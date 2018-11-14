E.ON SE (ENAKF) Management on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

E.ON SE. (OTCPK:ENAKF) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2018 5:30 AM ET

Executives

Stephan Schönefuß - Manager Investor Relations

Marc Spieker - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Deepa Venkateswaran - Bernstein

Alberto Gandolfi - Goldman Sachs

Peter Bisztyga - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Samuel Arie - UB

Nicholas Ashworth - Exane

Stephan Schönefuß

Thank you, Operator. Dear analysts and investors. A warm welcome to E.ON’s first-nine months 2018 results call. My name is Stephan Schönefuß. And after this opening of the call, I hand directly over to E.ON’s CFO, Marc Spieker.

Marc Spieker

Thank you, Stephan. Dear analyst and investors a warm welcome also from my side to our nine months 2018 results call. E.ON again has delivered a very strong set of quarterly results, unfortunately though I had to open the call on a very sad note.

We just informed the markets that Alexander Karnick, our formed Head of Investor Relations died on Saturday October 20. Alexander was only 41 years old and a father to three children. His sudden and totally unexpected death had shocked us all. We continue to see a great dismay and deep sadness. Alexander enjoyed great respect as a colleague, as an outstanding leader and as a highly regarded contact for the analyst and investor community. In his work, he was highly professional, critical and constructive.

It was a great joy to work with him because of his sense of humor, his openness and yes, his somewhat unconventional approach. Just a few months ago, he and his team had been voted as best utility investor relations team in the Extel survey. We know how delighted he was to be honored with this award.

We’ve received many condolences from the analyst and investor community around the world for which I would like to sincerely thank you. This is highly appreciated not only by us, but also by Alexander Stanley.

Alex, I know you will be dialing in from wherever you are now, you have left lasting marks at E.ON. We will miss you very much. Our thoughts go out to your family and your friends. A moment of silence which I would like to hold now is in Alexander’s memory. Thank you.

After the tragic passing away of Alex, we have to ensure continuity in our investor relations work.

Stephan Schönefuß who we all know quite well takes over as Interim Head of E.ON. Investor Relations until further notice. Stephan has been with E.ON. for almost 15 years. Since 2010, he has contributed significantly to the investor relations work. Before that, he worked as Vice President in the regulatory management for energy networks, and as Project Manager at EON’s trading operations.

I have worked directly together with Stephan for many years and he has proven to be an outstanding IR professional. He will handle well the E.ON. IR team in this decisive -- time ahead of the energy integration. I would like to ask you to join me in wishing Stephan all the best.

Let us now move onto our nine month results. EBIT in the first nine months is up by 11% and adjusted net income is up by 25%. This was supported by particular strong development in the isolated third quarter. Please note in this respect, that the higher EBIT and adjusted net income contribution in Q3 were to a large extent due to some rather technical effects that were partly reversed in Q4. I will explain these effects in detail later.

All-in-all, I can continue to confidently confirm our guidance range for the full year. In fact, we are well on track to reach the upper half of our 2018 guidance range for EBIT of €2.8 billion to €3 billion and of adjusted net income of €1.3 billion to €1.5 billion.

Furthermore, I can at this point in time reconfirm our mid-term outlook from 2018 to 2020. We continue to expect the 3% to 4% compound annual growth rate for our EBIT translating into a 5% to 10% compound annual growth rate for our earnings per share.

Before I give you more details about the results and the outlook, I would like to update you on the progress with respect to the energy transaction and about recent operational developments in our business.

The main message regarding the energy transaction is that the teams are working at full steam. The work stream for the antitrust approvals has already had several status meetings with the case team of the EU Commission, and has recently started to include energy data into the draft documents.

The submission of the draft filing documents will be staggered in order to keep up the pace with the case team as high as possible. The progress so far is fully in line with our expectations, and we remain confident to file the formal notification in due time.

The joint project with Energy to prepare for the integration is also gaining significant traction. The initial phase of getting to know each other is already behind us, and the more than 20 work streams have switched to full working mode by now.

At this point in time, it is of course too early to release detailed results. However, what I would like to highlight is the great spirit that you can sense in all the work streams. Everybody’s focused on the joint ambition to create the future of Energy.

In this context, I would like to reiterate the synergy target of €600 million to €800 million year over 2022. I would like to emphasize that we are talking about net synergies in 2022 money i.e. we will manage the synergies in a way that they will become EBIT decreases [ph]

Last but not least, I would also like to reiterate that we intend to implement a full legal integration of Energy into E.ON. As I said before, there are a multitude of options available regarding when and how to do this. Many of these options including a DP -- Domination Provident or loss agreement may result in a delisting of Energy.

