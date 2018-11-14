Is Marathon Petroleum A Bargain Near Its 52-Week Lows?

Written by Aristofanis Papadatos for Sure Dividend

Just like the other domestic refiners, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) has incurred a sharp correction during the last month. The stock has lost 22% over this period and thus it is now trading just 9% above its 52-week low. Therefore, the big question is whether the stock has become a bargain.

The company has a number of growth catalysts to look forward to, including acquisitions and continued tailwinds for the U.S. refining industry. In the meantime, the modest valuation and nearly 3% dividend yield support attractive total returns for Marathon Petroleum shareholders.

Business Overview

Marathon Petroleum completed its acquisition of Andeavor (ANDV) last month and thus became the largest refiner in the U.S., with 16 refineries and a refining capacity of 3.04 M barrels per day. It has also become one of the largest midstream operators in North America.

Source: Investor Presentation

This acquisition has greatly enhanced the geographic diversification of Marathon Petroleum, which operates in the East while Andeavor operates in the Midwest and the West.

Source: Investor Presentation

Marathon Petroleum expects to achieve more than $1 billion of annual run-rate synergies within the next three years. The refiner already has a proven record of synergies, as it has achieved more than $200 million of synergies from its takeover of Hess Retail. In addition, Marathon Petroleum will greatly benefit from the inland location of the refineries of Andeavor. Thanks to the oil supply glut in their regions, these refineries purchase their crude oil at a significant discount to WTI and thus enjoy markedly high margins.

Potential tailwinds for U.S. refiners

Like the other U.S. refiners, Marathon Petroleum is expected to benefit from a series of tailwinds facing the refining sector. First of all, after years of excessive biofuel blending costs, these costs have pronouncedly decreased this year and thus offer a meaningful boost to the bottom line.

In addition, the U.S. oil production has reached record levels this year and is expected by EIA to climb to new all-time highs next year. This supply glut results in WTI trading to a deep discount to Brent. Τhe discount has widened from $6 in the beginning of the year to $10 now. As a result, U.S. refiners enjoy much higher margins than their international counterparts. As long as the U.S. oil production continues to boom, domestic refiners are likely to continue to enjoy high margins, particularly compared to their international peers.

While the above factors would normally be enough to render Marathon Petroleum attractive, there is a third tailwind for the stock, which will be a game changer for the industry. According to the new international marine rules, vessels sailing in international waters will be forced to start burning low-sulfur diesel instead of heavy fuel oil from January, 2020. As diesel is much more expensive than fuel oil, the increased demand for diesel will greatly enhance the refining margins. We expect the refining margins to begin to reflect this major change from the second half of next year. We expect 8%-9% annual earnings growth over the next five years.

Potential headwinds for U.S. refiners

According to a WSJ report last month, the U.S. government was rumored to be trying to postpone the implementation of the new international marine rules in the U.S. If the government succeeds in its efforts, it will negatively affect the growth prospects of the domestic refiners. A great portion of the recent plunge of all the domestic refiners was caused by this report.

However, it is unlikely that the Trump administration will have the power to exclude the country from the new international rules. Even if it manages to postpone the implementation of the new rules, it will only be able to do so for one or two years. Therefore, even in the adverse scenario, domestic refiners will eventually enjoy the tailwind from the new standard.

Another headwind for refiners is a fast-rising oil price. When oil is too expensive, it adversely affects the demand for refined products and thus negatively affects refining margins. The price of oil rallied to a 4-year high in early October. If that rally continued, it would be a major point of concern for refiners. However, the rally has stalled, as the sanctions on Iran proved much less severe than initially expected. As long as the oil price does not rise far above its recent high, it is not likely to pose a threat to refining margins. Right now, the oil price is 20% lower than its recent high.

Valuation

Given the above-mentioned tailwinds facing the refining sector, Marathon Petroleum is expected to earn approximately $5.10 per share in 2018. Thanks to its recent 22% correction, the stock is now trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7, which is above its historical average of 10.6. Our fair value estimate is a price-to-earnings ratio of 12, which is a reasonable estimate given comparable valuations of Marathon's industry peers. If the stock reverts to its average valuation level, it will see a 1.1% annual drag from valuation changes. Fortunately, earnings growth and dividends will more than offset negative returns from valuation changes.

Dividend

Marathon Petroleum currently offers a 2.7% dividend yield. While this yield is not exciting, it is much higher than the dividend yield of the S&P, which is 1.7%. Moreover, Marathon Petroleum has been raising its dividend at a double-digit rate and can continue to do so thanks to its low payout ratio (36.3%) and its strong balance sheet. To be sure, its net debt (as per Buffet, net debt = total liabilities – cash – receivables) currently stands at $27.5 B, which is only 7 times its annual earnings while the company has an interest coverage ratio of 6.0. Overall, income-oriented investors should not dismiss the stock for its lackluster current dividend yield. On the other hand, they should keep in mind that refining is a highly cyclical business and hence the stocks of refiners have an elevated inherent risk.

Final Thoughts

The refining sector has been indiscriminately beaten lately due to the rumors for a possible postponement of the new international marine rules in the U.S. Marathon Petroleum will greatly benefit from its acquisition of Andeavor, as it will achieve great synergies and will have increased flexibility to profit from the fluctuations in the prices of oil and refined products. Its recent plunge has rendered the stock a great bargain. We expect the stock to revisit its recent all-time highs due to the above-mentioned tailwinds. If this occurs, the stock could generate annual returns of 10% over the next five years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.