change.

Robert Robinson

Well, let me go one step further here. If these shares languish in the dollar area, it's taken a huge hit. Has there been any thought or consideration given to launching a strategic review to enhance shareholder value?

Kevin Shank

No. I mean, I think the answer is no to that. I mean, I...

Robert Robinson

Well, I'll just follow up by why?

Kevin Shank

We are still very much focused on executing our strategy, and we very much believe in where the company is headed. And we believe in the investments we're making, and we see a very positive future for this company. So no, we're not looking to go out and market the business.

Robert Robinson

Well, that's an alternative that I think the board should take if the marketplace doesn't recognize your values. If you can't get it up any other way, that's the normal course of proper due diligence and proper governance. I'd just put that on the table.

Kevin Shank

Yes, I've heard you. I've written it down, Robert.

Operator

Gianluca Tucci

Yes. Sorry, two more questions here. Just following up on that. Does the company have any likely event defense mechanisms in place to steer off a hostile takeover if the shares don't re-rate on pro forma fundamentals of cash flow?

Kevin Shank

I mean, we don't have anything prepared to discuss today, Gianluca, on that topic. I think our answer today is, we're very much focused on the strategy of the company. We see the fundamental changes that we are hoping to see, and we see growth potential in the service business and our solutions business. And we're not focused on any of the other items that are being talked by here more recently.

Gianluca Tucci

Okay. And then, just one final housekeeping item here, has there been any update on the GTS case that's underway in Texas?

Kevin Shank

We, generally, don't -- what's disclosed in the MD&A is as much as we can talk about, Gianluca, I think you'll see that there's no significant changes in our disclosures.

There are no further questions. I will now turn the call back over to Kevin Shank.

Kevin Shank

Thanks, operator. We look forward to reporting our fourth quarter results in March. Until then, I appreciate all the questions and the interaction today. Have a great holiday season, and we'll be back in front of you folks in March. Thank you.