After this transaction update, let me give you a short update on important developments in our businesses. Let’s start with the German networks business, where the regulatory review for electricity is in full swing. The regulatory cost audit has been finalized. The constructive tone and the hearings was also reflected in the results. We expect to receive the regulatory benchmarking results with individual efficiency sectors shortly. The food package for the overall allowed revenues, then also including the general efficiency sector is expected for the end of Q4 or early 2019.

Looking at our Swedish networks, I would like to draw your attention to a quite positive court decision that we received in September. In the first instance, the court dismissed the regulator’s view that we are not allowed to transfer the remaining underutilized revenue allowance from the previous regulatory period into the next one starting in 2020.

We are expecting the final decision in the coming months. With regard to the allowed regulatory returns in Sweden, as with previous regulatory periods, we will push back hard on initial ideas to bring down the regulatory work to unjustified low levels. We are committed to drive the energy transition also in Sweden and will hence drive hard to set the economic incentives for this at the right level.

Let us move on to the customer solutions business, here the dominating topic is the SVT price cap in the U.K. Now as the cap has been confirmed, we estimate the negative EBIT impact for 2019 to be a low triple digit million euro amount. How the SVT price cap will affect the behavior of market participants remains to be seen. We believe, the cap will cost politically unwanted effects in terms of future investment, innovation and competition across the industry and on customers.

Due to the price cap, we expect the U.K. customer solutions EBIT for 2019 to be clearly lower than 2018. However, we are confident that it will stay clearly positive. We have initiated already last year the far reaching efficiency program.

As we have applied zero based budgeting methodology in this context, we are optimistic that we can identify and implement further measures, which should support a rebound in our businesses profitability over the mid-term.

Looking at our group wide customer solutions business in total, we continue to see positive developments in customer numbers in most of our markets. Across our markets, we have gained roughly 160,000 additional residential customers compared to twelve months ago.

Let me now give you a quick update on the progress in our renewable business. The Arkona 385 megawatt offshore wind project is producing electricity already since September. The installation of the turbines was completed in record time. Arkona is scheduled to start full operation in Q1 2019.

In the U.S. there is further progress with the recent investment decision for the repowering of 172 turbines with a total of 268 megawatt.

Coming to the next chart, let me now focus in detail on the financial performance in the first nine months of 2018. Year-to-date EBIT increased by 11% over prior year. In the isolated third quarter, EBIT increased by €60 million compared to the same period in 2017. The pronounced positive development during the isolated third quarter is due to a few technical and temporary effects that were mostly reversed in the last quarter of 2018. The results are therefore in line with our expectations and consistent with our full year guidance where we now expect to reach the upper half of the guidance range.

Let me explain the developments in more detail. EBIT and Energy networks is slightly down in the first nine month of the year. In our German network operations, the widely flicked [Indiscernible] pension costs possible effects, the disposal of the gas network in Hamburg, and the new regulatory period for gas had a negative effect EBIT. These effects were partly compensated by positive non-recurring items in Q2 in Q3, that together amounts to very low triple digit million figure.

Our Swedish networks continue to benefit from further tariff increases, which were largely offset by the adverse development of the Swedish krona. Earnings in our Central Eastern European and Turkey segment were predominantly impacted by the deterioration of the Turkish lira, the lower shareholding level in Energy following the IPO in the beginning of 2018, as well as lower regulatory returns in Romania.

EBIT in customer solutions is up 5% over the same period last year, largely due to the relatively positive performance in Germany. Earnings in Germany increased by roughly €50 million year-on-year mainly driven by the price increases enacted in Q2 last year, which were partly compensated by costs for our Germany sales specific restructuring program.

EBIT in the U.K. was roughly flat versus nine months last year. The positive impact from price increases in Q2 of last year was overcompensated by adverse operational effects. These include implementation costs for our U.K. specific restructuring program, increased wholesale costs and ongoing competitive dynamics, in addition to the effects from price caps on pre-payment meter and vulnerable customers.

Positively, but only technically and temporarily by nature, the isolated third quarter brought a sizable mid-double digit million positive effect compared to prior year. This relates to a change regarding the timing for the recognition of capacity market and network charges, whereas in the past, these charges were evenly distributed over the year, they now follow a seasonal pattern by the higher charges in winter than in summer. This means that the positive effect compared to prior year in Q3 will revert in the fourth quarter.

