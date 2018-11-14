Foamix Pharmaceuticals: Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

Today, we put Israeli-based Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the spotlight as it has been in the news recently.

Today, we will look at a small antibiotic concern that has been in the news recently. I have gotten several inquiries about it in November. Therefore, we have updated previously exclusive research from last month with the latest data and news in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) is an Israel-based pharmaceutical company that was founded in 2003 and that came public late in 2014. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary, innovative, and differentiated topical drugs for dermatological conditions. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a market cap of approximately $215 million and trades for around $4.00 a share.

Pipeline & Recent Events:

The company has four drugs in development: FMX103, FMX101, FMX102, and FDX104. FMX101 and FMX103 are the company's two lead investigational drug candidates in advanced clinical stages. The company is developing drugs via their proprietary technology platform, which provides flexibility to develop new topical products for the treatment of dermatological and other conditions. The company has patented several novel foam formulations: cream foams, ointment foams, waterless hydrophilic foams, oil foams, saccharide foams, potent solvent foams, suspension foams, hydroethanolic foams, and Nano-emulsion foams. The potential advantages of foam include better usability, more compliance, improved tolerability, and targeted drug delivery.

In recent news, on September 11, the company announced that they met both primary endpoints in their third Phase 3 trial of FMX101 for the treatment of moderate-to-server acne. The trial enrolled more than 1,500 patients with moderate to severe acne. The topical minocycline foam showed significant reduction in the number of inflammatory lesions. Then, on September 14, the company priced a public offering of 11,670,000 shares at a price of $6 a share, and on September 18, they closed the offering, which generated roughly $80.5 million in gross proceeds.

FMX101:

FMX101 is a proprietary 4% minocycline foam formulation indicated for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne. If approved, it will be the first-ever FDA approved minocycline treatment for moderate-to-severe acne. Minocycline is the most commonly prescribed branded antibiotic for acne treatment, but it's only available as an oral dosage form.

Approximately 50 million people in the U.S. have acne, 10 million with moderate-to-severe acne. Acne is responsible for 14 million physician visits per year and over 5 million branded prescriptions. Despite the massive need, the latest molecular entity launched in the U.S. was adapalene back in 1996.

As stated previously, the company recently released positive results from their third Phase 3 trial. Given that the product appears to be safe and effective, the company is now ready to move towards submitting their first NDA.

FMX103:

FMX103 is a 1.5% minocycline foam formulation for moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea. If approved, it will be the first FDA-approved topical minocycline treatment for moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea. Currently, mild papulopustular rosacea is treated by topical antimicrobials, azelaic acid, or retinoids, and the go-to for the treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea are oral antibiotics like minocycline.

Papulopustular rosacea is a chronic skin disease causing inflammatory lesions on the nose, cheeks, chin, and forehead. Rosacea is most frequently seen in adults between 30 and 60 years of age. It affects more than 16 million people in the U.S. and accounts for roughly 5 million prescriptions per year.

The company posted positive results from two Phase 3 trials on November 7. If results from a longer-term study are positive when released in the first half of 2019, the company plans to file a U.S. marketing application for this indication.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

Thanks to a recent secondary offering which raised some $75 million, Foamix ended the third quarter with approximately $110 million in cash on hand. Leadership guided on the call that it now has sufficient cash to fund planned operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through mid-2020.

The company is sparsely covered on The Street. Only four analyst firms have weighed in on FOMX so far in 2018. However, Cowen & Co. reiterated its Buy rating and $30 price target last week. That same day, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued its Overweight rating and $15 price target on FOMX. Here is the commentary from Cantor's call.

We reiterate our OW rating and 12-month PT of $15 on shares of FOMX. We expect pipeline success to drive upwards earnings revisions to levels not yet reflected in consensus expectations and Foamix's stock higher. The company has proprietary technology that we think it can successfully leverage to yield a number of new treatments for unmet needs in dermatology (acne, rosacea, among others). Valuation Summary We arrive at our 12-month price target of $15 for Foamix shares by using a blend of EV/EBITDA, DCF and Base case analysis. "

Verdict:

Foamix has addressed its immediate funding needs recently and has multiple 'shots on goal'. I am passing on recommending it at this time for several reasons. First, I rarely do well with Israeli-based firms. Second, sentiment on antibiotic concerns has been dismal for months (See Achaogen). Finally, the dermatological area is not my strong suit and reaching this sort of mass-market usually is more expensive in early stages of a roll-out than investors anticipate.

