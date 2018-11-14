DowDuPont Inc. (DWDP) Presents at Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals and Agriculture Conference (Transcript)

DowDuPont Inc. (NYSE:DWDP) Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals and Agriculture Conference Call November 14, 2018 8:45 AM ET

Jim Collins - Chief Operating Officer

Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley

Vincent Andrews

Thank you and good morning everyone. Welcome to Day 2 of the Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals and Agriculture Conference. We’re pleased to have Jim Collins from Corteva with us to kick it off and I think Jim you want to go through some of the highlights from last week’s Investor Day or Inaugural Analyst Day, I guess.

Jim Collins

Inaugural Analyst Day, that’s a great way to describe it. So, good morning everyone. Great to be here. Thanks, Vincent for the opportunity. Yes, last week was really great. This is a point in time that we’ve looked forward to for quite a while where we were able to sit down and really share the strategies of the three companies that are going to be coming out of the DowDuPont merger.

So, you heard from all three of the intended CEOs, along with several members of the management team over a two-day period. So, when I think about the Corteva event and what we talked about. First of all, the team there talked about a very exciting U.S. based pure-play agriculture company that was beginning to emerge with a very, very strong global presence and this deep connection to customers. That was one of the core messages around our unique and advantaged routes to market and we talked a lot about that.

We talked about a growth company. One that was driving both top and bottom line growth that would exceed the industry and we can cover some more of that, but also a growth company with a new operational discipline and one that was going to be focused on return metrics. We shared and talked a lot about an innovation company that Corteva was going to be.

We believe we have the strongest pipeline in the industry and you are seeing that in our third quarter and our second half kind of outlooks and there are a couple of press releases that were out just in the last couple of day that really bring that to light. We described a shareholder friendly company. One that would return free cash flow to shareholders and one that would invest for future returns.

So, if I think about the Corteva of today, we’re stronger, we’re faster, we have much greater scale and much greater balance and you know we were the only one in this industry consolidation that really put two things together that strengthened each other as a result of the merger.

We both had chemistry pipelines. We both had seed germplasm. We both had sales organizations that were selling into seed and crop protection. And so, one plus one here really did equal great than three. And I think we’re proud that we were the only ones that could be able to say that. So that would kind of be the overview message. I encourage you going on our website, the charts are there, and the transcripts are there.

I had several members of my leadership team with me and they are very experienced. They know the industry, their passion and love for the industry came out loud and clear. The other thing we just – we kind of rolled out at this session for the first time is what I’m calling my, the five priorities for shareholder value creation over time. So, we have our business strategies and we’ll begin to execute on those, but we’re going to keep these five priorities as kind of the backdrop focus. So, I’ll just tick them off real quick.

One was instilling a strong performance-based culture across the organization, focused on metrics, delivering on our commitments. Second, driving a very disciplined capital allocation process with a focus on boosting returns on invested capital. The third one was developing these innovative solutions being this R&D engine that we’ve talked about that puts one thing at the center of that and that’s farmer productivity, developing tools that help farmers produce more to meet this growing demand for food that we know about.

Four, we talked a lot about this idea of a priority around a best-in-class cost structure and we did a lot of benchmarking of all of our key functions and we had the opportunity as we designed Corteva with those cost targets in mind we design the structure that way. So, not only launching with the best-in-class cost structure, but keeping it that way and keeping the organization focused on that. And then as I mentioned earlier, delivering these above market top line and bottom line growth over time.

And our synergies will allow us to do that. Our best-in-class cost structure will allow us to do that and this pipeline and top line growth. So, those were the five priorities we have talked a little bit about. And maybe just finally before we jump into your questions. The team had asked me to maybe answer a couple of questions proactively because we received them after the conference folks looking through the material. They kind of reached out to us and said, could you clarify one or two things. So, maybe they are on folks' mind, so I'll just answer really quickly.