The customer solutions other segment is down by roughly €30 million year-over-year. This is mainly due to temporarily higher gas procurement costs in Romania as well as the unavailability of a co-generation unit that we operate for a customer.

EBIT in renewables improved by 14% in the first nine months, due to the positive contributions from the newly commissioned offshore wind farm Rampion, as well as two U.S. onshore wind farms.

In U.S. onshore, the effect of wind assets coming to the end of attractive support schemes and/or power purchase agreements had a partly offsetting effect. The corporate functions and other line improved by roughly €150 million year-over-year, the result was largely supported by our cost savings program Phoenix that we completed by the end of last year, as well as a favorable derivatives result.

Earnings of our non-core nuclear business were roughly flat year-over-year, the impact of lower hedged prices and the non reoccurrence of positive one-off effects from last year was overcompensated by lower depreciation charges and by higher volumes due to the full availability of the nuclear power, Brokdorf, which was suffering the extended outage until end of July last year.

The result of our Turkish generation business improved by more than €50 million on the back of the non-reoccurrence of a one-off book loss from the sale of our hydro asset in Q1, 2017 and positive operational improvements. The adverse development of the Turkish lira causing a revaluation of euro denominated loans partly offset the positive effects.

Let’s move on to the next chart and take a look at the bottom line. Our adjusted net income came in at roughly €1.2 billion for the first nine months of 2018 and was up 25% over prior year. The EBIT increase obviously translates to the bottom line and is amplified by roughly €90 million improvement in our interest expenses on the back of lower financial liabilities.

Turning to our economic net debts, our economic net debt decreased by €3.9 billion over the end of 2017. A key driver for this being the proceeds of roughly €3.8 billion from the sale of the Uniper stake, which we reported already at the half year stage.

Let me now conclude with the outlook for the remainder of 2018, and also spend a few words on our mid-term outlook. As I stated in the beginning of my intervention, I see ourselves well on track to end the financial year in the upper half of our EBIT guidance range.

Compared to full year 2017, this still means a slight reduction while our year-to-date results show a strong improvement. I would therefore like to elaborate on the dynamics, which we are expecting for the fourth quarter in particular.

Starting with Energy Networks, EBIT for the full year will be below prior year, despite the only slightly lower earnings as of first nine months. Keep in mind, that the earnings and Energy Networks, Germany have been supported by positive non-recurring items in Q2 and Q3, 2018 that together amount to a very low, but still triple digit million figure.

During the fourth quarter, our German network operations will continue to experience lower earnings, mainly due to the widely flat pension cost pass-through effects, the disposal of the gas network in Hamburg and the new regulatory period for gas.

Due to normal gas related seasonality, the negative effects relating to the gas network business are more pronounced in winter months. These negative effects amount in total to a sizable double digit million figure for the fourth quarter.

In customer solutions, we expect EBIT in 2018 to be significantly below last year. The strong result in the first nine months of 2018 cannot be extrapolated into the last quarter as we expect the positive timing effect in the U.K. as of Q3 to reverse. So in Q4, we would see the negative impact from the changed timing of recognition for payments of capacity market and network charges.

Moreover, the increased wholesale costs and ongoing competitive dynamics in the U.K. in addition to the effects from price cap on vulnerable customers will also continue to negatively impact U.K. earnings in the last quarter of 2018.

Last but not least, there will be the impact from the costs for the implementation of our restructuring programs in both the U.K. and German sales businesses, which are somewhat back end loaded over the year.

Earnings and renewables should continue to benefit from capacity additions in both onshore and offshore, where the expiration of incentive schemes in the onshore portfolio will still adversely impact earnings.

As you may recall, in the last quarter of 2017, we also benefited from favorable wind conditions in an extent that we do not foresee for the same period in 2018. Finally, our non-core nuclear business continues to be impacted by lower hedged power prices. We also might record an extraordinary negative EBIT impact from higher depreciation during the fourth quarter, which I would like to briefly explain as we haven’t select [ph] for that in the past.

This negative depreciation effect relates to a potential technical adjustment of the inflation rate assumption for the accounting of our nuclear provisions. In the past, we have used short term inflation figures, which have produced a considerable degree of volatility in the accounting numbers.

