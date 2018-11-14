GM And Toyota Grow Midsize Pickup Truck Sales 25% In 2018

The market share leaders by far, among midsize trucks, are the Toyota Tacoma and Chevrolet Colorado. They now exceed two-thirds of the market.

The cultural, and arguably financial, bedrock of the U.S. light vehicle market - 17 million units per year - remains the pickup truck. It’s dominated by the “Big Three” with their development centers in Michigan, and the products are widely considered to be very profitable as well as shielded behind a U.S. 25% tariff - unlike the 2.5% rate on cars.

In 2017, the U.S. pickup truck market was 2.82 million units, up 5% over 2016. For the first three quarters of 2018, it’s up 4%. Not bad at all, for this being a slight headwind year in the U.S. light vehicle new sales market.

Let’s take a look under the hood of that 4%, however. Surely all of the pickup trucks in the market can’t all be growing at precisely 4% in 2018, right? Here's the full list for the first three quarters of 2018:

US pickup sales 2018 1-9 2017 1-9 change y/y 2018 share 2017 share Chevrolet Colorado 104838 83034 26% 5% 4% Chevrolet Silverado 424403 418590 1% 20% 20% GMC Canyon 25273 23269 9% 1% 1% GMC Sierra 152242 154476 -1% 7% 7% Ford F-Series 679018 658636 3% 32% 32% RAM Pickup 375583 374901 0% 17% 18% Toyota Tacoma 183909 147421 25% 9% 7% Toyota Tundra 87782 85677 2% 4% 4% Nissan Titan 37839 35549 6% 2% 2% Nissan Frontier 59574 55208 8% 3% 3% Honda Ridgeline 22804 26576 -14% 1% 1% TOTAL 2153265 2063337 4% 100% 100%

As you can see in the table above, there are two growth outliers on the upside, for the first nine months of 2018: Chevrolet (GM) Colorado and Toyota (TM) Tacoma. The next ones behind those are the GMC Canyon (a variant of the Chevy Colorado) and the Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) Frontier.

What do all of those have in common? They are midsize pickup trucks. Furthermore, the top two nameplate performers also are the two largest ones in terms of market share. To look at midsize market share specifically, we need to break that out into a separate table:

Midsize trucks 2018 1-9 2017 1-9 change y/y 2018 share 2017 share Chevrolet Colorado 104838 83034 26% 26% 25% GMC Canyon 25273 23269 9% 6% 7% Toyota Tacoma 183909 147421 25% 46% 44% Nissan Frontier 59574 55208 8% 15% 16% Honda Ridgeline 22804 26576 -14% 6% 8% TOTAL 396398 335508 18% 100% 100%

As you can see in the table above, the Tacoma already was at 44% market share a year ago - and the Colorado at 25%. Yet, these extreme sales increases from the market share leaders have now put them at 46% and 26% market share - 72% combined.

You may wonder why GMC Canyon grew “only” 9% while the largely-similar Chevrolet Colorado grew at this whopping 26%. The answer is partially, perhaps mostly, found in this fact: The Colorado is offered in new specialty versions around the ZR2 off-road truck, whereas the Canyon has no such equivalent variant. Clearly Americans want more “Monster” in their trucks and less fuel economy. Go figure.

With all the fastest growth in the U.S. pickup truck market coming from the midsize kind, what happened to the midsize-to-fullsize market share in 2018? Let’s take a look:

Segment v Segment 2018 1-9 2017 1-9 change y/y 2018 share 2017 share Fullsize 1756867 1727829 2% 82% 84% Midsize 396398 335508 18% 18% 16% TOTAL 2153265 2063337 4% 100% 100%

As you can see in the table above, with the midsize segment growing collectively at 18%, and the fullsize segment growing “only” at 2% (which is still as good as, or better than, the rest of the U.S. light vehicle market), the midsize market share jumped from 16% in 2017 to 18% in 2018. What are the implications for the U.S. pickup truck industry as we look into 2019?

The performance of, and continued potential of, the U.S. midsize pickup truck segment has not gone un-noticed by the two players in the fullsize pickup truck market who have not yet participated in recent years: Ford (F) and RAM (FCAU). They are both bringing new midsize trucks to market in 2019.

First, in January 2019, Ford starts delivering the Ranger to U.S. dealerships. This truck goes up head-to-head with the market leaders from Chevrolet and Toyota. Will this expand the midsize truck market or cannibalize from the incumbents?

My guess is that it will do a little bit of both. It will expand the segment, but it will also take a little bit of a bite from the incumbents. It’s hard to escape the thought that both of those wouldn’t happen to some degree. The question is just how much from each category.

Second, the Jeep pickup truck (no name yet). This will be the pickup truck version of the Jeep Wrangler, and we will learn its new name by November 28 when it is officially introduced. Job 1 is scheduled for April 2019, so it should be in U.S. dealerships perhaps by the end of May 2019 if all goes well.

The Jeep pickup truck will be a premium “lifestyle” truck - not competing for that $20,000 base price point after discounts. Count on most configurations going for somewhere around $40,000 or even close to $50,000. The Jeep pickup is not the one you want to pay for if you’re a pool boy in Los Angeles. It will have all-wheel drive as standard.

No doubt, the Jeep pickup truck will be a huge success. It's probably the easiest automotive prediction for 2019.

But wait, there’s more! (But not for 2019.) Well-publicized rumors have it that FCA will augment the Jeep pickup truck with a RAM midsize pickup truck too, in the legacy of the old Dodge Dakota (remember that one?). It will be the analogous move to Ford reviving the Ranger. It would be a lot less expensive than the Jeep pickup, and it would come with rear-wheel drive as standard. However, don’t expect it in U.S. dealerships in 2019. Perhaps in 2020, though.

There's even more, however: Hyundai looks like it’s preparing a pickup truck too, tentatively called Santa Cruz. It sounds from this discussion from November 8 with the head of Hyundai’s U.S. Product Planning, that the product is nearing the end of its design phase: Hyundai: N Here We Go! - Autoline After Hours 441. If so, the product could be “frozen” in the coming months, and enter production as early as 2021.

Finally, there is one more company that is flirting with a pickup truck for the U.S. market, and that's Volkswagen: Volkswagen is Seriously Considering a Pickup Truck for the U.S. - Motor Trend. VW showed the Tanoak concept in New York in March 2018, and it is under consideration. If it were to come to market, I don’t expect it to hit dealerships until late 2021 at the very earliest. 2022 looks more likely, given the necessary design and development timeline, and 2023 should not be a surprise either.

Conclusion: Two people who don’t have a problem in 2018

For all the problems in the U.S. automotive industry, the two people who are not having any problems with growth or profitability in 2018 are the people who manage the Chevrolet Colorado and Toyota Tacoma product lines. Despite already controlling a strong majority share of the U.S. midsize pickup truck market, they grew faster than anyone else in 2018 and now have 72% of the midsize pickup truck market. That’s remarkable - and it’s attracting a list of new competitors, with Ford on deck for an 1Q 2019 Ranger launch, and Jeep little over a full quarter later.

2018 was the year of the midsize pickup truck. It looks like 2019 also will be the year of the midsize pickup truck.

