This Fast-Growing 7.7% Yielding Energy Stock Is Set To Soar

Anyone investing in MPLX needs to remember that the market might not "prove you right" for several years. Thus patience and discipline are essential to letting this MLP make you rich over time.

Today, MPLX yields 7.7%, is 27% undervalued, and is likely to deliver 16% to 19% CAGR total returns over the coming decade.

Today, MPLX is one of the best high-yield income investments you can make because the market is ignoring its excellent and fast improving fundamentals.

My goal is to not just teach income investors how to reach their long-term goals but to point out great undervalued dividend growth opportunities.

My goal as an investment writer is two-fold. First, I want to teach long-term investors time-tested methods to achieve their financial goals. Second, I try my best to point out great investing opportunities in deeply undervalued dividend growth stocks. That's because history has shown that two fundamentals truths can make disciplined and patient investors rich over time.

The first is that dividend growth stocks, including companies that start paying dividends and continue to steadily raise them, are the best performing asset class over time.

Second, and more importantly, a Yale study found that the single biggest determinant of long-term total returns is valuation. Specifically, between 1881 and 2016, the starting valuation (in this case PE ratio) at which investors bought a stock was closely correlated to total returns, for periods stretching for as long as 30 years.

This is why, since at least 1966, a good rule of thumb for estimating total returns for dividend stocks has been: yield + long-term EPS/cash flow/payout growth + long-term valuation boost (CAGR over time to return to fair value).

That formula is what I think about when looking for attractive income stocks to recommend to readers (as well as buy for my own portfolio). And right now, there are six reasons why I'm back pounding the table about MPLX (MPLX) one of the most undervalued, high-quality, high-yield income growth stocks you can buy today.

Let's take a look at why MPLX is not just a great source of safe 7.7% yield, but why its strong long-term growth rate, combined with its current 27% undervaluation, is likely to deliver between 16% and 19% CAGR returns over the coming decade. That means this high-yield industry blue-chip isn't just a great income growth stock, but one of the best high-yield investments you can likely make over the next decade.

1. Great Recession Resistant Business Model...

MPLX was an MLP (issues a K-1 tax form) formed by independent refiner Marathon Petroleum (MPC) in 2012 and IPO'd in 2013. While it initially started out owning MPC's midstream infrastructure, over time, MPLX has grown into a far larger MLP, with various high-quality and cash-rich assets including:

10,000 miles of crude and refined products pipelines

62 light product terminals in the Midwest, Gulf Coast, and Southeast

56 million barrels of refined product storage capacity

Marine operations that include 20 owned towboats and more than 255 owned and leased barges

5.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas gathering capacity in five states, mostly focused on the hyper-prolific Marcellus/Utica Shale

8.7 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas processing capacity

610,000 barrels per day of natural gas liquids or NGL fractionation capacity

(Source: MPLX investor presentation)

In recent years the MLP has also begun expanding its operations to include the booming shale gas formation of Texas, including the Permian Basin. Why do I like MPLX so much and own it myself? Well to quote Morningstar's Stephen Ellis "MPLX is climbing the ranks to quickly approach the levels of the premier midstream entities." In other words, MPLX is well on its way to becoming a blue-chip sleep well at night or SWAN stock.

That's due to several factors. First, the MLP still gets about 65% of its distributable cash flow or DCF from MPC's logistics assets. DCF is the MLP equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the distribution. Those contracts are under 5- to 10-year fixed contracts with MPC with firm minimum volume (take-or-pay) commitments. This means that MPLX is guaranteed to receive its contracted cash flow from MPC no matter what commodity prices are doing.

(Source: MPLX investor presentation)

The MLP's gas gathering contracts, acquired after 2015's $15.6 billion acquisition of MarkWest made MPLX the dominant name in the Marcellus/Utica shale, are also very long-term (10 to 15 years). While the minimum volume commitments are far smaller in the Utica and Southeast, in the Marcellus 76% of its current capacity is under take-or-pay contracts. In the Marcellus/Utica formations, MPLX has 55% market share and its gas processing capacity is a high 85%, while NGL fractionation capacity is running at 89%.

In total, 95% of the MLP's cash flow is under long-term contracts, with most of that take-or-pay. This is what has allowed MPLX to raise its distribution for 23 consecutive quarters, even during the worst oil crash in over 50 years (oil plunged 76% at one point). For 2018, management is guiding for 10% distribution growth.

