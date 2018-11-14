Roxgold Inc. (ROGFF) CEO John Dorward on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Roxgold Inc. (OTC:ROGFF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Please note that certain statements made on today's call may contain forward-looking information subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. For more information, we refer you to our detailed cautionary note within last night's press release. Please note that all amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

With us today, we have John Dorward, President and CEO; Vince Sapuppo, Chief Financial Officer; Iain Cox, Interim Chief Operating Officer; Eric Pick, Vice President, Corporate Development, and Paul Weedeon, Vice President, Exploration. All of whom will be available for questions following the call.

I'll now turn the call over to John.

I’ll now turn the call over to John.

John Dorward

Good morning and thank you for joining us today. I’m delighted to introduce two new members of the senior management team that have recently joined us at Roxgold. Vince Sapuppo is our new Chief Financial Officer who brings a wealth of experience in corporate finance and M&A to the team and who joins Roxgold in early September. Paul Weedeon is our new Vice President of Exploration who is a senior geologist with extensive experience in exploration, development and production, particularly in West Africa. Paul joined us early last month. I'm very pleased to welcome both Vince and Paul to the team.

The third quarter saw continued solid performance at Yaramoko. Gold production was 30,532 ounces from a record quarterly processing throughput of 78,357 tons at an average head grade of 12.3% grand per ton. Cash operating costs were low at $454 per ounce and all-in sustaining cost of $788 per ounce sold, generating cash flow from mining operations of $18.6 million in cash flow per share of $0.05, CAD0.06.

I regret to report that unfortunately one of the Company's drilling contractors of employees recorded one lost time injury during the quarter. This is the first LTI the Company recorded since February 2016, which was prior to the start of gold production at Yaramoko. Health and safety is a constant priority of Roxgold where we've established a strong safety culture and we are always looking to encourage improvement in performance.

On a more positive note, I’m pleased to say that Roxgold's community engagement efforts were recognized during the quarter at the recent West African Mining Activities Week SAMAO Conference in Ouagadougou with the Roxgold community team was awarded the 2018 Best Corporate Social Responsibility award. During the quarter, 87,975 tons were mined which represents a 15% increase compared to the third quarter of the prior year, due to the expansion of production equipment used at Yaramoko.

Similar to last quarter approximately 80% of oil produced came from stoping activities with four open stopes available at the end of the quarter. Gold production was solid 30,532 ounces as a result of record quarterly throughput in which I will go into more detail later. Grades were low at this quarter as expected due to mining sequence and in line with expectations. The fourth quarter is expected to process slightly lower grades compared to Q3, again in accordance with plan expectations. Between the ROM pad and the crushed all stockpile, there was 43,511 tons and 11.6 gram per ton containing just over 16,000 ounces of gold. This compares to the end of Q3 2017, when we have stockpiles of just under 10,000 tons of 9.3 grams per ton containing just under 3000 ounces of gold.

This reflects the maturity of the mine during the last 12 months and is indicative of the substantial investment in underground development since the start of mining operations. Our ongoing improvement and optimization efforts across all aspects of the operations have resulted in a steady increase quarter-over-quarter in all throughput since the mine's commissioning. As mentioned earlier, this quarter saw a record throughput of 78,357 tons, which is approximately 15% above nameplate capacity.

Gold recoveries continue to be excellent at 98.5% for the quarter, similar to the last quarter at 98.8% and 98.6% in the corresponding 2017 period. Cost of the quarter came in low with cash operating cost of $454 per ounce produced due primarily to higher throughput and negotiated reductions and unit costs under the mining contract. All in sustaining costs were $798 per ounce sold which represents a decrease of 5% compared to Q3 2017. EBITDA was higher at $16.9 million compared to Q3 '17 and an EBITDA margin of 45% was achieved resulting in strong cash flow from mining operations of 18.6 million or $0.05, CAD0.06 per share for the quarter.