We might switch from this volatile short term actual inflation approach to a clearly less volatile long term inflation target issued by the European Central Bank. This change in the escalation rate would result in a onetime upward adjustment of the balance sheet value of our nuclear provisions of several hundred million euros that we might record as per year end. At the same time, we would have to increase the asset values relating to the nuclear power plant in operation and accordingly increase the annual depreciation charges or the so-called asset-retirement costs.

The additional annual asset-retirement costs for 2018 would need to be fully booked in Q4 retrospectively for the full year, and could amount to a high double-digit million euro amount. This potential negative effect is cautiously assumed in our updated full year guidance. To be also clear, there would be no change in our long term cash-out targets i.e. the ambition to deliver the dismantling of our nuclear fleet on time and budgets stay unchanged. This is why economic net debt would also not be affected by this accounting adjustment, but we will significantly reduce the accounting volatility from moving inflation rates going forward.

Keeping these effects in mind, I confidently confirm the guidance for 2018 of EBIT between €2.8 billion and €3 billion and adjusted net income of between €1.3 billion and €1.5 billion. And we are on track to deliver in the upper half of these ranges. I also confirm our dividend proposal of €0.43 per share for 2018.

With a strong results that we have published today, I would also like to take the opportunity to spend a few words on our midterm outlook. We provided our mid-term outlook, back in March this year, when the implications of the SVT price cap in the U.K were not yet fully known, and not explicitly included in our guidance.

The estimated drop in U.K. earnings in 2019 will make 2019 a more challenging year than we could anticipate. Nevertheless, since we proactively initiated a far reaching restructuring program, and further measures are being elaborated as I speak, I am confident for the U.K. business to show a gradual recovery over the mid-term.

For our group wide mid term outlook, I can at this stage reconfirm the mid-term outlook of the 3% to 4% compound annual growth rate for our EBIT translating into a 5% to 10% compound annual growth rate for our EPS.

We would cautiously expect EBIT in 2019 to be rather flattish versus 2018. Growth will accelerate in 2020 on the basis of strong networks earnings and the contribution from our restructuring efforts in the Customer Solutions segment.

When it comes to our group outlook, we are currently not even assuming a full rebalance of the U.K. business profitability already by 2020, and we do include the potentially higher depreciation charges in our nuclear business, which I have elaborated on before in the context of our 2018 guidance.

In this context, I want to reiterate our commitment of an annual absolute growth of our dividend per share reflective of our compound annual earnings per share growth target of 5% to 10%. So, in a nutshell, some moving parts, but guidance for 2018 improved and mid-term outlook confirmed.

Rest assured, that we will continue to deliver against our pledges. With that, I would like to thank you very much for your attention, and then, over to Stephan for the Q&A session.

Stephan Schönefuß

Thank you, Marc. Operator, please start the Q&A session. But before that, I would strongly remind all analysts to strictly comply with the two questions only rule. Operator, please start the Q&A session

Thank you. We will now begin our question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] One moment please, for the first question. The first question is from [Indiscernible] Credit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, good morning everyone. Two questions, obviously. First question is given the update on the guidance EBIT for the year, upper half let’s assume that you’re going to be at about 295, just in my assumption. And given last year, Q4 EBIT was 957, €957 million, and there’s no reason to believe that it should be lower in 2018 than in 2017. And given you give us essentially a gap, a bridge between where you just gave us for six months, for nine month and 12 month of about €600 million. Is it fair to say that all those one-offs that you’ve been you’ve been entertaining us with your triple digits and double digits stuff, is it about €300 million. That’s – is it fair to say it’s about what’s all these adjustments will be, will be? That’s my first question.

My second question is more strategically on the SCC Energy deal. I know it’s not your deal. I know it’s out of the scope of what you guys have been negotiating with other -- Energy, but in a way if this deal was to fail, and it can’t be entirely ruled out I guess, what would be your attitude given all you said about the U.K. in the last few minutes, thank you very much.

Marc Spieker

Hi, [Indiscernible] let me start with your second question. I’m sure you are listening to the Energy call yesterday as well. And you are going to say that, they are still highly confident or see this highly probable [Indiscernible] as you will go through, and we are equally convinced that both SCC and probably would see the benefits of this transaction and ends at this stage, any speculation about any other scenario is not something which we would entertain.

On the first one, with regards kind of the question on full year guidance and what it means for the fourth quarter. I think we need to be very careful to deriving from a comparison versus prior year now adding up to what a amount of special effects on absolute basis is. So the €300 million I cannot confirm and I can’t clearly say that I do not see the results on absolute basis in this year being supported by anything close to the number, which you cited.