The first question came in, it was about our multi-channel, multi-brand strategy. We talked a lot about that and we just want to remind folks, this is a, mostly about our seed strategy. There were some confusion about whether we’re talking about bundling, crop protection and seed and selling that through our direct route and the answer is, no. This is about continuing to sell our crop protection chemistry through retail, but it’s about opening up several other routes to market for our seed germplasm that we just didn't really address before.

Pioneer route, the direct market was our primary route and we’ve learned through the merger with the Mycogen brand, the power of having a retail offering, and the ability to consolidate our regional brand. So, we will cross-sell. We will have programs that can reward royalty for buying all of the pieces, but our primary routes to market for crop protection are unchanged. And then there was some confusion about this. We talked about 1% to 2% top line growth above the industry. And then later on in the presentation there was a 1.5% to 2.5% that was mentioned.

So, the 1% to 2% is on our seed business. 1.5% to 2.5% was on our crop protection business. Seed is a little bigger than crop protection. So, when you put it all together, I just think the easiest way to think about our top line growth, our commitment going forward is think about it is just 1% to 2% above the market. So, those were two things I wanted to clarify.

Vincent Andrews

Okay, great. Look where I would like to start and you referenced it a little bit yourself when you talked about the one plus one equals three. I think, my comments with the investor community sort of before and after the event is one thing, I think that people haven't quite fully crystallized is how does the combination of Dow and DuPont’s assets really changed the overall operational strategy and strategic positioning of the company?

You referenced it a little bit talking about the way you now can, you know DuPont used to just go to market through the pioneer salesperson with seed, Dow had a smaller seed business, but they had more of a multichannel strategy. And now you have that information and you understand what the other side was doing. Now, you have alternative seed brands, so maybe just help us understand that piece of it, as well as from a broader R&D perspective the width now of the breeding platform, as well as your biotech capabilities?

Jim Collins

Right. So, I think that is the first very quick decision that we made was around this multichannel. You have to think, you had to step back and think about the Mycogen breeding pool was fairly limited. It was that Mycogen brand had been developed over time. The DuPont germplasm the Pioneer germplasm is world renowned, it is probably one of the germplasm pools in the industry. And when you talk to a breeder, one of the first things they tell you is the diversity is always your friend, a broader breeding pool can always help you advance more products more quickly.

So, we had two benefits here. First, we have the ability now to take the Dow breeding pool. This includes breeding pools that were for North America, but also for Latin America. We retained. Even though we were forced to divest, the business in Latin America. We retained 100% of the copy of all of that germplasm for Latin America. So, we now pulled it together with this industry-leading pool. We have a broader breeding base. We have the ability to develop even more robust parent lines with some unique properties, that we’re only just beginning to discover because we have the ability to breed across and those pools were developed independently.

So, they also represented some unique spaces in each one of them that neither had access to two before. So, our breeding organization is quite happy. We’re developing just “in total” for whatever brand you decide to sell them through, we're going to develop some better products. But second, that entire pool now is available for a retail brand. Where is Mycogen’s pool was pretty limited. So, now you can imagine a retailer in North America who has been selling against the pioneer brand for years realizes, well I have the opportunity to tap into the same germplasm bank that pioneer has been using for all these years, but in my retail brand.

And so, we're going to approach that two ways. First, through regional seed brands. We had 12 to 14 small regional seed brands all across United States and in some counties, I actually had two or three of those competing with each other, which we were overlapping. So, it cleaned all of that up and we’ve regionalized those brands. So, now, those brands will be stronger and more focused in these regions, and they won't compete and trip over these other brands.

Then we're going to relaunch the Mycogen brand with the renewed germplasm, and then we're going to offer out licensing opportunities for folks who want to create private label brands to tap into that same germplasm pool and sell in a retail proprietary brand and we’ve just never done that before as well. So, two new sources of revenue, a stronger Mycogen brand and the licensing brand and just a better co-ordination of all of these. That’s just one example. I’ll give you two other quick examples of how we’re stronger.