The bottom line is that MPLX operates a great, recession resistant toll-booth business with cash-rich assets that are essential to both MPC and a growing number of America's largest gas producers. Its highly stable cash flow allows it to raise its already rich payout every quarter, no matter what commodity prices, the economy, or interest rates are doing.

But a great, defensive business model is just the first reason to invest in MPLX. A far bigger reason to like the stock is its industry-leading growth rate.

2... That's Growing Like A Weed

Given how MPLX's unit price has so badly underperformed the market over four years and now yields an eye-catching 7.7%, you might think this MLP's payout was unsafe and its growth prospects sucked. The truth is the exact opposite. Thanks to $12 billion in acquisitions in 2017, mostly from buying out MPC's IDR rights and remaining midstream assets, MPLX is seeing some of the fastest top and bottom line growth in the industry (or Corporate America for that matter). In fact, it's now recorded record adjusted EBITDA results for 13 straight quarters.

Metric Q3 2018 YTD 2018 Revenue Growth 75% 69% Adjusted EBITDA Growth 74% 79% DCF Growth 75% 79% Distribution Growth 12% 14% Distribution Coverage Ratio 1.47 1.38

(Source: earnings release)

However, even on an organic basis (excluding the MPC drop downs), MPLX is seeing strong growth across its midstream system:

Logistics & Storage adjusted EBITDA growth: 24%

Logistics & Storage pipeline throughput (volumes): 7% growth

gas gathering & Processing adjusted EBITDA growth: 22%

Marcellus/Utica processing volume growth: 10%

Marcellus/Utica gathering volume growth: 35%

Southwest (mostly Oklahoma) gas gathering volume growth: 14%

Southwest gas processing volume growth: 11%

The most important thing for investors to focus on is DCF growth and the high and rising coverage ratio. Remember DCF is what funds the distribution and the coverage ratio shows two important things. First, how safe the current yield is, and second, how much retained DCF the MLP has to reinvest in future growth.

MPLX converted 80% of adjusted EBITDA into DCF in Q3, which in on par with industry-leading blue-chips like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD). For context, even giants like Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) usually convert just 66% of adjusted EBITDA to DCF and most MLPs are happy to achieve 50% to 60% conversion ratios. Or to put another way, MPLX owns some great wide moat, and immensely lucrative assets, which it continues to expand steadily over time.

In this industry, a coverage ratio of 1.1 is considered sustainable and capable of supporting long-term distribution growth. Since its IPO, MPLX has been growing its distribution about 18% CAGR, yet its coverage ratio has steadily climbed over time.

(Source: MPLX investor presentation)

That is expected to continue due to the MLP growing the distribution slower than cash flow as part of its new self-funding business model. For self-funding MLPs (which MPLX now is), coverage ratios range from 1.2 to 1.7. MPLX's rapidly rising coverage ratio shows it's now retaining 32% of its DCF or about $956 million per year on an annualized basis.

However, given that this year's hyper-growth was due to a major acquisition (at very favorable terms), investors can't count on such growth rates continuing. Luckily, MPLX has two major growth catalysts to continue generating strong growth in its highly stable cash flow and safe distributions.

3. Very Strong Long-Term Growth Potential Plus A Low-Risk Self Funding Business Model

MPLX's long-term growth is going to come from two main catalysts. The most important is organic growth, meaning building new midstream infrastructure (after long-term contracts have been secured).

For 2018, MPLX plans on $2.2 billion in growth projects, the funding for which has already been secured thanks to its new self-funding business model.

(Source: MPLX investor presentation)

As we assess our business opportunities, we intend to maintain our focus on self-funding, the equity needs of our organic growth projects with an emphasis on higher coverage and lower leverage. We believe this approach positions our partnership well to drive long-term sustainable shareholder value." - Gary Heminger, MPLX/MPC CEO (emphasis added)

Self-funding means that, unlike in the past, where MLPs paid out most of their DCF as distributions and relied on debt and equity markets to fund growth, MPLX will be funding organic growth purely with modest amounts of low-cost debt and retained DCF. This means that the MLP can continue growing its cash flow (and payout) 100% independent of its unit price. Wall Street can hate it forever or even send the price down to $1 and MPLX would still be able to execute on its growth plans. That's especially true given that the balance sheet is getting steadily stronger over time, meaning MPLX is likely to see a credit rating upgrade within a year or two. That will keep its borrowing costs low even in a rising rate environment. For example, MPLX just sold long-term fixed-rate bonds at highly favorable terms:

$2.25 billion in 10-year bonds at 4.8% interest rate

$1.5 billion in 30-year bonds at a 5.5% interest rate

To fund its growth projects MPLX has $2.3 billion in liquidity (revolving credit facilities), in addition to that nearly $1 billion in annual retained DCF. So far, the MLP has already announced several gas gathering and processing projects for 2019 and has more coming online in Q4 2018.