It is something which results from now comparing 2017 with 2018, which obviously always kind of leads then to thinking on a second derivative level. But I think the key points which you should take away is A, on the networks business, we guided from the beginning of the year for a decrease and this is something which and again I’d say a very low three digit million euro non-recurring effects which we hadn’t included in our guidance at the beginning of this year, so this is overshadowed by this and so you will see a – the underlying deterioration as we flicked into Q4 to come through.

Secondly, in customer’s allusions, also roughly €100 million you will see simply in the U.K. from this reversal of a change recognition which is probably not a one-off, it’s just a timing effect, the effect had been there last year already. And finally, I explained on the potential depreciation effect in our nuclear business which is also something -- €100 million which till then exclusively hit the Q4 numbers, then stay there also for 2019 and 2020, but as I said this is something which is baked in for updated mid-term outlook.

I can’t make it now for straightforward for you, but I think this should help you and anyone else to get the arms around or earnings dynamic in the year.

Unidentified Analyst

So I wasn’t too far away with my €300 million, you’ve already given us €200 million, so give or take a couple of millions here and there, we’re not too far away.

Marc Spieker

Yes, but you said the €300 million one-off effects and one-off effects for me is something about an absolute contribution in a given year.

Unidentified Analyst

No, no I understand it.

Marc Spieker

Far away, I don’t want to be – on this point.

Unidentified Analyst

I fully understand. Now thanks for the answer. Thanks very much.

Marc Spieker

Okay.

Thank you. We have received another from Deepa Venkateswaran, Bernstein. Your line is now open.

Deepa Venkateswaran

Thank you. My two questions. Firstly on the timing of the antitrust notification, I think you said it is in due course. Is that still in Q4? And second question on nuclear provision. I think you said that you don’t expect any change in economic net debt, but that the inflation rate change would increase provision. So I was just trying to square how both of those are possible? Thank you.

Marc Spieker

On antitrust we can reconfirm and state that the formal application will happen in due time. And whether we combine this with the Christmas card or with New Year greeting does not provide any sleepless night to me and should not follow for you or any investor. And secondly on the change in economic net debt, you reminded that we changed our approach in measuring the impact of nuclear provision on our economic net debt last year and we move to treating economic net debt like financial liabilities i.e. for us it is only relevant at the cash out.

And so with moving inflation rates or interest rates we will not adjust our nuclear provisions as they account for as part of the economic net debt. And only in case that real interest rates would start to become positive again. Right now they are negative. As soon as they start to become positive again then indeed we would start to lower our economic net debt proportionately, but as long as we have this kind of for us not sustainable real interest rate environment we will purely look at the cash out profile for our nuclear provision and the cash out profile again is unchanged.

Deepa Venkateswaran

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. We have received another question from Alberto Gandolfi, Goldman Sachs. Your line is now open.

Alberto Gandolfi

Good morning and thanks for taking my two questions as well. The first one is, I mean, going back again to some of your remarks Mark, you were talking about 2019 bit more as a challenging year. So I was trying understand, are you trying to say that there’s not going to be growth, and therefore we should expect much higher growth in medium terms for you to deliver 5% 10% net income growth. Are you telling us that that’s going to be flattish 2019, but probably closer to the 10% after that? And two, incase you can’t fully say or no to this. Any indication would be great. But I think you’ll been spelling out quite in-depth all the positive one-offs, but could you also remind us, so that we can understand 2019. All the restructuring charges you have been taking on the negative one-offs you have in the nine-month because there in this quite a lot of that and you probably planning to do more of that in Q4.

Second question is little bit longer term, well, much longer term and bigger picture. So I can see that you’re stressing your slides net, net, net of synergies of 600 million to 800 million. And that’s so great. The question I guess is beyond those synergies could you elaborate on your cost cutting opportunity, I mean, your workforce in the supply business of 30,000 people is equivalent to the total workforce of big companies. Here you have companies like [Indiscernible] with more than 9 billion of EBITDA having broadly the same workforce for the whole business. And you have only 30,000 people in supply. Digitalization is not just best words, but new entrance with the software and the small office can run the business in a much leaner way.

So, what’s wondering for natural attrition or investments in digitalization? Could you maybe talk about little bit what type of cost could you have to face and what type of benefit would you get at the other end of it. Because it seems like there’s pretty gigantic cost savings opportunity in your customer solution activity? Thank you.