Basic earnings for the second quarter were $0.03 or CAD0.02 per share; return on equity was again strong this quarter 23% over the rolling 12 month period even after significant exploration cost were expensed. The Company continues to have strong mine operating margins. In the third quarter, the mine operating margin decreased to $708 per ounce for the quarter compared 744 in the corresponding 2017 period due to a decrease of 6% in the average realized gold price compared to Q3 2017.

The cash flow waterfall shown here highlights the expenditures for the nine month period on underground development at 55 Zone and on the Bagassi South project where we’ve invested approximately 19 million and $13 million year-to-date, respectively. We have also invested approximately $11 million in exploration, which includes drilling programs at the 55 Zone, Bagassi South and regional areas. While continuing to invest in our long-term projects, we have also continued to reduce our debt and have improved our net cash position.

In July, we received a VAT reimbursement of $5 million and year-to-date is totaled a 9.6 million reimbursement of VAP from the government of Burkina Faso. As I mentioned, we have improved our cash balance at the end of the quarter, which has increased to approximately $71 million and debt was reduced to approximately $41 million. With our strong balance sheet, we are self-funding at Bagassi South expansion project.

Turning now to the Bagassi South expansion. We are now coming to the final stages of bringing our second high-grade underground mining production over the next couple of months. Construction of mine infrastructure is practically complete. I'm pleased to report that the first developmental ore from Bagassi South was delivered to the ROM pad in late October as expected. The majority of the CapEx costs are being committed. We do expect to coming slightly under our initial budget of $29.6 million, mainly due to cost savings associated with the revised contract with AUMS that was extended earlier in the quarter.

The process plant expansion is also progressing very well with all structural steel work and fabrication of the CIL tank completed during the quarter. The secondary crusher, the main critical part item arrived on site in October and installation is underway and all materials are now on site to complete the expansion. We expect these times to take place mostly during planned maintenance stoppages and have a one five-day plant shutdown for the tie-in of the crushing circuit. The expansion is expected to be completed by the end of December. We expect a quick ramp up to 1,100 tons per day in early 2019.

The third quarter current size for the rainy season on site reducing mobility for regional field activities and is the main farmers planting time. However, during this period, Roxgold started external consultants completed the substantial review in relation to previous exploration work, refining the underlying structural controls in key geochemical and geophysical relationships. This work has been used to further highlight prospective target areas along the Boni Shear, Kaho area and the 300 Zone in the northeast, and as identified several additional areas for [indiscernible] auger drilling elsewhere on the [indiscernible]. Drill planning is underway for a late November start to drilling on Kaho anomaly, a 1.5 kilometer long gold and arsenic anomaly with the strong coincident structure and geophysical footprint located approximately 1.5 kilometers South of Bagassi South.

The 15,000 meter surface diamond drilling program which started in Q2 continued at 55 Zone with six surface core drilling. Drilling has been testing the margins of the deposit as well as installing to converting third resources and selectively testing depth extensions at 800 to 1,000 meters below surface with directional drilling. Results of this program also have been used to improve the understanding and controls on the very high-grade veins within the overall mineralized en bloc. A structural view by external consultants has been completed with several additional targets generated proximal to the 55 Zone, which will be tested in the coming months.

Diamond drilling also continued to Bagassi South with our further 2,700 meters were drilled from surface to complete the current program. Testing both the Western pod of the QV1 sheet as well as the up and down plunge extensions of the main body results such as BGS-430, which intersect a 0.5 million with 30.4 grams per ton and BGS-435 with 0.5 million with 16.1 grams per ton clearly showed the potential for the shoot to continue with depth, these results will be incorporated into the forthcoming into the Mineral Resource estimates.

With production at approximately 107,000 ounces of gold at the end of the quarter, we remain confident of achieving the upper end of that guidance range of 120,000 to 130,000 ounces for the 2018 year and expect to be at the lower end of our stated cost guidance ranges for the year. As mentioned previously, we do expect to process slightly lower grades in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter in line with the mine schedule for the year. Our exploration budget increased from $9 million to $12 million primarily due to increased drilling at the 55 Zone.