We have unparalleled access to growers through that direct channel, but we didn’t have the chemistry pipeline as DuPont to be able to offer a total set of solutions. When you add the Dow chemistry to the DuPont chemistry, all of a sudden now, we can answer all those questions whether it’s pre, whether it’s burned down, whether it’s opposed, whether it’s fungicides or insecticides, we finally have the total breadth. And so, we’ll have this opportunity to preposition to cross-sell to reward royalty across that. And then add to that the digital solutions too. Dow really had no digital presence whatsoever and you kind of bring all that together. There is a product that’s a really benefiting from that and it’s our nitrogen product.

So, we relied mostly on retail before to position this nitrogen fixing chemistry that helps the whole nitrogen in the soil longer, so the plants can have it more available to it. Well, can you imagine 22 pioneer reps out there talking about this brand-new thing to help growers drive yield and protect run-off from some of this nitrogen leaching? Dow just didn't have that presence that physical presence before. And we can use a digital tool to show them how they make more money by applying a few more dollars per acre. So, I got probably 10 more examples. We could go on for a while, but those are some good wins I think that illustrate how the one plus one really is equaling greater than three.

Vincent Andrews

Great. Let’s stay within seeds than and, you know one of the things I get a lot of questions about as well is just that, if seed price mix, in the U.S. in particular over the last couple of years has been pretty stagnant. Obviously, with the crop prices come down in 2014, but here we are in 2018, we have seen the yields go up, we know you guys are spending a lot of R&D money on new seeds each year, so we know that they are working. So, what’s it going to take to start to get some good price mix back each year in the corn and soybean portfolio.

Jim Collins

Certainly, it has been competitive and commodity prices really do drive a lot of that competitiveness. But we feel really good about the performance of the products that we’re putting out there, both varieties and soybeans and hybrids and corn. So, where that shows up is more in mix. We were able to price, targeted pricing for key products. So, you're not seeing big volume swings as a result of some of these, but you are seeing the quality of our business come up a little bit. And we have just come off of the 2018 season where we now have yield performance for all of our products across the broad range of the pioneer brands.

And we put up a press release yesterday, the average yield benefit across the board when you just take every single product that we launched out there and you just add up what was this a and yield advantage over the competition and our previous offerings. And it’s the highest yielding lineup of products that pioneer has ever had in their history. Sometimes you have some products there that are on the low side, they are further north or they don't quite have the yield performance, and we were just blown away by what happened in 2018. And that sometimes happens on corn, but it doesn't happen on soybeans and the same exact thing happened this year on soybeans with our [8-series] lineup.

And so that was the second press release that went out yesterday which we talked about. On historic yields across our soybean portfolio and we’ve regularly now have reports coming in from Midwest of growers harvesting 100 bushel an acre soybean farm land. So, it's really encouraging for me to see the real lift in performance and going into a tough market with tough commodity prices one of the best ways to deliver value is to deliver more productivity per acre or so. It will always be aggressive out there with pricing, but when you stand in with the kind of product performance behind you that you have, we feel good about our ability to price for value.

Vincent Andrews

And then maybe as we think about, you know we're still waiting for Enlist approval on the trade side of the equation and soybeans obviously have it in cotton and corn. You talked a little bit last week at the Analyst Day about how once you get that approval, you can sort of begin this process of bringing that into your portfolio and then moving away from sort of the licensing that you are doing today. So just give us a little bit of – more of a sense of what that would entail, how long would it take, and maybe what some of the financial benefit would be?

Jim Collins

So, what he is referring to, I think you all probably know is that, anytime we launch a new trade we have to solicit from major countries around the world import approvals, so that if that grain shows up in that country that they have approved it for imports. So, not for cultivation. And we’re waiting on China to give their final approval for Enlist soy. We had Enlist corn approved. We had Enlist cotton, which was just outstanding this past year, which is the 240 trade, and we’re a 1.2 million acres, pretty quickly in cotton because they just needed a solution and Enlist is really great.