Marc Spieker

Okay. Hi, Alberto, and let me start with your first question. I think what you should takeaway from today's call is that on the one side we have narrowed our guidance for this year and to the upper half. And I clearly said that for 2019, we expect at this stage rather flattish development. For the mid-term outlook this has no implication in terms of total growth target and I also explicitly said that when I'm making that statement that we are not relying then on the UK to show a re-bond only in order to then support that statement from mid-term outlook for the group. So I'm not telling you kind of group. It’s now relying on a strong nuclear re-bond which we are managing outflow [ph], but we’re seeing that other companies have been struggling to deliver that. And so it should be reassuring message for the markets that the long term growth is intact, and will come from through operational market improvement.

Second, with regards you kind of slightly broke the two question rule, but I will answer all three of them. You ask for the negative one-off this year’s guidance, so I’m now referring to full-year impact. We talked about restructuring programs and our UK in terms of networks business which are roughly €100 million. I also elaborated on this depreciation effect and our nuclear to kick in this fourth quarter business also roughly €100 million highlighting. I’m that because this is non-cash in nature and it has also a different quality. I think otherwise it's always given the size of our group there are here and they have small positive ups and downs. So the only meaningful positive effect is in the network business which I said, but that’s positive 100. So in that I see this balance even continuited to the negative one-off side in this year.

Finally on synergies I full expect your challenge and please get it right when I now push back, we will first and foremost now focus on delivering these synergies from the integration and now speculate on further potential. After that one thing is clear that for our classical commodity sales business, cost efficiency is a key competitive sector and it will be manage by us in that way and all opportunities to drive out cost of that business while improving the services levels and product offering for our customers will be taken by us, but I want to get the priorities clear. First we will deliver on the synergies on the net basis and then we will update the markets about any further potential but understand if I tell you this is a bit far away, I don’t expect anything in that respect even throughout 2019. I think that would be it.

Alberto Gandolfi

Thank you.

Marc Spieker

Great. Welcome.

Thank you. We have received another question from Peter Bisztyga, Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your line is now open.

Peter Bisztyga

Yes. Good morning. I was wondering if you could talk little bit about the competitive dynamics in your German retail supply business and including the evolution of customer numbers there over the year in the third quarter most recently. And my second question is related to that, which is households energy bills, going to have to spill [ph] up probably by high single-digit percentage amount next year given where how prices and gas prices move this year? Do you see any challenges in causing those high cost through to your German retail customers?

Marc Spieker

Hi, Peter. So on German customer number in Q3 alone, for example, we increased our B2C account by almost 50,000, and I think for the total three quarters up until now the numbers stand somewhat…?

Stephan Schönefuß

I jump in. So you ask, Peter, for Germany especially..?

Marc Spieker

Germany full year, this is a…

Stephan Schönefuß

Year to-date in this nine months we went up roughly 80,000…

Marc Spieker

80,000, 50,000 of that in Q3, 80,000 in total and for the question of pricing dynamic, so when it comes towards a price increases, we – I know that some in market see this as a major risk. We do not share this risk assessment for two reasons. Number one, we have by now a very good track record in implementing right price increases in a way that our customer transitionally [ph] not meaningful affected, as for example, evidence by the German business which was able to increase prices and increase customer numbers.

And secondly, if I look at the net operating working capital in those businesses, we also see from driving rises no meaningful impact on the amount of capital which is being bought in the business and at the end we are in for capital efficiency from a financial point of view and from both ends this is not something which produces specific concern.

Maybe a general note is that, it is actually – if it – when it comes to broad development, it actually doesn’t matter whether prices go up or go done, the best for the business is if prices stay flat because if you adjust the bill of a customer kind of there is a point which you then need to manage whether it goes up or down, but again as I said that we could now in rising prices manage this quite well, we would also expect to manage this if prices were come down again, but no major risk which we see around there or any specific risk which we see around that.

Peter Bisztyga

Very helpful. Thank you.

Thank you. We have received another question from Samuel Arie, UBS. Your line is now open.

Samuel Arie

Hello, good morning and thank you otherwise for the presentation. I think many of the questions has been covered already, so I wanted to ask just two strategic question. The first one is on the retail business and it seems to me that the challenge for retailers at the moment is to develop very low cost flexible modular IT systems that support the 100% self-service long-term and eventually, dramatically reduce or even remove the cost and the cost base? And I think that certainly some of the small challenges that are using against you at the moment. And I think you said previously you’re working on some kind of version of platform at to the UK. And I’m just interested if you could give us an update on that and utilize the timeline to get serious customer volumes on to that kind of future retail IT platform in the UK or elsewhere?

