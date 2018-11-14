IUSB: Why This Bond ETF Should Replace AGG In Your Portfolio

If you're willing to consider an AGG alternative with a slightly different asset mix, IUSB would be a great core bond position in a portfolio.

The iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) is the largest fixed income ETF around with assets of more than $53 billion. ETF issuers and financial advisors often use AGG as the benchmark to which their fixed income portfolios should be measured, while investors everywhere use it as the core fixed income holding in their portfolios. It's certainly not a bad ETF to use for these purposes, but that doesn't mean it's necessarily the best ETF to use.

If you're looking for a better core bond holding for your portfolio, I'd recommend taking a look at the iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) instead. To understand why I believe IUSB is more appropriate than AGG, you have to dig down into the portfolios themselves.

To set the table, AGG is benchmarked to the Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index. According to its prospectus, AGG includes:

investment-grade U.S. Treasury bonds, government-related bonds, corporate bonds, mortgage-backed pass-through securities (“MBS”), commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) and asset-backed securities (“ABS”) that are publicly offered for sale in the U.S.

That's fairly straightforward enough and basically tells us that it attempts to capture a broad cross-section of the bond market. But as I'll discuss in just a moment, AGG actually isn't quite as broad as it might seem.

IUSB is benchmarked to the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Universal Index. According to its prospectus, IUSB includes:

U.S. Treasury bonds, government-related bonds (i.e., U.S. and non-U.S. agencies, sovereign, quasi-sovereign, supranational and local authority debt), investment-grade and high yield U.S. corporate bonds, mortgage-backed pass-through securities (“MBS”), commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, Eurodollar bonds, bonds registered with the SEC or exempt from registration at the time of issuance or offered pursuant to Rule 144A with or without registration rights and U.S. dollar-denominated emerging market bonds.

That last part of the universe is getting a bit into the weeds, but the important takeaway here is the two asset classes that are included in IUSB that are generally ignored in AGG: high yield bonds and foreign bonds.

If there's one minor complaint I have with AGG, it's that it's perhaps too heavily weighted towards government bonds. Currently, 72% of the fund is invested in a combination of Treasuries, MBS and Agency securities. Whether that's too much, too little or just right depends on your personal preferences, but when you combine that with the fact that AGG only invests in investment-grade bonds, I think there are some important chunks of the fixed income market that are underrepresented.

IUSB helps address that issue by tilting its portfolio a bit more towards corporate bonds, foreign government notes and lower quality securities. Not a great deal, mind you, but just enough to give it a better risk/return profile.

Let's dig into the portfolios a little further.

AGG has 26% of its portfolio in corporate bonds, but IUSB has a modestly larger allocation of 34% to corporates. Of course, a higher allocation to corporate bonds adds somewhat to the portfolio's risk level, but as we'll see in just a bit, that amount of added risk is minor. That 8% difference in corporate bond allocation isn't a huge difference, but it's enough to give IUSB a bit more diversity and an improved dividend yield when compared to AGG.

As mentioned earlier, AGG focuses exclusively on the investment-grade market and its heavy allocation to government securities puts most of the portfolio in the AAA-rated bucket.

IUSB has a bit of a different credit quality profile.

It has about 8% of assets dedicated to junk bonds and about 10% fewer assets committed to the AAA bucket. Again, this isn't a huge deviation from what we see in AGG, but it's enough to, again, give it a yield advantage over AGG without significantly altering the risk profile of the fund.

AGG's requirement that bonds held in the portfolio must be denominated in U.S. dollars means that most are from U.S. issuers, although there's a small percentage of assets coming from issuers outside the United States. North America accounts for 92% of the fund, so there's little in the way of true international exposure here.

Just like the slight tilt towards lower quality bonds, IUSB also makes an ever-so-slight tilt towards foreign-issued bonds as well. The 8% higher allocation to overseas issuers will probably turn off some bond investors who don't see a lot of potential from places like China and the U.K. amid a weaker global economic environment and a stronger dollar. But some of the small positions in government bonds from Indonesia, Hungary and Italy have yields of 5-6% and more giving these holdings a small yield boost without putting the overall portfolio at much risk.

While IUSB has about 8% more invested in junk bonds and about 8% more invested in foreign bonds, the diversification benefits have outweighed the additional risk from any individual issuer.

Source: iShares

Overall interest rate risk as measured by duration is actually lower in IUSB, while share price volatility has been essentially the same as AGG. Despite the similar risk profile, IUSB offers a yield that is about a quarter point higher than AGG, a number that's been relatively consistent over the past couple of years.

And since I harp on expense ratios and costs a lot, it's worth mentioning that IUSB comes with an expense ratio of just 0.06% putting it on par with the cheapest bond ETFs on the market. Even with a relatively modest $2.3 billion in assets, IUSB trades efficiently with plenty of liquidity, so there's little worry with regard to unnecessary fees.

So, how does IUSB fare against AGG when it comes to the bottom line? IUSB has been around for a little more than four years now, but has managed to top AGG but 0.5% during that time.

IUSB Total Return Price data by YCharts

That's not a huge difference in overall performance, but the added diversity in the portfolio has really served it well. Compared to U.S. government bonds, investment-grade corporate bonds have outperformed. So have high-yield bonds although volatility has been much higher. Sovereign debt worldwide has struggled along with the developed and emerging markets in general.

Conclusion

Our original topic was why IUSB should replace AGG as the core fixed income position in your portfolio. Although there are a few reasons that contribute to my belief in IUSB, I think the main reason is the portfolio's more diverse nature. Compared to AGG, IUSB adds a small slug of junk bonds, a small slug of international and tilts just a bit more towards higher-yielding corporate bonds.

While that should theoretically add risk to the portfolio, we've seen historically that the risk profiles of IUSB and AGG are still pretty similar. On top of that, IUSB has been able to offer a higher yield, which has kept the overall performance of the fund ahead of AGG. IUSB's expense ratio of 0.06% means that you're not paying a premium for any of this either.

Again, I don't think there's anything fundamentally wrong with using AGG as your bond benchmark, but if you're willing to look off the beaten path and consider products with a slightly different asset mix, IUSB would be a great addition to a portfolio.

