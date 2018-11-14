Dividend Champion Spotlight: Walmart Inc.

The massive size and scale of Walmart brings an element of safety to the business in a very cutthroat retail environment. The balance sheet is solid, and dividend, well-funded.

Retail giant Walmart Inc. (WMT) is one of the most well-known companies in the world. Known for its low prices, and massive scale, Walmart also happens to be a dividend champion with 45 consecutive years of dividend raises. Today's dividend champion spotlight, we look at Walmart's financial metrics, and ability to navigate an increasingly digital retail landscape. I was bearish on Walmart in the past due to trends among younger shoppers, but the company's ability to take on e-commerce has really impressed me. I am bullish on Walmart's prospects moving forward thanks to the company's success in taking its massive scale into the digital age. However, there are some risks that potential investors should be aware of.

Walmart was founded in the early 1960s by Sam Walton. Today, Walmart is one of the world's largest retailers with more than $500 billion in annual revenues. The company reports as three different operating segments. The largest being Walmart US at 64% of sales, followed by International at 24%, and Sam's Club at 12%.

source: Walmart Inc.

We can see in the chart below that while Walmart is a one stop shop for consumers to obtain various goods; grocery and household goods are the main driver of foot traffic to the stores.

source: Walmart Inc.

Financial Performance

source: Ycharts

Walmart has seen a mixed bag in its top and bottom lines over the past half decade. On the plus side, revenues have grown steadily over the years at a CAGR of 2.82%. While that may not seem like much, growing a $500 billion figure is no small task. Additionally, Walmart is a strong performer in recessionary environments thanks to its reputation as a low cost retailer. Looking at the bottom line, we see a different trajectory. Earnings per share peaked in 2014, and have eroded since then. Walmart already operates in a low margin, cutthroat industry, and has had to invest into its future as the industry changes around it (more on that later).

To begin our analysis of Walmart's operating model, we want to look at margins and FCF conversion rates. Going into this, we must keep in mind that Walmart operates in a low margin environment, and that the massive revenues and rapid turning over of inventory are what fuel the company's profits.

When we look at operating margin, we want to see expansion or consistency rather than simply a high number. When we look at the FCF conversion rate, we want to see that Walmart is turning 10% of its revenues into free cash flow. This is our typical benchmark, but given the business model I don't expect it to be that high.

source: Ycharts

As we can see, the FCF conversion rate is consistently in the low single digits. This is typically a red flag for me, but given Walmart's business model I understand why the number is so low. Walmart needs to squeeze every last penny out of each item it sells to maintain its perch as the king of low cost retail. Meanwhile, Walmart is a very labor intensive company with a large base of costs. There just isn't room for hefty profits. Volume is king for Walmart. The concerning trend I see is actually in the operating margin. Since 2014, operating margin has fallen from about 6% to just under 4%. This is a large drop, and something you don't want to see over the long term. The driver of this margin erosion goes back to rising costs and investments into Walmart's competitive future as retail becomes increasingly digital (again, more on this later).

The next metric we want to look at is the cash rate of return on invested capital. This is a great metric, because it gives us a read on two important topics. It indicates how effective management is at generating a cash return on the company's resources. It is also a general indicator of a company's competitive "moat". A company with a high CROCI is typically well-run, profitable, and asset light. When looking at the CROCI, we want to see that percentage in the low teens or higher.

source: Ycharts

Walmart has done well in maintaining a strong CROCI. Aside from a few years of increased CAPEX, the CROCI has hovered in the 12-15% range. This goes to show that despite operating in a remarkably competitive environment, Walmart is able to thrive through strong management, and a competitive advantage built with its large size and scale of operations.

The last area we review before moving on, is the balance sheet. A company that takes on too much debt is susceptible to rising interest rates. It may also face a cash crunch if the business performance of the company deteriorates. Walmart is currently carrying $46.49 billion in debt on its balance sheet against $15.84 billion in cash. While this may sound like a lot, Walmart's massive size results in a leverage ratio of just 1.99X EBITDA. This is below the 2.50X mark that I use as my "warning sign" that a company may be over-leveraged. Walmart's balance sheet is rock solid, even after its recent $16 billion acquisition of Indian e-commerce company Flipkart (FPKT).

source: Ycharts

Dividend Outlook

With 45 years and counting of dividend increases, Walmart is no stranger to dividend growth investors. The dividend is paid quarterly, and totals an annual payout to shareholders of $2.08 per share. The dividend is currently yielding a flat 2.00% on the current stock price, making it a probable pass for income focused investors that favor higher yielding investments. The 2.00% yield on Walmart stock pales in comparison to what 10 year US treasuries are currently yielding at 3.14%.