(Source: MPLX earnings presentation)

In addition, it is working on three major pipelines to serve the booming Permian basin's exploding oil & gas production. The two most important are the Whistler natural gas pipeline and Permian Gulf Coast oil pipelines, both set to be in service in 2020. The PCG is a joint venture between MPLX as well as other leading MLPs including Energy Transfer (ET), Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), and Delek (DK). Similarly, the Whistler Pipeline is a joint venture with NextEra Energy (NEE) and Targa Resources (TRGP).

Why is MPLX now striking out into the Permian? Because it wants to tap into what some analysts consider to be the largest oil & gas formation on earth.

(Sources: Rystad Energy, Rattler Midstream S-1)

According to analysts at Rystad Energy, the Permian might still hold nearly 250 billion barrels of recoverable oil equivalents (includes gas and NGLs). And thanks to some of the lowest breakeven costs in the country (most production profitable under $40 per barrel crude price) hydrocarbon production from the Permian is expected to explode in the coming five years:

natural gas production growth: 100%

NGL production growth: 110%

Oil production growth: 88%

MPLX's interest in the Permian is mostly gas and NGL focused, but it's also been increasingly moving into oil as well. That includes not just the Permian Gulf Coast pipeline but also acquiring a Gulf Coast oil export terminal (fed by Permian crude). That $450 million Mt. Airy terminal purchase includes 4 million barrels of storage capacity and 120,000 bpd of export capacity. Going forward management has said it might expand that facility to 10 million barrels of storage and 240,000 of export capacity. MPLX has already secured the permits for the doubling of this facilities export capacity and is waiting to secure long-term contracts to increase storage capacity by 150%.

(Source: Enterprise Product Partners Investor Presentation)

That would allow MPLX to not just be in the natural gas and NGL business, but also benefit from future growth potential in oil and oil exports. The US is expected to become the second largest oil exporter by 2023, and by 2025 be exporting 7 million bpd per day. For context that's about 20% more oil exports than the US produced as a nation (including for domestic consumption) in total just 10 years ago.

MPLX's growth in the Permian is part of stage two of its growth plan, which began earlier this year. That's when MPLX signed a deal with a private oil & gas producer to build a new gas processing plant (as well as gathering and storage capacity) in the world's hottest shale formation. MPLX then bought a 10% stake in the Agua Blanca Permian natural gas pipeline, which has already been completed and is thus generating DCF for the MLP.

But it's hardly just the Permian that MPLX wants to target for its immense growth potential. Nationwide, and through 2028, natural gas production is expected to keep on setting new records.

(Source: Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation)

And according to the US Energy Information Administration or EIA, US gas production is expected to keep growing steadily through at least 2050. Oil production is forecast to keep growing through 2030 and then not start declining until the 2040's.

According to the Interstate Natural Gas Association of America or INGAA, that means about $800 billion in new midstream infrastructure will be needed (50% for gas) by 2035 alone.

(Source: INGAA)

Extend that out to include growing US gas production through 2050 (and possibly beyond) to serve the insatiable demand for US gas exports to emerging markets, and the US midstream industry likely faces a $1 trillion growth opportunity in the coming decades.

That means that MPLX's growth backlog is likely to remain well stocked for the foreseeable future. And thanks to its self-funding business model, investors have little reason to fear that it won't be able to execute on its ambitious growth efforts. But as if all that organic growth potential weren't reason enough to own MPLX there's yet another growth lever that management might be able to eventually pull. That would be the future potential acquisition of Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX).

4. One More Potential Mega Merger In Its Future

In May 2018 MPC announced it was buying rival refiner Andeavor (ANDV) in a $23 billion deal that would make it America's largest independent refiner. Like MPC Andeavor owns a lot of midstream infrastructure, as well as its own MLP.

