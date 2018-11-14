Tilray: Disaster Waiting To Happen

(Author's chart based on analyst estimates; date is the end of the first full fiscal year with legalized cannabis throughout.)

Third Quarter Financial Results

Tilray's (TLRY) third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2018. Recreational cannabis was legalized in Canada on Oct. 17, 2018, so Tilray's third quarter does not include recreational revenue - thus, results from the third quarter (at least the income statement) should be taken a bit lightly.

(Author based on company filings; QoQ revenue growth is noted)

Tilray's revenue grew to $10 million USD in the third quarter, up 86% y/y. Sequential results were much less impressive: Tilray's revenue rose 3% sequentially, for an annualized growth rate of 13%. Nearly all of Tilray's growth over the past two years occurred in Q1 and Q2 of 2018, with other quarters being ~flat.

As with revenue, Tilray's cannabis volume growth was up substantially y/y but only modestly higher q/q. Tilray sold 1,613 kg equivalents of cannabis in Q3/18, up from 684 kg last year (+136%) and up from 1,514 kg last quarter (+7%). Note that a "kilogram equivalent" is used here because sales of cannabis companies include cannabis oil - that oil is given an equivalency factor to equate a volume of cannabis oil with a weight of dried cannabis.

(Author based on company filings)

Tilray also reports their results by net loss and adjusted EBITDA. Their adjustments include removing their huge stock-based compensation - which accounted for nearly 50% of operating costs last quarter. In my view, that adjustment is improper given the size of Tilray's stock-based compensation expense. While stock-based compensation will not deplete Tilray's balance sheet, it will dilute investors who will own a smaller piece of Tilray's underlying business. Thus, I also included adjusted EBITDA with stock-based compensation on the above chart, since I believe that metric more accurately reflects results that shareholders will see, having to account for their own dilution.

In Q3/18, Tilray lost $18.7 million net loss and posted an adjusted EBITDA deficit of $7.4 million. Both figures were record losses as Tilray expanded with the then-imminent legalization of cannabis in Canada.

As shown by the divergence of the "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA inc-SBC" columns above, Tilray's share-based compensation over the past two quarters has been very high.

(Author based on company filings)

Over the past two quarters, since Tilray's IPO, share-based compensation has ballooned from 0-1% of operating expenses up to 49% of operating expenses in Q3/18. This is an enormous percentage of operation expenses, even for Canadian cannabis companies - which are often cash-starved and prefer to pay in equity rather than cash. Shareholders should be aware of this dilution, although given the current price of Tilray's equity, it's little more than a drop in the ocean.

(Author based on company filings)

As with other Tilray metrics, free cash flow dipped to a record low in Q3/18. Tilray's third-quarter operating cash flow was a deficit of ~$24 million while the company also spent ~$10 million on capital expenditures. This free cash flow deficit more than doubled the free cash flow deficit last quarter. Perhaps because of this deficit, Tilray raised $450 million in a convertible debt offering in October.

Comparison to Peers

Tilray has been a hot stock for quite a while, driven by a low float. This may continue up until January when the share lockup expires - or could continue past that. I wrote about Tilray's lockup in my past coverage on Tilray, "Avoid Tilray And Buy Literally Anything Else Instead" - that article is an "Author's Pick" and is not subject to the Seeking Alpha paywall, so is visible (and free) to all readers.

Because of that lockup, Tilray's stock trades at an exorbitant price. Just for fun, here are a few comparisons between Tilray and the other US-listed Canadian cannabis companies - Aurora (ACB), Canopy Growth (CGC), Aphria (APHA), and Cronos (CRON).

(Author based on company filings)

Canadian cannabis is supplied to provinces through deals made with each individual province. Companies agree to supply those provinces with cannabis, and then they sell to the provincial wholesaler. That wholesaler then sells on to retail stores, whether they are public or private. This is the system in each province except Saskatchewan.

Here, I have graphed the number of supply agreements for each company - with 13 being the maximum (Canada has 10 provinces and three territories). The more important figure here is the percentage of Canadians covered by those supply deals - that indicates what proportion of Canadians live in provinces where a given company has supply deals.