So, we would expect sometime over the next 12 months depending on how the trade talks go between China and the U.S. to get approval. We know that we’ve answered all the technical questions that they have and there is about 10 of those traits that are waiting in the queue to be approved, and we have about five of those as Corteva and we’ve been working with USDA and the USTR to make sure that these traits are prioritized as part of any discussion. So, I don't think we could be involved and advocating more loudly that we are right now. So, we are being a little bit patient.

That said, we did have a limit to commercial launch of that traits in working with ADM, one of their crush plants, it has gone very well. Growers are getting a chance to experience the technology. We have parent lines, and if we got approval even up till planting next season, we would have some material that we could have out in the field, but expect that 2020 would be than the full commercial launch would take us one cycle with parent seed to get that production out there, but we could be ready to go in 2020. And our approach there is going to be, maybe twofold especially, one is, we would love to license that trade as I talked about a minute ago.

So, several of the other seed companies have already approached us and said, sign us up. Second, we’ll have unique brands where we could only bring a list through those brands versus the extend brands. So, we could actually launch those immediately and move pretty quickly. And then there is some optionality that we're developing that some growers want choice. They want to go at the extent of the Enlist, so we could begin to integrate it into the Pioneer germplasm, and that takes about five years to ramp those rates up to full ramp. And by that point, we would have seen a good four or five years of extend.

We will be fully enabled with Enlist and we’ll see where EPA goes with labels and restrictions. You just saw they recently backed down on the days after planting application window, moved it back to 45 days on extend, which is type. And if you’re a 5,000, 10,000-acre grower and you’re trying to get across all of those fields, and you get a couple of rainy days in the middle of that, it could be pretty tight. So, we’ll still have a much broader application window and we won't have the buffer requirements.

The third area that I think we are going to really push Enlist hard is going to be in Brazil. I think that chemistry and the lineup of the E3 construct of glyphosate, glufosinate, and the 2,4-D trait is just perfect for the way the weed species is going to flush themselves. And you add to that our Conkesta trait, which is a protein for insect control it allows us to back out of intacta down there as well. So, that’s the all Corteva construct in soybeans in Brazil, which is kind of a trait proprietor presence that we’re excited about having and we will be pushing that forward as well.

Vincent Andrews

Okay. Maybe let us just touch on crop chem and the pipeline and we will see if the audience have some Q&A. You did have to do some significant divestitures between the two portfolios to get over the regulatory lines, but I guess there are two things to think about. One, you talked about an opportunity to go back after some of the market share you divested. So, how are you doing that this with Dow molecule versus going back towards the DuPont molecule which you had to sell, and what’s the strategy around that, and what sort of advantage you have having been in that business for so long, and then maybe just talk about sort of the rest of the portfolio and where it sits and what you want to do with it over the next three years to five years.

Jim Collins

Yes. From a Corteva perspective, we have a really strong lineup of insecticides, we call the Spinosyn’s family, spinosad and spinetoram. These products have been out for a few years and they were very, very strong competitors with some of the chemistry that DuPont had prior to the merger. So, from any trust perspective, we will require to divest the DuPont products, but it still left us with two of the premier molecules in that space. One of the reasons why Dow had not penetrated those markets more deeply had been really supply constraints. There were some investment decisions that needed to be pushed further faster, there were some productivity improvements that they were in the process of funding, but they hadn’t quite delivered those.

So, right after merger, I mean, we just really pushed on those hard, and I’m happy to say, we’ve just about resolved all of our supply issues for this way, and we turned our sales reps now back on to growth mode. So, we have the supply, go get the business. And they have sold us out again. So, we are in the process of fueling another set of projects to do that. So, you have got great chemistry, and you have got a great salesforce who really knows that market. You just got to stay ahead of them. So, part one of that story is, we’ve got to continue to get supply moving.