In closing, we continue to see Yaramoko performed at a consistent and stable rate. We have had solid production results in the third quarter where we have generated another quarter of strong cash flow. We have ended the quarter with a strong balance sheet and strong cash balance of approximately $71 million and have reduced debt to $41 million. We remain focused on executing on our growth strategy, bringing Bagassi South into production over the balance of the year as well as continuing our expression program where we have seen some exciting targets generated over the last quarter.

Thank you for your free time this morning and we would now like to welcome any questions.

Just a couple of questions for me. First of all, can you please breakdown the unit costs for the quarter so we can get a better understanding of the revised AUMS rates and cost going forward?

John Dorward

I'll let Vince handle that one? He has his first question for Roxgold.

Vince Sapuppo

Yes, so in terms of the unit costs for the quarter, we had a 177,000 ton cost per ton. The mining costs were approximately 115 per ton. Our processing costs were in the $40 per ton and then G&A was approximately $26 to $25 per ton. We had some in produced assets come through there as well.

Mick Sroba

Okay, excellent, some nice cost reduction there.

Vince Sapuppo

Yes, we’re seeing reduction from the prior quarter in 2017, particularly in the mining costs sale. Processing costs and G&A remain relatively stable and we're seeing the mining cost reduced in accordance with reduction in the unit rates with the [indiscernible] contract.

Mick Sroba

Can I confirm that you're expecting similar total mill throughput in 4Q relative to 3Q? Or will it be slightly down due to the five day shutdown?

John Dorward

I think probably I think that’s a regular assumption and that’s what we’re sort of looking at. I think we’ve seen the continued increase in throughput quarter-on-quarter, so still leading hope. I think given that we do have that time and we are bringing reasonably significant increase in the plant expansion through, our forecast incorporates some lower production levels but I don’t think it’s going to be material.

Mick Sroba

And finally, is there any sense of more aggressive debt repayment schedule given that the majority of CapEx is extended at Bagassi and now generating strong free cash flow?

John Dorward

Yes, I mean that’s something that’s very much top of mind for us. I think previously over the course of the year given that we did have still a relatively large investment at Bagassi South to go through, we’ve held our cash in reserve. I think given that that’s now on track and looks like it’s going to come in maybe slightly under budget, and we see on the timing side, the timing perspective is good as well. I think next year is really the year when we look to introduce a few -- new capital management initiatives and we’re sort of looking at the full range of how we sort of balance between near-term shareholder returns and also long-term growth.

I mean we haven’t given up hope and continuing organic growth at Yaramoko, but as you say, the cash flow that we -- when we ramp up around that 150,000 ounces marks as we expect next year is going to start generating a lot of cash. We got to continue I think with a pretty strong exploration focus, but the cash is really going to start piling up. So, I think that it’s a pretty good chance that we’ll start to eat away of that debt a little faster than what we’re rescheduled to repay that.

Just a follow-up from previous question, yes, nice quarter. Just in terms of Bagassi Q4 I guess production to-date to the end of September and throughput versus guidance I mean it looks like you’re pretty conservative in terms of what you’ve been able to achieve versus the projection. What are you thinking in terms of couple of things, how many times you think you're going to remove from Bagassi this quarter and from 55 this quarter? And on the other -- in terms of processing, within the budget you got, you noted five days of downtime specifically related to times. What are you thinking in terms of total days down in the budget for the plant this quarter?

John Dorward

So, there’s a little bit, I mean, there’s a bit of ball passing from the -- so, we can start to use some of the crushed stockpile as well. So, it’s not a full five days out of action for the mill and everything back into the plant. So, I’ll take a point of that, being conservative maybe just a good settle. And this year, we did have a very strong first half in terms of grade, and mining production rates, so we’ve got into some of the pull forward some high grade in the first half which was nice.

And then with the processing plant a nice ramp up and increasing in throughput, I think it always in our plants and in our sort of -- in our hopes, and we were cautiously optimistic even during the development that we’d see that because we invested a little bit and we put a larger mill motor in on the SAG mill and things like that just to give us a little bit of redundancy and that’s sort of that paid off which has been nice.

