Terrible Q3 Confirms The Worst At Orchids Paper Products

This is the fifth article I've written explaining why and how we believe the equity of Orchids Paper Products (TIS) is worthless. Using the information in yesterday's Form NT 10-Q confirms that the situation is every bit as bad as we have been saying, and a little analysis and reading between the lines shows this could be the end.

I also want to emphasize that even if Orchids' lenders don't start a bankruptcy, foreclosure or insolvency proceeding this week, the outcome will be the same.

Background

Orchids Paper Products makes tissue paper and paper towels at two facilities; an older one in Pryor, Oklahoma and a new one in Barnwell, South Carolina. The business is competitive, capital-intensive, has low margins and is exposed to cost pressures from shipping and transportation, energy costs, labor and raw materials such as pulp and recycled fiber. Since the Second Quarter of 2017, Orchids has had to classify its long-term debt as a current liability because of doubt about its ability to meet debt covenants and make payments (see 10-Q, "Note 7," page 10). That is to say that for almost a year-and-a-half, Orchids has been telling you that it was in default of covenants on its bank loan, which could be called if the company were not granted waivers and extensions.

In April, Orchids stopped making payments on its bank debt altogether (see Loan Amendment 8, "Exhibit A.") On April 25, Orchids filed a copy of its loan amendment requiring the company to take extreme measures to put itself up for sale and obtain a signed letter of intent by June 30, sign a Purchase and Sale Agreement by July 31, and close by August 31. The company was required to hire consultants, investment bankers and a chief "strategic" officer and begin filing more documents with the bank.

Orchids' 10-Q for the Second Quarter of this year showed that the company was in dire straights, losing money and customers and even more deeply in debt. Orchids loan debt increased by almost 11 million dollars as the company lost money on operations and accrued $4.5 million in interest, The company also announced that it lost a customer representing 23% of its business and this report was the first time Orchids mentioned "foreclosure" as a risk factor.

In September, Orchids announced an extensions of the deadlines to sell its assets and suspension of a number of its obligations under the credit agreement (such as making principal and interest payments!) until October 31.

The Third Quarter NT 10-Q filing

Orchids was required to file a quarterly report for the period ending September 30. What we got yesterday instead of a 10-Q was a "Notification of Late Filing" with at least two very striking pieces of information.

First, Orchids reported that it lost $16 million. This number is about the size of the entire market cap of the company yesterday. From the filing:

The Company expects to report a net loss of $(16.0) million, or $(1.50) per diluted share of common stock, for the three months ended September 30, 2018. Net income and net income per share for the three months ended September 30, 2017, were $705,000 and $0.07 per diluted share of common stock, respectively. These changes in the Company’s results of operations are primarily due to: the unfavorable impact of a higher cost structure, including increased overhead costs at the Company’s Barnwell, South Carolina facility; an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses reflecting the Company’s pursuit of strategic alternatives as described in Part III—Narrative; an increase in interest expense due to higher interest rates and increased debt balances; and higher tax expense reflecting a valuation allowance booked on the Company’s deferred tax assets.

See Form NT 10-Q

We can break this down into a few components. Based on a starting debt from the last quarter of $185 million and interest rates on its debt of 11.25%, I estimate that Orchids accrued over $5 million in interest for the quarter, but the obligation to make these payments would have been suspended as of September 30. That is to say that it's a real loss for the equity holders, but doesn't represent cash moving in or out of the company.

Orchids' competitor Clearwater Paper (CLW) announced they saw a 7.5% reduction in revenue in their tissue segment last quarter, which is somewhat comparable to Orchids (see Clearwater's Third Quarter Earnings Call Transcript). If we applied a 7.5% reduction to Orchids cost structure last quarter, we would expect to see $45,858,000 of second quarter revenue become $42,418,0000 of third quarter revenue. Net of the same expenses as the second quarter of $45,263,0000, that would produce a negative gross margin of $2,844,000. We don't know if that's accurate, but the scale and direction are probably appropriate for the sake of estimating what Orchids' income statement would look like if we had the right information.

If we kept Orchids' SG&A constant from the second quarter, that would subtract an additional $5.7 million. Orchids reported that this number is unusually high because of $2.3 million of fees paid to consultants, bankers and lawyers. Without a basis for comparison to other quarters, I think we can just keep the number constant. These figures of $5 million in interest, $2.8 million in negative gross margin and $5.7 million in SG&A only account for $13.5 million of a $16 million loss. Orchids recorded a deferred tax liability of almost $6.5 million on its balance sheet last quarter, but that should decrease as the company loses money, so it's not clear to me where the other $2.5 million of losses is coming from.

To be clear, if assumptions for things like SG&A and consulting fees were too high, it means Orchids performed even worse operationally.

Sale Prospects Have Never Looked Dimmer

"Part II - Narrative" of the NT 10-Q describes how Orchids is not in compliance under its extension that expired on October 31 and is working to negotiate an extension. They might get another extension, but we should be clear about what this means. The company has been acting essentially under the control of its lender for more than six months, and under the recent credit agreements not only hired personnel to sell Orchids' assets, but also files weekly budget and spending documents. The lenders know everything that's going on here, as is there right. If there were a real prospect for a purchaser to buy these assets and take over even some of the defaulted indebtedness, don't you think the lenders would have granted an extension already instead of letting it run out for two weeks?

Management and shareholders of this stock have pointed to recent sales of other assets to demonstrate that Orchids' assets could be $250-$350 million. See for example these comments from the Q2 2017 conference call:

Over the past 3 years we’ve invested probably $40 million in Pryor, another $37 million in our Mexican operation on the West Coast. When you look at that number, that’s 48, 30, something -- 70-some million dollars, of which $7 million of that is left. So we have built an asset base in the company that book value is probably $360 million. Replacement value is probably $460 million. So when you think about the debt from the perspective of assets, $160 million relative to those numbers, or looking at a debt-to-equity ratios even, I think our debt-to-equity ratio is about 0.5, we’re in a good position to get the financing done.

Orchids Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Call Transcript.

Likewise, see comments from ELandry on this author's previous article: "Final Flush is Coming for Orchids Paper Products".

So if you have a statistic that says a company has assets worth more than $360 million, but - it can't satisfy a debt that has grown from $160 million to probably over $195 million, and it can't find anyone else to lend it money, buy its equity or pay for its assets, at what point do you reconsider that conclusion? Similarly, Orchids' inability to sell its existing capacity (let alone its new capacity) described in my previous article should be telling you that the market place just doesn't want these assets.

Recent Fires at Barnwell

As if this weren't enough, apparently the brand-new, state-of-the-art facility at Barnwell was the site of not one but two fires a week ago: "Major Damage Avoided After Two First at Orchids Paper Mill". We should all be grateful that no one was hurt, and accidents can happen to anyone, but this should not inspire confidence that the company and its facilities are being well-run. Note that the company didn't put out a statement letting shareholders know what happened.

Conclusion

For the foregoing reasons, it should be clear why we think Orchids owes too much money, can't repay its debts, and hasn't attracted a buyer or new source of funding. Whether the company's lenders take action this week, this month, this quarter, or later, our analysis indicates Orchids' shareholders equity is worthless, and the banks will take a loss on their loans.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.