Second, we have an even broader portfolio now. You add to it peroxyl [ph], which is the new insecticide we launched in Asia, and you have a team in Asia that really knows the market from the past, it’s how do we go find the higher value of opportunities in the supply constraint world, and make sure that we're just getting the maximum margin out of everything we have put into the field. And so that’s really what we’re working on now. It is really just kind of lifting the quality of that business, and as new materials come in, we’ll just keep replacing that low end.

Now, we’ve got a couple of other molecules coming right in behind that. Isoclast would be next. So, we're just not relying on older chemistry and, you know in a couple of years when some of that other chemistry that we sold or we gave away kind of comes off patent we will see what that markets still look like as well. So, I'm just excited about our teams out there executing really well, and we just got a great lineup of products to go head-to-head.

Vincent Andrews

Let me see, if anybody in the audience have a question they want to ask?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Hi. Can you just talk a little bit more about the timeline to extend the capacity and really like ramp up that spinosad family to start to gain back the share that you sold off?

Jim Collins

Yes. Think of the timeline two ways. You think of it as, it is partly debottlenecking of the existing, which is well underway and we’re getting the benefits from that, almost as we go. This is a fermentation product so there are strained productivity improvements that we can make and these are just through biology. Right? And we can launch strains [ph] pretty routinely. Once a quarter we’re likely to have new and improved strains and you get a little productivity boost out of that. But you start to get to a point where we just need new fermenters. So, we have approved the projects that we have construction underway. It will take us a couple of years to get that next big jump in capacity. So, we are bringing the small incremental productivity ones up almost on an ongoing basis. Those will contribute a little bit every single quarter. And it will get the next big jump here a year or two from now.

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe I'll ask another one. Maybe, talk about your gene editing strategy and sort of how long is that going to take before it is sort of the meaningful part of the portfolio?

Jim Collins

We’re excited about CRISPR and the opportunity that it presents. The way we’ve positioned CRISPR and using it within genomes to obviously not to create new GMO’s or introduce any new non-native DNA, but to use it to edit things that mother nature has already done, and so for instance the waxy trait that a corn plant produces are more functional starch that could be used in cardboard and industrial applications for sprays for stiffness.

Unfortunately, the plant that’s evolved over time to produce the waxy trade is not that productive of a plant. So, we have a corn plant. It has the trait already in it. Mother nature put it there. We’re just editing it into one of the high-yield, high productivity plans and that product has worked its way through all the regulatory approvals as a non-GM product, and we would expect to have some commercial launches, limited commercial launch of that, starting next year. These are very, isolated identity preserved channels because that starch is so valuable for the industrial market.

The other area we're going to be working on is in beneficial output traits. Things that we can point to that improve the health of the stability or the longevity reduced the waste of products. And this is where I think we really start to get some groundswell of support because consumers have been asking about these tools and how do they create some beneficial solutions, so [indiscernible] is a great example of where we have already engineered soybeans to produce a healthier oil, and through the use of gene editing, we can also produce a little more of that healthier oil and even less of the other oils that contribute to the onset of rancidity of soybeans, linolenic is a great example.

So, we’re working on a higher [indiscernible] construct of [indiscernible] we would expect that to be out in a couple of years. So, we're going to be able to do with CRISPR in 6 months to 9 months, while it sometimes could take us 6 years to 9 years to do, and that’s the real benefit of the two, it is speed and accuracy.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. The whole industry has undergone a great deal of change over the last few years with Syngenta kind Chinese and Monsanto kind of there, and then just sales going through this big transformation. So, I suppose the challenge is, how do you really attract the invest a dollar? How do you differentiate yourself, can you explain some of that today? You know the risk is, that time goes on and people just get bored or – had you really make it compelling, what difference you're going to make to really appeal to people to throw money at you?

