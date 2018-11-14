Turkcell: A Buy Among Telecoms

WMA has put out a strong Buy Recommendation on Turkcell (NYSE:TKC).

First some background on Turkcell Iletism Hizmetleri, which is far from a household name in the U.S. Turkcell is a digital operator headquartered in Turkey, serving its customers with a unique portfolio of digital services along with voice, messaging, data and IPTV services on its mobile and fixed networks. Turkcell Group companies operate in 8 countries – Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Moldova. The company has been listed on the NYSE and the BIST since July 2000, and is the only NYSE-listed company in headquartered in Turkey.

Recent financial reports for Turkcell are very solid. The group recorded an all-time high quarterly revenue and EBITDA at the Group level in the third quarter. Group revenues were up +13.6% year-over-year to TRY 5.8 billion. Higher data consumption on the back of 4.5G services, increased usage of digital services, a larger subscriber base with a higher postpaid ratio in Turkey, as well as an increased share of multi-play subscribers on both the mobile and fixed fronts were the main drivers of this growth. Total assets were reported at TRY45.4 billion as of September 30, 2018.

We like Turkcell for three reasons going forward (1) the crisis in Turkey has run its course, leaving an extremely undervalued and attractive lira; (2) the company’s innovative foray into 5G will start getting international attention from investors; (3) in the WMA Fundamental Rankings, Turkcell rises above most other telecom companies, with top-tiered scores in Growth, Value and Yield.

Fat Pitch Buy Post-Crisis

Turkish assets were wiped out indiscriminately during the August financial crisis in Turkey. The lira plunged -90% from January to the August low. Despite the risk-off trade in global financial markets in October, the lira continued to recover from its August low. We believe that Turkey will continue to decorrelate from U.S. risk assets going forward. In a bubblish U.S. market, we are keen on seeking non-bubble foreign companies for the diversification protection in our portfolios.

As shown in the chart below, the lira needs to appreciate another +25% just to get back to its multi-year down-trend line! Note that the chart shows lira per dollar, so a falling curve means lira strength.

In other words, dollar-based investors in Turkcell have an enormous potential tailwind from the currency. Looking at the gap between Turkcell’s shares on the NYSE (in orange, quoted in USD) vs Istanbul (in white, quoted in TRY), we see clearly the currency impact. Yes, the gap between total returns for the two listings is over 50% since 2016!

Technically, the price chart of the Turkey-listed shares is looking bullish. Price has been in a gently upwardly sloping multi-year trend channel since 2006. The recent price fall essentially returned to the lower boundary of the multi-year trend support. The basing action over the past 2-month is likely setting the launchpad for a move back towards the upper end of the multi-year trend channel. That would represent a +50% gain from today’s closing price. If the lira continues to normalize back to its multi-year trend line, the U.S. listed shares could have over +75% upside.

Innovations Will Gain Attention

Turkcell is striving for Turkey to be one of the first countries to use 5G and has recently performed the first live 5G trial in Turkey. According to Turkcell CEO Kaan Terzioglu, the company “reached record speeds in one of the world’s first 5G tests, which took place under the roof of Turkcell. To lay the groundwork for Turkey to be a major player in the field, we are engaged in scientific cooperation with universities and collaborating with the world’s technology giants, all aimed at making Turkey one of the first countries to implement 5G”.

While we don’t think of Turkey as a cutting-edge technology country, Turkcell has in fact established the fastest mobile network of the world, today in Istanbul. This should eventually translate into sales and bottom-line revenue.

Leader Among Telcos

Turkcell’s fundamental scores place the company at the top of the WMA Fundamental Rankings in most categories. We calculate each week 12 key fundamental scores; each score being comprised of several company ratios and consensus estimates from analysts following the company (the 12 categories are shown in the figure below). According to our methodology, Turkcell is one of the few companies that qualifies today as a Growth, Value and Yield stock. In the WMA Stock Screener, we compare side-by-side Turkcell to leading telecom service providers in Europe and the U.S. Below is a screen shot from the Stock Screener page.

Looking at Turkcell on a sector-basis, for our Growth categories (Growth, PEG, EPS Revisions, Sales Revisions), the company ranks among the top 10% of all telecom companies tracked by WMA (scores rank near/above the 90th percentile). Turkcell offers good value on a relative basis, with its Valuation and PE scores both above the 50% level (top half of all listed telcos). Finally, Turkcell pays an above-average dividend for telecoms (over 6.5% annual dividend paid out 3x per year). We also like the strong balance sheet of Turkcell (Financials score at 53.3 on a sector comparison basis), implying that there is a reduced risk on the stock blowing up.

Bottom line: investors looking to add a telecom to their portfolios are well-advised to consider Turkcell.

