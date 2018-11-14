Southcross Energy Partners (SXE) CEO James Swent on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Southcross Energy Partners (NYSE:SXE) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Thank you, Operator, and good morning everyone. We appreciate you joining us for the Southcross Energy Partners L.P.'s third quarter 2018 financial and operating results call. With me today are James Swent, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bret Allan, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Also joining us for Q&A are Joel Moxley, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer; Kelly Jameson, Senior Vice President and General Counsel; and Bill Boyer, Senior Vice President of Operations.

Before we begin, I would like to remind all participants that our comments today will include forward-looking statements. It should be noted that a variety of factors could cause the Partnership's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated results or expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. For a complete discussion of these risks, we encourage you to read the Partnership's earnings release and our documents on file with the SEC.

Today's call will also contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA. You can refer to the earnings release that we issued this morning for important disclosures and reconciliations regarding such measures and their definitions. You can also obtain a copy of our earnings release in the Investor Relations tab of our website at www.southcrossenergy.com.

Now, with those opening remarks, I will hand the call over to Jay.

James Swent

James Swent

Thanks Mallory. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. This is my first opportunity to participate in the Southcross conference call, and I want you all to know it's a real pleasure to be with you this morning.

So today I'll share with you my initial views about Southcross, the market, and comment on our strategic outlook going forward. I will also update you on the reactivation of our Bonnie View fractionators, and we'll discuss the sale of Robstown fractionator by a majority owner Southcross Holdings Borrower LP. Bret, will conclude the call with a review of our third quarter results and then we will take questions.

What just happened since our August call, on that call David Biegler stated that a permanent CEO search was under way. I was pleased to accept the role and join the Company on September 18. Since joining, I've completed business to our operations in South Texas where I toured our facilities and met with our employees.

I'm pleased to report that our assets are in good condition, are being well maintained. Our facilities are operating efficiently and despite distraction from the AMID transaction, we've achieved excellent safety and environmental results largely due to our employees continued focus on safe and efficient operations. I've been impressed by the quality and commitment of our employees at every location that I've visited.

As discussed last quarter, we will restart our Bonnie View fractionator this month. This facility has been idle since the second quarter of 2017. Initial production is expected during December with an ultimate capacity of 22,500 barrels per day. Over the past few months, we've completely re-inspected the equipment at Bonnie View and we've ensured the facility is properly staffed and our employees are well trained.

On the August conference call we estimated the capital expenditures for this reactivation would be around $2.5 million. We have managed the project carefully since then and now estimate the total cost will be approximately $1.5 million.

In early October, Holdings agreed to sell us Robstown fractionator along with certain pipelines and other related assets to a subsidiary of EPIC Midstream Holdings. I would like to remind everyone that Robstown is an asset of our parent, so the available proceeds will flow directly to our parents and not to Southcross Energy Partners.

Under the terms of the agreement, EPIC will assume all the NGL purchase and sale agreements associated with the Robstown fractionators, including those with the MLP. Since these agreements will remain in place, no direct impact is expected on Southcross' operations, contracts, customers, or financial results.

We believe that EPIC is a strong buyer with a good counterparty risk and anticipate that EPIC will continue to invest in the region. EPIC is backed by capital commitments from funds managed by the Private Equity Group of Ares Management LP. We expect the Robstown sale to close in the next several days.

We continue to see an improved commercial environment in Eagle Ford with the overall rig count holding steady recently and up about 10 rigs since this time last year. Even with a steady rig count, overall Eagle Ford natural gas and crude production is up during the past six to nine months, as producers continue to refine their completion techniques.

While our producers are just now developing their budgets and drilling plans for 2019, we believe that natural gas, NGL, and crude prices in Eagle Ford will be superior to the Permian due to lack of infrastructure constraints which should favor drilling in the first-half of 2019. In addition, we anticipate a turnover of acreage to new entrants in the Eagle Ford will provide opportunities to add new gas packages to our system in 2019.

