Repsol: Quarterly Earnings Show Increasing Diversification

On Wednesday, October 31, 2018, Spanish oil and gas giant Repsol S.A. (OTCQX:REPYF) (OTCQX:REPYY) announced its third quarter 2018 earnings results. This is an oil giant that is often ignored in the United States but these results show that the company certainly has the potential to be a very good investment for American investors.

Repsol has benefited from many of the same trends that have proven quite beneficial for other oil and gas companies in the current environment and it has begun to diversify itself away from solely providing fossil fuels as many its European peers also have. Overall then, there is certainly a lot to like here and the company may be worth considering.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Repsol's third quarter 2018 earnings results:

Repsol reported an operating income of €934 million in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 43.03% increase over the €653 million that the company had in the third quarter of 2017.

In the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018, the company reported an operating cash flow of €2.819 billion. This compares somewhat unfavorably to the €3.268 billion that the company had in the same period of last year.

Repsol produced an average of 691,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day in the third quarter of 2018. This is relatively in-line with the 693,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day that the company averaged in the same quarter of last year.

The company announced the acquisition of Viesgo's non-regulated low-emissions electricity generation assets in June as well as its gas and electricity distributor. The company also made acquisitions of a few renewable power assets located around the Iberian Peninsula.

Repsol reported a net income of €625 million in the third quarter of 2018. This represents an increase of 18.60% over the €527 million that the company reported in the third quarter of 2017.

The first thing that anyone reading this is likely to notice is that essentially every measure of profitability improved in the past year. The primary reason for this is that the price of oil and natural gas was broadly higher than in the year-ago period. Repsol states that this increased its operating income by €470 million in the third quarter 2018 compared to the year-ago quarter. Here are the company's realized prices, along with world prices, in the most recent quarter compared to a few comparison quarters:

Source: Repsol S.A.

Here we can clearly see that the prices of both oil and gas realized by Repsol were both substantially higher than in the prior year quarter. The interesting thing to note here is that the company saw its natural gas realized prices increase year over year while Henry Hub natural gas prices actually dropped over the period. This is because natural gas is priced regionally due to the difficulty of transporting it across oceans.

Natural gas prices have gone down slightly in the United States due to the high levels of production here but they actually increased in Europe and Asia over the past year. This is something that has beneficially affected the European energy companies like Repsol much more so than the American ones like Exxon Mobil (XOM). The broadly higher oil prices as seen above though have positively affected most of the oil majors.

One other trend that has positively impacted some energy giants like BP (BP) and Equinor (EQNR) is rising production. This is easy to understand as receiving a higher price for their products plus having more products to sell provides a double boost to a company's top line. Unfortunately, Repsol did not benefit from this in the third quarter of 2018 because its production was relatively flat as mentioned in the highlights. This was due largely to a combination of natural production declines and the sale of Repsol's stake in the SK field in Russia.

This was partially offset by the acquisition of Visund in Norway, the ramp-up of a few of the company's fields in Libya, along with new developments elsewhere. However, it is worth noting that the company's production over the trailing nine months of the year was higher than in the equivalent period of last year but personally, I think that the third quarter datapoint is more important in isolation.

One thing that is always important for investors to keep an eye on is an oil company's exploration program. This is because the natural resources industry is by its very nature an extractive one so energy companies need to constantly find new sources of oil and natural gas to replace those resources that they extract from the ground. It is the energy company's exploration unit that is tasked with that function.

Therefore, we should monitor the unit's successes or failures as we do not want to find ourselves in a situation where the company ultimately runs out of resources due to persistent exploration failures. Unfortunately, we see more disappointments here because of the five exploration wells that Repsol drilled in the quarter, three were deemed failures. The remaining two are still under construction.

As is the case with many other oil and gas companies, Repsol has a downstream operation that provides services such as petrochemical refining, chemicals, and product marketing. This unit also delivered somewhat poor results compared to the prior year quarter.

Source: Repsol S.A.

It is not atypical for refiners to see their profits drop somewhat when oil prices rise. This is due to the fact that refineries make their profits on the spread between what it pays for the crude oil and the price that it gets for the refined products that it produces. The spread between these two products usually narrows as crude oil prices rise. It should come as no real surprise then that the narrowing of this margin reduced the operating income of Repsol's refining operation by €71 million year over year.

Repsol owns a fairly large cracker facility in Sines, Portugal that is capable of producing up to 415,000 tonnes of ethylene and 200,000 tonnes of propylene per year. This facility was shut down earlier in the year but was restarted in July. As might be expected, the shutdown of this facility had a negative impact on the company's chemicals division. In addition, rising naphtha prices weighed on the unit's margins. These factors combined to reduce the chemical unit's operating income by €117 million year over year.

The company's downstream unit did see one positive factor, however. This comes from the fact that the business actually sells its products in US dollars but reports its results in euro. That positive is the fact that the US dollar rose against the euro during the reporting period; therefore, the company's operating income was positively impacted by the conversion rate year over year when it converted the dollars back into euro. This positively impacted the company's downstream operating income by €6 million during the reporting period.

It was not all bad news in the company's earnings release, however. One of the positive developments here is that Repsol is joining with some of its peers in the generation of green renewable energy. As mentioned in the highlights, back in June, the company reached an agreement to purchase non-regulated low-emissions electricity generation businesses from Viesgo as well as its gas and electricity distributor, which has 750,000 customers.

It is expected that this acquisition will be completed in November so we should begin to see a positive impact on the company's results around that time, although the largest boost from this acquisition will come in the first quarter of 2019.

In addition, Repsol acquired the Valdesolar photovoltaic project in Badajoz, Spain during the third quarter. As the project is currently planned, this utility scale project will generate a maximum of 264 MW of power. It is important to note however that the project is still in the planning stage at this point and as such, it is uncertain when construction will either commence or complete and there are likely still going to be some regulatory hurdles to overcome during its development. Nonetheless, this is a positive sign for the company as it is expanding its presence into what is likely to be a strongly growing sub-sector of the energy industry.

Finally, Repsol has begun to build a presence in the offshore wind category of the renewable energy segment of the industry. As I have explained in the past, I consider this to be perhaps the best form of renewable energy available with today's technology. Thus, this could represent a promising opportunity for Repsol.

The company began its move into the market in October, when it completed the financing for the construction of one of the largest floating wind farms in the world, which will be a 25 MW wind farm offshore Portugal. As is the case with Repsol's new solar project, it is not known when construction will begin or finish but the fact that it has now been financed is an indication that it will probably begin fairly soon.

In conclusion, there were both good points and bad points in this earnings report. The company's lack of year-over-year production growth along with the poor performance of its downstream operations was disappointing. However, Repsol was able to make up for this with higher energy prices. Most importantly though, the company has been expanding into the renewable energy segment, which could prove quite opportunistic for it as this segment grows over the coming years.