Andeavor Logistics Assets

(Source: Andeavor Logistics Investor presentation)

Specifically, ANDX owns:

1,500 miles of refined product pipelines

47 million barrels of oil storage capacity

1.7 billion cubic feet/day of natural gas processing capacity

4,500 miles of oil & gas pipelines

Those assets include premier oil & gas pipelines in the Permian basin that MPLX would love to own, as well as Bakken systems that would further diversify MPLX's operations. When MPC buys ANDV it will become ANDX's general partner and own 55% of its outstanding units.

Now it's important to note that there is no short-term plan for MPLX to buy ANDX just yet. That's because while Andeavor Logistics has its own ambitious growth plans ($3 billion in organic growth projects and pending ANDV drop downs), it's not nearly as financially sound as MPLX. Specifically, the coverage ratio is far lower and its BBB- rated credit rating results in higher borrowing costs. Combined these preclude ANDX from currently self-funding.

For now, Marathon CEO Gary Heminger (also CEO of MPLX and soon ANDX, over 40 years of industry experience) is focused on strengthening Andeavor Logistics finances and coverage ratio. That's why ANDX is freezing its distribution at current levels.

Improved finances would allow for a potential future merger of the two MLPs, most likely with MPLX buying ANDX. According to MPLX and MPC President Mike Hennigan, "we don't have any bright-line test that has to be done in a certain period of time, but it just makes sense that we go down that path." Specifically, he means merging the two MLPs.

As for MPLX's role in serving the bigger and better MPC? Here's what CEO Gary Heminger said soon after the Andeavor merger was announced:

We're enthusiastic about MPLX's role in this new leading energy company that is well positioned for long-term growth and value creation for all the stakeholders. We believe this combination and expansion of MPC's footprint will provide additional strategic and organic growth opportunities for MPLX. " - Gary Heminger

Eventually, buying Andeavor Logistics would not just boost MPLX's asset base in the Permian, but would also give it a toehold in North Dakota's thriving Bakken formation as well. Basically, this means that this future mega-acquisition (likely at least one or two years away) could even further diversify MPLX's cash flows and increase its already strong long-term organic growth potential.

Combine MPLX's strong organic growth prospects with the potential ANDX merger and that ultimately translates into many years (and potentially decades) of solid distribution growth that makes MPLX one of the best high-yield investments you can make today.

5. Payout Profile: One Of The Best On Wall Street

The most important part of any income investment is the payout profile which consists of three parts: yield, distribution safety, and long-term payout growth potential. Combined with valuation, this is what drives total returns over time.

MLP Yield Distribution Coverage Ratio Projected 10 Year Annual Payout Growth Potential Annual Total Return (From Fair Value) Valuation Adjusted Total Return MPLX 7.7% 1.47 5.3% to 8% 13% to 15.7% 16.1% to 18.8% S&P 500 1.9% 2.63 6.4% 8.3% 0% to 5%

(Sources: earnings release, Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, Fast Graphs, Morningstar, BlackRock, Vanguard, Yardeni Research, Multpl.com, Moneychimp, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory)

MPLX offers an eye-catching yield of 7.7%, nearly four times that of the S&P 500. More importantly, that distribution is very low-risk, courtesy of its high and rising distribution coverage ratio.

But of course, there's a second component to payout safety, which is the balance sheet. In a capital intensive and growth-oriented industry such as midstream, you want to make sure an MLP's debt levels are also safe and capable of sustaining aggressive long-term capex.

MLP Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Debt/Capital S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Rate MPLX 3.8 6.1 37% BBB 3.6% Industry Average 4.4 4.5 53% NA NA

(Sources: earnings release, Gurufocus, Fast Graphs, CSImarketing)

Fortunately, MPLX has always been conservative with its borrowing, and today its leverage ratio is far below that of most of its peers. The interest coverage ratio is also among the best in the industry, which is why the MLP enjoys a strong investment grade credit rating and very low fixed-rate borrowing costs.

Low borrowing costs, the earlier elimination of its IDRs, and funding more of its organic growth with retained DCF means that MPLX's cost of capital has fallen significantly over the past year. That means future investments will be more profitable in terms of DCF yield and capable of supporting strong long-term distribution growth.

Now, due to the MLP keeping its growth plans close to the vest, analysts differ on the growth rate of its DCF/unit and payout in the long-term. Estimates range from 5.3% to 8% over the next decade, a range I consider to be very reasonable given the self-funding model, and strong growth catalysts. That long-term growth rate, combined with the MLP's generous and safe yield would be enough to likely deliver 13% to 16.7% long-term total returns, and that's even if the MLP's dirt cheap valuation never improves.