So what is our game plan going forward? As you can tell, we have several projects that we're working in parallel starting with the Robstown sale, the Bonnie View startup and of course we're focused on operational excellence to ensure safe processing operations. The pursuit of strategic alternatives will also continue to be a primary area of focus for our Board and Management team.

While we're restricted in the level of detail that we can share with you, I want you to know that we continue to have active discussions with our banks regarding our compliance with the covenants under our credit agreements and the maturity of our revolver in August of 2019. Discussions with potential counterparties related to strategic sales alternatives are also ongoing.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Bret, to discuss our third quarter results.

Bret Allan

Bret Allan

Thanks David. Good morning, everyone.

For the third quarter we delivered adjusted EBITDA of $18.6 million, up from $14.9 million in the prior quarter. This increase was primarily due to an increase in processed gas volumes and NGL production, as well as favorable NGL pricing. Our processed gas volumes during the quarter averaged 249 million cubic feet a day an increase of 6% compared to 234 million cubic feet a day for the second quarter.

Our volumes benefited from increased producer activity in Eagle Ford as Jay discussed. NGLs produced our processing plant averaged 32,000 barrels per day, a 7% increase compared to second quarter volumes of 30,000 barrels per day.

O&M was $13.6 million for the quarter about 6% below the second quarter and in line with our recent run rate spending. G&A was $5.6 million compared to $4.9 million in the second quarter. We did experience a temporary increase in G&A this quarter due to severance payments and some incremental retention costs, however run rate G&A spend remains consistent quarter to quarter.

Turning to the balance sheet, we ended the quarter with $529 million in debt including $83 million drawn under our revolving credit facility. Our liquidity position has remained stable and we've not made any incremental borrowings under this revolving credit facility since 2016.

You will recall that last quarter we’ve added a temporary one quarter reduction in the revolving credit facilities covenant for interest coverage compliance. Our result for this quarter was 1.51 times coverage in compliance with the required 1.5 times. Our leverage ratio for the quarter was 8.6 times.

Finally in September, we received notice in the New York Stock Exchange for noncompliance with the listing standard requiring that the company’s common units trade above $1 over consecutive 30 day trading period. In the event, we are unable to restore the average closing price back above $1 by February 2019. We would have plan to move trading to the over-the-counter bulletin board. We would remain registered with the SEC.

With that, Operator please open the line for questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Can you tell us what the sales price for the fractionator was Robstown?

James Swent

James Swent

Yes, it was $405 million.

Unidentified Analyst

Then second question what thought have you all given to instead of going to OTC bulletin board doing preferred stocks with?

James Swent

James Swent

Well I think we are going to look at all of those things, those market cap requirements as well as per share of cap or per share requirements. So, I think we'll have to see how things unfold we certainly consider a reverse merger or reverse split, but I'm not sure that's going to solve the problem.

Unidentified Analyst

And then finally can you begin to address a little bit just what you are seeing happening in the Eagle Ford give us a little more color as to are things still continuing to ramp up, I know Bret talked about it being up 6% quarter-over-quarter. But what are you seeing, what's going on around corpus, just give us a little color there if you don't mind?

James Swent

James Swent

Yes, let me have Joel address that. I think we are feeling little bit more optimistic about things but let me have him give you a little more color on it.

Joel Moxley

Yes, we continue to see increased interest in Eagle Ford from our producer customers. You're aware that net back pricing for natural gas and natural gas liquids and crude oil in Eagle Ford are very much superior to what we see in the Permian Delaware basin right now because of logistics issues out in the West. So some producers are moving their activities to the Eagle Ford. And then we are also seeing producers properties change hands in some of those producers starting to ramp up their interest in the Eagle Ford.

So we're really in the time of the year where people are developing, they are drilling plans for 2019 and so we are actively talking with a lot of those customers to work with their plans for 2019 and see a lot of favorable things coming.

[Operator Instructions] Since there are no further questions left in the queue, I would like to turn the call back over to Jay Swent for closing remarks.

James Swent

James Swent

Right, well thank you very much and thanks everybody for joining us this morning. We appreciate your continued interest in Southcross and we look forward to speaking with you on our next conference call. Thanks again.