So I think we’re into these things. We're expecting that we will see maybe some better performance, but we don't necessarily back to them until we see it. So, I think and again I think, we sort of continued with that trend when we look forward to more short-term guidance as to what we see over the next quarter. On fairly conservative by nature, so I just think that when you start to change things and bringing out reporting new thing into crushers and change what is a very well finally tuned processing plant that just a little -- it's prudent to build a little bit of conservative into the schedule.

I mean having said that, if the team were able to really just use that crushed stockpile and nearly keep going, I wouldn’t surprise me if we have not a lot of interruption anyway. So, I keep my fingers crossed, that’s the case but we plan that we again have some interactions. So, what I think it's not a hard and fast five days out of action. In terms of mining, I expect that we will see a similar -- I don’t think there is any real reason see us drop-off in tons at the 55 Zone.

And then from Bagassi South, again really just developmental ore, we put the first sort of some of the first ore drive and I mean we delivered a modest number of tons from development at Bagassi South, still the focus is really on pushing the ramp that in waste, but we will start to see that number come up. I think in December and the mill starting up which we suspect to start up in December and then ramp up in early months of next year, which should drawdown on the stockpile. That’s what our forecast, that’s our short-term forecast stays. We'll draw down with stockpile in the first quarter of next year. And then, we start to say to some of the high-grade material coming from Bagassi South in Q2 and beyond.

Geordie Mark

Maybe just a question on the review of the 2017 resource estimate, I guess, is that for the Q1 sort of resource and reserve estimate? Is that part of the quarter of any reason for focus for outlining that in the press release this time?

John Dorward

No, I mean, it's all part of the process. We've got Paul coming to the team. We've had CSA, I think as we discussed on our last call, do a lot of workforce, and we put a lot of drilling into the 55 Zone, which is sort of new. So, I mean, we didn’t really put a lot of drilling in to 55 in 2017.

I think from a management perspective, we've been mining the 55 Zone more productively and faster than what we had in our feasibility studies and our initial plans. So what we try to do is, really put some of that investment and that's why we've increased the rate of drilling sheet to sort of get maintain and stay in front of that knowledge curve that were about 350 meters below surface at the end of the quarter and just make sure that we keep up that that closing spaced drilling.

A lot of the drilling that we've done over the last quarter has been on the flanks of the deposit. So -- and we’re seeing some good result, we’re seeing some well results. I think we have seen what we would expect to see. So I think we will now -- when we go into the resource reserve, we've got three years of history. I think we see a pretty good correlation with what we expect to see as you know we've had guidance increases per capital use now. So, I think we can bring that altogether in Q1 next year and just start the regular program, but we will have information this year. So, I think it's and that should be more meaningful.

Just quick question, how much more do you think you have to spend at Bagassi South because sort of backing out what looks like you expected data not too much?

John Dorward

So, I think looking at Vince and you’ll tell me, if I am wrong, I think we’ve added $15 million to $16 million at the door at Bagassi South, as of the end of Q3. So I think it was $13 million year-to-date and then we have spent a couple of million dollars at the late 2017. So, I think call it 15, we will spend we think 10 million this quarter, is that way we sort of -- so, it’s a big quarter on that course. And then I expect, we’ll see $3 million to $4 million dribbling through 2019 Q1, that’s some retention under the contract and just some invoices that we expect.

So, we’re on track. I think we envisioned completing the processing plants at the -- in December and we’re going to do that. I think the mining contract rights that we sold have probably taken a little at the edge of the cost base. So I think if we do come in the budget, it’s largely because we’ve seen slightly more competitive development. But if there’s one thing I know from my experience that I don’t want to get to invoices, so the money will get paid and it’ll be mostly done by the end of Q1 next year.

John Dorward

I’d like to thank everybody for joining the call today. If anyone has any follow-up questions, feel free to address them to myself or Kelly, and we look forward to speaking again when we report our 2018 full year and full quarter results for this year. So, everyone have an enjoyable day.