source: Ycharts

The dividend has seen its growth slow down in recent years. Although Walmart's 10 year dividend CAGR is 9.4%, that growth has dropped to the low single digits over the past several years. This is a product of lower margins, and Walmart's push into e-commerce. I suspect that as the business continues to transition its operating model and then stabilize, Walmart should bump that growth rate back up some. The dividend is certainly well-funded (and safe from cuts). The dividend only consumes about a third of cash flows.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

Given the well-publicized retail war between Amazon (AMZN) and the rest of the industry, Walmart's growth and potential risks begin with the e-commerce landscape. Despite Amazon owning nearly half of the US e-commerce market, Walmart has been aggressively investing and bringing its large scale online to co-exist with Amazon. Its brand name marketplace (Walmart.com) alone brings in more than 100 million unique visitors per month. In addition, Walmart has been buying into other websites to speed up the expansion process. In addition to its recent $16 billion acquisition of Flipkart, Walmart has made numerous strategic acquisitions since 2016.

source: Digital Commerce 360

These acquisitions give Walmart an online presence in various niche markets that also give the company exposure to the valuable millennial shopper demographic. These efforts have resulted in strong growth for Walmart's e-commerce business. The segment has seen accelerated growth since the beginning of 2017.

source: AlphaStreet

Walmart hasn't been satisfied with simply having a strong online presence. The company has pushed heavily to compete on various emerging consumer trends such as in store pick up, and grocery delivery. The company is expecting its grocery delivery service to reach 40% of the US population this year. As I mentioned earlier in the article, all of these additional services come with increased costs for roll out, and to maintain (for example, the cost to fulfill a grocery delivery order). It is important for operating margins to expand over the long term.

There are other potential risks that Walmart faces. The company is extremely sensitive to a couple of government influences. The first being social welfare programs. About one fifth of all food stamps are redeemed at Walmart stores, so the company would obviously be harmed if the government were to roll back or cut such programs.

In addition, Walmart is very labor intensive with a large team of low cost employees required to run its brick and mortar store base. Minimum wage rates are increasing throughout the country, and many states are eying eventual steps to arrive at a $15 minimum wage. Such an increase would drive Walmart's expenses higher, resulting in increased prices for consumers and likely accelerate e-commerce trends in many cases. These are just some of the challenges that Walmart will need to navigate moving forward.

Valuation

A little ways off of its 52 week high, Walmart stock at $103 is at the higher end of its annual range. Analysts are forecasting the company to earn approximately $4.79 per share this year. This places the stock at an earnings multiple of 21.50X this year's earnings. Given that the stock has traded at a median earnings multiple of 15X, the stock would appear to be a bit overvalued at the current share price.

To get another angle on the valuation, we will look at Walmart's yield on free cash flow. Free cash flow yield is a good tool for valuation because by maximizing the amount of cash flow we receive per dollar invested, we can create a scenario where we realize strong returns on our money. Cash flow is also an organic measure of a company's performance. I typically look for the FCF yield to come in at the high single digits (or higher), and Walmart's current yield of just under 6% is solid. Last year was the ideal buying opportunity when the FCF yield broke 10%.

source: Ycharts

While the PE multiple indicates that shares are drastically overvalued, I don't find the valuation gap to be as large as it looks on a multiple basis. Walmart is a very "safe" investment, because its large scale of operations and massive revenues help insulate it from the perils of the tough environment it competes in. However, that large size also works against investors. It is no small feat to grow a $500 billion company that sells lots and lots of cheap items. Walmart is certainly a company where margin of safety is important. I would be comfortable considering shares at a PE of 17X earnings, or approximately $81-$82 per share.

Wrapping Up

Walmart is proving that it can adapt to an evolving retail environment. Thanks to its massive scale and sizeable resources, it has innovated (and bought) its way into the future as lesser competitors fall to bankruptcy around them. However, these efforts have hurt Walmart's margins. I think that these efforts will make Walmart better over the long run, but there is some execution risk in the near term. The solid footing that Walmart rests on (massive scale, strong balance sheet, well-funded dividend) make it an easy stock to hold onto, but I wouldn't be running out to add shares at these prices.

Please click the "Like" button if you found this insight useful. You can receive updated content by hitting the orange "Follow" button.

Author Disclaimer: Wealth Insights is an investor and investment author. His content is not geared to anyone's specific investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only and is not intended to displace advice from a fee-based financial adviser. Accuracy of data is not guaranteed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.