And then secondly, I think the other big opportunity that we see, so you guys -- the electric vehicles, I’ve not heard and you now speak very constructively about this as a megatrend in the past. But you still don’t say anything very concrete. And so my question is, when do you think you might be able to say a bit more about the potential impact of electric vehicles on your network or downstream businesses? And could that maybe based on capital market, that’s one. Two, I just flag that yesterday we would force them, you have a customer base 120 at the size of your customer base and they say, they already have 200,000 customer using an EV charging based at Berlin, So I think we’re starting to hear bit from other companies about EVs and just interested or anything you might be able tell us a bit more about what you’re doing there? Thank you.

Marc Spieker

Hi, Sam. So, on the first question with regard to IT architecture, you’re right, we talked about what we call the digital attacker which is a much more flexible and modular software stick that stays and full implementation swing. We – instead of we were always clear about that we will not kind of go the classical approach to setup a mega IT system and then migrate all our customers on to that, but that we go really for the system which first and foremost needs to approve itself in the market. This is happening right now. We are incrementally adding new customer or acquiring new customer on this platform both in Germany and UK.

The – our progress is fully inline with our expectations. Now we are starting to talk – going away from talking about 1000 customers to 10,000 customers soon which we are heading. Of course compared to millions of customers which we have on the old systems is now maybe very small, but you just need to keep in mind once that you can prove systems stability with around 100,000 customers than scalability is then just a matter of time and hence we stay very positive and optimistic about that. On the mobility, we see this as one of or maybe the megatrend after renewable traditions in this decade and in the next decade. We need to be bit careful about the impacts on the regulated versus the unregulated related business. On the regulated network side we can only see upside but this is something which will only kick in as soon as the penetration levels increase and then you will have these kind of tipping points which then will require a quite significant re-investments into the network business.

For now, we’re not including any growth potential from that in our CapEx or other financial guidance, but it something again which we are very optimistic about that we’ll provide some meaningful investing opportunities and to allow us to grow our regulated asset base beyond the 3% to 5% growth rate which we indicated to take in March. On the unregulated side we are focusing on fast charging segments where we are rolling out for example, in Germany, every 100, approximately 100 kilometer and ultra fast charging station along with German motorways.

This is an upfront investment where profitability will take some years, and the some years I’m not talking probably when you refer too soon next year, because this unregulated part of the business requires amount of transaction for per charger which is a play over several years. So for that in order to talk about meaningful earnings contributions it will take some time, but we continue with our cautious investment approach there, and whether or not we will have a capital market, they sooner or later we will come back to your with and invitation and then you will know, but its high now -- mobility is high now and we see it only as an opportunity.

Samuel Arie

Very good. Thank you. Thank for long answer. But it’s pretty helpful. And this because if you keep telling as much as you can on both points, because we’re are bridges that following what you’re doing in both of those areas.

Marc Spieker

Great.

Samuel Arie

Thank you.

Thank you. We have received another question from Nick Ashworth, Exane. Your line is now open.

Nicholas Ashworth

Hello. Afternoon, everybody. Two questions from me. Firstly, on the UK side and then talking about it, I’m being under little more pressure next year with the tariffs and then rebounding. I think Mark, you said you don’t expect the full rebound in the UK over the next couple of years? Can you give us bit of color in terms of what a full rebound would like? What’s the base level for that? And how far off about you thinking we’ll get to. And then secondly, I guess just a bit of follow-up from what Sam was asking. I saw the announcement that you made conduct with Energy this week and I’m taking about the innovation hub and then how you’ll be starting that. I guess, the hub for investment going around new business areas on the B2B and B2C side, we’ve seen that at a lot of your competitors. Can you talk a little bit about what you’re actually doing in terms of new products for customer B2C and/or B2B, and the cost implications and if that becomes something larger in the next couple of years? Thank you.

Marc Spieker

Nick, welcome, and let me start with the second question [Indiscernible] through different products and innovation for B2C and B2B clients. But I maybe provide more of bit when we go into the March results for example that you get or kind of take it [Indiscernible] product experts are happy guide you through this. On the question of let’s say capital cost efficiency that’s how we understood kind of the second element of first question and of course this is one area where we see the benefit of the integration of E.ON. Energy, innovation matters, it will also increasingly matter but also the efficiency around innovation will matter and so we’re running two platforms to address the same market opportunity. We will make sure that we integrate on only one platform and so this is being take us then best part of the integration.