For context, the S&P 500's historical return is just 9.2% CAGR. What's more Morningstar, BlackRock, and Vanguard expect that a future bear market will mean the S&P 500's five to 10-year returns are between 0% and 5% from current levels. That ultimately means that MPLX is offering investors:

nearly quadruple the current yield

market matching (or potentially beating) payout growth (6.4% is the S&P 500's historical dividend growth rate)

far superior total returns, even if the MLP's valuation never recovers from absurdly low levels

However, given just how incredibly undervalued MPLX is right now, I would be shocked if its current multiples don't significantly expand in the coming years.

6. Valuation: High-Yield And Fast Growth Trading At Fire Sale Prices

MPLX Total Return Price data by YCharts

It's been a volatile year for all stocks, with even the S&P 500 generating rather anemic total returns. MPLX, like most MLPs, has done even worse, trading flat even when accounting for its sky-high yield. But while some see that as clear evidence that this is a "value trap" to be avoided, contrarian value investors see things very differently.

There are dozens of ways to value a stock but for MLPs two, in particular, are most useful. The first is to look at the price/DCF, which is the industry equivalent of a PE ratio.

P/Annualized DCF 5 Year Average P/DCF Implied 10 Year DCF Growth Rate Expected 10 Year DCF/Unit Growth Rate 8.6 13.1 0.1% 5.3% to 8%

(Sources: earnings release, Simply Safe Dividends, Benjamin Graham, Fast Graphs)

Today MPLX trades at a ludicrously low 8.6 times DCF, which is far below its five year average of 13.1. That means the current stock price is literally pricing in zero growth over the next decade. Given the hyper-growth of this year, the MLP's rapidly expanding growth projects, and likely future ANDX merger, that is, in my opinion, an absurdly pessimistic outlook. This means that if MPLX delivers on its likely long-term DCF/unit growth its cash multiple is likely to expand significantly and cause the price to rise far faster than cash flow or distributions. How much faster? Well for that I turn to my favorite valuation model for income stocks, dividend yield theory or DYT.

DYT has been proven successful since 1966 when asset manager/newsletter published Investment Quality Trends began exclusively using it to generate decades of market-beating returns. That's across multiple time frames and with 10% less volatility to boot.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

DYT works under the assumption that over time stable dividend stocks (whose business models don't change much) have mean reverting yields. Or to put another way the yield will tend to cycle around a relatively fixed point that approximates fair value. Buying a stock when the yield is far above its fair value yield is a great way to earn a strong valuation boost when the yield eventually returns to its historical levels.

Yield 5 Year Average Yield 5 Year Median Yield Estimated Fair Value Yield 7.7% 6% 5.3% 5.65%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus)

MPLX's five-year average yield is 6%, but its five year-median yield is 5.3%. For my fair value yield estimate, I split the difference and estimate that eventually MPLX's yield will return to about 5.65%. That's because the steadily improving fundamentals and improving risk profile means the market is likely to eventually have to price this stock similarly to other high-yielding market offerings.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value 10 Year CAGR Valuation Boost Long-Term Expected CAGR Total Return 27% 36% 3.1% 16.1% to 18.8%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

MPLX's 7.7% yield means the stock is likely 27% undervalued, meaning that over the coming years the unit price will have to outgrow DCF and distributions by 36% just to get back to fair value levels. I can't predict how quickly that will happen but even if it takes a full decade that would amount to a 3.1% CAGR valuation boost. Combine that boost with yield + long-term DCF/distribution growth and that's how I estimate the long-term return potential of 16% to 19%.

Note that the conservative three-stage discounted cash flow or DCF model that Morningstar uses also estimates that MPLX is extremely undervalued.

Morningstar Fair Value Estimate Discount To Fair Value $44 26%

(Source: Morningstar)

Under the Buffet principle that "it's better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price" I'm happy to recommend Grade A stocks of this caliber at fair value or better. And at a 27% discount? Well, that makes MPLX a "very strong buy" in my book, which is why I do not just own it, but recommend it so strongly to income growth investors.

However, while MPLX is well on its way to becoming one of the best blue-chip SWANs in its industry, that doesn't mean that investors won't potentially have to wait patiently and potentially endure several more years of volatile and undervalued prices.

