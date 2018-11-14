AAOI's Road To Redemption Is Paved With Alibaba And Tencent's Chinese Data Center Arm's Race

In June 2017, I wrote an article about Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) called "Applied Optoelectronics' Road To $105: A Stock Buyback And A Short Squeeze" while the company was blazing hot, but still seemingly undervalued despite all the noise from short sellers. I suggested that the company enter into a stock repurchase program if earnings were indeed as solid as they appeared. While I managed to exit my position as the stock rode to over $100 a month later, it has turned out that short sellers were right and that AAOI's outstanding growth and profits were short lived.

For the first nine months of 2018, revenue is down over 30% and net profit is down over 90% due to declining sales to large customers and operating issues around the quality of lasers. This once high-flying tech stock has sunk to just barely above its book value as management credibility with the market is almost non-existent after multiple guidance warnings.

However, things change fast in this fickle and commoditized but very high growth optical industry. While short sellers may be looking into the past at one thesis, they should be looking forward to another entirely different one. I am back with a speculative, short-term long position and bullish longer-term outlook on AAOI for one major reason - I expect a turnaround in the business based on hints in the company's Q3 conference call that sales will be ramping up in China from a large date center operator. Other factors like the potential of a short squeeze and an industry that is finally in consolidation are two additional considerations for this highly volatile, highly shorted, low float stock.

The short thesis as described in great detail by fellow Seeking Alpha author Black Mamba can be summarized and paraphrased as follows:

AAOI lost its Amazon (AMZN) business to competition, and the same thing is likely happening to its business with Facebook (FB) as we speak.

Even though the short call from above $100 down to $20 and every point in between was certainly correct, the jury is still out on the thesis itself, as described in AAOI's Q3 filing:

For example, we previously disclosed that we believed that the value of a certain previously-filed contract for sales of 100 Gps transceiver products to Facebook would be approximately $125 million for 2018. In light of shipment delays for certain of these products, we now believe that the value of this contract with Facebook for 2018 will be approximately $90 million.

The $35 million revenue shortfall for the Facebook contract has been a major driving force in the call-down of revenue for Q3 and Q4. Now investors are tasked with choosing who to believe; short sellers who are confident that this miss is endemic of a long-term decline in the relationship between AAOI and Facebook or a management team with low credibility that is stating this is nothing more than a delay due to the quality control issues and the contract will pick up in 2019. This might be a tough choice.

The alternative option might be to ask, "Does it matter?" Losing Facebook business would be a big blow to AAOI, but at less than a $400 million market cap and a price to book of less than 1.2x, this may already be built in. What investors should look at are clues to suggest that this revenue will be generated elsewhere.

On the Q3 conference call, AAOI management said the following three statements with respect to a data center client in China:

We continue to experience good demand with our other top data center customers and began shipping volume orders to a large Chinese data center operator. Yes. It's a customer that definitely has the potential to be as big as any of the other data center customers that we have in the U.S. It's one of the very largest data center operators in the world. I mean, a lot of people have had slowdowns or talked about slowdowns in particular customers. What matters for us, I think, is that we have a few data center customers but we don't have all of them yet. And in particular, we talked about this Chinese data center operator and a few other operators that we're working very diligently to get. So I think what matters to us mostly is continuing to diversify and adding new customers.

Some investors are assuming that this customer in Alibaba (BABA), and this would be a reasonable assumption given that it is the fifth largest player in the cloud services market and it is aiming to surpass Amazon Web Services in 2019. However, this assumption may not be correct since Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) is also aggressively expanding into the space. Tencent is comparable in size to Alibaba, but has just a fraction of the data center market. The company is set to challenge that as it has been aggressively spending on multiple initiatives, including:

Building a 323,000 square foot "bomb proof" data center in Guizhou, China.

Spending $438 million to double the server count to 200,000 in its Chongqing data center.

Expanding Tencent Cloud services into India.

Expansion into the U.S. and Hong Kong as well as India.

I expect a lot more stories like these as Tencent recently announced that it will invest billions of dollars to spur the company’s push into cloud computing. Details are lacking right now though more insight might emerge from its Q3 conference call on November 14.

The battle between Alibaba and Tencent and among the larger international players for cloud computing clients in China and across the globe bodes well for AAOI, as well as the other optical equipment manufacturers. The only thing standing in AAOI's way is its own ability to produce the amount and quality that its Chinese customer would need, which by the company's own admission has been an issue in 2018. If we are to take management's word at face value, the reduction in units shipped in Q3 and Q4 is only a temporary issue and business will pick up considerably between Facebook and its growing Chinese client. Unfortunately, we probably won't know that for sure until Q1 and Q2 2019 results are out. But at a $20 stock price, AAOI is sufficiently discounted to make that bet for those with the patience and risk tolerance for it.

The math supports a short squeeze even if the business doesn't

Whether an investor or short seller believes management's ability to save the Facebook business or replace that lost revenue and then some from a growing Chinese data center builder, it might not make a difference at a $20 stock price for short term traders looking for a bounce. Short interest has dropped by around half from its high at the end of May, but still sits at over 7.2 million as of October 31, or about 36% of all shares outstanding:

Based on the timing of when the short interest started to grow last year, likely every short has an average price basis of over $30 and most should have an average of $50 or higher. Those short sellers are up 60%. AAOI short sellers are so far in the money that it starts to make little sense for them to hold a position, even if they expect it to drop further. For instance, a drop to $15 from $20 would increase the short seller's percentage profit from 60% to 70%, but would be based on a 25% move on the stock price. The remaining margin requirement on their position could be put to better use elsewhere. Obviously short sellers will want to cover at as low of a price as possible, but they aren't as likely to hold onto a position to squeeze out every last penny - a cover at $25 versus $20 will still result in a winning trade.

Consolidation in the industry

Another factor in AAOI's favor is the consolidation that is occurring in the industry, despite potential legal hassles of M&A deals in China. Last week, II-VI (IIVI) purchased Finisar (FNSR) in a cash and stock deal. One analyst was surprised at the premium paid for it. Lumentum (LITE) purchased Oclaro (OCLR) in a deal valued at $1.8 billion several months earlier. I expect that these types of deals will continue, leaving AAOI as a potential buyout target. I am far from assuming that AAOI is anywhere near to a deal and this is not part of my investment thesis, but compared to any random company, I believe that AAOI is a greater than average opportunity (or threat) to be bought out.

Conclusion

AAOI has tanked from over $100 for good reason. Declining revenue that seems to be accelerating due to a loss or slowdown in business from big customers has the market concerned. Management has explained this off as a temporary quality control issue, but with little credibility remaining the market seems to be taking a wait and see approach.

While AAOI has been plagued with issues at the individual company level, the industry itself and AAOI's position within the industry is ideal. If U.S. data center operators are going to the competition, AAOI can just as easily pick up that revenue on Chinese operators looking to aggressively expand. The market may not like AAOI's management, but the company still has assets; assets that may be ideal for another player looking for synergies in an industry that just saw two much larger companies get bought out.

Investors who are willing to speculate on a turnaround early next year at around $20 could be handsomely rewarded if AAOI can right this ship. Taking high risks begets reaping high rewards.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAOI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long a small speculative position on AAOI through call options with the intent to build a stable, longer term position over the next several months.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.