Here, Tilray covers the fourth-most Canadians, ahead of Cronos but behind Canopy Growth, Aphria, and Aurora, in that order.

(Author based on company filings)

Given widespread Canadian cannabis shortages, I believe that inventory will be a strong indicator of cannabis sales next quarter. Inventory of cannabis companies is nearly entirely cannabis. That cannabis will be sold in the first quarter post-legalization, since Canada is short on legally-produced cannabis. Thus, inventory levels may be strongly correlated with sales in the first quarter of legalization - next quarter.

Here, I have graphed the most recent inventory levels of all Canadian cannabis companies (with Canopy Growth 9/30/18 results due out tomorrow morning - Nov 14th). As shown, Canopy Growth has the highest inventory level, with Aurora second and Aphria third. Tilray and Cronos are comparable, but well behind the other three companies.

As a percentage of their enterprise value - something akin to EV/sales - Tilray's inventory is a miniscule 0.1% of their enterprise value while each of the other four companies have inventories that are ~0.7-1.1% of their enterprise value.

Tilray's relatively low inventory level is because Tilray simply is not growing as much cannabis as their peers. For example, on Tuesday, Aurora reported that it produced 4,996 kg in the quarter ending September 30, 2018. Tilray did not report its production in their update letter, but they did report production of 1,461 kg last quarter. Tilray's low inventory levels is a direct result of producing ~30% as much cannabis as its (cheaper) peer.

This low inventory level - relative to their value - suggests that Tilray is likely to have a low EV/sales ratio during the first quarter of legalization compared to its peers.

Above is a chart of EV/sales ratios for each of the US-traded Canadian cannabis companies. The revenue estimates shown above are from analysts rather than my own estimates. For each of these five companies, I have chosen the first fiscal year that includes a full year of recreational cannabis legalization - i.e. the first fiscal year that begins after October 17, 2018.

As shown, analysts expect Tilray to place fourth in revenue of these five companies, with revenue of ~$140 million. This chart is in Canadian dollars - since the other companies report in Canadian dollars - so it's listed as ~C$180 million here. Based on this expected revenue - and Tilray's current enterprise value of ~$11 billion USD, Tilray currently trades at an EV/sales ratio of about 80x. Each of the other four companies listed here trades in a range from 5x (Aphria) up to 17x (Cronos).

(Author's chart based on analyst estimates; date is the end of the first full fiscal year with legalized cannabis throughout.)

This chart is similar to the EV/sales chart in that it's also based on analysts forecasts for the first post-legalization fiscal year. However, this chart shows EBITDAs rather than revenue. Sales are likely to be very speculative - it's difficult to predict a greenfield industry with precision - and EBITDA will be even more speculative.

That said, Tilray again looks expensive here. Given analysts' expectations for Tilray's EBITDA, Tilray trades at a forward EV/EBITDA ratio of ~1,300x. Each of the other four companies listed here trades as a much lower EV/EBITDA ratio, in the ranges of 14x (Aphria) up to 49x (Cronos).

Overall

Tilray had a reasonable quarter. Year-over-year growth was strong, although quarter-over-quarter growth was not particularly impressive. Tilray's share-based compensation expenses continue to rise as Tilray prepared for the legalization of cannabis in Canada.

During the quarter, Tilray also made several international deals, including deals in Germany, Chile, the United Kingdom, and Chile. Each of those deals was small, with the Chile deal being an acquisition for ~$3.9 million (C$5 million), for example. It will be difficult for such a small deal to move the needle for an $11 billion company like Tilray.

Based on a comparison to its peers, Tilray continues to look extremely expensive due to a low float. Tilray has a comparable number of supply agreements to its peers but has lower cannabis inventory - which will mean they will sell less cannabis come legalization. Further, Tilray's expected sales and EBITDA figures from the coming year are minuscule compared to those of Canopy Growth, Aurora, and Aphria.

Tilray will have a difficult time maintaining its sky-high enterprise value over the coming year as its operation results are likely to be far worse than those of Aurora and Aphria - both of which are cheaper than Tilray.

I will continue to avoid Tilray.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APHA, CGC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.