For the UK business let me clarify one thing I said that mid-term group outlook that we have given, the 3% to 4% EBIT increase will not rely on a full rebound of UK business. It’s very important because the other side is what is our target and expectation towards our management team in the UK, and what kind of profit recovery to deliver. And here I said the mid-term and I’m not going to be more specific, but for us in terms of profitability the benchmark here would be rather 2017.

Nicholas Ashworth

I’ll just have one quick follow-up obviously on the cost cutting program and the cost were €100 million, that’s what we focus. And how much of that is already in the numbers six to nine months, it sounds like that most of it will go in Q4, is that correct?

Marc Spieker

You mean, until the structuring charges?

Nicholas Ashworth

Yes, yes, correct.

Marc Spieker

Yes. I would say, approximately half of that will be in Q4, so this is what they can load, its now decrease right across the quarter. It’s up to €100 million, half of it will be – will show up in Q4.

Nicholas Ashworth

Okay. Thank you very much.

Marc Spieker

You’re welcome.

Thank you. We have received another question from [Indiscernible] Jefferies. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Hi. Good morning everyone. Mark, just firsts on the your medium-term EBIT guidance, can I just confirm that it also confirming today that core EBIT figure for 2018 to 2020 up 5% to 6% that you give us in March? Then my second question is on the 2019 EBIT indication you gave, I think you said rather flattish. Is that what you also think for the core EBIT number which we’re consent to this currently? And if that indeed the case than your core EBIT CAGR in price, quite a sharp growth in 2020, almost more than 10%. Can you just remind us of the levers of that growth or that how you see in 2020 in the core EBIT business? Thank you.

Marc Spieker

Hi, Amit [ph]. Please understand that today we will not entertain detail guidance for 2019 and 2020, I think there’s a clear message, a reassuring message from our side that the financial impact from UK price cap is not something which will change the financial profile of the group in terms of the targets and [Indiscernible] so take that message. This is why at this stage I will not now elaborate on core versus non-core nuclear, I would only add that you’re all aware that the asset topic of production rights, securing the production rights in this business and as long as those production was commercially is not been fixed we are also very cautious in assuming to high contributions from that side for the group, So there we stay cautious as long as we haven’t commercially secured these production rise.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Thank you. We have received another question from [Indiscernible]. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. Two questions for Mark both on timeline. The first one is on the Swedish Court case. You mentioned that the first ruling has gone in your favor. The regulator has appeal. What kind of timeline are we looking at for the next instance and will this be the last one. So by what time should we have a final ruling on that? And the second also relates to timeline. Your nuclear output volumes, is there any progress acquiring the additional volumes you need and also by when should we know that this is case, obviously I guess 2020 will be certainly dilemma which you should have reach an agreement?

Marc Spieker

Good morning, [Indiscernible]. On the timing of the Swedish Court case would expect that the Court takes a decision early 2019, so most probably during January and on the nuclear output – actually its not the output volumes, it’s a production rates which I guess you’re referring to as I said before. As of today we haven’t commercially secured those. Again you remind that the legislation in Germany was -- year that those production rates have to transfer. So there is not a question of around we will able to run the nuclear power plants, but it’s a question around at what commercial terms and what’s been the financial contribution from those to the group maybe in the future. Here we expect an outcome during 2019 and I won’t be more specific at this stage.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. On the Swedish, on the January 2019 would this be the final one, the final ruling or could this also be appeal?

Marc Spieker

So this is the – it’s now an appeal, Court, so it’s a decision about whether the appeal which the regulator has fight for following the positive decision for us in the first Court case. So the appeal, Court will then decide whether the appeal has substance or not.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Marc Spieker

On January we will know, if the decision has no substance then basically the case is done. And if the appeal court says, it has substance then also Court rulings we’ll need to read whether it substance or formalities. And so on, but in that scenario it could take another up to six months before we then get final clarities.

Unidentified Analyst

Excellent. Very clear. Thank you.

Thank you. There are no more questions. I hand back to the speakers.

Stephan Schönefuß

Thank you, operator and thank you, dear analysts and the investors for your questions and your attention. Then I’ll say good bye and see most of you tomorrow in London. Have a good remaining day. Bye-bye.

Marc Spieker

Thank you very much also from our side. Bye-bye.