Risks To Consider: No Telling When Wall Street Will Realize MPLX's True Worth

Normally in the risk section, I discuss more fundamental risks to a stock. However, due to many reader requests in recent weeks, instead, I'll point out that anyone owning MPLX (or any stock for that matter) needs to be prepared to be "wrong" for many years. That's simply the nature of contrarian value investing. The fundamental truth to our investment approach is that, while over the long-term value investing is a great way to beat the market, it also will underperform for long stretches of time, relative to other strategies.

Investing Strategies Vs S&P 500 Over Time

(Source: Ploutos Research)

For example, while value has outperformed the S&P 500 in most time periods, including over 10 and 20 years (and in October), over the last five years it's trailed the market, which has been enamored with high priced growth stocks.

In fact, while value stocks usually outperform growth stocks, the strategy has been underperforming growth for the longest stretch in history (nine years).

(Source: Ariel Investments)

That doesn't mean that value investing is wrong and the approach is permanently broken. That's because all investing strategies will underperform the S&P 500 over time, sometimes for several years.

Probability Of Strategy Underperforming S&P 500 Over Trailing Periods

(Source: Ariel Investments)

The reason that any strategy works over the long-term isn't that it always delivers great, market-beating returns year after year. If that were true of any strategy then everyone would adopt it and it would lose its alpha generating power. Rather, it's precisely because strategies go in and out of favor, that they continue to work over time.

It takes incredible patience and discipline for fundamentals focused, long-term value investors to stick to our time-tested and proven strategy. Which is why I want to point out what history's greatest value investor, Warren Buffett, once said about the topic.

"You're neither right nor wrong because other people agree with you. You're right because your facts are right and your reasoning is right-and that's the only thing that makes you right. And if your facts and reasoning are right, you don't have to worry about anybody else." - Warren Buffett (emphasis added)

What Buffett means is that the market (other people) can disagree with you about the value of a stock for many years. However, as Buffett's mentor and the father of modern value investing Benjamin Graham said:

In the short run, the market is like a voting machine--tallying up which firms are popular and unpopular. But in the long run, the market is like a weighing machine--assessing the substance of a company." - Benjamin Graham (emphasis added)

Basically, this means that the market can hate a quality stock for a long time. But strong and improving fundamentals (revenue, cash flow, and payouts), can't be ignored forever. This is why I personally am such a fan of value income investing. No matter how long it takes for the market to "prove me right" I enjoy generous, safe, and fast-rising income in all manner of economic, industry, and interest rate environments.

Ultimately this is why I recommend all income-focused value investors pay attention to three core metrics that will ultimately determine their long-term total returns: yield, payout growth, and valuation. Here are the core stats for my own high-yield income growth retirement portfolio:

safe yield: 6.0%

one-year organic payout growth: 20.5%

five-year average payout growth: 15.9%

average holding valuation (per DYT): 32% discount to fair value

Your fundamental portfolio stats are the "facts" that Buffett is talking about, representing the fundamentals of your companies. As long as your portfolio's facts are right, and fit your long-term goals, you can enjoy a steady and attractive income and eventually market-beating returns over several market cycles.

Bottom Line: MPLX Is One Of The Best High-Yield Stocks You Can Buy Today

While I'm sure that long-suffering MPLX investors would love for me to tell them exactly when Wall Street will stop hating on our stock, that's simply not possible. As the last four years have shown, the market is able to be irrational for very long stretches of time, ignoring objectively great fundamentals for several years.

What I can tell you with certainty is that MPLX is one of the highest quality, fastest growing MLPs in America. The mouth-watering 7.7% yield is safe, thanks to a high and rising coverage ratio and highly stable, recurring contracted cash flow. That strong coverage ratio is only getting better thanks to MPLX's self-funding business model. Meanwhile, the balance sheet is a fortress, and the MLP is likely to eventually receive credit upgrades to match the industry's top blue-chips (BBB+).

In the meantime, the battle-tested management team has several major growth avenues to pursue, most notably serving the booming US oil & gas industry. And with a fully self-funding business model in place, that means that no matter how long, MPLX units remain highly undervalued, the MLP's organic growth potential won't be hindered.

As Warren Buffett said, "you're right because your facts are right". In this case, the facts clearly show that MPLX is one of the most undervalued, fast-growing high-yield stocks in America. Eventually, value investors will be vindicated with a return to appropriate valuation multiples. Until that happens, you have a safe and rapidly rising 7.7% payout to enjoy while you patiently wait for the market to stop ignoring excellent and rapidly improving fundamentals.