Jim Collins

So, I think the first difference to point to is the pure-play, right. 100% of the resources and 100% of the time, energy, and passion of 22,000 people every single day is going to go to be focused on agriculture. And that’s making the right investments. It’s being more knowledgeable and better focused in the marketplace. So, clearly the thesis of a pure-play is at the core of this. Second, I think what makes us different is our culture. We’ve brought together two companies, two businesses that actually were fairly similar in our cultures to start with and we’ve just reinforced that and enabled that to another level, which means there is a lot less of that conflict going on between which company are you from and which way is the best.

We just said, let’s take all of it, put it all together and let’s just go design the right one for the future. So, on June 1, every single person that is part of the Corteva team becomes the founder of a new company. I didn’t come from one or the other. I am of founder of the new and, you know the old adage around culture eating strategy for breakfast. It’s true. You get hearts and minds moving in the same direction. It’s hard to stop that. Third. I think, we backed that up by a unique route to market that nobody else has. Others have tried to imitate it, but this connection that we have with growers and our ability to first of all, sense and get information and much more quickly, and respond more quickly, but also service them and we become a partner in that producer’s mindset of moving forward to drive productivity rather than just somebody that they’re buying from.

And then finally, I think we backed that up with the best pipeline in the industry. The science and innovation coming, the 21 new products that we’re going to launch over the next five years will allow us to drive these above industry topline and bottom-line growth. And then we have some tailwinds that are in there as a result of the merger right. We have the $1.2 billion worth of synergies that are going to flow through to the bottom line to continually improve the quality of the business and some other areas that are a result of the combination. Things like growth synergies that you rarely hear about when you put two companies together, but the growth synergies that we were talking about earlier with the question Vincent asked, is one plus one really three? You know they are real and we have committed to another $0.5 billion worth of EBITDA from a growth side of the business related to that. So, that’s how I’d answer your question and I think there is a uniqueness there.

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe the last piece of that is just, you’re going to return a lot of capital to shareholders, which, when we think about sort of the prior iteration of the industry most of the capital is going back into the company. So, maybe two parts to that or one, sort of how you streamline the R&D program and the return focus? And then two, what have you committed to in terms of returning the capital?

Jim Collins

Yes. So, we talked about at Investor Day first. This very disciplined process to Neal our innovation leader and encourage you again, go look at the charts. He actually showed a chart where he talked about the number of programs that we’ve killed over the last two years. Because we want to be very, very disciplined about that capital, and if we have a great idea and we know it could return value for shareholders who want to invest in those, but if not, we don't want to waste that money, we want to kill those projects quickly and reallocate that capital to either other aspects of the organization or return it to shareholders.

Now, while our board right now, we have got a dividend policy. We have established that as we went into the credit rating process and we will be certainly competitive with our dividend approach, but also, we committed at Investor Day that we would develop a returning cash to shareholders through share buyback approach. Now, our board needs to meet and talk about that and what the amount would be and the timing and all of that would be as still to come. But we have that mindset that returning cash to share buyback is another tool that we have to do.

Unidentified Analyst

I guess maybe just the last piece of this is that your capital structure, you're not going to be laid in with some huge debt burdened right? You're just basically taking on, and maybe you could tell us of this?

Jim Collins

Yes. That’s great. As we’ve worked through the rating agencies process, we will wind-up with the DuPont pension fund and unfunded liability around $4 billion. But all of the other legacy liability that DuPont had, those will essentially be satisfied by the time we spend. So, you’ve seen some press releases here recently where we’ve just gone out with tender offers to begin to settle those, and also new financing offers so that that the DuPont, the new DuPont company can go create that – do that financing to create that cash flow to satisfy those bonds. So, yes, essentially the only real liability that we will have on our balance sheet is the unfunded pension liability. We will be pretty clean otherwise.

Vincent Andrews

Some of which interest rates hopefully I could take care of over time. Alright, let’s leave it there. We’re out of time. Thanks very much Jim.

Jim Collins

Thank you.